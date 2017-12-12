Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira (11548 Views)

Nigerian Lady Who Sees And Communicates With Ghosts Often / Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition / I Don't Pay Tithes And Offerings But I Give To Anyone In Need. Am I Wrong? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





This is called TAP #ThitheAgainstPoverty.



He announced it couple of days ago and it's already picking up. This Lady is giving 100k each to poor women to start a little business and also paying school Fees of poor people. So instead of buying Jets for already rich Pastors and constructing Buildings while many are going to bed Hungry thinking you are Helping or giving to GOD, why not just follow the Simple commandment of God LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR AS YOUR SELF..



I will be helping somebody too and might post mine when I do. This thing will take of 2018 by God's grace. The Pastors and their generations are more than rich enough from the money people has given to them. Now is the time to Help God's people. So why some are busy attacking and Insulting Freeze for asking a simple question, he is doing the will if Christ. (When I was Hungry you fed me, now come into the house of my father)





https://www.instagram.com/p/BcmYKwJjXjA/ Recently DaddyFreeze started a new Campaign to eradicate Poverty by asking everyone regardless of your faith or Religion to take 10% of your Salary and Help someone.This is called TAP #ThitheAgainstPoverty.He announced it couple of days ago and it's already picking up. This Lady is giving 100k each to poor women to start a little business and also paying school Fees of poor people. So instead of buying Jets for already rich Pastors and constructing Buildings while many are going to bed Hungry thinking you are Helping or giving to GOD, why not just follow the Simple commandment of God LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR AS YOUR SELF..I will be helping somebody too and might post mine when I do. This thing will take of 2018 by God's grace. The Pastors and their generations are more than rich enough from the money people has given to them. Now is the time to Help God's people. So why some are busy attacking and Insulting Freeze for asking a simple question, he is doing the will if Christ. (When I was Hungry you fed me, now come into the house of my father) 26 Likes 6 Shares





But where is lalasticlala sef Ok.But where is lalasticlala sef 2 Likes 1 Share

Tithe is delicate, God said bring ur tithe to my house, so that there can be food. God himself will have to tell u too give it to someone else or a charity.Freeze is a total joke, he has no regard for God,how then can he regard tithe as something valuable. 48 Likes 7 Shares

The ministry is moving.I hope our pastorpreneurs wil not tell us she will not be blessed because it was not brought to church 55 Likes 2 Shares

PaChukwudi44:

The ministry is moving.I hope our pastorpreneurs wil not tell us she will not be blessed because it was not brought to church

Many of us in Europe are going to be doing this especially in 2018 and Nigerian Pastorprenuers can't tell us Jack cos the Pastor's here are not interested in People's money and the European Countries that doesnt pay Tithes are 50x more blessed than Nigeria where people pay. Except Pastors you can't see the effect of Tithes in Nigeria since the last 30yrs of Trillions of Naira being paid in Tithes. Maybe next year Nigerians might wake up from their deep Sleep and Pastor worship and Concentrate on Christ and his Message of Love your neighbor as yourself and see if the Country wouldn't be blessed beyond their imagination Many of us in Europe are going to be doing this especially in 2018 and Nigerian Pastorprenuers can't tell us Jack cos the Pastor's here are not interested in People's money and the European Countries that doesnt pay Tithes are 50x more blessed than Nigeria where people pay. Except Pastors you can't see the effect of Tithes in Nigeria since the last 30yrs of Trillions of Naira being paid in Tithes. Maybe next year Nigerians might wake up from their deep Sleep and Pastor worship and Concentrate on Christ and his Message of Love your neighbor as yourself and see if the Country wouldn't be blessed beyond their imagination 83 Likes 4 Shares

Jochabed:

Tithe is delicate, God said bring ur tithe to my house, so that there can be food. God himself will have to tell u too give it to someone else or a charity.Freeze is a total joke, he has no regard for God,how then can he regard tithe as something valuable.

Why are you attacking Freeze? Why not attack all the Mega Pastors across the world that says God never asked for Tithes? Why not attack Jewish Christian Pastors that says God never asked for Tithes. Dont worry After living for 30yrs and transforming the Christian world Pastor Sunday Adelaija is coming to Nigeria next year to teach true Christian Doctrines and empower Nigerians and I will guarantee you most of your GO"s will hide their heads in Shame cos if you combined the entire Pastors in Nigeria their achievements in empowering people is nothing close to what Dr Sunday Adelaija has achieved.. Just wait a bit cos once he comes most of your pastors will start singing a new Tone Why are you attacking Freeze? Why not attack all the Mega Pastors across the world that says God never asked for Tithes? Why not attack Jewish Christian Pastors that says God never asked for Tithes. Dont worry After living for 30yrs and transforming the Christian world Pastor Sunday Adelaija is coming to Nigeria next year to teach true Christian Doctrines and empower Nigerians and I will guarantee you most of your GO"s will hide their heads in Shame cos if you combined the entire Pastors in Nigeria their achievements in empowering people is nothing close to what Dr Sunday Adelaija has achieved.. Just wait a bit cos once he comes most of your pastors will start singing a new Tone 62 Likes 4 Shares

Jochabed:

Tithe is delicate, God said bring ur tithe to my house, so that there can be food. God himself will have to tell u too give it to someone else or a charity.Freeze is a total joke, he has no regard for God,how then can he regard tithe as something valuable.

Carry yhur own go church, not our business.



#freethesheeplemovement. Carry yhur own go church, not our business.#freethesheeplemovement. 46 Likes 1 Share

The ecclesiastical tithe golden goose is about being cooked 2 Likes 1 Share

Some pastors be looking at the money like 17 Likes 2 Shares

Jochabed:

Tithe is delicate, God said bring ur tithe to my house, so that there can be food. God himself will have to tell u too give it to someone else or a charity.Freeze is a total joke, he has no regard for God,how then can he regard tithe as something valuable. You are the house of God as far as christianity is concern.

Your body is God's temple. God is not interested in that building you called church that you go every Sunday to pay tithe.

If you give that your tithe money to the poor understand that you are giving to his house like that because that poor person is also the house.



Come to think of it, it is more sensible to place value to fellow human being than to place value to a religious building and all it ordinances and pastors that will collapse some day You are the house of God as far as christianity is concern.Your body is God's temple. God is not interested in that building you called church that you go every Sunday to pay tithe.If you give that your tithe money to the poor understand that you are giving to his house like that because that poor person is also the house.Come to think of it, it is more sensible to place value to fellow human being than to place value to a religious building and all it ordinances and pastors that will collapse some day 49 Likes 3 Shares

Aragon:

Recently DaddyFreeze started a new Campaign to eradicate Poverty by asking everyone regardless of your faith or Religion to take 10% of your Salary and Help someone. This is called TAP #ThitheAgainstPoverty. He announced it couple of days ago and it's already picking up. This Lady is giving 100k each to poor women to start a little business and also paying school Fees of poor people. So instead of buying Jets for already rich Pastors and constructing Buildings while many are going to bed Hungry thinking you are Helping or giving to GOD, why not just follow the Simple commandment of God LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR AS YOUR SELF..



I will be helping somebody too and might post mine when I do. This thing will take of 2018 by God's grace. The Pastors and their generations are more than rich enough from the money people has given to them. Now is the time to Help God's people. So why some are busy attacking and Insulting Freeze for asking a simple question, he is doing the will if Christ. (When I was Hungry you fed me, now come into the house of my father) the religious businessmen will still say she wount see heaven because she is denying them their lust for greedy earthly things.



the sheeple are coming for you man the religious businessmen will still say she wount see heaven because she is denying them their lust for greedy earthly things.the sheeple are coming for you man 16 Likes 2 Shares

Good.



As u have published it on social media

Your reward is on social media 6 Likes 2 Shares

felixomor:

Good.



As u have published it on social media

Your reward is on social media

Joker! E dey pain you ni? Which reward does social media give? Don't your pastors too publish on social media? Hypocrite! Joker! E dey pain you ni? Which reward does social media give? Don't your pastors too publish on social media? Hypocrite! 50 Likes 2 Shares

Daddy freeze is a demon 1 Like

Good i support this movement 12 Likes 2 Shares





But it's no longer so. And moreover, tithes were meant to be given to God the way we were to give Sundays, by enjoying it ourselves and sharing with others especially the less privileged.





22 Be sure to set aside a tenth of all that your fields produce each year. 23 Eat the tithe of your grain , new wine and olive oil, and the firstborn of your herds and flocks in the presence of the Lord your God at the place he will choose as a dwelling for his Name, so that you may learn to revere the Lord your God always. 24 But if that place is too distant and you have been blessed by the Lord your God and cannot carry your tithe (because the place where the Lord will choose to put his Name is so far away), 25 then exchange your tithe for silver, and take the silver with you and go to the place the Lord your God will choose. 26 Use the silver to buy whatever you like: cattle, sheep, wine or other fermented drink, or anything you wish. Then you and your household shall eat there in the presence of the Lord your God and rejoice. 27 And do not neglect the Levites living in your towns, for they have no allotment or inheritance of their own.



28 At the end of every three years, bring all the tithes of that year’s produce and store it in your towns, 29 so that the Levites (who have no allotment or inheritance of their own) and the foreigners, the fatherless and the widows who live in your towns may come and eat and be satisfied , and so that the Lord your God may bless you in all the work of your hands.

The most important thing at the end of the day is to realize Christ perfected this teaching in His preaching of Charity. We should make it mandatory for ourselves to practice Charity and to pray for the guidance of the Spirit in the process so that we will give to those who need it most. And at the end of the day, it's not that you gave money that matters, but that you gave love, and your time to someone and made them realize how important they are to God. I finally believe that this is God's own way of sending a message to pastors. In the old days, the priests and levites rarely owned any property so it was fitting to nearly categorize them with those that needed help as mentioned in Deuteronomy 14: 22 - 29 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Deuteronomy%2014:22-29 But it's no longer so. And moreover, tithes were meant to be given to God the way we were to give Sundays, by enjoying it ourselves and sharing with others especially the less privileged.The most important thing at the end of the day is to realize Christ perfected this teaching in His preaching of Charity. We should make it mandatory for ourselves to practice Charity and to pray for the guidance of the Spirit in the process so that we will give to those who need it most. And at the end of the day, it's not that you gave money that matters, but that you gave love, and your time to someone and made them realize how important they are to God. 13 Likes 1 Share

now we are talking







more of that 8 Likes 1 Share

This is nice! 9 Likes 1 Share

felixomor:





Sharrap pls.

Thats what the Bible says

I thought u and your freeze say pastors are evil already

And that pple shouldn't copy them.



But now she can post on social media because pastors post on social media. Abi?

Hypocrite!



You are so pained





Are you sure you aren't a paid agent from one of the GOs You are so painedAre you sure you aren't a paid agent from one of the GOs 3 Likes

Aragon:

Recently DaddyFreeze started a new Campaign to eradicate Poverty by asking everyone regardless of your faith or Religion to take 10% of your Salary and Help someone.



This is called TAP #ThitheAgainstPoverty.



He announced it couple of days ago and it's already picking up. This Lady is giving 100k each to poor women to start a little business and also paying school Fees of poor people. So instead of buying Jets for already rich Pastors and constructing Buildings while many are going to bed Hungry thinking you are Helping or giving to GOD, why not just follow the Simple commandment of God LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR AS YOUR SELF..



I will be helping somebody too and might post mine when I do. This thing will take of 2018 by God's grace. The Pastors and their generations are more than rich enough from the money people has given to them. Now is the time to Help God's people. So why some are busy attacking and Insulting Freeze for asking a simple question, he is doing the will if Christ. (When I was Hungry you fed me, now come into the house of my father)





https://www.instagram.com/p/BcmYKwJjXjA/ this is serious

So this was the plan all along. How about asking them to donate to a known charity of his choice so he can Guage the impact as an external observer 2 Likes

even God will be proud of her...bless you ma'am 17 Likes 1 Share

Isn't this a better way of using funds than building schools for the rich, nobody cares about the less privilege in this country 8 Likes 1 Share

Jochabed:

Tithe is delicate, God said bring ur tithe to my house, so that there can be food. God himself will have to tell u too give it to someone else or a charity.Freeze is a total joke, he has no regard for God,how then can he regard tithe as something valuable.



Is your head this empty, so gods house is that place where his manager uses your tithe to buy jet.. Are you high Is your head this empty, so gods house is that place where his manager uses your tithe to buy jet.. Are you high 19 Likes 1 Share

Tithe abi showing off mucheww.. Well-done ma

Send me the account number.

10percent goes to my church.



10percent goes to this initiative.



It stops nothing. 4 Likes

Funny enough. Those you give money go still go church go pay 10% tithe to thank God for sending person wey help am through the pastor prayer. Either way it's still a win win for the pastors and 10% loss for both the giver and the beneficiaries 10 Likes

good gesture. Thumb up to freez.

Goshen360:





Joker! E dey pain you ni? Which reward does social media give? Don't your pastors too publish on social media? Hypocrite!

Sharrap pls.

Thats what the Bible says

I thought u and your freeze say pastors are evil already

And that pple shouldn't copy them.



But now she can post on social media because pastors post on social media. Abi?

Hypocrite! Sharrap pls.Thats what the Bible saysI thought u and your freeze say pastors are evil alreadyAnd that pple shouldn't copy them.But now she can post on social media because pastors post on social media. Abi?Hypocrite! 2 Likes

This is a clear prove that God can use anyone to pass a Mesaage or win souls. Imaging God using Freeze to preach the truth about tithe. I never tithe before and I will never pay tithe in my life. God has directed us on how to give and that's the doctrine my church practice. I'm proud to be a member of Church of Christ. You too can be a member. 5 Likes