Speaking at the opening of a two-day retreat for the northern senators in Katsina said, the time has come for the senators to make their views known as their silence should not be seen as a sign of weakness on the issues.



According to him, the senators must speak up with one voice so that the people they represent will feel been carried along noting that aside making laws senators are leaders and the followership look up to them guidance.



Adamu said, the key areas of the retreat are the 2018 budget, insecurity and restructuring issues saying that ' we shal look at them critically from the northern perspective'



The meeting had in attendance 59 senators led by senate President Bukola Saraki, Three state governors of Katsina, Kebbi, Zamfara. The sultan of Sokoto Saad Abubakar, chairman of northern elders forum Ibrahim Coomassie



Parasites. Sooner or later you will kill your hosts. 4 Likes

Why would they support restructuring since they're super lazy.

#mosquitoes! 2 Likes

We are more than ready for restructuring

Ok start initiating the motion in the NASS to set machinery for actualization of the restructuring agenda. Same issue these bloody parasitic leeches have been avoiding like plagueOk start initiating the motion in the NASS to set machinery for actualization of the restructuring agenda.

Parasitic lot. The average northern governor has over a thousand aides. The senators claim to be getting various allowances (wardrobe, furniture, vehicle, travel) but at the end of the day comes out as a house owner in London and Dubai. Who is fooling who here.

Hmmm. I expect nothing less. Restructuring is dead on arrival as far as this mofos are concerned.

We can only pray and hope.

This restructuring matter will take a very long time for it to see the light of day.

Our politicians are only concerned about their pockets. Nothing else matters.

Yawn having minerals in ground doesn't make you rich. Africa is most resource endowed continent but also poorest. What makes one rich is ability to exploit and add value to said minerals. Nigeria has coal, Iron and cheap gas but doesn't have vibrant steel industry.



Anyway we heard your not afraid what ever. Now tell us what policies changes you want. I only care for ones that require constitutional amendments. If it doesnt take it to NASS. It doesnt require amendment it doesn't count in my opinion.

agwom:

From the Northern perspective in one Nigeria right? Let proponents of this nonsense continue deceiving themselves particularly from the South. Thise that were the loudest in vilifying Nnamdi Kanu and Igbos, una don go sleep abi?

Northern perspective..okay!



Fake report

Will you guys keep mute and let have peace jare

Restructuring should start from local government autonomy

Sorry but you guys are just too stupid to be taken seriously.

Your region is poor, backward, illiterate and confused so at the end of the day, we won't even need your ignorant opinions on the subject of restructuring.

northern perspective.

Since the northern youths who represent 70% of the northern population have spoken,why are the senators bringing this issue again.

These vultures should keep the putrid cesspools they call mouths shut, abeg!



Fresh air scarce these days.

Any zombie that is waiting for restructuring will wait till the day yoruba reclaim kwara.

















Restructuring has gone with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.









God bless mazi nnamdi kanu.

God bless all lovers of freedom







for the hates of freedom just..................

Abookis are damn too lazy

Dagaya:

Hmmm. I expect nothing less. Restructuring is dead on arrival as far as this mofos are concerned.

We can only pray and hope.

This restructuring matter will take a very long time for it to see the light of day.

Our politicians are only concerned about their pockets. Nothing else matters.

The fact that the North is scared of restructuring or a change in the status quo means the foundation of Nigeria is not fear to other Nigerians. I am particularly shocked by this statement: ' we shall look at them critically from the northern perspective' . Other Nigerians are on a long thing. Little wonder the original PIB did not scale. Nigeria is just an estate of the Hausa/Fulani. Take it or leave it.

Its better they just remain silent

The Nigerian Press and bloggers are the people really killing the poor masses. I keep saying this. Lack of investigative journalism is our major problem. And readers,beware of all this piece of poo they usually write just to continue to sell their papers and in the long run,hitting up the system more and more

Parasites having a meeting on how to stop feeding on the host.



Meaningless

rubbish