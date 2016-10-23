Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption (3681 Views)

@VIVIANGIST



As shared by Sahara Reporters



BREAKING: Justice Tinuade Akomolafe-Wilson led three-man Court of Appeal panel has ordered the Senate President @bukolasaraki to return to the CCT to face trial on three of the counts of corruption while dismissing others.



cc; lalalsticlala



That man.....hmmm, demon in human form, sorry to say 1 Like

Too much Felicity may lead to pathetic.

dis is d consequences of PDP to APC

Atiku effect 5 Likes







Nonsense politics, Saraki remain where you are so that father of corruption will cover your corruption. Nonsense politics, Saraki remain where you are so that father of corruption will cover your corruption. 1 Like

Just to force the Guy to stay in APC. To say the truth, APC are really in panic mode. Atiku and successful convention effect. 3 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm interesting. What of Dino? 2 Likes

Good.



Separation of power.



The appeal court believes Saraki has a case to answer and answer he must.



CCT, nail the Muthaf.

Aint these guys tired of this charade, fooling themselves and playing to the gallery? 2 Likes

No cause for alarm jare this is just mere notification to Saraki to renew his beatification and sainthood subscriptions with the APC in light of Atikus refusal to re-subscribe for APC sainthood 2019 9 Likes

Ghen ghen! Just because of Atiku defection from the APC cum Saraki being his political appendage? Just because of his perceived romance ystdy with the new PDP chair? APC is seriously in a panic mode.

Tinubu was not tried twice even when he was acquitted in error.APC be careful. 4 Likes 1 Share

Whether in romance with PDP or APGA the fact remains the court found a prima facie case against Saraki is in order and a trial must be done. 2 Likes

GavelSlam:

Whether in romance with PDP or APGA the fact remains the court found a prima facie case against Saraki is in order and a trial must be done. Keep consoling yourself.Was Tinubu tried twice even when he was acquitted on error ground? Keep consoling yourself.Was Tinubu tried twice even when he was acquitted on error ground? 3 Likes

APC is a demonic party. Why is it that immediately Saraki and Dino went to rejoice with Uche Secondus that this matter re- surfaced from no where again. Buhari led APC is so predictable. 4 Likes

Paperwhite:

Keep consoling yourself.Was Tinubu tried twice even when he was acquitted on error ground?

Since you know more than the appeal court further cases would be sent to you for judgement. 8 Likes 3 Shares

good the war on corruption issurgents will be intense and the coalition of thieves shall be destroyed. good the war on corruption issurgents will be intense and the coalition of thieves shall be destroyed. 3 Likes 1 Share

You see the IPOB yoots above, They never believed in Nigeria. All they want, is Nigeria where Corruption will not be treated as a crime!



They are shameless! 7 Likes 2 Shares

He must go to prison 6 Likes 2 Shares

lol, simply because he cheered Secondus up 1 Like

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha





Secondus ooooooo



Dogara: At a time,nobody stood up for us where the party had already zoned the offices,it will be a travesty for me not to mention Atiku,he stood on our sides.



Atiku:



This country too funny abeg,some think we are still in 2013,

hahahahahahahahaahahahah





See,there is something some people do not understand,Atiku has never been sellable but with the way this FG and their 'rectum-cleaners',are going,they are making his campaign easier by the day.



This is not 2013,Nigerians know better now. 3 Likes

When will this drama end? Since 2015, Saraki here, there and everywhere! Na wa

When the courts frustrates corruption cases wailers hail the courts but, when A/court find a reason for saraki to continue his trial the judges suddenly become APC card carrying members.



You pple should kontinu 5 Likes 1 Share

Someone said this in one thread about saraki going back to CCB trial, now it's happening!

ONE CHANCE

ogmask:

When the courts frustrates corruption cases wailers hail the courts but, when A/court find a reason for saraki to continue his trial the judges suddenly become APC card carrying members.



You pple should kontinu Its so Supicious.... After He had being Linked to Atiku....

PMB AND APC HAVE FAILED NIGERIA

PMB AND APC HAVE FAILED NIGERIANS.... Its so Supicious.... After He had being Linked to Atiku....PMB AND APC HAVE FAILED NIGERIAPMB AND APC HAVE FAILED NIGERIANS.... 1 Like

Morons are saying after the link to Atiku.



You people have noodles for brains.



Do you think the government is just knowing of the alliance between Saraki and Atiku?



Hell even Alli Modu Sheriff was spot on about Atiku months ago.



If you think the government gets news the same time as you then you must be extremely daft. 2 Likes 1 Share

I can wager with this latest mumu case, APC is dead against 2019!

judgement shall prevail.

Great decision by the court of appeal.

Is OK