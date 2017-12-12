₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by fingard02k(m): 3:05pm
Two members of National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) have lost their life and one with a broken spinal cord in accident.
The tragedy which struck on Tuesday morning has left two NYSC corpers traveling home dead as they passed out from their various camps in Enugu and Taraba State.
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by fingard02k(m): 3:06pm
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by biacan(f): 3:06pm
So sad rip
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:07pm
OMG!!!
RIP
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by sinaj(f): 3:14pm
Jeeez! Broken spinal cord?
God help the victim.
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by Milllz: 3:35pm
RIP to the dead.
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by slawomir: 4:25pm
sometimes ehnnn
this life nor just sure at all
after all the stress of school
mehnnn
for everyday we live we are faced we more than a thousand way to die
this is why some times I just prefer living life in the fast lane, drinking alcohol, gambling, smoking weed with my guys, got police chasing us all the time because this life nor sure at all.
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by XavierBlue(m): 4:25pm
Rip to them..
This festive period, e be like our village people wireless technology dey upgrade to 5G network\q
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by slapandfall(m): 4:25pm
God will help us. Who do we blame this time?
Was this fate?
Should NYSC be scrapped?
Did they really have to travel? (Who can tell, probably they had something important to attend to)
So many questions will be running through the mind of the parents and the loved ones.
Some things cannot just be explained. This is really sad.
May God who understands all grant the loved ones fortitude and console the parents and siblings is this darkest moment of their lives.
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by moscobabs(m): 4:26pm
RIP guys
I don't know why I always fear whenever I'm entering a traveling bus with more than 2 female corp members something in me wul tell me that the vehicle will have accident.
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by MrRichy(m): 4:26pm
I don't want to imagine the faces of their parents now.....
RIP to the dead
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by Exceptionalgod(f): 4:26pm
its well oo its well oo
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by emmayayodeji(m): 4:26pm
I hate travelling by road!
Rip to the dead
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by Heywhizzy(m): 4:30pm
NYSC should be scrapped
It's becoming a norm reading and hearing news of corps dying by road accident every single NYSC batch
Bad roads in Nigeria has now turned numerous corps into corpse.. quite disheartening and pathetic
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by jericco1(m): 4:30pm
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by FrancisTony: 4:30pm
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by velai(m): 4:30pm
NYSC service has done more harm to innocent fresh graduates than anything else.
Rest in peace to the dead.
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by wolextayo(m): 4:30pm
Broken spinal cord ke. Won ti pa saye niyen now
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by Mikebrown(m): 4:31pm
Nysc should be scrapped with immediate alacrity
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by dannzy30(m): 4:31pm
Its back bone not spinal cord, anyway rip to the dead.
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by policy12: 4:31pm
..ooo R.I.P to the dead.
What a clarion call?
What is life in a seconds..
Nothing but a vapour that appear nd disappear
Nothing but vanities,
Nothing but a mirage with endless pages
Nothing but a flukes we cook
Nothing but emptiness
All for fame and riches
All for name and wishes
All for game and garnishes
All for fun without deliquescents
I weep whenever I see men in the state
If only he knows this will be is fate
If only he knows life is nothing,but a vacuum
If only he knows it does not own his soul
If only he knows he will account just one day
Who knows he goes with all just to pay
Men boast as if he owns all
As if he knows tomorrow
As if the world will pulse when is heart pause
As if the world will blink at his exit
As he if human race will give a gaze at his death
All his labour now another man glory
All his pain now another man gain
All his gory now another man story
All his garment now another man game
All his rags now another man bragging
Who am I to ask Death where is ur sting?
I have seen your work!!! O I have seen
I can trace ur finger print on faces of men
I av walked with u in lonely grave
I av watched u dance without a beat
I av seen u acts without d stage
I av heard ur still voice in the wind
I av watched you dine with time
I av seen u causes ripped off joy from many hearts
O death ur sting what a bittersweet..
R.I.P to the dead.
Cc Deo1986
@Shopen
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by YungPrinzz(m): 4:31pm
RIP, Dear fallen Souljaz. Get Well Soon to the survivor
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by joenor(m): 4:31pm
Na God dey save person ooo, Abeg make una take time this season ooo, na wetin dey reign oo... for those that lost their life...RIP for the broken spin Recover speedy
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by itiswellandwell: 4:33pm
This is sad
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by Nukilia: 4:33pm
What a country! Everyone is screwed, its just a matter of time..
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by mammanbawa: 4:34pm
moscobabs:
This foolish statement is written in your destiny so is the accident. Go get a life
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by Sage7(m): 4:34pm
Christ!
After years of struggle for an unknown future.
Sad, very sad news!
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by Samusu(m): 4:36pm
Inna lillahi wa Inna iilaihi raji'un
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by felony101(m): 4:37pm
Please one quick innocent question. Can't dis NYSC Ish be scrapped? Its enough n frustrating how people see children tru school end up receiving their corps of wat use is it when its not a means for automatic employment
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by jimyjames(m): 4:38pm
heart breaking
|Re: Copers Involved In An Accident, 2 Dead & 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord (Graphic) by BagWay: 4:39pm
once i see its not worth it
bich i take a flight
most of these drunks neva seems to drive right
always inay to over take
dat aint right
put my life at risk.
naa.bich i book a flight
