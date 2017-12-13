₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by Ilovemystate: 10:11am
Senate Committee pays Courtesy visit to Masters Industrial City
As part of their oversight function of projects under its committee, the Senate committee led by its Chairman,
the former Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Dr. Sam. O. Egwu paid a courtesy visit to Masters Energy
Industrial City, Uturu Abia state on facility tour.
1 Like
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by Ilovemystate: 10:45am
More
Lalasticlala
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by Ilovemystate: 10:52am
MASTER ORGANIC FERTILIZER PLANT
The Organic Fertilizer Plant is completed. The machines for the production of organic fertilizer from animal wastes, household/market wastes and farm wastes are fully installed. The Plant is designed to sustain a waste to wealth policy, and for a cleaner and green environment. The promotion of proper waste management via organic fertilizer production and demonstrating the feasibility of growing vegetables using organic fertilizer as the major source of plant nutrients. Specifically, it aims at: Developing and disseminating technology on solid waste composting for the production of organic fertilizer, and determining the efficacy with which organic fertilizer generates major nutrients for vegetable production and its effect on some soil physical properties.
1 Like
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by Ilovemystate: 10:55am
THE PLASTIC PLANT
This includes the Injection Moulding Plants for household plastics; the Blow Moulding Plant for manufacturing of plastic containers; Roto Moulding Plant for manufacturing of water storage tanks; the Thermoforming Plant for production of disposal party packs; the Melamine Plastic Plant for the manufacture of premium household products.
1 Like
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by Ilovemystate: 11:00am
THE TRICYCLE (KEKE) ASSEMBLY PLANT
This Assembly Plant is designed to assemble tricycle parts into fully formed tricycle. With time, the Plant will be upgraded to full manufacturing plant. The Plant is already completed and fully operational.
1 Like
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by Ilovemystate: 11:04am
NOODLES PLANT
The multi-functional plant is for the production of Instant fried Noodles, Biscuits, and Cheese balls. These comprises of the Flour Mill with a capacity of 70 tons per day, Instant Noodles production lines of 9000 cartons of 120g pack per day (or 15000 cartons of 70g per day), Biscuit production Line of 260kg/hr and Cheese Balls production line of 220kg/hr capacity under the supervision and management of experienced and qualified technical team.
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by Ilovemystate: 11:09am
THE PVC PLANT
The PVC plant for the production of various grades of pipes for conduit and for domestic water supply pipes. It is also designed for the production of all forms of plumbing accessories/fittings.
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by Ilovemystate: 11:12am
More
1 Like
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by Ilovemystate: 11:15am
Master tank farm and more
1 Like
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by SalC: 11:22am
I really love this.
3 Likes
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by Ilovemystate: 11:24am
Uche Ogah
THE YOUNG MAN BEHIND THE WHEEL
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by chiagozien(m): 11:29am
without federal Government help we are doing well,what will happen if we have our own country.
God please give us freedom.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by Ilovemystate: 11:33am
Lalasticlala
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by Stingman: 11:37am
The FG will only give 10% electricity to the SE. Many industries have folded up or they move to Lagos-Ogun axis...Agbara...where power is concentrated...and some people will be talking about having the biggest IGR...when the government is partial.
We want to take control of our roads, power, education etc, etc...
6 Likes
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by Maduawuchukwu(m): 12:26pm
Stingman:
Electricity in the Lagos ogun axis is bad too. What aids them is the Oando gas pipeline there which is a private initiative by some Yoruba businesmen.Barth nnaji is trying to do in Aba.
10 Likes
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by TheAngry1: 12:41pm
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by TheAngry1: 12:42pm
Stingman:
Failed IPOB agitation=blame Yoruba
Nnamdi Kanu escaped=blame Yoruba
Ojukwu ran away=blame Yoruba
Rochas built statues=blame Yoruba
Your governors chow your commonwealth=blame Yoruba
You have low sperm count=blame Yoruba
There is no Yoruba or SW mentioned in the story, yet you blame Yoruba Chai! Yorubas...
6 Likes
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by miqos02(m): 12:42pm
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by dedugba(m): 12:43pm
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by Bolustical: 12:43pm
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by Bolustical: 12:43pm
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by iamleumas: 12:43pm
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by Bolustical: 12:43pm
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by Annibel(f): 12:44pm
Good to see this.
Congrats
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by nototribalist: 12:45pm
Meanwhile, APC governor is suffocating his people with hardship.
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by TheAngry1: 12:45pm
chiagozien:
Adebutu built Petrolex, na FG build am for am? You guys are pathetic o!
1 Like
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by majamajic(m): 12:45pm
just WOW !!!!
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by nototribalist: 12:47pm
TheAngry1:Afonjas always looking for competition
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by MrMoney007: 12:47pm
Biafra where art thou?
Afonjas and Head slammers are really drawing the Biafrans back.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) by cardoctor(m): 12:48pm
Wow. Well done
