₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,805 members, 3,965,456 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 December 2017 at 04:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) (8920 Views)
Father Of 5 Excretes 73 Wraps Of Cocaine Enroute Dubai (Photo) / RSS Arrests Man Who Uses Nude Pictures Of Female Victims To Blackmail Them / Man Caught By RSS Stealing Light-Up Lagos Project Cables (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by 247frolic(m): 2:36pm
RRS nabs 27 year old Road Union member with 134 raps of Indian Hemp packaged in drug sachets. The Suspect, Tayo Ayoade, says men in suits and ties also patronize him in Oshodi.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-rss-nabs-road-union-member-with.html
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 2:44pm
Tayo Ayoade?
These people are starting to overlap from their spare parts business to local drugs runs
He must have voted Buharri and claimed Jonathan was ruining the country, now bubu has made him turn to loading drugs, such sophistication.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by samebony1: 2:48pm
He should be handed over to NDLEA, who's job it is to prosecute drug offenders
1 Like
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by Blizzy9ja: 2:48pm
This one no be case na... Police go release the guy on bail with N10k, sell half back to their client and then share the remaining one amongst themselves... smoke the rest
32 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by abduljabbar4(m): 2:53pm
We all know who misled him and introduced him to this business. They are the west African jews from piggy republic
2 Likes
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by Benjom(m): 2:59pm
His face alone is enough to give him away as a drug peddler.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by raker300: 3:37pm
Tayo Ayoade
No wonder they’re so incoherent on nairaland..
After smoking 140 wraps them go begin open threads upandan
39 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by Keneking: 3:52pm
Na dem dem
134 * N200 = N26, 800 lost to Federal government
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 3:52pm
Mariga supplier
3 Likes
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by plessis: 3:52pm
Did you mean 134 wraps of human heads?
Check well because I no trust this people
9 Likes
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by sKeetz(m): 3:52pm
The these the strain they call Arizona ?
1 Like
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by fweaky(m): 3:52pm
He must be from ghana. See hn dark face
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by GIDIBANKZ(m): 3:53pm
E weak me
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by LastSurvivor11: 3:53pm
Tayo why na..
U mean I no go get smoke this night
No worry, I go go meet jide..
2 Likes
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by Coldfeets: 3:54pm
Drugs...
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 3:54pm
Local champion
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by anonymuz(m): 3:55pm
BankeSmalls:my brother that's the fact,when in 2015 we told them it was a negative change they were abusing us so let's all face the change till 2019.
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by BagWay: 3:55pm
300 or 350 naira s.k per satchet
i got my pot
and rizla
bich
im smoking
got lot of missed calls from my bich
damn i feel im choking
afonja and s.k
1 Like
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by Standardcosting: 3:55pm
Kill
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 3:55pm
See his black face like the indian hemp
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by pat077: 3:55pm
Get rich or die trying
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by phlemzee(m): 3:56pm
The fact is that most of these Law prosecuting agents smoke dis stuff..buh who is going to arrest dem....virtually no one!!
Governors lyk Rochas Okorocha(If he didn't smoke dis he wouldnt be erecting statues up nd down nd still be appointing commissioner for happiness!!
1 Like
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by scholes23(m): 3:56pm
UP NATIONAL !!!
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by Northernonyenku(m): 3:57pm
They should just legalize this thing so we can discover something stronger
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 3:57pm
He even put them in medicine nylon...
5 Likes
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by darkenkach(m): 3:58pm
Weed is life..
3 Likes
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:58pm
This is serious.
2 Likes
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by Ladyjumong(f): 3:59pm
choi, afonja weldone oo
3 Likes
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by Tascom236: 3:59pm
Name checker wailers.......
A deh await una o
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by BabaRamotu1988: 3:59pm
abduljabbar4:
chaii even abokii eze gworo talks too
2 Likes
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by moscobabs(m): 3:59pm
Yes we men in suit take this too, infact we do add it to our morning tea in office
In my school years just add a pack of this to a pot of beans..waoh!!! igbadun repete
or
Add it to palmwine for like 3 days , best drink ever !!
|Re: Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by correctguy101(m): 4:00pm
Blizzy9ja:
You even know your country wella
And surprisingly, that's what will happen.
Dem don spoil business for ómó Oro.....
1 Like
Nigerian Man Stabs Wife To Death, Cuts Her Into Pieces / 6,280 Ghost Workers, Pensioners To Face ICPC Probe In Enugu / Armed Robbers Raided 4 Banks At Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State
Viewing this topic: Emmerlee(m), Macmoni(m), NubiLove(m), obimag, nurey(m), joewilly(m), dyn4casie(m), abdulwadood(m), ihediohama(m), survivalsurvive, MrOjay1(m), DWJOBScom(m), Ushiefrank(m), JazzFreak(m), wtfcoded, Paretomaster(m), littlemistress(f), charliestone, ephezy1(m), edge2, Bari22(m), KingRabota, spymaster(m), tuoky, dragnet, PrinzDeJoy, 36STATES, chuksjuve(m), soldierboy, Mrteju(m), brainbox1000(m), ejimoney(m), nduboss(m), EKOBIZ, OmniSparrow, PeterPerosky, Dbakre1, gifty99200(f), THONZE(m), Ojoto1979(m), eazriel09, BigBizzy(m), 04donjazzy(m), mizzy2016(f) and 63 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9