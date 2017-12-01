Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Road Union Member With 134 Wraps Of Indian Hemp Arrested In Lagos (Photos) (8920 Views)

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-rss-nabs-road-union-member-with.html RRS nabs 27 year old Road Union member with 134 raps of Indian Hemp packaged in drug sachets. The Suspect, Tayo Ayoade, says men in suits and ties also patronize him in Oshodi.





These people are starting to overlap from their spare parts business to local drugs runs



He must have voted Buharri and claimed Jonathan was ruining the country, now bubu has made him turn to loading drugs, such sophistication. Tayo Ayoade?These people are starting to overlap from their spare parts business to local drugs runsHe must have voted Buharri and claimed Jonathan was ruining the country, now bubu has made him turn to loading drugs, such sophistication. 19 Likes 1 Share

He should be handed over to NDLEA, who's job it is to prosecute drug offenders 1 Like

This one no be case na... Police go release the guy on bail with N10k, sell half back to their client and then share the remaining one amongst themselves... smoke the rest 32 Likes 3 Shares

We all know who misled him and introduced him to this business. They are the west African jews from piggy republic 2 Likes

His face alone is enough to give him away as a drug peddler. 5 Likes 1 Share

No wonder they’re so incoherent on nairaland..



After smoking 140 wraps them go begin open threads upandan 39 Likes 3 Shares





134 * N200 = N26, 800 lost to Federal government Na dem dem134 * N200 = N26, 800 lost to Federal government 9 Likes 1 Share

Mariga supplier 3 Likes

Did you mean 134 wraps of human heads?





Check well because I no trust this people 9 Likes

The these the strain they call Arizona ? 1 Like

He must be from ghana. See hn dark face

E weak me 13 Likes 1 Share



U mean I no go get smoke this night

No worry, I go go meet jide.. Tayo why na..U mean I no go get smoke this nightNo worry, I go go meet jide.. 2 Likes

Drugs...





Local champion Local champion

He must have voted Buharri and claimed Jonathan was ruining the country, now bubu has made him turn to loading drugs, such sophistication. my brother that's the fact,when in 2015 we told them it was a negative change they were abusing us so let's all face the change till 2019. my brother that's the fact,when in 2015 we told them it was a negative change they were abusing us so let's all face the change till 2019.

300 or 350 naira s.k per satchet

i got my pot

and rizla

bich

im smoking

got lot of missed calls from my bich

damn i feel im choking



afonja and s.k 1 Like

Kill

See his black face like the indian hemp

Get rich or die trying

The fact is that most of these Law prosecuting agents smoke dis stuff..buh who is going to arrest dem....virtually no one!!

Governors lyk Rochas Okorocha(If he didn't smoke dis he wouldnt be erecting statues up nd down nd still be appointing commissioner for happiness!! 1 Like

UP NATIONAL !!!

They should just legalize this thing so we can discover something stronger

He even put them in medicine nylon... 5 Likes

Weed is life.. 3 Likes

This is serious. 2 Likes

choi, afonja weldone oo 3 Likes









A deh await una o Name checker wailers.......A deh await una o

abduljabbar4:

We all know who misled him and introduced him to this business. They are the west African jews from piggy republic

chaii even abokii eze gworo talks too chaii even abokii eze gworo talks too 2 Likes





In my school years just add a pack of this to a pot of beans..waoh!!! igbadun repete



or



Add it to palmwine for like 3 days , best drink ever !!



Yes we men in suit take this too, infact we do add it to our morning tea in officeIn my school years just add a pack of this to a pot of beans..waoh!!! igbadun repeteorAdd it to palmwine for like 3 days , best drink ever !!