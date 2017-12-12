Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause (2930 Views)

Trump Recognizes Jerusalem As The Capital Of Israel / I’ll Roll Out New Travel Ban Next Week, Says Trump / Why Should President Donald J. Trump Move The US Embassy To Jerusalem? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

"Malaysia's Defense Minister Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said that the Malaysian armed forces are ready to be sent to Jerusalem to assist the Palestinian cause if needed, local media reported on Saturday.



"Armed Forces chief (General Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor) and the MAF are definitely ready," he said.



The statement came as a result of US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a statement that most member states of the UN called a violation of international law.



Malaysia is a southeast Asian country with one of the largest Muslim populations in the world"...



http://m.jpost.com/Breaking-News/Malaysian-defense-minister-Armed-Forces-ready-to-help-Palestinians-517737



I think this defense minister is high on cheap weeds or advance egboooo... 3 Likes



My mum said "son, before you were born, they were never threat of war but there were always war both within the country and the world"

.



Now I'll tell my mum "mum, since you gave birth to me, there has always been threat of war but none has happened both in my country and abroad"



.

Buttomline: apart from armageddon, no major war will occur.

lalasticlala 6 Likes

Watch how Isreal wil finish the whole Arab League in 6 days. U think the blessing of father Abraham is exhausted? 17 Likes 2 Shares

See this over-pampered Asians, they'll not focus on their economy before one funny scandal go damage their economy...be making careless statements like Nigeria's President.



Ordinary North Korea assassinate high profile target for broad day light una no go close their embassy nah this stunt una wan take get attention...as the Op said talk is cheap so is weed. Ordinary North Korea assassinate high profile target for broad day light una no go close their embassy nah this stunt una wan take get attention...as the Op said talk is cheap so is weed. 4 Likes





Dumb Nigerians below and above me quoting scriptures not knowing this is purely political.



"The prophecy has been fulfilled", "Jerusalem belongs to the Israelis" etc



Africans are truly dumb. Lol.Dumb Nigerians below and above me quoting scripturesnot knowing this is purely political.etcAfricans are truly dumb. 6 Likes 1 Share

Hmm

Israel will attack them direct

World war 3 is already loading...

When is Buhari sending his own army?

Nigeria Military would also join soon to support their cause

noted...next pls





But see how organised religion poisons our world. This is not because they feel people are being maltreated but because Muslims are being maltreated. A country where it is unconstitutional to question why Islam is the State's religion.



People losing it in the name of Religion. In the north this used to be usual. The level of slavery was on the same level. Even Nigerian Christians think Israel is always right. Both are slaves. See how organized religion spoiled our world.



http://www.mortalpoet.com/religion-in-nigeria-christians-israel-muslims-arabs/ I doubt it. They can't be that stupid. Like Sun Tzu wrote, Knowledge of Self, Knowledge of Terrain and Knowledge of Others, victory is sure. I don't think they are that dumb and stupid to ignore that. They'd know. Slavery to Saudi and Israel at play this week.But see how organised religion poisons our world. This is not because they feel people are being maltreated but because Muslims are being maltreated. A country where it is unconstitutional to question why Islam is the State's religion.People losing it in the name of Religion. In the north this used to be usual. The level of slavery was on the same level. Even Nigerian Christians think Israel is always right. Both are slaves. See how organized religion spoiled our world.

Let the forces of darkness come together they can never defeat the children of God. 2 Likes 1 Share

ok

BruncleZuma:

See this over pampered Asians for ur small mind thry are over pampared?? for ur small mind thry are over pampared?? 1 Like

ok

Hiroshima and Nagasaki,doing press-up,

Hmmmmmmm

Hmmmmmmm again





Peace,not war please.

Behold, in those days when the Malaysians will deploy their soldiers to war with the children of God. Then will David come out from the wilderness with his soldiers and smite them within seconds. 1 Like 1 Share

OK

Mumu just trying to be relevant

Abeg safe trip...

Hahahahahahahahahahahahj

Rip In advance



Au revoir



Von voyage 1 Like

I Don't Believe a Sane Nation will say dt...



Hahahaha.....That will Be the End of The Malaysian Armed Forces.... 1 Like

It's not a matter of been high on weed, Jerusalem use to be the capital of Palestine, now that Trump has declared it as capital of Jerusalem even tho Arabs and Europe with UN does not support it. We all know there with be War and lost of innocent Palestinian's Life.

IstandWithPalestine

Dilijingsly:

[s] for ur small mind thry are over pampared?? Threatening war on an issue that is outside their geopolitical landscape is tantamount to courting disaster and before you spew further rubbish I'm not in that God will fight for Isreal gang... Threatening war on an issue that is outside their geopolitical landscape is tantamount to courting disaster and before you spew further rubbish I'm not in that God will fight for Isreal gang...

Hmmm

OK

We want peace and not war.











Meanwhile in need of an active 20k Followers instagram page for your business/blog/personal use.

Call/whatsapp 08084334575 1 Like

Malaysia has to be realistic. This is just a PR statement.



Sending your armed forces to a country 7,500 miles away who has one of the best aerial weaponry in the world is suicidal.

The Asian People..

Why are They dragging Jerus-salem...

Hausa People Comes To Mind

I thought Malaysia had sensible leaders?

Who am I kidding?