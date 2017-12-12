₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by buJu234: 3:28pm
"Malaysia's Defense Minister Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said that the Malaysian armed forces are ready to be sent to Jerusalem to assist the Palestinian cause if needed, local media reported on Saturday.
http://m.jpost.com/Breaking-News/Malaysian-defense-minister-Armed-Forces-ready-to-help-Palestinians-517737
I think this defense minister is high on cheap weeds or advance egboooo...
3 Likes
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by tmx21(m): 3:37pm
My mum said "son, before you were born, they were never threat of war but there were always war both within the country and the world"
.
Now I'll tell my mum "mum, since you gave birth to me, there has always been threat of war but none has happened both in my country and abroad"
.
Buttomline: apart from armageddon, no major war will occur.
lalasticlala
6 Likes
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by Pierohandsome: 4:01pm
Watch how Isreal wil finish the whole Arab League in 6 days. U think the blessing of father Abraham is exhausted?
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by BruncleZuma: 4:38pm
See this over-pampered Asians, they'll not focus on their economy before one funny scandal go damage their economy...be making careless statements like Nigeria's President.
Ordinary North Korea assassinate high profile target for broad day light una no go close their embassy nah this stunt una wan take get attention...as the Op said talk is cheap so is weed.
4 Likes
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by GeeString: 4:38pm
Lol.
Dumb Nigerians below and above me quoting scriptures not knowing this is purely political.
"The prophecy has been fulfilled", "Jerusalem belongs to the Israelis" etc
Africans are truly dumb.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by GodDeyCraze: 4:39pm
Hmm
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by GodDeyCraze: 4:39pm
Israel will attack them direct
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by velai(m): 4:39pm
World war 3 is already loading...
When is Buhari sending his own army?
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by Keneking: 4:39pm
Nigeria Military would also join soon to support their cause
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by tayo200(m): 4:40pm
noted...next pls
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by Sapiosexuality(m): 4:40pm
I doubt it. They can't be that stupid. Like Sun Tzu wrote, Knowledge of Self, Knowledge of Terrain and Knowledge of Others, victory is sure. I don't think they are that dumb and stupid to ignore that. They'd know. Slavery to Saudi and Israel at play this week.
But see how organised religion poisons our world. This is not because they feel people are being maltreated but because Muslims are being maltreated. A country where it is unconstitutional to question why Islam is the State's religion.
People losing it in the name of Religion. In the north this used to be usual. The level of slavery was on the same level. Even Nigerian Christians think Israel is always right. Both are slaves. See how organized religion spoiled our world.
http://www.mortalpoet.com/religion-in-nigeria-christians-israel-muslims-arabs/
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by MicheyJ1: 4:40pm
Let the forces of darkness come together they can never defeat the children of God.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by lastmaster(m): 4:40pm
ok
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by Dilijingsly(m): 4:40pm
BruncleZuma:
1 Like
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by tayo200(m): 4:40pm
ok
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by fergie001(m): 4:40pm
Hiroshima and Nagasaki,doing press-up,
Hmmmmmmm
Hmmmmmmm again
Peace,not war please.
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by BabaDem(m): 4:40pm
Behold, in those days when the Malaysians will deploy their soldiers to war with the children of God. Then will David come out from the wilderness with his soldiers and smite them within seconds.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by sotall(m): 4:40pm
OK
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by loomer: 4:41pm
Mumu just trying to be relevant
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by policy12: 4:41pm
Abeg safe trip...
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by careytommy7(m): 4:41pm
Hahahahahahahahahahahahj
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by kels4fun(m): 4:41pm
Rip In advance
Au revoir
Von voyage
1 Like
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by bedspread: 4:41pm
I Don't Believe a Sane Nation will say dt...
Hahahaha.....That will Be the End of The Malaysian Armed Forces....
1 Like
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by Tascom236: 4:41pm
It's not a matter of been high on weed, Jerusalem use to be the capital of Palestine, now that Trump has declared it as capital of Jerusalem even tho Arabs and Europe with UN does not support it. We all know there with be War and lost of innocent Palestinian's Life.
IstandWithPalestine
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by BruncleZuma: 4:41pm
Dilijingsly:Threatening war on an issue that is outside their geopolitical landscape is tantamount to courting disaster and before you spew further rubbish I'm not in that God will fight for Isreal gang...
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by tstx(m): 4:41pm
Hmmm
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by bright007(f): 4:41pm
OK
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by Wisdombankxz: 4:41pm
We want peace and not war.
1 Like
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by trolley: 4:42pm
Malaysia has to be realistic. This is just a PR statement.
Sending your armed forces to a country 7,500 miles away who has one of the best aerial weaponry in the world is suicidal.
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by Truepee(m): 4:42pm
The Asian People..
Why are They dragging Jerus-salem...
Hausa People Comes To Mind
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by cstr1000: 4:42pm
I thought Malaysia had sensible leaders?
Who am I kidding?
|Re: Malaysian Military Ready To Go To Jerusalem To Assist The Palestinian Cause by bluewles33: 4:43pm
Hmmmm
