Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Police Officer Who Attacked April Jojo Muse, Has Been Sacked (15041 Views)

Shan George Meets US Police Officer Who Hailed Nigeria Police Force (Photo) / Ubi Franklin Shocked As Fans Who Attacked Tekno Beg Him For Help / 'April' Joju Muse Beaten By Her Brother (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The police officer that attacked Actress, April Jojo Muse, earlier today, has been dismissed from the Nigerian Police force, We can authoritatively confirm.



Recall that Jojo earlier in the day published a video online showing a police officer that attacked her, broke her glass and used pepper spray on her.



In a chat with our reporter, the state police spokesperson, Sp. Chike Oti said the state police commissioner, Edgal Imohimi, after seeing the disturbing video, ordered the arrest of the erring officer. After investigation, the officer was found guilty and has been dismissed from the force. Oti added that the officer will be arraigned in court tomorrow.



'The officer in question that is attached to the Atiwe police station has been arrested and after a summary trial, has been dismissed from the force. He will be arraigned incourt tomorrow. Be rest assured that justice must be done' he said.



Justice has been done!



SOURCE:



Watch video of how the actress was attacked with pepper spray in earlier thread . http://www.nairaland.com/4229721/april-joju-muse-brutalized-police The police officer that attacked Actress, April Jojo Muse, earlier today, has been dismissed from the Nigerian Police force, We can authoritatively confirm.Recall that Jojo earlier in the day published a video online showing a police officer that attacked her, broke her glass and used pepper spray on her.In a chat with our reporter, the state police spokesperson, Sp. Chike Oti said the state police commissioner, Edgal Imohimi, after seeing the disturbing video, ordered the arrest of the erring officer. After investigation, the officer was found guilty and has been dismissed from the force. Oti added that the officer will be arraigned in court tomorrow.'The officer in question that is attached to the Atiwe police station has been arrested and after a summary trial, has been dismissed from the force. He will be arraigned incourt tomorrow. Be rest assured that justice must be done' he said.Justice has been done!SOURCE: http://mp3downloadmusics.com/update-police-officer-attacked-actress-april-jojo-muse-dismissed-nigerian-police-force/ 1 Like

Justice 6 Likes 1 Share

This is sweet 17 Likes

We need justice 11 Likes

He should be prosecuted too. 20 Likes

Sacked..... or Promoted? 2 Likes 1 Share

scapegoat 2 Likes

The police is our friend 1 Like

Sunofgod:

Sacked..... or Promoted? Hehe he

Read it again Hehe heRead it again 1 Like 1 Share

good news

Keep the movement going...



Keep them on their feet





The Nigerian police must get it right 6 Likes

Iyen na nice..

You go see am for another post tomorrow now. naija 1 Like 1 Share

Suit them right....cos mehn those guys the really abuse their uniform

...

Something is not right. 1 Like

good for him

,

Bad news for his family, good news for jojo muse family...The irony

Rubbish.



No investigation

No room to defend himself

Nothing



Rubbish kangaroo justice 4 Likes

Very good if true

I can assure you a police officer, no matter the crime committed, can't be sacked just by the say so of a single commissioner or IGP.



There is something called the Police Service Commission.





Who is she (April Jojo)



Artress or Olosho? Who is she (April Jojo)Artress or Olosho? 1 Like

DSoj:

Rubbish.



No investigation

No room to defend himself

Nothing



Rubbish kangaroo justice

NPF now has a unit ready to analyze details of incidents with its officers immediately.



I doubt the dismissal news though as transferring the case to PSC will take long and will need series of investigation. NPF now has a unit ready to analyze details of incidents with its officers immediately.I doubt the dismissal news though as transferring the case to PSC will take long and will need series of investigation.

DSoj:

Rubbish.



No investigation

No room to defend himself

Nothing



Rubbish kangaroo justice

Did you read the write up or just the heading? How old are you?! Did you read the write up or just the heading? How old are you?! 1 Like

DSoj:

Rubbish.



No investigation

No room to defend himself

Nothing



Rubbish kangaroo justice Dude, the video showed it all. Nothing to defend. Dude, the video showed it all. Nothing to defend. 2 Likes

that man must be SARs...he has long been doing it, bhu he forgot Karma is someone....he thought jojo's one of those people he rides... i stand with EndSars

If u wish to travel to any part of the world or you need visa assistant, hotel reservation, local ticket for your Christmas holiday, do well to DM me, am currently working with a traveling agency.

bottom power bottom power

Because of #Endsars movement NPF don dy form like say them be better people. 5 Likes

DSoj:

Rubbish.



No investigation

No room to defend himself

Nothing



Rubbish kangaroo justice

"the state police spokesperson, Sp. Chike Oti said the state police commissioner, Edgal Imohimi, after seeing the disturbing video, ordered the arrest of the erring officer. After investigation, the officer was found guilty and has been dismissed from the force. Oti added that the officer will be arraigned in court tomorrow. "





Them wan go play for court ni Them wan go play for court ni 5 Likes