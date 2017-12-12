₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|April Joju Muse Brutalized By Police, Now At Ajiwe Police Station (Video) by scoopy9ja: 4:30pm
Nollywood actress, April Joju Muse was brutalized by an unidentified Police officer in Lagos today and shared a video of him pepper spraying her face. The actress is seen in the video shouting after a supposedly nasty incident that had already taken place before the camera started rolling, cursing him out for his actions as a LASTMA officer tried to intervene.
The Police officer then decided to attack her with pepper spray to shut her up. He put his hand into her car and she tried to wind up her glass to stop him. He then angrily broke it and went to to spray her face as she warned that his actions were being recorded. Watch the video and see what she wrote about her life being in danger, below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hg7lqOlyL0&feature=youtu.be
|Re: April Joju Muse Brutalized By Police, Now At Ajiwe Police Station (Video) by scoopy9ja: 4:31pm
|Re: April Joju Muse Brutalized By Police, Now At Ajiwe Police Station (Video) by tonio2wo: 4:32pm
If Dem dump your body for somewhere else nko?
|Re: April Joju Muse Brutalized By Police, Now At Ajiwe Police Station (Video) by tstx(m): 4:38pm
|Re: April Joju Muse Brutalized By Police, Now At Ajiwe Police Station (Video) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 4:44pm
Ordinary pepper spray you are complaining. You are not even strong! #EndPolice hahaha!
|Re: April Joju Muse Brutalized By Police, Now At Ajiwe Police Station (Video) by goldbim(f): 4:58pm
Not again!and you'll always hear police is your friend..Nigerian police and good news everyday! ..smh
|Re: April Joju Muse Brutalized By Police, Now At Ajiwe Police Station (Video) by donstan18(m): 6:29pm
|Re: April Joju Muse Brutalized By Police, Now At Ajiwe Police Station (Video) by starbhooy(m): 6:42pm
How come i dnt know her
|Re: April Joju Muse Brutalized By Police, Now At Ajiwe Police Station (Video) by jiinxed: 6:45pm
tonio2wo:
You are an _imbecile.
13ShadesOfMay:
Typical nigerian youth, thinking everything is a joke.
|Re: April Joju Muse Brutalized By Police, Now At Ajiwe Police Station (Video) by castrol180(m): 6:45pm
|Re: April Joju Muse Brutalized By Police, Now At Ajiwe Police Station (Video) by saintade01(m): 6:45pm
|Re: April Joju Muse Brutalized By Police, Now At Ajiwe Police Station (Video) by izenco2005(m): 6:45pm
13ShadesOfMay:kids every where
|Re: April Joju Muse Brutalized By Police, Now At Ajiwe Police Station (Video) by deco22(m): 6:46pm
The guy looks like an Aboki.
|Re: April Joju Muse Brutalized By Police, Now At Ajiwe Police Station (Video) by olaideday: 6:46pm
oo God
|Re: April Joju Muse Brutalized By Police, Now At Ajiwe Police Station (Video) by deco22(m): 6:47pm
13ShadesOfMay:Lemme come and spray it on your eyes whether you will be talking like this.
