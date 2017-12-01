₦airaland Forum

Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by Scoop9ja: 10:27pm On Dec 12


A Rivers state man today proposed to his girlfriend of many years at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers state. The romantic proposal came a day after Rivers state indigenes had a rally calling for support for SARS operation in the state. Congrats to the couple!

See more photos from the romantic proposal below..









Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:27pm On Dec 12
Idiotic staged act to save face.

SARS IS NOBODY's FRIEND.

#SCRAPSARS

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:28pm On Dec 12
Pranks by the evil SARS to make them look like good people.

EndSARS

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by Scoop9ja: 10:28pm On Dec 12
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by emmyquan: 10:28pm On Dec 12
. angry. accept d ring or u die

#ENDSARS

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by sinaj(f): 10:30pm On Dec 12
I think the man is a sars official too.

Btw there is nothing romantic about this pishure sad

See their hard face nau, looks like they will shoot her if she doesnt say yes to his proposal.

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:32pm On Dec 12
You dey mind the useless rogues. Making fool out of themselves with useless arrangement self acclaimed proposal.

sinaj:
I think the man is a sars official too.

Btw there is nothing romantic about this pishure sad

See their hard faces nau

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by cyrilomoh: 10:33pm On Dec 12
They belong to the cult called SARS grin

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by MasterKim: 10:34pm On Dec 12
The union is cursed already.
Bleep SARS

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by marsoden: 10:36pm On Dec 12
Just for show...mtchew

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by Samusu(m): 10:36pm On Dec 12
Hmmm, Mistake
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by EniHolar(f): 10:37pm On Dec 12
He's not just any man... He's one of them.

This isn't in anyway romantic. If my man should do this, I may need to borrow one of the guns with those guys. grin

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 10:37pm On Dec 12
Shoo, does this man know the spelling of romantic sef

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by Flashh: 10:37pm On Dec 12
She dare not refuse the propersal, even if it was her enemy, in the midst of those SARS. grin

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by Narldon(f): 10:37pm On Dec 12


Seems the Proposal was done at Gunpoint..


Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 10:37pm On Dec 12
If he no dey among them, then he be Customer dada(informant) grin

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by deco22(m): 10:38pm On Dec 12
Propaganda.

Do we look like babies.




See as them Carry their guns sef,like play like play,one of them can accidentally discharge

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by Lomprico2: 10:38pm On Dec 12
If dem like make dem wed inside sars prison cell, #endSARS angry

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 10:38pm On Dec 12
sinaj:
I think the man is a sars official too.

Btw there is nothing romantic about this pishure sad

See their hard face nau, looks like they will shoot her if she doesnt say yes to his proposal.
My sister abeg ooo grin grin grin
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by Deefuray(f): 10:38pm On Dec 12
STAGED!!!

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by ennyscongy(m): 10:38pm On Dec 12
Useless set of people, Ogun kill una all

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by GodDeyCraze: 10:38pm On Dec 12
Hmm
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 10:38pm On Dec 12
Useless people

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by Heylius(m): 10:39pm On Dec 12
#ENDSARS check my signature for more money

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by ibkgab001: 10:39pm On Dec 12
I wouldn't like to talk like NwaAmaikpe but how I wish a bomb should scattter all of them , trying to prove rubbish so as to clear their evil deeds awon oloriburuku omo adanu the blood of innocent people you have killed will surely ask for vengeance


Please vote ;

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by MrMoney007: 10:39pm On Dec 12
Between Rivers, Delta and Lagos states, I don't know which have the most wicked SARS.

#ENDSARS
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by chara019(f): 10:40pm On Dec 12
how can you agree to marry SARS guy Tufiakwa

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by Offpoint: 10:40pm On Dec 12
buhari sef

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by Adaomalight(f): 10:41pm On Dec 12
Haba! Make una jeje na....why una dey "useless people" "useless people" upandan? undecided



Show some respect biko
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by chinawapz(m): 10:41pm On Dec 12
Idiot...SARS you dey see So, if they bounce on you ehn! you go tired of love. see as dey are all dark as charcoal
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:42pm On Dec 12
So na for police station you go propose

you just signed your own SARS brutality

