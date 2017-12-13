Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) (5687 Views)

Shiite Members Stage Protest In Abuja, Demand The Release Of El-Zakzaky (Photos) / Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms / See The Weapons 'Recovered' From Shiite Muslims After Clash With Police In Kano (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-thousands-of-shiite-muslims.html Thousands of Muslims storm National Human Rights Commission today 13-12-2017 demanding for the release of Sheik Zakzaky from illegal & unconstitutional detention. 1 Like 1 Share

You guys should chill, when PDP take over in 2019, we will release Sheik Zakzaky if his still Alive.





BUHARi and his Evil APC party must go come 2019. 24 Likes 2 Shares

More

Nigeria



the worst country



what crime did he commit? 11 Likes

Bab Zak wey don dey rotten by now for the shallow grave them bury am put... 2 Likes

thats there own cup of tea.... i won't mop ocean because of u

IF YOU THINK THEY SHOULD RELEASE HIM NOW , CLICK LIKE





IF YOU THINK HE SHOULD STILL BE IN DETENTION, TAP SHARE 5 Likes 7 Shares

OK

and now this one's are not termed terrorists 3 Likes

He has been killed 1 Like

Sorri

Hmm 9 Likes 1 Share

Shias should chose between Zakzakky and Jerusalem once and for all na

The Man'Release is Long overdue,@Buhari @ El Rufai @Buratai,Pls release this Man, 1 Like

K

Honestly if I'm the president I won't release this man



People who have been to or lived in kaduna would tell you what his sins are



This is how Buhari should have dealt with Nnamdi Kanu ( but I know he didn't because they would feel he hates igbos )



No one can challenge the power of the president and expect freedom



For a pro socialist party in America or a pro capitalist movement in Russia let's see how they treat you 4 Likes

Before election they will be chanting, "One North, One religion"



After election, we will start hearing Shiite Muslims and Sunni Muslims. 6 Likes

Abeg let us hear word oooo



Kanu b4 no run.he 4 stay n prove a lion





Na GOD save kanu dey 4 jail am 4 life





U dnt mess with government.

donconior:

and now this one's are not termed terrorists ewu ,hw did u tag them terrorist for demanding the release of their leader? ewu ,hw did u tag them terrorist for demanding the release of their leader?

They haven't released this aboki since?



I don't know how this government just wants to make an enemy of it's whole citizenry.....



If he's committed a national crime, prosecute him already and give him a right to defend himself.... but no, they'll just arrest anyone anyhow and detain the person till e

heavens knows when... 3 Likes

NA DEM OOO

But our brothers from the yeast said Iraq will start war against Nigeria . wetin Iraq still dey wait for ?

I thought they said he is not in detention but house arrest? 1 Like

Stupîd government 1 Like

Everything is just going down in this Buhari's administration as fast as the speed of light.. 1 Like

The man is probably dead by now.. 1 Like 1 Share

ok

Release ! Release ! Release , Dis People Ave Been Shouting Since 2016 ,

Can Some1 Pls Tell Dem We Have A Deaf Nd Dumb President Already Release ! Release ! Release , Dis People Ave Been Shouting Since 2016 ,Can Some1 Pls Tell Dem We Have A Deaf Nd Dumb President Already 3 Likes





they should release this man na



what sorta nonsense is this? they should release this man nawhat sorta nonsense is this? 1 Like