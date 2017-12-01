₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by 247frolicboss(m): 1:34pm
Malam Nasir Ahmad Elrufai is at the State High Court to sign a lawsuit against one Mr Datti Baba Ahmed[i][/i] for defamation. Malam El-Rufai is claiming 1billion Naira as damages.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-gov-el-rufai-signs-1-billion.html
1 Like
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by PMBmustGo2019(f): 1:36pm
**Jesus was having sex with Mary Magdalene. - Mallam El-Rufai.
1 Like
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by joystickextend1(m): 1:37pm
1bil#? chai Datti ahmed don buy market today
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by BruncleZuma: 1:51pm
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by Built2last: 1:52pm
Why is this midget so dramatic about anything he does.
My friend in KD said he cant win in 2019 except he rigs it.
Like PMB he has lost good will
17 Likes
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by Dutchey(m): 1:52pm
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by Kingwizzy16(m): 1:52pm
And that's what he was elected to do.
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by GIDIBANKZ(m): 1:52pm
Abegi jor
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by rawtouch: 1:52pm
hahahaha..
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by Luukasz(m): 1:52pm
PMBmustGo2019:Dont you have sex
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by AntiWailer: 1:53pm
PMBmustGo2019:
As usual.
When you can not argue intelligently you play the religion, ethnic or political card.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by three: 1:53pm
Really
You mean this same El-Rufai?
1 Like
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by verygudbadguy(m): 1:53pm
I have never seen or heard anyone pay that much as damages in Nigeria. I have only read about it on foreign news agencies.
Even Bukola Saraki's damages that was awarded against Sahara Reporters didn't hold water. Up till now, SR never stopped reporting.
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by MirJay: 1:53pm
SHORT MAN DEVIL
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by giftedben: 1:56pm
EL Rufai always looks different from his fulani brothers. He looks more like "Emeka" with that red Cap.
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by Kingwizzy16(m): 1:56pm
Dutchey:
Or something like this
1 el rufai
1 lia moha
1 Share
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by nommoh: 1:57pm
And has not paid Barr Maikori his own!
1 Like
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by Rainmaker69(m): 1:58pm
El-Rufai is a formidable foe. The guy has practically re-positioned Kaduna. I did some research at NBS and discovered that only El-Rufai and Ambode have been making regular monthly returns. He has laid the foundation for planning and development in the state.
I'm wondering what the entourage is there to do. Because he went to sign his Witness Statement on Oath see crowd. I wonder if there's a crowd when he goes to the gubernatorial toilet, or even za ozza room.
2 Likes
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by GrandMufti: 1:58pm
Praying mantis
3 Likes
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by webincomeplus(m): 1:59pm
Built2last:Your friend has only said the opinion of one person - himself. Politics in the north is not usually analyzable. You'll think Hausas hate someone, yet they'll still vote for him like crazy.
4 Likes
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by Dutchey(m): 1:59pm
Kingwizzy16:bros u no get joy o... pesin can't play with u ni...shey na me say make u no get money 4 xmas cloth ni
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by MemphisRaynes: 1:59pm
Midgets can insult but can't take insults. El Rufai's lies before the elections made the Devil wonder if he had lost his position as the father of all liars.
Apart from being a fellow midget, Osinbajo's has a lot more in common with El-Rufai.
2 Likes
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by uloewa: 2:01pm
OPEN LETTER TO ELRUFAI BROTHER YAHAYA BELLO
By Abdullahi O Haruna Haruspice
Dear Gov Bello,
I join your well wishers to celebrate with you on the completion of your edifice that’s so grotesquely magnificent that one needs not aspire to go to heaven. This is indeed a heavenly masterpiece that should last forever.
It is an unrivalled template of a house in the whole of Nigeria.You no doubt have taste mr governor. Your taste is befitting of your status your excellency, anyone with your kind of accomplishment sure deserves this one piece of architectural splendour. This is a big and fair plus to your greatness mr governor. As they say in low parlance, carry go - nothing do you sir.
One fascinating thing about this magnificent heaven is its location; strategically located in mockery of the poor. Your mansion will remind them to worship your kind of God, marry your kind of women and believe in your kind of belief. When they wake up everyday to see this best of the best, the pang in their stomach will gyrate not in hunger but in worm infestations.
If the dominante Igala people who have reigned supreme in the hierarchy of the Lugard House had built such a mansion in their land, their people would have been happy like your people of Ebiraland.
No! Instead of bringing heavens like you just did, they whimscally chose to build heavens in Abuja leaving their Igalaland to red muds and ego bloated youths. They towed a misdirected lane instead of the nee direction you are using to bring subdued progress to your people. They build hotels in Abuja while you build eye- catching opulence in Okene, though you also outsmarted them with your houses in Maitama, Asokoro, Ikoyi, Utako, Wuse, Dubai, a proposed private university in Benue and other Landed properties in Apapa converted by your excellecy. TWALE!!! You are indeed a digital hero - even with hunger in the land, atleast we can still go to your palatial empire to take selfie in hunger.
At all at all na him bad oh. If it's easy, let former Landlords of Lugard House show us their mansions in Ogbolicha, Omala and idah. You are a true son of your ancestors- only a trained child goes out to the field and brings harvest home. You are indeed Omoluabi of Anebira. I admire your lioness sir.
With such a mansion, we don't need any disturbing infrastructure like hospitals- no one with your edifice in their land fall sick , even with the rich stranded water in Lokoja, we dare not ask for pipe borne water, same way industries in Okene may cause disturbance or vibration to your heavily crafted crib.
This is what concealed youthfulness can give, it affords one unlimited affluence. It gives this shallow falsehood of accomplishment. By the time references of governance are made, you will come top in the ladder of esoteric measurement as that young governor who changed the governance narrative of Kogi. Like late Aguiyi Ironsi's walking stick, your swag stick shall speak for you as that young man who walked the veranda of governance with giat and swanky bravado.
Your boss in Aso rock will be too shy and ashamed to look into your eyes, your sight will remind him of his failure as a person. Do you know that even as a former governor, petroleum minister, head of state, head of lucrative PTF, the man couldn't build a mansion in Daura? He shouldn't begrudge you abeg- you showed him that in less than 2 years in government, one can build a massive abode. Congratulations my digital governor, this is how to go with directed governance.
All your traducers gritting, gnashing and grumbling of no salaries, tell them to come to Okene and see what you have used their toils for. They will mellow and wish you well and even dash you a second term in the Lugard House. Walahi you are better in utilisation of our commonwealth- far better than the landlords of yesterday who used their old age not to build mansions in their country homes nor buy American Ford utility vehicles for their aides. You are so generous that you don't swag alone but with your youngsters in low waist. That is called participatory chopping.
Once again, congratulations your excellency Mr governor for this milestone, the commissioning of your edifice. It is not easy to lead a people and not have where to retire to. I love your tactical dexterity- while the big boss was in kano commissioning 'disturbing' projects you led the rich, the super rich and the mega rich to commission your palace. They cheered you up in accelerated but ephemeral gusto as you cut the tape of your earthly heaven in the name of Allah, the beneficial and the merciful while the people you swore with the glorious Quran to make life easy for watched from afar in unmitigated grief.
Yours in shock,
Haruna Abdullahi
3 Likes
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by Kingwizzy16(m): 2:02pm
Dutchey:
. Bros na brotherly suggestion me do na
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by aftatechbiz(m): 2:03pm
N1Bn damages, on top wetin?
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by fykes(m): 2:04pm
He feels 4 yrs has become an eternity...even 8 yrs ni
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by Macmoni(m): 2:04pm
Built2last:sorry bro m not his supporter but deris ah clear indication in kd dat he will win
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by Idrismusty97(m): 2:04pm
Built2last:Your friend in KD must be the INEC chairman. I am sure he won't even be among the voters but he can sit comfortably in a chair and tell you who will win in 2019 and you will believe him.
1 Like
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by godwin120alex: 2:05pm
The most foolish man I have ever seen. He can't take quarter of what he has been dishing out to others.
Arrogant midget.
2 Likes
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by Stalwert: 2:06pm
seun take note
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by wonlasewonimi: 2:07pm
Cheapskate... N1b that one person will donate in rccg.
|Re: Datti Baba Ahmed: El-Rufai Signs N1 Billion Law Suit For Defamation by lost24: 2:08pm
El ufai ur budget 4 ur state 200billion
U come de suit person 4 1billion
Something is wrong somewhere
