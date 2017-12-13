Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie (2900 Views)

List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency / I Am Not Nigerian; I Am British- Chi Onwurah After Told Of Buhari's Aide Message / Senators Walk Out Okoi-Obono Obla, Buhari’s Aide (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





She posted this list on her social media page as seen below:



https://www.concisenews.global/news/lauretta-onochie-lists-factories-commissioned-under-buhari/ Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant on Social Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, has listed some factories commissioned in two years, since the inception of the current administration.She posted this list on her social media page as seen below: 1 Like









This list is a compilation of unintelligent hallucinations.



How can the Federal government list private projects as it's achievements?

They forgot to add Ifeanyi Uba Stadium at Nnewi,

Davido's Shisha Room or Big Brother Naija 2017.



The Auchi fertilizer plant was built by the Lucky Igbinedion administration in 2003.

Two dead machines were bought, the building repainted and a jobless Osinbanjo came down to commission a non-functional block the size of a boy's quarters?



None of those factories have contributed positively to the overall lives of Nigerians.

I stand to be corrected. This list is a compilation of unintelligent hallucinations.How can the Federal government list private projects as it's achievements?They forgot to add Ifeanyi Uba Stadium at Nnewi,Davido's Shisha Room or Big Brother Naija 2017.The Auchi fertilizer plant was built by the Lucky Igbinedion administration in 2003.Two dead machines were bought, the building repainted and a jobless Osinbanjo came down to commission a non-functional block the size of a boy's quarters?None of those factories have contributed positively to the overall lives of Nigerians.I stand to be corrected. 63 Likes 10 Shares

You criminals!!!



Coscharis rice was commissioned by Buhari?



Are you joking with me right now?



How do you guys manage to get off with all these lies?



Do you think we are 12 yr olds?



Just on the other thread, you folks made fun of igbos that Buhari has never commissioned anything in igbo land cos nothing is going on there..



Only to come out 5hrs later to list projects in the east as Buhari commissioned projects.



You folks are ridiculous 21 Likes 1 Share

raker300:

You criminals!!!



Coscharis rice was commissioned by Buhari?



Are you joking with me right now?



How do you guys manage to get off with all these lies?



Do you think we are 12 yr olds?



Just on the other thread, you folks made fun of igbos that Buhari has never commissioned anything in igbo land cos nothing is going on there..



Only to come out 5hrs later to list projects in the east as Buhari commissioned projects.



You folks are ridiculous



because when other states were busy chasing investors IGBO was chasing Biafra.. because when other states were busy chasing investors IGBO was chasing Biafra.. 8 Likes 1 Share

This is interesting. So Lauretta now lists expansion programs of already established companies like Coscharis and Unilever as Buhari's achievements?

Pls list the thousands of firms that have closed down under the current recession

Someone is scrambling for anything available to polish this regime's drowning image 19 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:









This list is a compilation of unintelligent hallucinations.



How can the Federal government list private projects as it's achievements?

They forgot to add Ifeanyi Uba Stadium at Nnewi,

Davido's Shisha Room or Big Brother Naija 2017.



The Auchi fertilizer plant was built by the Lucky Igbinedion administration in 2003.

Two dead machines were bought, the building repainted and a jobless Osinbanjo came down to commission a non-functional block the size of a boy's quarters?



None of those factories have contributed positively to the overall lives of Nigerians.

I stand to be corrected.

16 Likes 3 Shares

sunmike065:







because when other states were busy chasing investors IGBO was chasing Biafra.. good!!



Thank God you know.



So stop claiming igbo progress as “Nigerian” progress.



Leave the igbos you so loathe alone good!!Thank God you know.So stop claiming igbo progress as “Nigerian” progress.Leave the igbos you so loathe alone 10 Likes 1 Share

They should've added dbanj's koko garri mills. These people have no shame whatsoever. Just imagine. If given the chance they will list tekno meeting drake as their achievement. I give up. I no longer think nigeria will get better. 22 Likes 1 Share

Lauhable!

So, truly Buhari govt has nothing to show and now scrambling for private investments as his own?



Lol....foolish govt of propaganda, shameless lies

and barefaced deceit



Besides, 95% of the firms listed commenced construction during GEJ. The efforts of the then GEJ's policies attracted them.



Buhari has no single infrastructure to showcase to Nigerians 21 Likes 1 Share

Can this ogogoro drinking old woman list companies that have either shut down or been badly crippled because of this unfortunate calamitous dullard in Aso Rock? 11 Likes 1 Share

so private achievement is their achievement. 2 Likes

they even list coscharis rice mill





i thought you guys said Anambra rice is a scam. how come the FG is now claiming it as thr achievement 5 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:









This list is a compilation of unintelligent hallucinations.



How can the Federal government list private projects as it's achievements?

They forgot to add Ifeanyi Uba Stadium at Nnewi,

Davido's Shisha Room or Big Brother Naija 2017.



The Auchi fertilizer plant was built by the Lucky Igbinedion administration in 2003.

Two dead machines were bought, the building repainted and a jobless Osinbanjo came down to commission a non-functional block the size of a boy's quarters?



None of those factories have contributed positively to the overall lives of Nigerians.

I stand to be corrected.



U are so dull my guy, MTN, Glo; Econet are private firms but we still praise OBJ for bringing dem to Nigeria. The duty of FG is to creat business friendly enviroment for investors to coming in. It is called Job creation. And for Edo State, it is humans dat are working in dat Factory not ghost, please don't ever mention dat name Igbenedion (worst governor Edo state have ever had) again if u don't want thunder from ring road to visit dat ur lying tongue. U are so dull my guy, MTN, Glo; Econet are private firms but we still praise OBJ for bringing dem to Nigeria. The duty of FG is to creat business friendly enviroment for investors to coming in. It is called Job creation. And for Edo State, it is humans dat are working in dat Factory not ghost, please don't ever mention dat name Igbenedion (worst governor Edo state have ever had) again if u don't want thunder from ring road to visit dat ur lying tongue. 4 Likes 2 Shares

enlady:

This is interesting. So Lauretta now lists expansion programs of already established companies like Coscharis and Unilever as Buhari's achievements?

Pls list the thousands of firms that have closed down under the current recession

Someone is scrambling for anything available to polish this regime's drowning image



Most firms dat closed down are firms dat are been sustained by looted funds, most genuine companies dat i know of were able to survive d recesion period. Dey reduced their staff strenght so as to cut cost and dey also increased the price of their product (inflation) just to survive d harsh period which is gradually reducing. It happened in other countries dat went into recession like Nigeria, so as for those dat u claim closed down i strongly believe most of dem were been sustained by illegal means which PMB is here to end. Most firms dat closed down are firms dat are been sustained by looted funds, most genuine companies dat i know of were able to survive d recesion period. Dey reduced their staff strenght so as to cut cost and dey also increased the price of their product (inflation) just to survive d harsh period which is gradually reducing. It happened in other countries dat went into recession like Nigeria, so as for those dat u claim closed down i strongly believe most of dem were been sustained by illegal means which PMB is here to end. 3 Likes 2 Shares

NwaAmaikpe:









This list is a compilation of unintelligent hallucinations.



How can the Federal government list private projects as it's achievements?

They forgot to add Ifeanyi Uba Stadium at Nnewi,

Davido's Shisha Room or Big Brother Naija 2017.



The Auchi fertilizer plant was built by the Lucky Igbinedion administration in 2003.

Two dead machines were bought, the building repainted and a jobless Osinbanjo came down to commission a non-functional block the size of a boy's quarters?



None of those factories have contributed positively to the overall lives of Nigerians.

I stand to be corrected.

Were you not taught capitalism as a form of economic system?



Stop being daft 2 Likes 2 Shares

raker300:

You criminals!!!



Coscharis rice was commissioned by Buhari?



Are you joking with me right now?



How do you guys manage to get off with all these lies?



Do you think we are 12 yr olds?



Just on the other thread, you folks made fun of igbos that Buhari has never commissioned anything in igbo land cos nothing is going on there..



Only to come out 5hrs later to list projects in the east as Buhari commissioned projects.



You folks are ridiculous It seems you are really pained?



Check this list, how many projects were commissioned in the East aside Coscharis Rice at Anambra?



You cannot hide one fact that the East has never been an investment destination and will never be until you people go back to develop your region by yourselves.



Stop being pained, developer.

2 Likes 1 Share





agbangam:







Most firms dat closed down are firms dat are been sustained by looted funds, most genuine companies dat i know of were able to survive d recesion period. Dey reduced their staff strenght so as to cut cost and dey also increased the price of their product (inflation) just to survive d harsh period which is gradually reducing. It happened in other countries dat went into recession like Nigeria, so as for those dat u claim closed down i strongly believe most of dem were been sustained by illegal means which PMB is here to end. Ask them to name one reputable firm that has closed down, they can't. These are the same set of losers wishing, praying and even sharing fake news of INNOSON Factory closing down. 2 Likes 1 Share

Another evidence that Buhari has not initiated a single project but is rather claiming private investments mamy of which were privately initiated during the last govt...Meanwhile Lorretta forgot to Add the new Dominos Pizza on Admiralty road 5 Likes

And the list goes on...



*Mama deola beans cake factory, Akure, Ondo

*Kiss Daniel FLYBOI Inc, apapa, Lagos

*Babachir Lawal grass cutting factory, 2 Lincoln str, Aso rock

*Hushpuppi Gucci factory, Lagos

*King TeeBlac, adult content factory, Lagos... 4 Likes

agbangam:







Most firms dat closed down are firms dat are been sustained by looted funds, most genuine companies dat i know of were able to survive d recesion period. Dey reduced their staff strenght so as to cut cost and dey also increased the price of their product (inflation) just to survive d harsh period which is gradually reducing. It happened in other countries dat went into recession like Nigeria, so as for those dat u claim closed down i strongly believe most of dem were been sustained by illegal means which PMB is here to end. 272 were sustained by illegal fund? 272 were sustained by illegal fund? 8 Likes

This government is a scam. 2 Likes

All these factories commissioned, yet we have a huge number of unemployed youth roaming the streets.. How am I sure these factories are functioning... Mtchweeee...

Ok

PenPrince07:

Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant on Social Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, has listed some factories commissioned in two years, since the inception of the current administration.



She posted this list on her social media page as seen below:



https://www.concisenews.global/news/lauretta-onochie-lists-factories-commissioned-under-buhari/

How many people where employed



Hag will you keep quiet!!! How many people where employedHag will you keep quiet!!!

Seen.

NwaAmaikpe:









This list is a compilation of unintelligent hallucinations.



How can the Federal government list private projects as it's achievements?

They forgot to add Ifeanyi Uba Stadium at Nnewi,

Davido's Shisha Room or Big Brother Naija 2017.



The Auchi fertilizer plant was built by the Lucky Igbinedion administration in 2003.

Two dead machines were bought, the building repainted and a jobless Osinbanjo came down to commission a non-functional block the size of a boy's quarters?



None of those factories have contributed positively to the overall lives of Nigerians.

I stand to be corrected.



The stench of rotten beaf~! The stench of rotten beaf~! 1 Like





22. Biafra Headquarters Umuahia

23. Rochas Statue Manufacturing Company Owerri

24. Umudike Baby Manufacturing Factory etc. The List is Incomplete:22. Biafra Headquarters Umuahia23. Rochas Statue Manufacturing Company Owerri24. Umudike Baby Manufacturing Factory etc. 1 Like





I love Buhari to Pluto and back.





Baba of life, may you live to rule us forever. I love Buhari to Pluto and back.Baba of life, may you live to rule us forever. 1 Like

agbangam:







Most firms dat closed down are firms dat are been sustained by looted funds, most genuine companies dat i know of were able to survive d recesion period. Dey reduced their staff strenght so as to cut cost and dey also increased the price of their product (inflation) just to survive d harsh period which is gradually reducing. It happened in other countries dat went into recession like Nigeria, so as for those dat u claim closed down i strongly believe most of dem were been sustained by illegal means which PMB is here to end.

Baba God abeg take back this mumu!!!.. e dey constitute nuisance for this earth

sunmike065:







because when other states were busy chasing investors IGBO was chasing Biafra..

Igbos do not need Chinese slave investors. If you have real investors come to the east. Igbos do not need Chinese slave investors. If you have real investors come to the east. 1 Like