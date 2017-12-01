Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction (8402 Views)

FIFA had fined NFF for fielding Shehu Abdullahi against Algeria after he was suspended for a match earlier. FIFA also awarded a 3-0 victory to Algeria, which however did not affect Nigeria’s qualification for the World Cup because they had qualified already before the said match.



NFF's Reactions to the sanction:



“NFF President has directed that an internal inquiry be instituted immediately & persons found culpable be dealt with. “We accept the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary C’ttee to fine the NFF and award the match to Algeria.



“At the same time, I want to assure that persons responsible for this slip would not be given just a slap on the wrist. We are actually looking at a re-organization of the Technical Department.



“The Technical C’ttee will henceforth play serious superintending role on all details, no matter how minute, in technical matters. “It is important that all committees and depts at the NFF should move at the same pace as the Executive C’ttee,” said Pinnick



what did he actually just say?



Just thank ur stars we've qualified already .



Cos I am still finding it hard to believe a Federation like NFF could be só negligence 12 Likes

Hmmm.....this is serious. Anyway, thank God we qualified already. But I'm still surprised that such mistake happened. What were they thinking? hmmm 2 Likes

The God of soccer is on our side.



God bless Nigeria







Useless NFF. So,Nigeria didn't go unbeaten in the qualifiers afterall.Useless NFF. 15 Likes

Buhari should resign for this....... 11 Likes 1 Share

OK

What do you expect a nation where a whole ship can disappear from a dockyard watched by navy personnel won't make a paper mistake? Impossible. 12 Likes

Everything about Nigeria just shows how careless the nation is being run and managed. 4 Likes

FIFA is really serious FIFA is really serious

When everyone look out for personal gain and forget the collective good....This is what happens. 1 Like

Nigeria dey behave like na ESE KUKU league we dey play... how can u use a play under compulsory leave? i dnt knw when we don turn to MADRID...

Close call.

That is how dey for use their negligence and corruption stop me from enjoying the world cup?



Thank God...Go eagles! 1 Like

Palapala! Afi Kolorun ma shanu wa

hmm.

Seriously?

Nawa For Nff N Fifa OO

It would have been better if Zoo would be suspended from World Cup

They have taken their deceit international, this cant be a mistake, they thought it will be overlooked same way all other sanctions and suspensions of politicians and other bodies are swept under the rug like it never happened 1 Like

buhari sef.... na buhari faults jor

See gobe

Ok

Idiots

This people shaa

dedugba:

What do you expect a nation where a whole ship can disappear from a dockyard watched by navy personnel won't make a paper mistake? Impossible. Bro you mean am?? Bro you mean am??

Incompetence everywhere

Hopefully our last match with Zambia or Cameroon will not have K-Leg o. Many Nigerians have started to purchase Russia plane and match ticket already.

FIFA should have removed us and replace us with Algeria. Walahi I am not happy

