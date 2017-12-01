₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by dainformant(m): 7:15pm
A young lady has decided to fend for herself in a very uncommon way. According to reports, the lady identified as Adeola, a female barber and hair stylist who has attracted attention to herself in a male dominated work. It is said that the lady is so that men line up to be groomed by her as her work speaks for itself. The lady works at a barbing Salon in Maryland area of Lagos. See her photos below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/young-female-barber-works-saloon-lagos-trends-online-see.html
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by dainformant(m): 7:16pm
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/young-female-barber-works-saloon-lagos-trends-online-see.html
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by ubongoton: 7:23pm
the guy self mumu o, upon say the bab dey try turn him forehead to apostle paul him still de smile,,,
If that was a male babar who spoil the marking him for the shout like say he de shiloh
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 7:24pm
Ladies can do allthings,what is needed is just determination.
This is the type of Slayqueens i like reading their story,ride on.
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by felnino(m): 7:27pm
She's literally making waves.
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 7:42pm
Nice development.This is the original slay queen and not like the lazy but media crazy ones.
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by GraveMan(m): 7:49pm
What A Man Can Do A Woman Can Do Better... Tell Me What A Man Can Do That A Woman Cant??
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 7:50pm
ubongoton:U get bad mouth
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by DonVikings: 7:51pm
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by DonVikings: 7:52pm
Lala I sight you. Jerusalem here we come!
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by moscobabs(m): 7:52pm
While the lazy slayqueens are somewhere sucking dick with all the holes in their body
Weldone baby
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by Dagaya(m): 7:53pm
Nice. This is really lovely.
Kudos to all the hardworking and Independent ladies out there. You are the real slay queens.
God will always bless the works of your hands.
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by skydancer: 7:53pm
Nice marketing strategy.
Meanwhile I have a list of over 50 businesses you can start with less than 300k, in some you can make up to 200k profit per month
Barbing alone (not salon) from the data we have makes about 70k profit per month and costs about 100k to start.
While a beauty salon costs about 1million to start and generates about 300k profit per month (not very lucrative compared to agriculture)
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by phlemzee(m): 7:55pm
Beauty + Hardwork
Blessings all the way for everyone struggling and hustling out there to survive!!!
#BillionNairaDream
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:55pm
This one will be good at only shaving eye brows and pubic hair.
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by helphelp: 7:55pm
She fine
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by Samusu(m): 7:56pm
good
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by Legending: 7:56pm
Nice
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by jaxmand: 7:56pm
So you mean the car kill the rat ran away.... See buhari handwork.
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 7:56pm
The real slay queen
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by WebSurfer(m): 7:56pm
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by KingAfo(m): 7:57pm
I go like make she barb me...make her chest dey rub my head
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by Jeezuzpick(m): 7:57pm
Dis fat guy kidney go cost well well.
Make e no just take mistake near Libya, India or South America o.
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by princeade86(m): 7:57pm
God bless ur hustle dear sis. Kudos.
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by charytea(f): 7:57pm
Nawa o. Op U r talkn abt a hardwrkn n beautiful female barber, bt na male picture dominate al ova the thread.
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by smartmey61(m): 7:58pm
NwaAmaikpe:what a shame of a person u are.
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by Bigprick9inches: 7:58pm
Yahoo boys next zone be this, SARS u have a new spot to catch them
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by IfeomaRash(f): 7:58pm
This is so encouraging.At least she is doing something which is better than slaying her way into men's pockets
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by gwama: 7:58pm
Lady for sure your business will work well
|Re: Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) by Keebee4bowale: 8:00pm
9ce1lady keep it up, nobi did type of ladies.
