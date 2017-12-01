Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig (19667 Views)

According to reports, Igwe Henry suffered a stroke and had been in a coma few days before his death in the early hours of Wednesday, March 8th 2017. The businessman and philanthropist hailed from Adazi Ani in Aniocha Local Government Area of Anambra State and was reportedly building a house before he died.



May his soul rest in peace..



All the gra gra while he was alive has evaporated. Now he's being packaged like when padovani is shipping spare parts for their machines.



Rip sir...



Igbos have eze everywhere...why is a particular region so much against igbo eze in this country? 17 Likes 1 Share

. Amaka what's the meaning of this?



∆ Yes you're right I know dogs when I see them....

Slowpoke!!!





RIP to the dead ∆ 19 Likes 1 Share

Vanity

Isn't it a kind of insult to take photos with his decomposing body all in the name of paying last respect?

Must everything now enter the internet? 47 Likes 4 Shares

Rip sir...



Igbos have eze everywhere...why is a particular region so much against igbo eze in this country?

Because water don't mix with oil, igwe don't mix with oba.

The fact that we are all çall Nigerians doesnt mean we dont know who we are

Olurun maje kin ri ibi what a pity... Who now live in this Mansion? Its worrisome how these people build mansions in thier villages but they won't be alive to live in it.Olurun maje kin ri ibi 3 Likes

All the gra gra while he was alive has evaporated. Now he's being packaged like when padovani is shipping spare parts for their machines.



Thank God I'm not a man.

No human is great in death. King or Queen is an ordinary corpse in death and if it is left unattended will become a meeting place for Vultures and maggots. No human is great in death. King or Queen is an ordinary corpse in death and if it is left unattended will become a meeting place for Vultures and maggots. 3 Likes

This is sad. Look at the molds etc growing on the corpse Why was he not embalmed naaaaThis is sad. Look at the molds etc growing on the corpse 3 Likes

Too much isiewu,excessive alcohol consumption and chronic inactivity kills faster than you can think of. His untimely death could have been avoided if he had thought of being more physically active as oga. 6 Likes 1 Share

∆ Yes you're right I know dogs when I see them....

Slowpoke!!!





RIP to the dead ∆ How won't you know when you are an Ekuke.



Chinese developer 1 Like

Seen

BAD

.....What a Clarion Call



Both the named and unnamed

Both the face and unfazed

Both harmed and unharmed

Both the weak and unweak

Both the rich and the poor

Both the sinners and the Saints

Both the bound and the freeborn

Both the Chained and the Unchained

Both the known and the unknown

Will one day take a bow...



What is life in a seconds..

Nothing but a vapour that appear nd disappear

Nothing but vanities,

Nothing but a mirage with endless pages

Nothing but a flukes we cook

Nothing but emptiness



All for fame and riches

All for name and wishes

All for game and garnishes

All for fun without deliquescents



I weep whenever I see men in the state

If only he knows this will be is fate

If only he knows life is nothing,but a vacuum

If only he knows it does not own his soul

If only he knows he will account just one day

Who knows he goes with all just to pay



Men boast as if he owns all

As if he knows tomorrow

As if the world will pulse when is heart pause

As if the world will blink at his exit

As he if human race will give a gaze at his death



All his labour now another man glory

All his pain now another man gain

All his gory now another man story

All his garment now another man game

All his rags now another man bragging



Who am I to ask Death where is ur sting?

I have seen your work!!! O I have seen

I can trace ur finger print on faces of men

I av walked with u in lonely grave

I av watched u dance without a beat

I av seen u acts without d stage

I av heard ur still voice in the wind

I av watched you dine with time

I av seen u causes ripped off joy from many hearts

O death ur sting what a bittersweet..



R.I.P to the dead.



Once I look and realized life is Vanity and Empty

For Unclad I came, Unclad I will go





this life is vanity



snapping his corpse and posting it online is a violation of his privacy.



Say no to money ritual 1 Like



Na him mama I pity

Because water don't mix with oil, igwe don't mix with oba.

The fact that we are all çall Nigerians doesnt mean we dont know who we are

The Europeans met Obas, the Europeans dashed you Igwe





Some people have brains upstairs while some are just catarrh mixed with vomit! So bro no need for a brain test. We know the content Some people have brains upstairs while some are just catarrh mixed with vomit! So bro no need for a brain test. We know the content 3 Likes

Say no to money ritual imagin your useless name. Who told you he did money ritual imagin your useless name. Who told you he did money ritual 6 Likes

, you package a human been like he is an animal, display his unclad body for all to see and at the end of the day drink alcohol to celebrate him and you want us to see it as respect. How is this respect, you package a human been like he is an animal, display his unclad body for all to see and at the end of the day drink alcohol to celebrate him and you want us to see it as respect. 2 Likes

We are nothing but pencil in the hand of the creator. 2 Likes

God Is great





His killer is close by