|Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by dainformant(m): 5:48pm
Sequel to the kidnap of one Chief Felix Ogbonna 'm' 80yrs on 26/11/17 and his Subsequent release after Ransom was Paid; With technical support from TIU, Operatives of IGP Intelligence Response Team IRT deployed By IGP Ibrahim Idris swung into action and Eventually Arrested of 5 gang members of the New kidnap syndicate.
The kidnappers confessed to have started their Kidnapping operations this November 2017 and have been involved in three (3) kidnappings in Aba, Abia state collecting ransoms of 250k, 1million and 5.5million naira equivalent in dollars respectively.
Suspects confessed to Random Kidnapping based on the nature of the vehicle being driven by their targets. Suspects names and Confessed roles played Are as Follows:
1) Samuel Chikaodi James AKA Chiboy 'm' 29, the second in command, he is also the driver of the operational vehicle used in kidnaps, the negotiator of ransoms and does the pick ups. Received 3 million.
2) Justice Iriah AKA Mopol 'm' 23 of Edo state. While armed, He snatches & secures the hostages in the vehicle upto the kidnap den. Received 300k
3) Ikechukwu Igwebuike AKA Anambra 'm' 22. While armed, He snatches & secures the hostages in the vehicle upto the kidnap den. Received 300k
4) Chikachi Ubani 'm' 30, he was in charge of the stronghold/Detention Camp where hostages were kept. 5) Chineye Mark 'm' 45, a panel beater, hides their operation vehicle in his workshop. Received 150k.
Exhibits recovered include AK47 Rifle, Magazine/Ammunitions, the operational vehicle - one Lexus 300 jeep, and a Toyota Sienna Bus.
Effort is ongoing to arrest the 2 gang members Atlarge and recover of more arms.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/notorious-kidnappers-terrorizing-aba-abia-state-arrested-police-photos.html
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by flexxyworld(m): 5:50pm
ok
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by wtfcoded: 6:03pm
Chai. Youths nowadays shaa.
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by Baawaa(m): 6:04pm
Kidnapper is kidnapper which one is mopol,
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by crisycent: 6:13pm
I only came to check names
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by LessNoise(m): 6:48pm
#ENDSARS #ENDMOPOL INFACT END ALL THE FUCKTHARDS!!!!
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:51pm
No hope for the Nigerian police if a criminal is nicknamed MOPOL.
#EndSARS.
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by Sharon6(f): 8:52pm
Good job by the IGP squad.
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by ayoblinks: 8:53pm
Airforce1 brother
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by Charly68: 8:53pm
IGP is working ,God bless his crack team
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by Elslim: 8:53pm
Evans partners limited
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:54pm
Evans broda abi?
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by Lucasinho(m): 8:54pm
.
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by slapacha: 8:54pm
I'm here to check names
Are they the one?
Flattikidnavans
The name sounds chi chu
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 8:55pm
Another Evans?
Ndi Igbo how did we get here?
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by captain969: 8:55pm
hmmm
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by chuksanambra: 8:55pm
ayoblinks:
This one is better than Airforce 1.
At least this one has a future in prison, Airforce has no musical future. All he does is snap beverages and milk as if he was deprived of breast milk at infancy.
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by Sunofgod(m): 8:56pm
Lol.....
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by bedspread: 8:56pm
These ones will Blame the Devil Now
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by Ihatepork: 8:56pm
slapacha:
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by afbstrategies: 8:56pm
One day for the thieves .....
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by tesppidd: 8:57pm
No be only mopol na sars. I hope this one will not escape.
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 8:58pm
∆ ∆
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by NCANTaskForce(m): 8:59pm
Thank God, 2 of them once robbed me of my Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge when I was coming back from church one Sunday morning, Thank God, I pray they are killed because they caused me the greatest trauma of my life, They are heartless and will continue doing it so far they are alive, Thank God.
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by Bolustical: 8:59pm
Region-Shout Yeast
Best known for- Development
Comparative Advantage- DRUG TRAFFICKING, KIDNAPPING/ARMED ROBBERY(Evans, now MOPOL), BABY FACTORIES etc.
Trademark- Chest Beating
Strengths- 2x2 Shops, Gala and Fanyogo Marketing, inferior and fake products
Landmark Projects- Zuma & Sirleaf Statutes
Aspiration- Nigerian Presidency
Greatest Athletes- Nnamdi Kanu & Ojukwu (joint world record holders)
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by xxxtedyxxx(m): 8:59pm
My ibo brodas too like crime.
wetin?
them swear for us?
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by Bolustical: 8:59pm
bedspread:
Why will they blame devil when they can easily blame Buhari?
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by idealsico(m): 9:00pm
Good riddance to bad rubbish.
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by olatade(m): 9:00pm
Na dem dem as usual
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 9:00pm
Why are Nigerian criminals always looking very haggard?
|Re: Kidnapper A.K.A 'Mopol' Arrested In Aba Along With His Gang Members (Photos) by ACE1010: 9:01pm
My brothers from the South East why na Always giving us bad names!!! Shoooooooo
