Nigerian Law School especially Lagos campus is the toughest campus . If you want stress ,go there. We sit in class from 9-5pm. Sometimes we don't get to leave class till 6 or 7pm just because we want to learn ! After which we must hold group meetings for presentation the next day. And the cycle continues.

.

People faint in class or even drop out because they couldn't cope. A man lost his child but had to sit for the compulsory law dinner , I couldn't imagine the pain he went through.



A particular set had a woman who went into labour in the examination hall, she had to finish her exam in the ward , law school pities no one !



Some even ran mad .While we lost others to the cold hands of death.



At one point I broke down, I became sick and pale . Adaobi Chinazom Eze came to visit me on campus and I begged her to take me with her , I didn't mind tagging along . She promised to come pick me and she didn't. I really take it as an insult when people make fun of lawyers in Nigeria, truth is there might not be all that glamour but my dear it isn't easy !



I also find it offensive when people make fun of those who didn't pass law school, some of you would be lost in civil litigation class and would come out insane. Before you force your child to study law , please ask him/her if that is what they want ,because it isn't easy .



Six years of learning, Is not easy. And for those of us who didn't study in private universities you can remember our "university strike " experience which put our education on hold , we would have graduated a long time ago. I graduated since 2015 , but didn't go to law school because this.



If law is so simple, go study it , I hope you have the money and intelligence to facilitate this ambition, it's not easy, so when you hear or say lawyers are proud , we accept ! It's not a career or course for the fickle minded or the "basic"...

.

And even as a female in the legal world , there is this disgusting stereotype that we tend to be jezebels , who no man would want , well if no man wants us , money wants us ,who cares !



Today I celebrate my girls.

.

Congratulations to us .



Chop knuckle bae 3 Likes







A babe la hott,congrats dear.



I hope that person i'm seeing behind her is not Bobrisky A babe la hott,congrats dear.I hope that person i'm seeing behind her is not Bobrisky 30 Likes

this girl is hot though.. hope say no be charge and bail lawyer. Congrats though



lalasticlala, I have found a wife for you 1 Like

She looks most beautiful in the first picture where she wore suit.

But personally I'd rather get a more professional looking lawyer. 17 Likes 2 Shares

U try.





Tall, Smart, Intelligent.



My kind of lady Tall, Smart, Intelligent.My kind of lady





Year in, year out, Nigeria produces not less than a thousand lawyers to this miserable unemployment rate.And when you eventually get lucky to get a firm or chambers, you get offered meager money that wouldn't even feed you in a day in law school. So pathetic!!!

Lawyers in Nigeria are broke ! Before you even start seeing light small maybe you have 10years experience. The salary is pathetic.....

The best decision my elder brother made was getting his LLB degree at the University of Calgary In Canada and today, its a SUCCESS STORY...

Canada or USA remains the best place for any lawyer to stay successful and make good money....

If you study law for Naija and u dey expect better pay, na only God go help u ooo.. 13 Likes

Very silly post mods no longer have sense 3 Likes

How is she a slay queen?





So a girl cannot be pretty with peace of mind again?



She is pretty, and she has something going for her. Finishing from a law school is not as easy as slicing N70 Agege Bread and smearing the insides with butter. She is hardworking, and she has something going for her in real life.



In contrast, a slay queen is a jobless girl who sees social network as a means to validate her ego. 90 percent of slay queens have nothing going on for them in real life.





The last pics,,no be bobrisky be that?

She follow bobrisky snap picture,lol



Na really slay Queen. 11 Likes 1 Share

Look at the way she is ranting. Funny thing is, this is someone who graduated with 1.3 cgpa 1 Like 1 Share

I agree. Passing Bar finals is by God's grace. I knew it wasn't a joke when Muslims attended our prayers during exams. That exam is a spiritual warfare! I have never prayed all my life like i did in law school. Nobody needed to even advice me. Especially with people running mad, falling sick and even dieing just like that.

Enugu campus wasn't stressful at all. We were closing by two. Sometimes i was able to skip classes after break, until they started locking the hostel! Congrats to the pretty lady again, now the legal hustle begins! 3 Likes

Congratulations 1 Like

Jezebel then continue fvcking money for the rest of your life and let see how you will feel 1 Like 1 Share

Bobrisky?

you soiled and spoiled everything with that thing bobrisky

we go thru hell and gladly accept it as the norm..what a country... 2 Likes

queenfav:

I agree. Passing Bqr finals is by God's grace

Was in Lagos campus back then, the Bar exam week was Hell.



Had malaria but couldn't take drugs cos they would wear me down before I get better. Had to avoid medicines and took lemon grass and tea. That was what I took in place of water all through the Bar finals week.



Looking back, I still don't understand how I passed as well as I did. Was in Lagos campus back then, the Bar exam week was Hell.Had malaria but couldn't take drugs cos they would wear me down before I get better. Had to avoid medicines and took lemon grass and tea. That was what I took in place of water all through the Bar finals week.Looking back, I still don't understand how I passed as well as I did. 1 Like

Where you dey bend they go now? No break oh Figure 8 is not by force...



Slay mama, na you Biko All these bend bend waist girls sefWhere you dey bend they go now? No break ohFigure 8 is not by force...Slay mama, na you Biko

Gossiplover:

this girl is hot though.. hope say no be charge and bail lawyer. Congrats though



lalasticlala, I have found a wife for you You're among the people she's talking about You're among the people she's talking about 2 Likes

Evablizin:





A babe la hott,congrats dear.

I hope that person i'm seeing behind her is not Bobrisky Hahahahha.. Na bobirisky brother oo 1 Like

All these difficulties are not in any way peculiar to just law school....they are common in Nigeria Public Universities. .I don't know of the private universities. ...





The truth is that people suffer even more but don't share it.....education in Nigeria takes more than being intelligent. ..you will be stretched emotionally in diverse ways....



I can still remember people that died while in Uni and in NYSC....many people had mental problem (craze or koloo) too maybe as a result of over reading or something. ...some faint out of hunger....and students will start shouting for help....like help....help...then students will start bringing out things like milk,Milo, glucose. ..etc just to revive the dying students....many dropped out of academic/ financial /health related issues...some exam malpractice. ..some died in accidents ....some even slept off in the hostels and missed the same examination that they have been reading for in and have to write it the next year....many issues. .so so many 2 Likes 1 Share

who send you come,ta lo mu egun wa si eko?...law school stress is too much and you still have time to slay.

aspirebig:

All these difficulties are not in any way peculiar to just law school....they are common in Nigeria Public Universities. .I don't know of the private universities. ...

I attended Obafemi Awolowo University before going to the Law School and I'm telling you that Bar finals are hell. I've experienced both and it's the honest truth. I attended Obafemi Awolowo University before going to the Law School and I'm telling you that Bar finals are hell. I've experienced both and it's the honest truth. 1 Like