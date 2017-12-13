₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by CeoNewshelm(m): 1:40pm
Thousands of Muslims storm National Human Rights Commission today 13-12-2017 demanding for the release of Sheik Zakzaky from illegal & unconstitutional detention.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-thousands-of-shiite-muslims.html
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by PMBmustGo2019(f): 1:45pm
You guys should chill, when PDP take over in 2019, we will release Sheik Zakzaky if his still Alive.
BUHARi and his Evil APC party must go come 2019.
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by CeoNewshelm(m): 1:53pm
More
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by chibike69: 1:54pm
Nigeria
the worst country
what crime did he commit?
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by tstx(m): 1:54pm
Bab Zak wey don dey rotten by now for the shallow grave them bury am put...
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by Dutchey(m): 1:55pm
thats there own cup of tea.... i won't mop ocean because of u
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by Talkingboy: 1:55pm
IF YOU THINK THEY SHOULD RELEASE HIM NOW , CLICK LIKE
IF YOU THINK HE SHOULD STILL BE IN DETENTION, TAP SHARE
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by sotall(m): 1:55pm
OK
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by donconior: 1:55pm
and now this one's are not termed terrorists
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by Cacawa2: 1:55pm
He has been killed
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by miqos02(m): 1:55pm
Sorri
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by three: 1:56pm
Hmm
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 1:56pm
Shias should chose between Zakzakky and Jerusalem once and for all na
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by Antoeni(m): 1:57pm
The Man'Release is Long overdue,@Buhari @ El Rufai @Buratai,Pls release this Man,
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by Jamiubond009(m): 1:57pm
K
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 1:57pm
Honestly if I'm the president I won't release this man
People who have been to or lived in kaduna would tell you what his sins are
This is how Buhari should have dealt with Nnamdi Kanu ( but I know he didn't because they would feel he hates igbos )
No one can challenge the power of the president and expect freedom
For a pro socialist party in America or a pro capitalist movement in Russia let's see how they treat you
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by MrMoney007: 1:58pm
Before election they will be chanting, "One North, One religion"
After election, we will start hearing Shiite Muslims and Sunni Muslims.
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by lost24: 1:59pm
Abeg let us hear word oooo
Kanu b4 no run.he 4 stay n prove a lion
Na GOD save kanu dey 4 jail am 4 life
U dnt mess with government.
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by Ahmedhussain3463: 2:02pm
donconior:ewu ,hw did u tag them terrorist for demanding the release of their leader?
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by correctguy101(m): 2:02pm
They haven't released this aboki since?
I don't know how this government just wants to make an enemy of it's whole citizenry.....
If he's committed a national crime, prosecute him already and give him a right to defend himself.... but no, they'll just arrest anyone anyhow and detain the person till e
heavens knows when...
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 2:03pm
NA DEM OOO
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by moscobabs(m): 2:03pm
But our brothers from the yeast said Iraq will start war against Nigeria . wetin Iraq still dey wait for ?
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by ibietela2(m): 2:03pm
I thought they said he is not in detention but house arrest?
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by firstolalekan(m): 2:06pm
Stupîd government
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by Ratello: 2:08pm
Everything is just going down in this Buhari's administration as fast as the speed of light..
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by Uyi168(m): 2:10pm
The man is probably dead by now..
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by slawomir: 2:13pm
ok
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by Richardabbey(m): 2:14pm
Release ! Release ! Release , Dis People Ave Been Shouting Since 2016 ,
Can Some1 Pls Tell Dem We Have A Deaf Nd Dumb President Already
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 2:14pm
they should release this man na
what sorta nonsense is this?
|Re: Shiite Muslims Protest For The Release Of Sheik Zakzaky (Photos) by dieBYfire: 2:15pm
Useless and brainless president ! You keep an innocent man for 2 years in detention but you let Kabiru SoKoTO the masterminder of the Church bombings in Abujs go scot free!!
Yes some brainless chickens are chantin PMB till 2023, without give a tot of the impunity and tyranny of this idiotic president led administration!
Fulani herdsmen have now upgrade in their method of attack, yet you keep mute!
My wishes for all PMB supporters death by the hands of the Fulani Herdsmen , if you they escape it their families should experience the hospitality of the Fulani Herdsmen....AMEN!
