God will help us. Who do we blame this time? Was this fate? Should NYSC be scrapped? Did they really have to travel? (Who can tell, probably they had something important to attend to) So many questions will be running through the mind of the parents and the loved ones. Some things cannot just be explained. This is really sad. May God who understands all grant the loved ones fortitude and console the parents and siblings is this darkest moment of their lives.

..ooo R.I.P to the dead.



What a clarion call?





What is life in a seconds..

Nothing but a vapour that appear nd disappear

Nothing but vanities,

Nothing but a mirage with endless pages

Nothing but a flukes we cook

Nothing but emptiness



All for fame and riches

All for name and wishes

All for game and garnishes

All for fun without deliquescents



I weep whenever I see men in the state

If only he knows this will be is fate

If only he knows life is nothing,but a vacuum

If only he knows it does not own his soul

If only he knows he will account just one day

Who knows he goes with all just to pay



Men boast as if he owns all

As if he knows tomorrow

As if the world will pulse when is heart pause

As if the world will blink at his exit

As he if human race will give a gaze at his death



All his labour now another man glory

All his pain now another man gain

All his gory now another man story

All his garment now another man game

All his rags now another man bragging



Who am I to ask Death where is ur sting?

I have seen your work!!! O I have seen

I can trace ur finger print on faces of men

I av walked with u in lonely grave

I av watched u dance without a beat

I av seen u acts without d stage

I av heard ur still voice in the wind

I av watched you dine with time

I av seen u causes ripped off joy from many hearts

O death ur sting what a bittersweet..



Cc Deo1986



