₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,805 members, 3,965,456 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 December 2017 at 04:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada (10802 Views)
K1 De Ultimate Losses Daughter, Wasilat In Canada! / Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests / Fuji Star Malaika Flaunts His Range Rover E-vogue [PHOTOS] (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by laidelaitan: 2:38pm
King of Fuji 'K1' Losses Daughter, Wasilat in Canada!
Details coming soon
https://www.headofsocials.com/2017/12/12/king-fuji-k1-losses-daughter-wasilat-canada/
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by midehi2(f): 2:39pm
Eeyaa!
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by maleekberry: 2:42pm
rip to the death none of us will cry over our loved ones in the remaining days of this 2017 ijn
30 Likes
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by RSVP(m): 2:47pm
Really?
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by duduwest(m): 3:05pm
Ina lilahi WA ina ilahehi rojiun May his lost daughter rest in perfect peace, May God be with him and keep the remaining children. Take heart Man
4 Likes
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by veekid(m): 3:22pm
Is that source reliable?
Wait sef; is it true this man is fùcking pasuma's daughter?
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by Adepet222(f): 3:38pm
Are u pp sure?
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by hakeem4(m): 3:50pm
Eyah R.i.P
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by Keneking: 4:00pm
RIP
King of Fuji 'K1' Losses Daughter, Wasilat in Canada!
- you mean loses?
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by KushyKush: 4:06pm
Look at the rich dying few weeks to the new year, Meanwhile you are sad about being broke for Christmas.
Why don't you just take a minute and thank God for life?
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by empressteemah06(f): 4:07pm
May Allah forgive her sins faa and console the father ....God should continue to protect us oo
1 Like
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by otijah(m): 4:07pm
RIP Sir
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by joenor(m): 4:07pm
So sorry for the lost sir.
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by AishaBuhari: 4:08pm
otijah:You sure?
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by moscobabs(m): 4:08pm
Wasila wey dey sing?
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by columbus007(m): 4:08pm
for longivity dem don tender that one
2 Likes
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by Jhayeahsam01(m): 4:08pm
rip
naso canada swallow moji olaiya
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by Tascom236: 4:08pm
R.I.P for the dead......
Op hope u ar sure of the source before we will be wishing someone's daughter to rest in peace o.
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by Gabrielwilliams(m): 4:09pm
tragic.. so many bad news this month. thats how one elderly man who came from Lagos to give a speech at icpc here in abuja just slumped and died in the middle of his speech! today oo.. kai.. May God help us
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by AishaBuhari: 4:09pm
Keneking:Going British
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by Heywhizzy(m): 4:09pm
RIP to the dead
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by mccoy47(m): 4:09pm
KushyKush:
being broke and being dead, what's the diff?
7 Likes
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by sKeetz(m): 4:09pm
KushyKush:
Which God?
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by NwaAmaikpe: 4:09pm
Such a worthy sacrifice for CHRISTMAS and new year.
All these occults no get joy sha
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by MrIjapa: 4:10pm
Rip to her.
Wasiu is not the king of Fuji.
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by GIDIBANKZ(m): 4:10pm
Dis pic weak me o
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by winnar(f): 4:10pm
Sad.
May God give him and his family strenght to bear this loss.
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by john4reala(m): 4:10pm
Dem don use am
1 Like
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by saydfact(m): 4:10pm
SAD NEWS - I've lost a cousin
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by KushyKush: 4:10pm
mccoy47:Was wizkid born rich? Oh I guess olamide was born rich.
This means if you are broke now that is not the end because with hardwork, something will definitely happen...but once you are dead, nothing happens.
Stop being stupid and start using the 2 kilobytes brain in your head.
8 Likes
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by gmoni2(m): 4:11pm
RIP.
|Re: Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada by highrise07: 4:11pm
hmmm
Who Wore It Better? BasketMouth VS Peter Psquare / Pictures Of The Drama That Happened At Actor Solomon Akiyesi's Wedding!men!!! / Ronaldinho Teeth Surgery: Hit Or Miss?
Viewing this topic: Henrypraise41(m), Ken4ward, solasoulmusic(f), ocheezie, koolzy, meilleur, Russianlord101(m), balogwink, Ezradino, Nenejeje(f), priceaction, Lanresnett(m), Dgunnerz(m), SmartMugu, ELDIYO(m), quinnboy, bodmas119(m), Makanjuismail(m), homegirl1, WalterEmmanuel, czarina(f), ecton(m), Cmeo(m), Willie2015, adexiology(m), ayoomoba1(m), babatee4all(m), Carrottop(m), YungPrinzz(m), careytommy7(m), Biggaboi(m), Morkavictor, Nehemiah18, Prettythicksmee(f), bcashy, Gabrielmillz(m), likita27, oweman, beleza(f), ashjay001(m), Fortune444, femson123, Jahdriel(f), jamexborn(m), Comoteye, Ogddebby(m), Vastjoy(m), sirmwell92, Teeyin, Samuelking4280, Nukilia, Excelento(m), amasyn99, donkarmal, oshomo200, herkeem, tabaski, kamantan(m), igirabata123(m), babalo1, titiabbey, hollyray2016, Gamesmart, fighal(m), hadura29(m), eedrissa(m), leemond(m), OPADOLA8(m), lexy2lexy, prixm, BYEI(m), soul2, Dee60, Bimpe29, Maydfourth, olaludea, kliverpool(m), Dewys1, fatomiluyi, Admin1992 and 188 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10