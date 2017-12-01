Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State (Photos) (2233 Views)

See photos below





Bomb that is yet to explode has been discovered at Shaforon village,Adamawa state.Members of antibomb squad from Yola have stormed the venue to destroy the bomb suspected to be planted by Fulani herdsmen.See photos below

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/antibomb-squad-storm-shaforon.html?m=1

stephenduru:

http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/antibomb-squad-storm-shaforon.html?m=1

Who finance them 1 Like

Can you imagine? ..... Just Atikulate and things will get better 1 Like

Muslims killing Muslims Buhari chanters killing Buhari chanters Who cares?? 2 Likes

like play like play , these Fulani herdsmen/terrorists will acquire Nuclear weapon one day, make una dey there dey look.





@Tdayof any idea why the fulani will be using French 68mm Type 25 Air-Surface missiles on civilian targets? @Tdayof any idea why the fulani will be using French 68mm Type 25 Air-Surface missiles on civilian targets? 1 Like

Hmm Na wao

Hi-tech explosive (originating from Pakistan) from Buhari cow brothers.



Would this be ever investigated? Apart from book haram who else deal with illegal explosives in this country?



Buhari n his cow serving brodas are book haram affiliates.



Cc presidency !



I dey my ouse! Come make we fight!







And Fulani herdsmen peace lovers





Goat logic But ipob are terroristAnd Fulani herdsmen peace loversGoat logic 9 Likes 3 Shares

Nigerian Airforce Bombs

My Grandpa took drastic action against these clowns in his farm 70 years ago then the village people followed suit, thanks grandpa, u saw the evil in them before time

Ok

OK

These Fulani people are Boko Haram in disguise

Can't Buhari call his boys to order?





Upgraded boko haram in town Upgraded boko haram in town

Ha! Fulani herdsmen now use bombs. This is no more funny

I need to get out of this shithole asap 1 Like 1 Share

But how did they know it was Fulani herdsmen that planted the device?

Buhari's brothers in peaceful negotiations through death.



To Afonjas, IPOBs are terrorists.

I hear shaforon is under Demsa LGA. I just hope they won't target again. we have lost many people already in their previous attack.

See small bomb.....

JuanDeDios:

But how did they know it was Fulani herdsmen that planted the device? Come to Demsa yourself an see it. Come to Demsa yourself an see it.

I have been saying it that Buhari people are terrorists. Buhari should swallow ethnicity and selfish opinion and declare them super terrorists.

kai....buhari.

jerryunit48:

Can you imagine? ..... Just Atikulate and things will get better you people have started again abi? na so una shout sai baba in 2015 but now na sai wahala...

atikulate ko ikemefuna ni you people have started again abi? na so una shout sai baba in 2015 but now na sai wahala...atikulate ko ikemefuna ni

No more boko

jerryunit48:

Can you imagine? ..... Just Atikulate and things will get better

No it won't



1.Atiku is Fulani, his dad herded cows..

.2.Atiku has said nothing about how he would handle the problem.



APC has failed in this regard, but PDP too had no answer when in charge.



Until I hear things like ranching, afforestation, industrialization, anti open grazing, strict gun control, better land planning., railways,..... before we see serious solutions to this issue. Libya too needs solution. No it won't1.Atiku is Fulani, his dad herded cows...2.Atiku has said nothing about how he would handle the problem.APC has failed in this regard, but PDP too had no answer when in charge.Until I hear things like ranching, afforestation, industrialization, anti open grazing, strict gun control, better land planning., railways,..... before we see serious solutions to this issue. Libya too needs solution.

Lol



So they want to wipe out the village.



May God help us. Just kill yourselves and don't bring it to the south