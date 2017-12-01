₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,857 members, 3,965,629 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 December 2017 at 06:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) (2233 Views)
Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos / Accidental Bomb In IDP: Air Force Bombs Killed 52 & Injured 120 - MSF Reports / Underground Water Meter Mistaken For A Bomb In Abuja(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by stephenduru: 4:25pm
Bomb that is yet to explode has been discovered at Shaforon village,Adamawa state.Members of antibomb squad from Yola have stormed the venue to destroy the bomb suspected to be planted by Fulani herdsmen.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/antibomb-squad-storm-shaforon.html?m=1
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by stephenduru: 4:26pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by stephenduru: 4:30pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by nittroboy(m): 4:30pm
Who finance them
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by jerryunit48: 4:31pm
Can you imagine? ..... Just Atikulate and things will get better
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by zionmde: 4:33pm
Muslims killing Muslims Buhari chanters killing Buhari chanters Who cares??
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by extralargehead(m): 4:47pm
like play like play , these Fulani herdsmen/terrorists will acquire Nuclear weapon one day, make una dey there dey look.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 6:35pm
@Tdayof any idea why the fulani will be using French 68mm Type 25 Air-Surface missiles on civilian targets?
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by sanandreas(m): 6:36pm
Hmm Na wao
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by givan(m): 6:37pm
Hi-tech explosive (originating from Pakistan) from Buhari cow brothers.
Would this be ever investigated? Apart from book haram who else deal with illegal explosives in this country?
Buhari n his cow serving brodas are book haram affiliates.
Cc presidency !
I dey my ouse! Come make we fight!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 6:37pm
But ipob are terrorist
And Fulani herdsmen peace lovers
Goat logic
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by Ikwokrikwo: 6:37pm
Nigerian Airforce Bombs
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by CriticMaestro: 6:37pm
My Grandpa took drastic action against these clowns in his farm 70 years ago then the village people followed suit, thanks grandpa, u saw the evil in them before time
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by hatchy: 6:37pm
Ok
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by sotall(m): 6:37pm
OK
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by EastGold(m): 6:37pm
These Fulani people are Boko Haram in disguise
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by marsoden: 6:38pm
Can't Buhari call his boys to order?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by AishaBuhari: 6:38pm
Upgraded boko haram in town
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by Onnasucs1(m): 6:38pm
Ha! Fulani herdsmen now use bombs. This is no more funny
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by teelaw4life(m): 6:38pm
I need to get out of this shithole asap
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by JuanDeDios: 6:39pm
But how did they know it was Fulani herdsmen that planted the device?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by EternalTruths: 6:39pm
Buhari's brothers in peaceful negotiations through death.
To Afonjas, IPOBs are terrorists.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by Manueleee(m): 6:40pm
I hear shaforon is under Demsa LGA. I just hope they won't target again. we have lost many people already in their previous attack.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by Sunofgod(m): 6:40pm
See small bomb.....
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by Manueleee(m): 6:40pm
JuanDeDios:Come to Demsa yourself an see it.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by miteolu(m): 6:40pm
I have been saying it that Buhari people are terrorists. Buhari should swallow ethnicity and selfish opinion and declare them super terrorists.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by banre(m): 6:40pm
kai....buhari.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by dhamstar(m): 6:41pm
jerryunit48:you people have started again abi? na so una shout sai baba in 2015 but now na sai wahala...
atikulate ko ikemefuna ni
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by Legending: 6:41pm
No more boko
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by 9jakohai(m): 6:41pm
jerryunit48:
No it won't
1.Atiku is Fulani, his dad herded cows..
.2.Atiku has said nothing about how he would handle the problem.
APC has failed in this regard, but PDP too had no answer when in charge.
Until I hear things like ranching, afforestation, industrialization, anti open grazing, strict gun control, better land planning., railways,..... before we see serious solutions to this issue. Libya too needs solution.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by FrancisDiote(m): 6:41pm
Lol
So they want to wipe out the village.
May God help us. Just kill yourselves and don't bring it to the south
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) by EvilMetahuman: 6:42pm
This is a military grade bomb. How did bunch or herdsment get this?
The government still thinks these people are not terrorists?
ATIKU Is More Fit Than Most Of Us In 30's / Photos: 10 Members Of Boko Haram Surrender To Nigerian Troops / Pdp Blames Apc For Boko Haram!! And Apc Dares Fg To Prosecute.
Viewing this topic: Timba24(m), cute75(m), naijaboy756, IT4U, buddydoze(m), psalm68(m), obyno1010, la1(m), USUKUMA(m), linkehis12, HSfoundation(m), oyekunle777, ismailibnbashir, fikolo, Ogabarrister(m), aralc, Aquariann, engronwe22, EvilMetahuman, EddieAsuzu, Kennedymac(m), micflo28(m), metronaija2, Sparklar, Atyodos, msqtahir, shilox(m), BLACKbullet, kwyllancy, Ccdavies(m), MrWondah(m), givan(m), okine4real, freshvine(f), homegirl1, Jacnik, bayusman, henrybomb(m), Kentox(m), ambsteve, KLWL(m), Klansman11(m), MountCliff, inicyril(m), pskillzz(m), Kachigifto3, kyouns, drololaaof, sonsomegrigbo, Israel17(m), he1845, RCDIY, crystalfarmer, yusakins(m), Britzdon(m), likita27, Abusto, Khatayo, Jolar101(m), ItsJonathan(m), hugoranking(m), Johnayoola(m), pinkcottoncandy, KxngKrypt(m), Subsidy101(m), baybeeboi, jrusky(m), tempex88(m), nobullshit(m), carinmom(f), Nezy4Real(m), boles80sg(m), frubic, salmonkas178(m), columbus007(m), OmaniPadmeHum, crixlight2(m), Alleybuy(m), adenine02, footprintD55(m), jiggalo(m), spartanx(m), Shittaakeem(m), gerrardomendes(m), omokaylove, aleyima, extralargehead(m), Quality20(m), chezi(m), BENZINA, BOYILO, BruncleZuma, Efezik007(m), salveoP(m), Fatherly, brightahia(m), BRIGHTSOLAR(m), innocent1992(m), VcStunner(m), ozoigbondu, Stcollins(m), sharpboyus(m), easiaq, darmylolah(m), Swisscoinng, Alaska90(m), phetto(m), Jubril4194, Pidginwhisper, Singleatom(m), Odimson69, dhamstar(m), homenje73, intellisense, olubojohnson(m), 9jakohai(m), xclusiveguy4(m) and 175 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7