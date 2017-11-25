Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK (4463 Views)

John Boyega who is one of the stars of the blockbuster sci-fi, Star Wars; The Last Jedi, graced the red carpet of the movie premiere in the UK Tuesday in company of his immediate family. John who was born in south London to British Nigerian parents, was accompanied to the movie premiere by his parents, Samson and Abigail Adegboyega, his sisters Blessing and Grace and his nephews; JJ and Ezra. See more photos below





I am so proud of you



Since we are one family, why isn't all of Nigeria there?

See "funkification" of Yoruba name...



Adegboyega = Boyega



You are still as black as the Amala you eat though.



Omoluabi! 5 Likes

Dude is talented..

Was thrilled by his performance in the Chidimanda Adichie's adapted story on the Nigerian civil war 1 Like

See "funkification" of Yoruba name...



Adegboyega = Boyega



You are still as black as the Amala you eat though.



Omoluabi! Most foreigners find it hard to pronounce the gb yoruba alphabet . So instead of choosing Goyega he went for Boyega . Most foreigners find it hard to pronounce the gb yoruba alphabet . So instead of choosing Goyega he went for Boyega . 1 Like

Most foreigners find it hard to pronounce the gb yoruba alphabet . So instead of choosing Goyega he went for Boyega .

THANKS for the insight chief. I didn't know this. I just always suspected Whites would find his name a mouthful



I like when Nigerians and Africans in general use their native names and don't dilute it to make it easier to pronounce.



Hakeem Olajuwon comes to mind. 1 Like

Great actor.

Wow,new star wars

THANKS for the insight chief. I didn't know this. I just always suspected Whites would find his name a mouthful



I like when Nigerians and Africans in general use their native names and don't dilute it to make it easier to pronounce.



Hakeem Olajuwon comes to mind.

Have you heard of one Ademola Lookman? Have you heard of one Ademola Lookman?

