Documents Released By Dino Melaye To Show How Yahaya Bello Forged His Recall / Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" / Melaye To Remi Tinubu: "I Will Beat You, Impregnate You" - Premium Times

Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by 40ng: 4:19pm
@VIVIANGIST

VAfro-Trap King, KACH releases the first single of his Afro Trap Mixtape titled “DINO“.
 
 Produced by HOD beats and coined from the senator DINO MELAYE .In this song, Kach talks about his lifestyle to which he quotes “DINO”, in reference to Senator Dino Melaye.



DOWNLOAD THE MP3 VERSION VIA : http://www.viviangist.ng/senator-dino-melaye-to-drop-new-music-video-dino/

WATCH THE VIDEO : https://www.instagram.com/p/BcmGE1qARi6/?taken-by=dinomelaye

cc; lalasticlala

Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by emwyy(m): 4:22pm
This one strong o
My love for this man is 100

Quote me and die by bean cake shocked

3 Likes

Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by Sagacity07: 5:34pm
angry

...Nigeria is in dire need of selfless leadership. Nemo dat quad non abet(You cant give what you dont have). Indeed....

4 Likes

Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by afbstrategies: 5:34pm
angry angry
Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by tempest01(m): 5:34pm
this man and Rochas......no wonder they look alike SMH

2 Likes

Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by walter08: 5:34pm
This Lawmaker is a joke
Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by eleojo23: 5:34pm
But actually, there is no law that prohibits a lawmaker from making or featuring in music videos na

This could be his spare time hobby...

1 Like

Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by Hades2016(m): 5:34pm
Nigerians we don suffer .. God why this country ... Why

8 Likes

Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by HARDLABOR: 5:34pm
Wu go yia d song
Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by destino24(m): 5:35pm
grin
Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by B3sty: 5:35pm
Dino...hmmm.
I comment my reserve, lol
Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by fykes(m): 5:35pm
A sorry excuse for a leader...clown
Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by tstx(m): 5:35pm
Politics in naija still dey stone age.. while other African leaders are busy looking fif ways to make their countries prosperous Our leaders dey here dey jonze themselves...


Its no wonder our country no even smell
top 20 prosperous countries in Africa
Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by chillychill(f): 5:35pm
The headline sha undecided
Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by hardeycute: 5:35pm
Misleading headline and content of the information



Lalasticlala what is this about now?Are you trying to mislead NLS?


Cc seun

3 Likes

Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by castrol180(m): 5:35pm
wonders in wonder land
Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by veekid(m): 5:35pm
Wayre
Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by pat077: 5:35pm
Like for real
Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by DaBillionnaire: 5:35pm
AYAM not understanding, can someone pls explain better.
Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by Badonasty(m): 5:35pm
yai dede
Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by afbstrategies: 5:36pm
Check their head before you allow them to run for office. His brother in Imo State is looking people to make their statutes smiley
Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:36pm
Kach - Ibe Kachikwu son cool
Handsome dude, but your dad is making fuel scarce angry
Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by Groovenaija360(m): 5:36pm
Guy stop dis i check your site there is no audio any where embarassed embarassed
Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by Hades2016(m): 5:36pm
Wo infact I give up on Nigeria

Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by aziaka111(m): 5:37pm
dis man come feature me wit my contract I sabi rap
Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by enemyofprogress: 5:37pm
Walahi Nigeria is in the hands of gangsters
Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by ibkayee(f): 5:37pm
Thought it was his own music video mtchewww, still a clown though
Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by cescky(m): 5:38pm
angry grin


Naija house of commotion
Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by joenor(m): 5:39pm
Just can't wait for the song to drop.

1 Like

Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by Standardcosting: 5:39pm
This one is beyond Jesus and western medicine
Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by Quality20(m): 5:39pm
what a shame ds PDP sanotor disguising as APC is to himself, kogi west and black race as a whole
Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by Polymat9(f): 5:39pm
Very soon Rochas Okorocha would release a mix tape.

