₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,894 members, 3,965,782 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 December 2017 at 08:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption (3681 Views)
Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara / Seized $43million: Tell Nigerians Who The Money Belongs To – Saraki To EFCC / Court Tells Saraki To Face Trial (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by viviangist: 3:52pm
@VIVIANGIST
As shared by Sahara Reporters
BREAKING: Justice Tinuade Akomolafe-Wilson led three-man Court of Appeal panel has ordered the Senate President @bukolasaraki to return to the CCT to face trial on three of the counts of corruption while dismissing others.
cc; lalalsticlala
BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/bukola-saraki-to-return-to-cct-to-face-trial-on-three-of-the-counts-of-corruption-justice-tinuade-akomolafe-wilson/
2 Likes
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by viviangist: 3:52pm
READ FULL REACTIONS BY CLICKING HERE : http://www.viviangist.ng/bukola-saraki-to-return-to-cct-to-face-trial-on-three-of-the-counts-of-corruption-justice-tinuade-akomolafe-wilson/
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by midehi2(f): 3:52pm
That man.....hmmm, demon in human form, sorry to say
1 Like
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by nittroboy(m): 3:52pm
Too much Felicity may lead to pathetic.
dis is d consequences of PDP to APC
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by Keneking: 3:54pm
Atiku effect
5 Likes
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by Evablizin(f): 3:55pm
Nonsense politics, Saraki remain where you are so that father of corruption will cover your corruption.
1 Like
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by masinga07(m): 3:58pm
Just to force the Guy to stay in APC. To say the truth, APC are really in panic mode. Atiku and successful convention effect.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by Scholes007(m): 3:58pm
Hmmm interesting. What of Dino?
2 Likes
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by GavelSlam: 4:00pm
Good.
Separation of power.
The appeal court believes Saraki has a case to answer and answer he must.
CCT, nail the Muthaf.
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by hucienda: 4:02pm
Aint these guys tired of this charade, fooling themselves and playing to the gallery?
2 Likes
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by SalamRushdie: 4:02pm
No cause for alarm jare this is just mere notification to Saraki to renew his beatification and sainthood subscriptions with the APC in light of Atikus refusal to re-subscribe for APC sainthood 2019
9 Likes
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by Paperwhite(m): 4:04pm
Ghen ghen! Just because of Atiku defection from the APC cum Saraki being his political appendage? Just because of his perceived romance ystdy with the new PDP chair? APC is seriously in a panic mode.
Tinubu was not tried twice even when he was acquitted in error.APC be careful.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by GavelSlam: 4:09pm
Whether in romance with PDP or APGA the fact remains the court found a prima facie case against Saraki is in order and a trial must be done.
2 Likes
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by Paperwhite(m): 4:12pm
GavelSlam:Keep consoling yourself.Was Tinubu tried twice even when he was acquitted on error ground?
3 Likes
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by LasGidiOwner: 4:15pm
APC is a demonic party. Why is it that immediately Saraki and Dino went to rejoice with Uche Secondus that this matter re- surfaced from no where again. Buhari led APC is so predictable.
4 Likes
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by GavelSlam: 4:23pm
Paperwhite:
Since you know more than the appeal court further cases would be sent to you for judgement.
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by Stalwert: 4:25pm
good the war on corruption issurgents will be intense and the coalition of thieves shall be destroyed.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:46pm
You see the IPOB yoots above, They never believed in Nigeria. All they want, is Nigeria where Corruption will not be treated as a crime!
They are shameless!
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by IamPatriotic(m): 4:50pm
He must go to prison
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by fakeprophet(m): 4:51pm
lol, simply because he cheered Secondus up
1 Like
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by fergie001(m): 4:54pm
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Secondus ooooooo
Dogara: At a time,nobody stood up for us where the party had already zoned the offices,it will be a travesty for me not to mention Atiku,he stood on our sides.
Atiku:
This country too funny abeg,some think we are still in 2013,
hahahahahahahahaahahahah
See,there is something some people do not understand,Atiku has never been sellable but with the way this FG and their 'rectum-cleaners',are going,they are making his campaign easier by the day.
This is not 2013,Nigerians know better now.
3 Likes
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by freeze001(f): 4:56pm
When will this drama end? Since 2015, Saraki here, there and everywhere! Na wa
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by ogmask: 5:00pm
When the courts frustrates corruption cases wailers hail the courts but, when A/court find a reason for saraki to continue his trial the judges suddenly become APC card carrying members.
You pple should kontinu
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by gurunlocker: 5:00pm
Someone said this in one thread about saraki going back to CCB trial, now it's happening!
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by bedspread: 5:06pm
ONE CHANCE
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by bedspread: 5:10pm
ogmask:Its so Supicious.... After He had being Linked to Atiku....
PMB AND APC HAVE FAILED NIGERIA
PMB AND APC HAVE FAILED NIGERIANS....
1 Like
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by GavelSlam: 5:16pm
Morons are saying after the link to Atiku.
You people have noodles for brains.
Do you think the government is just knowing of the alliance between Saraki and Atiku?
Hell even Alli Modu Sheriff was spot on about Atiku months ago.
If you think the government gets news the same time as you then you must be extremely daft.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by Ratello: 6:13pm
I can wager with this latest mumu case, APC is dead against 2019!
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by Toosure70: 6:19pm
judgement shall prevail.
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by seunmsg(m): 6:28pm
Great decision by the court of appeal.
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by Mylove55(f): 6:33pm
Is OK
|Re: Bukola Saraki To Face Trial On 3 Of The Counts Of Corruption by Ifeanyi4491(m): 6:36pm
Finally
Video - Cnn Reports On Nigeria's Fuel Crisis / Breaking News: Police Rescue Kidnapped Journalists / Bombshell: South West Betrayed Awolowo In 1979-balarabe Musa
Viewing this topic: Baterista, JamesReacher(m), OritaIbadan, Adegokenath(m), Nigga44, djlawex02(m), agabaI23(m), Nakuza(m), phlemzee(m), elmisti(m), Haryorbammmy(m), Jasonteague(m), beejay247, TalkWithLizy, flavunit, ahmedio2017, AdeniyiA(m), kaymust, EROMS38(m), doseni(m), onatisi(m), M16, Oyetboy(m), Olaabdul01, shekinahola, Risingphoenix12, heywhytech1(m), devensian(m), bossman4, Bayajidda1, saintmark88(m), adekal001(m), charles2044, stevolinkon40, elfico(m), DieBuhari, Hhenryy, ISHAQSD, felixomor, kulekaa(m), nairalandfreak(m), Harshirama(m), terrificjoe(m), PassionD(f), quinnboy, babatee4all(m), jacabi(m), Hardewarlee(m), Ayospanish(m), Ayesa(f), Mrteju(m), WebSurfer(m), lanresz(m), Dapocomen03, omololu2020(m), stance(m), fataiiyo(m), StaffofOrayan(m), gungab(m), Chiefupper, Sholato242, spartacus11(m), originalomobaba, Boykay, eph12(m), yusuftaiwo2015, chalsixtus(m), abbas74(m), peddyholly, tpapi, princepet, Roysnickz, Yankee101, patosky22(m), kayone6237(m), abbeyismaeel(m), omenkishk(m), Abbeysunday(m), hisroyalrealnes(m), skillar101(m), pahen1991, kaso0(m), abraham579, Darlo22(m), keemsleek(m), Dreythecreator, Showab, ThinkSmarter(m), delikay4luv, Geeweeny(m), FlameZee(m), lakpalakpa, mikolosis(m), Whobedatte(m), jgreyinteriors(m), paulmamud(m), davodyguy, Maxcole and 96 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23