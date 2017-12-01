₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by Scoop9ja: 10:27pm On Dec 12
A Rivers state man today proposed to his girlfriend of many years at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers state. The romantic proposal came a day after Rivers state indigenes had a rally calling for support for SARS operation in the state. Congrats to the couple!
See more photos from the romantic proposal below..
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:27pm On Dec 12
Idiotic staged act to save face.
SARS IS NOBODY's FRIEND.
#SCRAPSARS
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:28pm On Dec 12
Pranks by the evil SARS to make them look like good people.
EndSARS
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by Scoop9ja: 10:28pm On Dec 12
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by emmyquan: 10:28pm On Dec 12
. . accept d ring or u die
#ENDSARS
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by sinaj(f): 10:30pm On Dec 12
I think the man is a sars official too.
Btw there is nothing romantic about this pishure
See their hard face nau, looks like they will shoot her if she doesnt say yes to his proposal.
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:32pm On Dec 12
You dey mind the useless rogues. Making fool out of themselves with useless arrangement self acclaimed proposal.
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by cyrilomoh: 10:33pm On Dec 12
They belong to the cult called SARS
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by MasterKim: 10:34pm On Dec 12
The union is cursed already.
Bleep SARS
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by marsoden: 10:36pm On Dec 12
Just for show...mtchew
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by Samusu(m): 10:36pm On Dec 12
Hmmm, Mistake
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by EniHolar(f): 10:37pm On Dec 12
He's not just any man... He's one of them.
This isn't in anyway romantic. If my man should do this, I may need to borrow one of the guns with those guys.
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 10:37pm On Dec 12
A Rivers state man today proposed to his girlfriend of many years at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers state. The romantic proposal came a day after Rivers state indigenes had a rally calling for support for SARS operation in the state. Congrats to the couple!
Shoo, does this man know the spelling of romantic sef
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by Flashh: 10:37pm On Dec 12
She dare not refuse the propersal, even if it was her enemy, in the midst of those SARS.
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by Narldon(f): 10:37pm On Dec 12
Seems the Proposal was done at Gunpoint..
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 10:37pm On Dec 12
If he no dey among them, then he be Customer dada(informant)
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by deco22(m): 10:38pm On Dec 12
Propaganda.
Do we look like babies.
See as them Carry their guns sef,like play like play,one of them can accidentally discharge
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by Lomprico2: 10:38pm On Dec 12
If dem like make dem wed inside sars prison cell, #endSARS
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 10:38pm On Dec 12
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by Deefuray(f): 10:38pm On Dec 12
STAGED!!!
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by ennyscongy(m): 10:38pm On Dec 12
Useless set of people, Ogun kill una all
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by GodDeyCraze: 10:38pm On Dec 12
Hmm
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 10:38pm On Dec 12
Useless people
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by Heylius(m): 10:39pm On Dec 12
#ENDSARS check my signature for more money
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by ibkgab001: 10:39pm On Dec 12
I wouldn't like to talk like NwaAmaikpe but how I wish a bomb should scattter all of them , trying to prove rubbish so as to clear their evil deeds awon oloriburuku omo adanu the blood of innocent people you have killed will surely ask for vengeance
Please vote ;
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by MrMoney007: 10:39pm On Dec 12
Between Rivers, Delta and Lagos states, I don't know which have the most wicked SARS.
#ENDSARS
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by chara019(f): 10:40pm On Dec 12
how can you agree to marry SARS guy Tufiakwa
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by Offpoint: 10:40pm On Dec 12
buhari sef
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by Adaomalight(f): 10:41pm On Dec 12
Haba! Make una jeje na....why una dey "useless people" "useless people" upandan?
Show some respect biko
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by chinawapz(m): 10:41pm On Dec 12
Idiot...SARS you dey see So, if they bounce on you ehn! you go tired of love. see as dey are all dark as charcoal
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:42pm On Dec 12
So na for police station you go propose
you just signed your own SARS brutality
