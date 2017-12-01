₦airaland Forum

Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by Johnnyessence: 8:57am
Sade, one of the daughters of billionaire Nigerian businessman Mike Adenuga, was called to Bar today. Congratulations to her and others celebrating!
Source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/12/billionaire-daughter-sade-adenuga-is.html?m=1

Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by Johnnyessence: 8:58am
Congratulations. Cc lalasticlala cc fynestboi cc mynd44 cc ishilove
Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by biacan(f): 9:02am
Fine lady
Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by adedayoadedeji(m): 12:00pm
Johnnyessence:
Congratulations. Cc lalasticlala cc fynestboi cc mynd44 cc ishilove
OP and FTC angry
Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by jbreezy: 12:00pm
Sheybi dey alwys say do not judge ni
Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by JimloveTM(m): 12:00pm
Everybody wanna be a lawyer. Na law pay pass now for government appointments na
Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by martineverest(m): 12:00pm
Power of connection and who u know
Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by Sirheny007(m): 12:00pm
angry angry
beauty + money + connection + lawyer + .....
These kind of woman should fall on me na!!

Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by Atiku2019: 12:00pm
grin her contact Phone number grin
Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by bozzyjoan: 12:00pm
OK but why she cut the man on white?
Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by ibkn(m): 12:00pm
Congrats
Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by shurch(m): 12:00pm
congrats dear , but we all know ......
Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by itiswellandwell: 12:01pm
Fine gal. Congrats.

Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by miqos02(m): 12:01pm
Cool
Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by hollamanng(m): 12:01pm
P
Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by Kobicove(m): 12:01pm
Congratulations to her
Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by NwaAmaikpe: 12:02pm
shocked


Her father's money makes her look like she's got brains.

Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by jashar(f): 12:03pm
undecided

Mike don use awa data subscription and credit money send you go school ba?

Nsogbu a di...
Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by olamil34(m): 12:03pm
Rich people, Rich people kids.

Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by drey69(m): 12:04pm
.
Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by Treshmike(m): 12:04pm
I like sun newspaper. Unlike Op, em the add contact grin

Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by warreng1: 12:05pm
Good for her.

Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by castrol180(m): 12:08pm
Wack news...
Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by Maydfourth: 12:10pm
Glo legal department new entrant.
Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by ChiefPiiko(m): 12:11pm
Beautiful lady kiss
Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by Abudu2000(m): 12:12pm
Glo comes to mind. Useless network!!
Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by heckymaicon(m): 12:13pm
my ex girlfriend

we're both doing good grin
Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by sauceEEP(m): 12:13pm
She no fine reach Queenfav who is also a Barrister and Solicitor of queenzhair.... cheesy
Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by kumakunta: 12:17pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


Her father's money makes her look like she's got brains.

This guy craze gan I swear cheesy
Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by asawanathegreat(m): 12:19pm
Congratulations
Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by prettyjo(f): 12:24pm
she is beautiful, I am beautiful.we are both beautiful grin
Re: Sade Adenuga Is Now A Barrister & Solicitor Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria by joystickextend1(m): 12:28pm
Congrats smiley





