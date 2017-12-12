Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wasilat Marshal, K1 Daughter Dies In Canada (10802 Views)

Details coming soon



King of Fuji 'K1' Losses Daughter, Wasilat in Canada!Details coming soon

Eeyaa!

rip to the death none of us will cry over our loved ones in the remaining days of this 2017 ijn 30 Likes

Really?

Ina lilahi WA ina ilahehi rojiun May his lost daughter rest in perfect peace, May God be with him and keep the remaining children. Take heart Man 4 Likes

Wait sef; is it true this man is fùcking pasuma's daughter?

Are u pp sure?

Eyah R.i.P

RIP



King of Fuji 'K1' Losses Daughter, Wasilat in Canada!



- you mean loses?

Look at the rich dying few weeks to the new year, Meanwhile you are sad about being broke for Christmas.



Why don't you just take a minute and thank God for life? 26 Likes 1 Share

May Allah forgive her sins faa and console the father ....God should continue to protect us oo 1 Like

RIP Sir

So sorry for the lost sir.

otijah:

You sure?





Wasila wey dey sing? Wasila wey dey sing?

for longivity dem don tender that one 2 Likes

rip

naso canada swallow moji olaiya

R.I.P for the dead......

Op hope u ar sure of the source before we will be wishing someone's daughter to rest in peace o.

tragic.. so many bad news this month. thats how one elderly man who came from Lagos to give a speech at icpc here in abuja just slumped and died in the middle of his speech! today oo.. kai.. May God help us

Keneking:

RIP



King of Fuji 'K1' Losses Daughter, Wasilat in Canada!



Going British

RIP to the dead

KushyKush:

Look at the rich dying few weeks to the new year, Meanwhile you are sad about being broke for Christmas.



Why don't you just take a minute and thank God for life?



being broke and being dead, what's the diff?

KushyKush:

Look at the rich dying few weeks to the new year, Meanwhile you are sad about being broke for Christmas.



Why don't you just take a minute and thank God for life?



Which God?







Such a worthy sacrifice for CHRISTMAS and new year.



Such a worthy sacrifice for CHRISTMAS and new year.

All these occults no get joy sha

Rip to her.



Wasiu is not the king of Fuji.

Dis pic weak me o





Sad.



May God give him and his family strenght to bear this loss.

Dem don use am 1 Like

SAD NEWS - I've lost a cousin

mccoy47:



Is being broke and being dead, what's the diff?



This means if you are broke now that is not the end because with hardwork, something will definitely happen...but once you are dead, nothing happens.



This means if you are broke now that is not the end because with hardwork, something will definitely happen...but once you are dead, nothing happens.

Stop being stupid and start using the 2 kilobytes brain in your head. Was wizkid born rich? Oh I guess olamide was born rich.

RIP.