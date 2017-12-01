₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday, December 13, presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, held at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja.
The Vice President Osinbajo is representing President Muhammadu Buhari who is presently in Paris for the One Planet Summit taking place in France.
President Buhari who left for Paris from the Kano International Airport on Monday, December 11, will be joining over 50 world leaders for the summit.
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by biacan(f): 1:45pm
Osinbajo the man on power....... daddy
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by Baawaa(m): 1:51pm
I pray for divine wisdom for these ones to deal with our rogues and thieves will called leaders
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by AWONEYAN(m): 1:59pm
You are going places sir
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by ivandragon: 2:01pm
lol...
pmb seems to be missing FEC meetings on purpose...
I guess he doesn't want them to 'order' the 'Minister of Petroleum to end the present fuel crisis...
when a leader has nothing in his head, he finds flimsy excuses to dodge occasions where his cluelessness will be exposed...
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by miqos02(m): 2:01pm
Seen
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by BruncleZuma: 2:02pm
Baba Awa is forming Morpheus in France...
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by passyhansome(m): 2:02pm
WHERE IS COW BOY FROM DAURA
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by Teejay500: 2:03pm
noted•
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by froshsteve(m): 2:03pm
Ok
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by abbaapple: 2:03pm
Everything is upside down in Nigeria! Notting to write home about!
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by Edu3Again: 2:03pm
Where is Buhari?
Why isn't Buhari presiding over it?
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 2:04pm
Osibabaaaa.
The man i deeply.. So simple, so humble, yet so fully packed, with God's grace and sense
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by aftatechbiz(m): 2:05pm
abbaapple:You can still "write home" about the ugly situations
best and cheapest bulk sms @ www.aftasms.com
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by dukie25: 2:05pm
Buhari is probably in London by now. Going to Paris was a ruse to go see his doctors in London.
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by abbaapple: 2:07pm
ivandragon:
Sharrap! This is PMB!
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by slawomir: 2:07pm
God bless Nigeria
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by magiki(m): 2:07pm
Who should we applause now, Osibanjo or Buhari?
I don't understand ¿¿¿¿
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by Webman007: 2:07pm
OK...as if anything good comes out from the FEC..
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by nairavsdollars: 2:08pm
All the ministers look hungry and unhappy
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by Mufasa27(m): 2:08pm
I wanna see a fec meeting presided by Atiku come 2019
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by tstx(m): 2:09pm
Great Man..
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by BornAgainMay: 2:09pm
My Dearest Igbo Brothers,
Its about that the same time we woke up from our Slumber. Nigeria is our common inheritance and not exclusive preserve of the Northerners/Fulanis or Afonjas.
We are actually the ones sidelining ourselves not this ppl we point our accusing fingers to, let's be united and dominate this Country called Nigeria.
The Northerners have just 5% of educated ppl whereas we have 95% of ppl well educated and equipped intellectually.
Let's wake up and frustrate this ppl outta Nigeria n not them doing so.
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by profolaolu: 2:09pm
gdhrh
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by Abbeyme: 2:09pm
Buhari now looks for the best opportunity to avoid this Wednesday FEC meetings.
He'll be like: Kai, which other meetings that require travelling would fall on next week Wednesday or any Wednesday for that matter, book me for that meeting fa..
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by ufondunenye(f): 2:10pm
Sai Baba is on tour as usual.
i wonder why those countries wey him dey tour no dey come pay us visit like that aswell.
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by ibori1: 2:10pm
if I start to talk......
hmmmm
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by stevezuks: 2:10pm
Ajala the international traveler is on tour.
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by Mufasa27(m): 2:11pm
abbaapple:Zombie way na one way, na jorojarajoro
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by Richardabbey(m): 2:11pm
Awon Oloshi Apc
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by Marcelinho(m): 2:12pm
ok
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by Stalwert: 2:12pm
Nigeria most successful VP of all times. No one deserves succeeding PMB like our great VP.
