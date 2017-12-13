Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senate Committee Visits Masters Energy Industrial City Abia State (Photos) (2302 Views)

Senate Committee pays Courtesy visit to Masters Industrial City



As part of their oversight function of projects under its committee, the Senate committee led by its Chairman,

the former Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Dr. Sam. O. Egwu paid a courtesy visit to Masters Energy

Industrial City, Uturu Abia state on facility tour. 1 Like

MASTER ORGANIC FERTILIZER PLANT



The Organic Fertilizer Plant is completed. The machines for the production of organic fertilizer from animal wastes, household/market wastes and farm wastes are fully installed. The Plant is designed to sustain a waste to wealth policy, and for a cleaner and green environment. The promotion of proper waste management via organic fertilizer production and demonstrating the feasibility of growing vegetables using organic fertilizer as the major source of plant nutrients. Specifically, it aims at: Developing and disseminating technology on solid waste composting for the production of organic fertilizer, and determining the efficacy with which organic fertilizer generates major nutrients for vegetable production and its effect on some soil physical properties. 1 Like

THE PLASTIC PLANT



This includes the Injection Moulding Plants for household plastics; the Blow Moulding Plant for manufacturing of plastic containers; Roto Moulding Plant for manufacturing of water storage tanks; the Thermoforming Plant for production of disposal party packs; the Melamine Plastic Plant for the manufacture of premium household products. 1 Like

THE TRICYCLE (KEKE) ASSEMBLY PLANT



This Assembly Plant is designed to assemble tricycle parts into fully formed tricycle. With time, the Plant will be upgraded to full manufacturing plant. The Plant is already completed and fully operational. 1 Like

NOODLES PLANT



The multi-functional plant is for the production of Instant fried Noodles, Biscuits, and Cheese balls. These comprises of the Flour Mill with a capacity of 70 tons per day, Instant Noodles production lines of 9000 cartons of 120g pack per day (or 15000 cartons of 70g per day), Biscuit production Line of 260kg/hr and Cheese Balls production line of 220kg/hr capacity under the supervision and management of experienced and qualified technical team.

THE PVC PLANT



The PVC plant for the production of various grades of pipes for conduit and for domestic water supply pipes. It is also designed for the production of all forms of plumbing accessories/fittings.

I really love this. 3 Likes

THE YOUNG MAN BEHIND THE WHEEL

without federal Government help we are doing well,what will happen if we have our own country.













God please give us freedom. 7 Likes 1 Share

The FG will only give 10% electricity to the SE. Many industries have folded up or they move to Lagos-Ogun axis...Agbara...where power is concentrated...and some people will be talking about having the biggest IGR...when the government is partial.



We want to take control of our roads, power, education etc, etc... 6 Likes

Electricity in the Lagos ogun axis is bad too. What aids them is the Oando gas pipeline there which is a private initiative by some Yoruba businesmen.Barth nnaji is trying to do in Aba. Electricity in the Lagos ogun axis is bad too. What aids them is the Oando gas pipeline there which is a private initiative by some Yoruba businesmen.Barth nnaji is trying to do in Aba. 10 Likes

Failed IPOB agitation=blame Yoruba

Nnamdi Kanu escaped=blame Yoruba

Ojukwu ran away=blame Yoruba

Rochas built statues=blame Yoruba

Your governors chow your commonwealth=blame Yoruba

You have low sperm count=blame Yoruba



There is no Yoruba or SW mentioned in the story, yet you blame Yoruba Chai! Yorubas... Failed IPOB agitation=blame YorubaNnamdi Kanu escaped=blame YorubaOjukwu ran away=blame YorubaRochas built statues=blame YorubaYour governors chow your commonwealth=blame YorubaYou have low sperm count=blame YorubaThere is no Yoruba or SW mentioned in the story, yet you blame YorubaChai! Yorubas... 6 Likes

Good to see this.



Congrats

Meanwhile, APC governor is suffocating his people with hardship.

Adebutu built Petrolex, na FG build am for am? You guys are pathetic o! Adebutu built Petrolex, na FG build am for am? You guys are pathetic o! 1 Like

just WOW !!!!

Adebutu built Petrolex, na FG build am for am? You guys are pathetic o! Afonjas always looking for competition Afonjas always looking for competition 1 Like 1 Share

Biafra where art thou?



Afonjas and Head slammers are really drawing the Biafrans back. 1 Like 1 Share