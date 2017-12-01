Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At SARS Headquarters In Rivers State (Photos) (11821 Views)

Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Lagos Airport (Photos) / Man Proposes To Girlfriend At Her Birthday Party Sponsored By Her Sugar Daddy / Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Onitsha Mall (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





A Rivers state man today proposed to his girlfriend of many years at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers state. The romantic proposal came a day after Rivers state indigenes had a rally calling for support for SARS operation in the state. Congrats to the couple!



See more photos from the romantic proposal below..



















SOURCE: A Rivers state man today proposed to his girlfriend of many years at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers state. The romantic proposal came a day after Rivers state indigenes had a rally calling for support for SARS operation in the state. Congrats to the couple!See more photos from the romantic proposal below..SOURCE: http://mp3downloadmusics.com/photos-man-proposes-girlfriend-sars-headquarters-rivers-state/ 2 Likes

Idiotic staged act to save face.



SARS IS NOBODY's FRIEND.



#SCRAPSARS 79 Likes 4 Shares

Pranks by the evil SARS to make them look like good people.



EndSARS 45 Likes 1 Share

CC ; Lalasticlala

. accept d ring or u die



#ENDSARS . accept d ring or u die#ENDSARS 76 Likes 2 Shares





Btw there is nothing romantic about this pishure



See their hard face nau, looks like they will shoot her if she doesnt say yes to his proposal. I think the man is a sars official too.Btw there is nothing romantic about this pishureSee their hard face nau, looks like they will shoot her if she doesnt say yes to his proposal. 26 Likes 2 Shares





sinaj:

I think the man is a sars official too.



Btw there is nothing romantic about this pishure



See their hard faces nau You dey mind the useless rogues. Making fool out of themselves with useless arrangement self acclaimed proposal. 12 Likes 1 Share

They belong to the cult called SARS 14 Likes

The union is cursed already.

Bleep SARS 13 Likes

Just for show...mtchew 1 Like

Hmmm, Mistake





This isn't in anyway romantic. If my man should do this, I may need to borrow one of the guns with those guys. He's not just any man... He's one of them.This isn't in anyway romantic. If my man should do this, I may need to borrow one of the guns with those guys. 9 Likes

A Rivers state man today proposed to his girlfriend of many years at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers state. The romantic proposal came a day after Rivers state indigenes had a rally calling for support for SARS operation in the state. Congrats to the couple!

Shoo, does this man know the spelling of romantic sef



In Other News

Woman Bites Off Ex-boyfriend's Testicle With Her Teeth In Anger

http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/12/woman-bites-off-ex-boyfriends-testicle.html Shoo, does this man know the spelling of romantic sefIn Other News

She dare not refuse the propersal, even if it was her enemy, in the midst of those SARS. 1 Like





Seems the Proposal was done at Gunpoint..





5 Likes

If he no dey among them, then he be Customer dada(informant) 2 Likes

Propaganda.



Do we look like babies.









See as them Carry their guns sef,like play like play,one of them can accidentally discharge 1 Like

If dem like make dem wed inside sars prison cell, #endSARS 7 Likes

sinaj:

I think the man is a sars official too.



Btw there is nothing romantic about this pishure



See their hard face nau, looks like they will shoot her if she doesnt say yes to his proposal. My sister abeg ooo My sister abeg ooo

STAGED!!! 3 Likes

Useless set of people, Ogun kill una all 2 Likes

Hmm

Useless people 4 Likes

#ENDSARS check my signature for more money 1 Like

I wouldn't like to talk like NwaAmaikpe but how I wish a bomb should scattter all of them , trying to prove rubbish so as to clear their evil deeds awon oloriburuku omo adanu the blood of innocent people you have killed will surely ask for vengeance





Please vote ; 1 Like

Between Rivers, Delta and Lagos states, I don't know which have the most wicked SARS.



#ENDSARS

how can you agree to marry SARS guy Tufiakwa 1 Like

buhari sef 1 Like









Show some respect biko Haba! Make una jeje na....why una dey "useless people" "useless people" upandan?Show some respect biko

Idiot...SARS you dey see So, if they bounce on you ehn! you go tired of love. see as dey are all dark as charcoal