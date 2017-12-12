







The Police officer then decided to attack her with pepper spray to shut her up. He put his hand into her car and she tried to wind up her glass to stop him. He then angrily broke it and went to to spray her face as she warned that his actions were being recorded. Watch the video and see what she wrote about her life being in danger, below.













https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hg7lqOlyL0&feature=youtu.be



