|NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by bumi10: 9:20pm On Dec 12
Nigerians have God and Allah to thank for still being in the 2018 World Cup after FIFA sanctioned and docked points from FIFA world cup qualifiers and awarded same to Algeria following Nigeria National Team fielding a suspended player.
FIFA had fined NFF for fielding Shehu Abdullahi against Algeria after he was suspended for a match earlier. FIFA also awarded a 3-0 victory to Algeria, which however did not affect Nigeria’s qualification for the World Cup because they had qualified already before the said match.
NFF's Reactions to the sanction:
“NFF President has directed that an internal inquiry be instituted immediately & persons found culpable be dealt with. “We accept the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary C’ttee to fine the NFF and award the match to Algeria.
“At the same time, I want to assure that persons responsible for this slip would not be given just a slap on the wrist. We are actually looking at a re-organization of the Technical Department.
“The Technical C’ttee will henceforth play serious superintending role on all details, no matter how minute, in technical matters. “It is important that all committees and depts at the NFF should move at the same pace as the Executive C’ttee,” said Pinnick
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by bkool7(m): 9:28pm On Dec 12
what did he actually just say?
Just thank ur stars we've qualified already .
Cos I am still finding it hard to believe a Federation like NFF could be só negligence
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by golamike: 9:28pm On Dec 12
Hmmm.....this is serious. Anyway, thank God we qualified already. But I'm still surprised that such mistake happened. What were they thinking? hmmm
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by cyrilomoh: 9:29pm On Dec 12
The God of soccer is on our side.
God bless Nigeria
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by TheHistorian(m): 10:30pm On Dec 12
So,Nigeria didn't go unbeaten in the qualifiers afterall.
Useless NFF.
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by Sunofgod(m): 10:31pm On Dec 12
Buhari should resign for this.......
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by sotall(m): 10:31pm On Dec 12
OK
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by dedugba(m): 10:33pm On Dec 12
What do you expect a nation where a whole ship can disappear from a dockyard watched by navy personnel won't make a paper mistake? Impossible.
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by chronique(m): 10:33pm On Dec 12
Everything about Nigeria just shows how careless the nation is being run and managed.
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by FitnessDoctor: 10:33pm On Dec 12
FIFA had fined NFF for fielding Shehu Abdullahi against Algeria after he was suspended for a match earlier. FIFA also awarded a 3-0 victory to Algeria, which however did not affect Nigeria’s qualification for the World Cup because they had qualified already before the said match
FIFA is really serious
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by ANBAKO: 10:33pm On Dec 12
When everyone look out for personal gain and forget the collective good....This is what happens.
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by Dutchey(m): 10:33pm On Dec 12
Nigeria dey behave like na ESE KUKU league we dey play... how can u use a play under compulsory leave? i dnt knw when we don turn to MADRID...
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by Pavore9: 10:33pm On Dec 12
Close call.
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by chinawapz(m): 10:33pm On Dec 12
That is how dey for use their negligence and corruption stop me from enjoying the world cup?
Thank God...Go eagles!
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by YungPrinzz(m): 10:33pm On Dec 12
Palapala! Afi Kolorun ma shanu wa
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by Cauhlins(m): 10:34pm On Dec 12
hmm.
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by ANBAKO: 10:35pm On Dec 12
Seriously?
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 10:35pm On Dec 12
Nawa For Nff N Fifa OO
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by MrMoney007: 10:35pm On Dec 12
It would have been better if Zoo would be suspended from World Cup
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by desreek9(f): 10:35pm On Dec 12
They have taken their deceit international, this cant be a mistake, they thought it will be overlooked same way all other sanctions and suspensions of politicians and other bodies are swept under the rug like it never happened
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by Offpoint: 10:36pm On Dec 12
buhari sef.... na buhari faults jor
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by greenvillle: 10:36pm On Dec 12
See gobe
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by Narldon(f): 10:36pm On Dec 12
Ok
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by Codes151(m): 10:37pm On Dec 12
Idiots
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by smithsydny(m): 10:37pm On Dec 12
This people shaa
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by Namdeenero(m): 10:38pm On Dec 12
dedugba:Bro you mean am??
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by bigerboy200: 10:38pm On Dec 12
Incompetence everywhere
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by deji17: 10:38pm On Dec 12
Hopefully our last match with Zambia or Cameroon will not have K-Leg o. Many Nigerians have started to purchase Russia plane and match ticket already.
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by enemyofprogress: 10:40pm On Dec 12
FIFA should have removed us and replace us with Algeria. Walahi I am not happy
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by judecares1: 10:40pm On Dec 12
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by AngelicBeing: 10:40pm On Dec 12
|Re: NFF Reacts To FIFA Disciplinary Committee Sanction by Lomprico2: 10:43pm On Dec 12
Quoter system is doing more harm than good. So because some idiots in nff want to field their aboki brother it almost cost us our world cup ticket.
