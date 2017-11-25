₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by kidap: 9:20am
John Boyega who is one of the stars of the blockbuster sci-fi, Star Wars; The Last Jedi, graced the red carpet of the movie premiere in the UK Tuesday in company of his immediate family. John who was born in south London to British Nigerian parents, was accompanied to the movie premiere by his parents, Samson and Abigail Adegboyega, his sisters Blessing and Grace and his nephews; JJ and Ezra. See more photos below
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by MrCross: 9:21am
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by Evablizin(f): 9:23am
Daz cool.
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by opeyemiieblog(m): 9:43am
wow... I wish
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by MrCross: 9:52am
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by miqos02(m): 12:05pm
Seen
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by JimloveTM(m): 12:06pm
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by Sirheny007(m): 12:06pm
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by olamil34(m): 12:08pm
I am so proud of you
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by Ikmontana1: 12:09pm
fresh guy
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by Terminator1234g: 12:09pm
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by olagockay(m): 12:09pm
Since we are one family, why isn't all of Nigeria there?
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by Danchoco: 12:10pm
Noted
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by AdolfHitlerxXx: 12:10pm
See "funkification" of Yoruba name...
Adegboyega = Boyega
You are still as black as the Amala you eat though.
Omoluabi!
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by prynceme: 12:10pm
Nice.
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by SnakeXenzia(m): 12:10pm
Gboyega
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by MRAKBEE(m): 12:12pm
Dude is talented..
Was thrilled by his performance in the Chidimanda Adichie's adapted story on the Nigerian civil war
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by mathias32(m): 12:14pm
he's my brother
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by 1Sharon(f): 12:15pm
But this is old now The star wars films came out when?
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by kumakunta: 12:15pm
AdolfHitlerxXx:Most foreigners find it hard to pronounce the gb yoruba alphabet . So instead of choosing Goyega he went for Boyega .
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by AdolfHitlerxXx: 12:18pm
kumakunta:
THANKS for the insight chief. I didn't know this. I just always suspected Whites would find his name a mouthful
I like when Nigerians and Africans in general use their native names and don't dilute it to make it easier to pronounce.
Hakeem Olajuwon comes to mind.
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by deafeyez: 12:21pm
Operation show your teeth.
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by shogotermies(m): 12:22pm
name checkers are about to arrive...
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by olaideday: 12:24pm
goood
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by frugal(m): 12:26pm
Great actor.
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by Bizibi(m): 12:28pm
Wow,new star wars
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by midehi2(f): 12:36pm
Sirheny007:stop posting this boy's pic, e dey do me totori for body chai!
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by Sirheny007(m): 12:38pm
midehi2:
Hmmm
Just no use am masturbate oo
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by oyetpel(m): 12:40pm
AdolfHitlerxXx:
Have you heard of one Ademola Lookman?
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by AfroSamurai: 12:44pm
Indeed, he's one with the force.
|Re: John Boyega And His Family At The Premiere Of "Star Wars" In UK by Dinirojones(m): 12:45pm
Obviously the force is with him ......
omóluabi...!
