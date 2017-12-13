₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,284 members, 3,967,276 topics. Date: Wednesday, 13 December 2017 at 03:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians (4913 Views)
"You Will Never Be A Parent" - Tboss Curses Those Abusing Her Mother / Are Nigerians Abusing The Phrase "Based On Logistics" ? / If You Are To Slap Her For #10 Million Naira, Will You? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by max001: 1:52pm
The Central Bank of Nigeria on Friday warned Nigerians against abusing the naira notes.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/abuse-the-naira-face-imprisonment-cbn-warns/amp/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by spinna: 1:54pm
What about abuse of the people of Nigeria?
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by Baawaa(m): 1:56pm
Rubbish talk,say it to your people you know them
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by OrestesDante(m): 1:57pm
∆ Tell Buhari and his rats to stop looting this country .... They are the top abusers ∆
2 Likes
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by PuntHunt(m): 2:00pm
Bank tellers are guilty of writing on the bank notes
3 Likes
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by GOFRONT(m): 2:04pm
Where is the money, let alone abusing it!!!
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by officialfestus(m): 2:11pm
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by ClitoPen: 2:11pm
They need to start sending uninvited delegates to wedding and other occasions so as to gather enough culprits
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by Threebear(m): 2:28pm
I don't really blame them, the value of Naira compared to other currencies is already abusive enough, the poor paper can't take anymore.
10 Likes
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by nairavsdollars: 2:47pm
If people like Obasanjo, Atiku go to parties and spray naira notes, can bald-headed Emefiele arrest them?
8 Likes
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by Teetopz: 2:47pm
story
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by Talk2Bella(f): 2:47pm
conductors, agberos and party goers go hear am
1 Like
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by lovingyouhun: 2:47pm
What is left for us to abuse? Our politicians have abused everythingabout the Naira already
2 Likes
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by sotall(m): 2:47pm
OK
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by BruncleZuma: 2:48pm
Van fan culo
1 Like
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by emmanwandud(m): 2:48pm
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by sureheaven(m): 2:48pm
Which Naira, the naira that has already abused itself all over the world. Naira is one the dirtiest money spent on earth.
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by hakeem4(m): 2:48pm
So will they send police to come to party to monitor us ?
1 Like
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by nototribalist: 2:48pm
Oga where is the money? Don't come and insult us. Buhari is a Bastardd
3 Likes
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by Opinionated: 2:48pm
What about those selling it as mint notes? Those should be declared enemies of the state.
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by Richardabbey(m): 2:49pm
Big Boy No Dey Wait For Nigeria Printing Machine Money Again
Na Girls Pant Dey Print Beta Money Wella Nw
1 Like
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by BruncleZuma: 2:49pm
Threebear:
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by Emeskhalifa(m): 2:49pm
Lolx na e be say many people go go jail be dat.
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by walosky(m): 2:49pm
So what would become of the Almajiris and the Bambi allahs
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by That3: 2:50pm
The CBN also abused the naira. Some Naira notes have extra wings especially the leather ones. We don suffer for this country.
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by jordanobi73(m): 2:50pm
action speaks louder than words, I thought they banned spraying of naira
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by Talk2Bella(f): 2:50pm
youmour:
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by chinawapz(m): 2:50pm
I never see the conditions before anyone can be arrested for abusing the naira.
I will design your website at the cheapest price (0-8-1-3-0-7-6-7-3-5-7)
|Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by seunmohmoh(f): 2:50pm
story tym
we are looking for marketers and distributors @ jkb Plantain Flour *pics* / Looking For Distributors Of Bruna,rommanel Or Lanel Jewelry! / Lets Talk About Live Gold Trading And Price: Gold Investors And Beginners Only
Viewing this topic: edgeP(m), NESTAD(m), sirBLUNT(m), tareez, pkota, NLbully(m), bmaks, smilinfaze, Activeman391(m), peace2all(m), Adaomalight(f), aylipple, Nintee, chidexnwa(m), Oludon20, prinzy1(m), jokyboy, Nnemuka, kishbee41(m), amokeme(f), mcjendol(m), forayfleo(m), PHC1stBorn(m), Virusmayor, LilSmith55(m), dodoa, nairavsdollars, petluva, emmybernard(m), gbalor, classicdessy(m), cedeki(m), naijacentric(m), moffat(m), chibabyboy(m), Qasim6(m), mandhi(m), reachbenny(m), CapitalCee(m), neatideas, Ayokunlemi96(m), samkleen(m), 40manlappy, Vicky10, realone2012, orangefood, richeeyo(m), justscorchone(m), linearity, kaykay1980, MeloGist(m), Chukapage(m), Seyitosino(m), Ra88, tammyboy1(m), nerodenero, MNDY(m), blessedchuks86, dermmy, OrientDailyNews, geobukky(m), ideaheal and 84 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 34