Source; A young lady has decided to fend for herself in a very uncommon way. According to reports, the lady identified as Adeola, a female barber and hair stylist who has attracted attention to herself in a male dominated work. It is said that the lady is so that men line up to be groomed by her as her work speaks for itself. The lady works at a barbing Salon in Maryland area of Lagos. See her photos below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/young-female-barber-works-saloon-lagos-trends-online-see.html 1 Like

the guy self mumu o, upon say the bab dey try turn him forehead to apostle paul him still de smile,,,

If that was a male babar who spoil the marking him for the shout like say he de shiloh 11 Likes





This is the type of Slayqueens i like reading their story,ride on. Ladies can do allthings,what is needed is just determination.This is the type of Slayqueens i like reading their story,ride on. 2 Likes

She's literally making waves. 5 Likes

Nice development.This is the original slay queen and not like the lazy but media crazy ones. 7 Likes

What A Man Can Do A Woman Can Do Better... Tell Me What A Man Can Do That A Woman Cant?? 1 Like 1 Share

ubongoton:

1 Like

Lala I sight you. Jerusalem here we come! 2 Likes

While the lazy slayqueens are somewhere sucking dick with all the holes in their body



Weldone baby

Nice. This is really lovely.

Kudos to all the hardworking and Independent ladies out there. You are the real slay queens.

God will always bless the works of your hands.

Nice marketing strategy.



Meanwhile I have a list of over 50 businesses you can start with less than 300k, in some you can make up to 200k profit per month



Barbing alone (not salon) from the data we have makes about 70k profit per month and costs about 100k to start.



While a beauty salon costs about 1million to start and generates about 300k profit per month (not very lucrative compared to agriculture)

Beauty + Hardwork

Blessings all the way for everyone struggling and hustling out there to survive!!!

#BillionNairaDream







This one will be good at only shaving eye brows and pubic hair.

She fine

good

Nice

So you mean the car kill the rat ran away.... See buhari handwork.

The real slay queen

I go like make she barb me...make her chest dey rub my head

Dis fat guy kidney go cost well well.



Make e no just take mistake near Libya, India or South America o.

God bless ur hustle dear sis. Kudos.

Nawa o. Op U r talkn abt a hardwrkn n beautiful female barber, bt na male picture dominate al ova the thread.

NwaAmaikpe:







This one will be good at only shaving eye brows and pubic hair.

what a shame of a person u are. what a shame of a person u are. 1 Like

Yahoo boys next zone be this, SARS u have a new spot to catch them

This is so encouraging.At least she is doing something which is better than slaying her way into men's pockets

Lady for sure your business will work well