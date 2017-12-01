₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by 40ng: 4:19pm
@VIVIANGIST
VAfro-Trap King, KACH releases the first single of his Afro Trap Mixtape titled “DINO“.
Produced by HOD beats and coined from the senator DINO MELAYE .In this song, Kach talks about his lifestyle to which he quotes “DINO”, in reference to Senator Dino Melaye.
DOWNLOAD THE MP3 VERSION VIA : http://www.viviangist.ng/senator-dino-melaye-to-drop-new-music-video-dino/
WATCH THE VIDEO : https://www.instagram.com/p/BcmGE1qARi6/?taken-by=dinomelaye
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by emwyy(m): 4:22pm
This one strong o
My love for this man is 100
Quote me and die by bean cake
3 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by Sagacity07: 5:34pm
...Nigeria is in dire need of selfless leadership. Nemo dat quad non abet(You cant give what you dont have). Indeed....
4 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by afbstrategies: 5:34pm
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by tempest01(m): 5:34pm
this man and Rochas......no wonder they look alike SMH
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by walter08: 5:34pm
This Lawmaker is a joke
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by eleojo23: 5:34pm
But actually, there is no law that prohibits a lawmaker from making or featuring in music videos na
This could be his spare time hobby...
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by Hades2016(m): 5:34pm
Nigerians we don suffer .. God why this country ... Why
8 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by HARDLABOR: 5:34pm
Wu go yia d song
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by destino24(m): 5:35pm
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by B3sty: 5:35pm
Dino...hmmm.
I comment my reserve, lol
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by fykes(m): 5:35pm
A sorry excuse for a leader...clown
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by tstx(m): 5:35pm
Politics in naija still dey stone age.. while other African leaders are busy looking fif ways to make their countries prosperous Our leaders dey here dey jonze themselves...
Its no wonder our country no even smell
top 20 prosperous countries in Africa
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by chillychill(f): 5:35pm
The headline sha
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by hardeycute: 5:35pm
Misleading headline and content of the information
Lalasticlala what is this about now?Are you trying to mislead NLS?
Cc seun
3 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by castrol180(m): 5:35pm
wonders in wonder land
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by veekid(m): 5:35pm
Wayre
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by pat077: 5:35pm
Like for real
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by DaBillionnaire: 5:35pm
AYAM not understanding, can someone pls explain better.
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by Badonasty(m): 5:35pm
40ng:
yai dede
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by afbstrategies: 5:36pm
Check their head before you allow them to run for office. His brother in Imo State is looking people to make their statutes
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:36pm
Kach - Ibe Kachikwu son
Handsome dude, but your dad is making fuel scarce
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by Groovenaija360(m): 5:36pm
Guy stop dis i check your site there is no audio any where
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by Hades2016(m): 5:36pm
Wo infact I give up on Nigeria
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by aziaka111(m): 5:37pm
dis man come feature me wit my contract I sabi rap
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by enemyofprogress: 5:37pm
Walahi Nigeria is in the hands of gangsters
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by ibkayee(f): 5:37pm
Thought it was his own music video mtchewww, still a clown though
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by cescky(m): 5:38pm
Naija house of commotion
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by joenor(m): 5:39pm
Just can't wait for the song to drop.
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by Standardcosting: 5:39pm
This one is beyond Jesus and western medicine
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by Quality20(m): 5:39pm
what a shame ds PDP sanotor disguising as APC is to himself, kogi west and black race as a whole
|Re: Dino Melaye To Drop "DINO" Video by Polymat9(f): 5:39pm
Very soon Rochas Okorocha would release a mix tape.
