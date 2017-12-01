₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,285 members, 3,967,279 topics. Date: Wednesday, 13 December 2017 at 03:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig (19667 Views)
The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics / Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) / PHOTO: Roof Of Arrival Hall Of Sam Mbakwe Airport, Imo State Leaks (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by dainformant(m): 1:26pm
The Igbos in China have paid their last respects to Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo na China who died in Guangzhou region some months ago. His corpse which has been packaged - will be received in Lagos tomorrow.
According to reports, Igwe Henry suffered a stroke and had been in a coma few days before his death in the early hours of Wednesday, March 8th 2017. The businessman and philanthropist hailed from Adazi Ani in Aniocha Local Government Area of Anambra State and was reportedly building a house before he died.
May his soul rest in peace..
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/corpse-of-igwe-ekwueme-eze-ndi-igbo-na-china-set-to-arrive-nigeria.html
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by FortifiedCity: 1:27pm
All the gra gra while he was alive has evaporated. Now he's being packaged like when padovani is shipping spare parts for their machines.
Thank God I'm not a man.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by raker300: 1:28pm
Rip sir...
Igbos have eze everywhere...why is a particular region so much against igbo eze in this country?
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by dainformant(m): 1:28pm
see more photos here >>>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/corpse-of-igwe-ekwueme-eze-ndi-igbo-na-china-set-to-arrive-nigeria.html
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by FortifiedCity: 1:28pm
Amakavula:Amaka what's the meaning of this?
How dare you?
3 Likes
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by dainformant(m): 1:28pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by OrestesDante(m): 1:34pm
FortifiedCity:
∆ Yes you're right I know dogs when I see them....
Slowpoke!!!
RIP to the dead ∆
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by MrMoney007: 1:39pm
Vanity
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by MistadeRegal(m): 1:40pm
Isn't it a kind of insult to take photos with his decomposing body all in the name of paying last respect?
Must everything now enter the internet?
47 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by ProWalker: 1:45pm
raker300:
Because water don't mix with oil, igwe don't mix with oba.
The fact that we are all çall Nigerians doesnt mean we dont know who we are
The Europeans met Obas, the Europeans dashed you Igwe
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by Movic1(m): 1:46pm
what a pity... Who now live in this Mansion? Its worrisome how these people build mansions in thier villages but they won't be alive to live in it.
Olurun maje kin ri ibi
3 Likes
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by Duru1(m): 1:47pm
FortifiedCity:
No human is great in death. King or Queen is an ordinary corpse in death and if it is left unattended will become a meeting place for Vultures and maggots.
3 Likes
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by bigtt76(f): 1:51pm
Why was he not embalmed naaaa This is sad. Look at the molds etc growing on the corpse
3 Likes
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by redsun(m): 1:56pm
Too much isiewu,excessive alcohol consumption and chronic inactivity kills faster than you can think of. His untimely death could have been avoided if he had thought of being more physically active as oga.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by FortifiedCity: 1:58pm
OrestesDante:How won't you know when you are an Ekuke.
Does your own breed of Ekuke chop shitt
13 Likes
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by sesaan(m): 1:59pm
Chinese developer
1 Like
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by miqos02(m): 2:26pm
Seen
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by BornAgainMay: 2:26pm
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by AnonymousIP: 2:27pm
BAD
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by policy12: 2:28pm
.....What a Clarion Call
Both the named and unnamed
Both the face and unfazed
Both harmed and unharmed
Both the weak and unweak
Both the rich and the poor
Both the sinners and the Saints
Both the bound and the freeborn
Both the Chained and the Unchained
Both the known and the unknown
Will one day take a bow...
What is life in a seconds..
Nothing but a vapour that appear nd disappear
Nothing but vanities,
Nothing but a mirage with endless pages
Nothing but a flukes we cook
Nothing but emptiness
All for fame and riches
All for name and wishes
All for game and garnishes
All for fun without deliquescents
I weep whenever I see men in the state
If only he knows this will be is fate
If only he knows life is nothing,but a vacuum
If only he knows it does not own his soul
If only he knows he will account just one day
Who knows he goes with all just to pay
Men boast as if he owns all
As if he knows tomorrow
As if the world will pulse when is heart pause
As if the world will blink at his exit
As he if human race will give a gaze at his death
All his labour now another man glory
All his pain now another man gain
All his gory now another man story
All his garment now another man game
All his rags now another man bragging
Who am I to ask Death where is ur sting?
I have seen your work!!! O I have seen
I can trace ur finger print on faces of men
I av walked with u in lonely grave
I av watched u dance without a beat
I av seen u acts without d stage
I av heard ur still voice in the wind
I av watched you dine with time
I av seen u causes ripped off joy from many hearts
O death ur sting what a bittersweet..
R.I.P to the dead.
Once I look and realized life is Vanity and Empty
For Unclad I came, Unclad I will go
@Shopen
13 Likes
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by Talk2Bella(f): 2:28pm
this life is vanity
snapping his corpse and posting it online is a violation of his privacy.
but why be say na only oyibo film dead body de fine? dem go even de kiss am for lips and peck am for cheeks
2 Likes
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by enemyofprogress: 2:28pm
Say no to money ritual
1 Like
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by Bigprick9inches: 2:28pm
Person pikin o
Na him mama I pity
Rip
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by dieBYfire: 2:29pm
ProWalker:
Some people have brains upstairs while some are just catarrh mixed with vomit! So bro no need for a brain test. We know the content
3 Likes
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by Bigprick9inches: 2:29pm
enemyofprogress:imagin your useless name. Who told you he did money ritual
6 Likes
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by Fundamentalist: 2:29pm
How is this respect , you package a human been like he is an animal, display his unclad body for all to see and at the end of the day drink alcohol to celebrate him and you want us to see it as respect.
2 Likes
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by verygudbadguy(m): 2:29pm
We are nothing but pencil in the hand of the creator.
2 Likes
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by olamil34(m): 2:29pm
God Is great
Get the best prices from different stores on quickfinda.com
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by chii8(f): 2:30pm
His killer is close by
|Re: Corpse Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China Packaged; To Be Flown To Nig by AngelicBeing: 2:30pm
The vanity of life, only our good works empowered by the Grace of God that eventually counts, nobody takes a pin out of this world, Unclad we all came and Unclad we all shall depart, from dust to dust, Rip
Is Port Harcout Not An Igboland? / Ooni-elect, Ogunwusi Leaves Ilofi For Crowning Today / Oluwo Of Iwo Land Is Dead!
Viewing this topic: azahmed(m), yvesboss(m), brownsugar23, raindroup(m), spassion, citadels(f), NwanyiAwkaetiti, Koval12, Honestydoer, debque(m), patani(m), Jeezy, Ebony2390, oyes2015, JANK23H(m), emmabest2000(m), betapikin, Devane(m), Frankbaro(m), IkUKU01(m), slimthugchimee(m), DANSULEIMAN(m), hapi4eva, yemisolar(m), Schoolala(m), Oxenomy, frleopardo, felnino(m), ugoc(m), revelation2013, bengasyll(m), kennyjj500(m), ocdaniels, ejire042(m), inijuls(f), modernWays, Henitan24(f), UniqueMB(f), J4justice, headTO, umoh461(m), Bullet01, Ningi2020(m), dannycruzkeys(m), bencynthgreat, Micostarmall, iyaski, Enextgen, amikolz(m), faorex(m), FemiLastBorn(m), chiefojiji(m), oyeb15, johnpalmer774, dlordy100, abiderx, Elnuk34(m), melojo, Odionprince24, Igyeseh(m), weco247, jimharry21(m), Busyguy(m), tashashiel(f), mbula(f), IBnatty(m), rockyh(m), Benteroine, freshyoladipupo(m), coolcatty, shakol91(m), ABBkelvin(m), Easy023(m), Farrang, Godsaves18(m), xxmoney15(m), dignity33, sunzie(m), ogrin(m), dabocity, dbaruwa(m), bravehost4u(m), damoneymag(m), Rubyventures, ViktorMartins(m), robo16(m), 4everyoungpresh(f), ladesson(m), Prinzyy, Encomium(m), iyatrustee(f), vonxe, Ajeborta20(m), sexybash(f), josephobaro(m), Lilbvlgari733(m), ridgeman, Kizyte(m), udoka2013, Sagbabarin, dotreal4life, Heinrich56(m), jackReynolds, kunzzy(m), SalC, biyams83(m), Java001(m), etsuidris, lumidey2013(m), TomHorn, gkutez, lacemose(m), Richvine(m), brummell, Smartdoy(m), Infamous(m), sako28, bukkymine(f), dujika(f), Sagamaje(m), topsy23, natnoble(m), yunusasa, urbanidris(m), Daviestunech(m), Wierdo, MrJorge(m), latosin, pope777(m), chimaria(f), NEIGHBOUR(m), leesha(f), Amedu3, bayocanny, philo04(m), richybanky(m), obanlajames, earthcrust, queenpin, carpmam, herrlekan(m), DonZaggy(m), koolapo(m), zebebe, Jethrolite(m), efriday, sureheaven(m), J4JUVENTUS, OPAUGBEE(m), lotannam, SAM1979, Oliveronline(m), orangefood, corneremperor, Emenkus(m), pastorcyrus(m), Harvigh(m), dokunbam(m), dimanche4real(m), Muh(m), Forzs, Adaowerri111, Chukazu, Hayzed866, hisoccer(m), richeeyo(m), eddy1212(m), hommies101, OZAA(m), Nnamaka1 and 305 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6