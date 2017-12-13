₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by Scoop9ja: 10:10pm On Dec 12
The police officer that attacked Actress, April Jojo Muse, earlier today, has been dismissed from the Nigerian Police force, We can authoritatively confirm.
Recall that Jojo earlier in the day published a video online showing a police officer that attacked her, broke her glass and used pepper spray on her.
In a chat with our reporter, the state police spokesperson, Sp. Chike Oti said the state police commissioner, Edgal Imohimi, after seeing the disturbing video, ordered the arrest of the erring officer. After investigation, the officer was found guilty and has been dismissed from the force. Oti added that the officer will be arraigned in court tomorrow.
'The officer in question that is attached to the Atiwe police station has been arrested and after a summary trial, has been dismissed from the force. He will be arraigned incourt tomorrow. Be rest assured that justice must be done' he said.
Justice has been done!
SOURCE: http://mp3downloadmusics.com/update-police-officer-attacked-actress-april-jojo-muse-dismissed-nigerian-police-force/
Watch video of how the actress was attacked with pepper spray in earlier thread . http://www.nairaland.com/4229721/april-joju-muse-brutalized-police
1 Like
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by Scoop9ja: 10:10pm On Dec 12
Justice
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by Obinovictor(m): 10:12pm On Dec 12
This is sweet
17 Likes
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by cyrilomoh: 10:21pm On Dec 12
We need justice
11 Likes
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by TheHistorian(m): 10:25pm On Dec 12
He should be prosecuted too.
20 Likes
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by Sunofgod(m): 10:25pm On Dec 12
Sacked..... or Promoted?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by apholaryn: 10:27pm On Dec 12
scapegoat
2 Likes
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:27pm On Dec 12
The police is our friend
1 Like
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by osemoses1234(m): 10:27pm On Dec 12
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by buffalowings: 10:27pm On Dec 12
Sunofgod:Hehe he
Read it again
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by ayamAgenius: 10:27pm On Dec 12
good news
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:27pm On Dec 12
Keep the movement going...
Keep them on their feet
The Nigerian police must get it right
6 Likes
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by Maydfourth: 10:27pm On Dec 12
Iyen na nice..
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by Articul8(m): 10:27pm On Dec 12
You go see am for another post tomorrow now. naija
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by mekasyns: 10:27pm On Dec 12
Suit them right....cos mehn those guys the really abuse their uniform
...
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by bolt000(m): 10:28pm On Dec 12
Something is not right.
1 Like
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by yashau(m): 10:28pm On Dec 12
good for him
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by Dutchey(m): 10:28pm On Dec 12
,
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by tstx(m): 10:28pm On Dec 12
Bad news for his family, good news for jojo muse family...The irony
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by DSoj(m): 10:29pm On Dec 12
Rubbish.
No investigation
No room to defend himself
Nothing
Rubbish kangaroo justice
4 Likes
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by Airforce1(m): 10:30pm On Dec 12
Very good if true
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by Throwback: 10:30pm On Dec 12
I can assure you a police officer, no matter the crime committed, can't be sacked just by the say so of a single commissioner or IGP.
There is something called the Police Service Commission.
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by Macgreat(m): 10:31pm On Dec 12
Who is she (April Jojo)
Artress or Olosho?
1 Like
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by tdayof(m): 10:31pm On Dec 12
DSoj:
NPF now has a unit ready to analyze details of incidents with its officers immediately.
I doubt the dismissal news though as transferring the case to PSC will take long and will need series of investigation.
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by RCDIY: 10:32pm On Dec 12
DSoj:
Did you read the write up or just the heading? How old are you?!
1 Like
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by pokipoki: 10:32pm On Dec 12
DSoj:Dude, the video showed it all. Nothing to defend.
2 Likes
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by Dutchey(m): 10:32pm On Dec 12
that man must be SARs...he has long been doing it, bhu he forgot Karma is someone....he thought jojo's one of those people he rides... i stand with EndSars
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by judecares1: 10:32pm On Dec 12
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by ipobarecriminals: 10:33pm On Dec 12
bottom power
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by deco22(m): 10:34pm On Dec 12
Because of #Endsars movement NPF don dy form like say them be better people.
5 Likes
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by Topestbilly(m): 10:34pm On Dec 12
DSoj:
"the state police spokesperson, Sp. Chike Oti said the state police commissioner, Edgal Imohimi, after seeing the disturbing video, ordered the arrest of the erring officer. After investigation, the officer was found guilty and has been dismissed from the force. Oti added that the officer will be arraigned in court tomorrow. "
Them wan go play for court ni
5 Likes
|Re: Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked by ibkgab001: 10:35pm On Dec 12
Yes I'm happy God will continue to punish all police including IG awon oloriburuku gbogbo
All Nigeria police will perish if they don't repent ontime shameless set of bastards
