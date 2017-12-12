₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by Aragon: 4:23pm
Recently DaddyFreeze started a new Campaign to eradicate Poverty by asking everyone regardless of your faith or Religion to take 10% of your Salary and Help someone.
This is called TAP #ThitheAgainstPoverty.
He announced it couple of days ago and it's already picking up. This Lady is giving 100k each to poor women to start a little business and also paying school Fees of poor people. So instead of buying Jets for already rich Pastors and constructing Buildings while many are going to bed Hungry thinking you are Helping or giving to GOD, why not just follow the Simple commandment of God LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR AS YOUR SELF..
I will be helping somebody too and might post mine when I do. This thing will take of 2018 by God's grace. The Pastors and their generations are more than rich enough from the money people has given to them. Now is the time to Help God's people. So why some are busy attacking and Insulting Freeze for asking a simple question, he is doing the will if Christ. (When I was Hungry you fed me, now come into the house of my father)
https://www.instagram.com/p/BcmYKwJjXjA/
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by Keneking: 4:23pm
Ok.
But where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by Jochabed(f): 4:24pm
Tithe is delicate, God said bring ur tithe to my house, so that there can be food. God himself will have to tell u too give it to someone else or a charity.Freeze is a total joke, he has no regard for God,how then can he regard tithe as something valuable.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by PaChukwudi44: 4:26pm
The ministry is moving.I hope our pastorpreneurs wil not tell us she will not be blessed because it was not brought to church
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by Aragon: 4:36pm
PaChukwudi44:
Many of us in Europe are going to be doing this especially in 2018 and Nigerian Pastorprenuers can't tell us Jack cos the Pastor's here are not interested in People's money and the European Countries that doesnt pay Tithes are 50x more blessed than Nigeria where people pay. Except Pastors you can't see the effect of Tithes in Nigeria since the last 30yrs of Trillions of Naira being paid in Tithes. Maybe next year Nigerians might wake up from their deep Sleep and Pastor worship and Concentrate on Christ and his Message of Love your neighbor as yourself and see if the Country wouldn't be blessed beyond their imagination
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by Aragon: 4:43pm
Jochabed:
Why are you attacking Freeze? Why not attack all the Mega Pastors across the world that says God never asked for Tithes? Why not attack Jewish Christian Pastors that says God never asked for Tithes. Dont worry After living for 30yrs and transforming the Christian world Pastor Sunday Adelaija is coming to Nigeria next year to teach true Christian Doctrines and empower Nigerians and I will guarantee you most of your GO"s will hide their heads in Shame cos if you combined the entire Pastors in Nigeria their achievements in empowering people is nothing close to what Dr Sunday Adelaija has achieved.. Just wait a bit cos once he comes most of your pastors will start singing a new Tone
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by Samusu(m): 4:46pm
Jochabed:
Carry yhur own go church, not our business.
#freethesheeplemovement.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by MuttleyLaff: 4:50pm
The ecclesiastical tithe golden goose is about being cooked
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by cummando(m): 4:51pm
Some pastors be looking at the money like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by paxonel(m): 5:03pm
Jochabed:You are the house of God as far as christianity is concern.
Your body is God's temple. God is not interested in that building you called church that you go every Sunday to pay tithe.
If you give that your tithe money to the poor understand that you are giving to his house like that because that poor person is also the house.
Come to think of it, it is more sensible to place value to fellow human being than to place value to a religious building and all it ordinances and pastors that will collapse some day
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by holatin(m): 5:45pm
Aragon:the religious businessmen will still say she wount see heaven because she is denying them their lust for greedy earthly things.
the sheeple are coming for you man
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by felixomor: 5:45pm
Good.
As u have published it on social media
Your reward is on social media
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by Goshen360(m): 6:03pm
felixomor:
Joker! E dey pain you ni? Which reward does social media give? Don't your pastors too publish on social media? Hypocrite!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by Leonbonapart(m): 6:06pm
Daddy freeze is a demon
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by 9jatatafo(m): 6:07pm
Good i support this movement
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by skydancer: 6:08pm
I finally believe that this is God's own way of sending a message to pastors. In the old days, the priests and levites rarely owned any property so it was fitting to nearly categorize them with those that needed help as mentioned in Deuteronomy 14: 22 - 29 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Deuteronomy%2014:22-29
But it's no longer so. And moreover, tithes were meant to be given to God the way we were to give Sundays, by enjoying it ourselves and sharing with others especially the less privileged.
The most important thing at the end of the day is to realize Christ perfected this teaching in His preaching of Charity. We should make it mandatory for ourselves to practice Charity and to pray for the guidance of the Spirit in the process so that we will give to those who need it most. And at the end of the day, it's not that you gave money that matters, but that you gave love, and your time to someone and made them realize how important they are to God.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by bumi10: 6:08pm
now we are talking
more of that
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by Kizyte(m): 6:08pm
This is nice!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by BruncleZuma: 6:08pm
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by Standardcosting: 6:08pm
felixomor:
You are so pained
Are you sure you aren't a paid agent from one of the GOs
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by egbudugbu(m): 6:09pm
this is serious
Aragon:
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by careytommy7(m): 6:09pm
So this was the plan all along. How about asking them to donate to a known charity of his choice so he can Guage the impact as an external observer
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by kygo(m): 6:09pm
even God will be proud of her...bless you ma'am
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by chuckdee4(m): 6:10pm
Isn't this a better way of using funds than building schools for the rich, nobody cares about the less privilege in this country
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by crafteck: 6:10pm
Jochabed:
Is your head this empty, so gods house is that place where his manager uses your tithe to buy jet.. Are you high
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by chillychill(f): 6:10pm
Tithe abi showing off mucheww.. Well-done ma
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by deebrain(m): 6:11pm
Send me the account number.
10percent goes to my church.
10percent goes to this initiative.
It stops nothing.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by Pidginwhisper: 6:11pm
Funny enough. Those you give money go still go church go pay 10% tithe to thank God for sending person wey help am through the pastor prayer. Either way it's still a win win for the pastors and 10% loss for both the giver and the beneficiaries
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by princeade86(m): 6:11pm
good gesture. Thumb up to freez.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by felixomor: 6:11pm
Goshen360:
Sharrap pls.
Thats what the Bible says
I thought u and your freeze say pastors are evil already
And that pple shouldn't copy them.
But now she can post on social media because pastors post on social media. Abi?
Hypocrite!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by etenyong(m): 6:12pm
This is a clear prove that God can use anyone to pass a Mesaage or win souls. Imaging God using Freeze to preach the truth about tithe. I never tithe before and I will never pay tithe in my life. God has directed us on how to give and that's the doctrine my church practice. I'm proud to be a member of Church of Christ. You too can be a member.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) Challenge: Lady Gives One Million Naira by crafteck: 6:12pm
felixomor:
Your pastor published it on the altar, his reward is in his ecobank account... Dunce, its to encourage people
