₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,104 members, 3,966,623 topics. Date: Wednesday, 13 December 2017 at 09:52 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie (2900 Views)
List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency / I Am Not Nigerian; I Am British- Chi Onwurah After Told Of Buhari's Aide Message / Senators Walk Out Okoi-Obono Obla, Buhari’s Aide (1) (2) (3) (4)
|List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by PenPrince07: 4:45am
Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant on Social Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, has listed some factories commissioned in two years, since the inception of the current administration.
She posted this list on her social media page as seen below:
https://www.concisenews.global/news/lauretta-onochie-lists-factories-commissioned-under-buhari/
1 Like
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by NwaAmaikpe: 5:01am
This list is a compilation of unintelligent hallucinations.
How can the Federal government list private projects as it's achievements?
They forgot to add Ifeanyi Uba Stadium at Nnewi,
Davido's Shisha Room or Big Brother Naija 2017.
The Auchi fertilizer plant was built by the Lucky Igbinedion administration in 2003.
Two dead machines were bought, the building repainted and a jobless Osinbanjo came down to commission a non-functional block the size of a boy's quarters?
None of those factories have contributed positively to the overall lives of Nigerians.
I stand to be corrected.
63 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by raker300: 5:03am
You criminals!!!
Coscharis rice was commissioned by Buhari?
Are you joking with me right now?
How do you guys manage to get off with all these lies?
Do you think we are 12 yr olds?
Just on the other thread, you folks made fun of igbos that Buhari has never commissioned anything in igbo land cos nothing is going on there..
Only to come out 5hrs later to list projects in the east as Buhari commissioned projects.
You folks are ridiculous
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by sunmike065(m): 5:14am
raker300:
because when other states were busy chasing investors IGBO was chasing Biafra..
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by enlady(f): 5:18am
This is interesting. So Lauretta now lists expansion programs of already established companies like Coscharis and Unilever as Buhari's achievements?
Pls list the thousands of firms that have closed down under the current recession
Someone is scrambling for anything available to polish this regime's drowning image
19 Likes
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by Atiku2019: 5:30am
NwaAmaikpe:
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by raker300: 5:35am
sunmike065:good!!
Thank God you know.
So stop claiming igbo progress as “Nigerian” progress.
Leave the igbos you so loathe alone
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by izombie(m): 5:42am
They should've added dbanj's koko garri mills. These people have no shame whatsoever. Just imagine. If given the chance they will list tekno meeting drake as their achievement. I give up. I no longer think nigeria will get better.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by Splashme: 5:43am
Lauhable!
So, truly Buhari govt has nothing to show and now scrambling for private investments as his own?
Lol....foolish govt of propaganda, shameless lies
and barefaced deceit
Besides, 95% of the firms listed commenced construction during GEJ. The efforts of the then GEJ's policies attracted them.
Buhari has no single infrastructure to showcase to Nigerians
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by Splashme: 5:46am
Can this ogogoro drinking old woman list companies that have either shut down or been badly crippled because of this unfortunate calamitous dullard in Aso Rock?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by princeade86(m): 5:54am
so private achievement is their achievement.
2 Likes
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by Obdk: 6:07am
they even list coscharis rice mill
i thought you guys said Anambra rice is a scam. how come the FG is now claiming it as thr achievement
5 Likes
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by obyrich(m): 6:10am
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by agbangam: 7:02am
NwaAmaikpe:
U are so dull my guy, MTN, Glo; Econet are private firms but we still praise OBJ for bringing dem to Nigeria. The duty of FG is to creat business friendly enviroment for investors to coming in. It is called Job creation. And for Edo State, it is humans dat are working in dat Factory not ghost, please don't ever mention dat name Igbenedion (worst governor Edo state have ever had) again if u don't want thunder from ring road to visit dat ur lying tongue.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by agbangam: 7:12am
enlady:
Most firms dat closed down are firms dat are been sustained by looted funds, most genuine companies dat i know of were able to survive d recesion period. Dey reduced their staff strenght so as to cut cost and dey also increased the price of their product (inflation) just to survive d harsh period which is gradually reducing. It happened in other countries dat went into recession like Nigeria, so as for those dat u claim closed down i strongly believe most of dem were been sustained by illegal means which PMB is here to end.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by Bolustical: 7:14am
NwaAmaikpe:
Were you not taught capitalism as a form of economic system?
Stop being daft
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by Bolustical: 7:22am
raker300:It seems you are really pained?
Check this list, how many projects were commissioned in the East aside Coscharis Rice at Anambra?
You cannot hide one fact that the East has never been an investment destination and will never be until you people go back to develop your region by yourselves.
Stop being pained, developer.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by NafeesaAA(f): 7:50am
Ask them to name one reputable firm that has closed down, they can't. These are the same set of losers wishing, praying and even sharing fake news of INNOSON Factory closing down.
agbangam:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by SalamRushdie: 8:02am
Another evidence that Buhari has not initiated a single project but is rather claiming private investments mamy of which were privately initiated during the last govt...Meanwhile Lorretta forgot to Add the new Dominos Pizza on Admiralty road
5 Likes
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by givan(m): 8:51am
And the list goes on...
*Mama deola beans cake factory, Akure, Ondo
*Kiss Daniel FLYBOI Inc, apapa, Lagos
*Babachir Lawal grass cutting factory, 2 Lincoln str, Aso rock
*Hushpuppi Gucci factory, Lagos
*King TeeBlac, adult content factory, Lagos...
4 Likes
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by TyrantInAsoRock: 9:05am
agbangam:272 were sustained by illegal fund?
8 Likes
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by possibility1234: 9:32am
This government is a scam.
2 Likes
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by kaycyor: 9:33am
All these factories commissioned, yet we have a huge number of unemployed youth roaming the streets.. How am I sure these factories are functioning... Mtchweeee...
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by wunmi590(m): 9:33am
Ok
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by free2ryhme: 9:34am
PenPrince07:
How many people where employed
Hag will you keep quiet!!!
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by tstx(m): 9:35am
Seen.
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by TheAngry1: 9:35am
NwaAmaikpe:
The stench of rotten beaf~!
1 Like
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by TheAngry1: 9:35am
The List is Incomplete:
22. Biafra Headquarters Umuahia
23. Rochas Statue Manufacturing Company Owerri
24. Umudike Baby Manufacturing Factory etc.
1 Like
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by Caseless: 9:36am
I love Buhari to Pluto and back.
Baba of life, may you live to rule us forever.
1 Like
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by Aieboocaar(m): 9:36am
agbangam:
Baba God abeg take back this mumu!!!.. e dey constitute nuisance for this earth
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by Purehuman(m): 9:36am
sunmike065:
Igbos do not need Chinese slave investors. If you have real investors come to the east.
1 Like
|Re: List Of Factories Commissioned Since 2015 By Lauretta Onochie by Webman007: 9:37am
hmmmm
The New Nigeria; Yar'dua And Our Future In 2009! / Oshiomhole Revokes Pdp Chieftain’s Contract, Orders Refund / Nigeria To Re-open Embassy In Mexico
Viewing this topic: Quoran, sadamawwal772, lloydtruth, OritaIbadan, orangeberry2, dayoabj, bayusman, MadeMan01(m), auwalyau, Adebowale89(m), denice1, easyfem, mojounited(m), fuckpro, xender(m), geometricaxis, Mightymiracle, Iceman296, olapluto(m), eleojo23, SalamRushdie, kooltrick(m), Nigga44, jidewash(m), opuambe(m), cygnus05(m), 2fine2fast(m), emerich(m), sotall(m), dejust(m), CECEOO, shine12, omoobi(m), ifyakanu(m), Mztarstrechy(m), Simongm(m), Ijeshalomo, walex2(m), AbibiNwa(m), Bishop4real, farihafaheemah(m), bart10, Ucheamani, Bubewilson(m), frannyema(f), Milldon(m), shervydman(m), sincerlyyo(m), obayaya(m), shakurkings(m), Aieboocaar(m), serikiYCU(m), ClickSis, mecusbosco(m), seuneniola(m), Melodyz(m), patani(m), Mexyz(m), GODZY007(m), slimpoet11(m), iAudio, adewuyia2014(m), Dething, Kuluosha(m), Thanlease, 2nattie(m), passwelle, nwigwemark, GODAKPAN(m), dannybomb(m), jagorinho, Dreamword24, hadura29(m), sammyjay7265(m), Smily202(m), Randy91(m), dearsly(m), beautyhd, kingori, Yorisb, abdullahI24(m), meetbalo(m), Swisscoinng, chizzy4eazy(f), Jydebauer, loye80, clefstone(m), doctorgold(m), rickyrex(m), Atyodos, Umunwa07(m), Princelyod(m), taxsman(m), abubakrisideeq, Inani(m), Pedrobenzene(m), docadams, Nukilia, GavelSlam, Bizibi(m), WebSurfer(m), MaziOmenuko, mormoney85(m), anonimi, remmy007(m), Paperwhite(m), uchebest2006(m), SIRKINGGSLEY, AquaLalua, osayuwamwen(m), AnodaIT(m), Shawlambivert(m), adaobi18, ajilegend(m), esthel(f), Alertz3(m), keyrider(m), obinnauma, Oludon20, xcolanto(m), Surd2121(m), Abiona001(m), wiseone10, estine17, sajb(m), naija2dabone(m), PMBmustGo2019(f), Chevronstaff, funlover1(m), tripleaa, mesoprogress(m), Truidstar, agbolahanjnr, d33types and 159 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 42