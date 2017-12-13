₦airaland Forum

'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by max001: 1:52pm
The Central Bank of Nigeria on Friday warned Nigerians against abusing the naira notes.

The apex bank said anyone caught abusing the naira would be prosecuted and if convicted the person risked six months in jail or a fine of N50,000.

An official of the Currency Operation Department at the CBN headquarters, Mr. Samuel Shuaibu, disclosed this in Calabar, Cross River State capital, during the commencement of the ‘CBN Fair’, which was to sensitise residents of the state to the appropriate use of the naira.

The fair had the theme, ‘Promoting Financial Stability and Economic Development.’

Shuaibu said the abuse of the naira was not in line with the CBN’s policy, adding that offenders would henceforth be arrested and prosecuted.

According to him, the awareness programme was also aimed at sensitising the public on online transfer system, how to identify fake currency notes, how to approach the CBN for complaints, amongst others.


He lamented the fact that Nigerians accord more respect to the United States Dollar than the naira, saying Nigerians ought to appreciate and value the naira because it serves as a symbol of national identity.

Shuaibu said, “The naira has suffered abuse from majority of Nigerians. Today, we find some people spraying the naira at occasions, soiling it, writing on it, squeezing it while some are hawking it.

“The CBN spent a lot of money in the printing of these naira notes. We urge Nigerians to respect the naira and value it. Anyone caught abusing the naira will risk a jail term of six months or pay a fine of N50,000.”

He also urged Nigerians to desist from keeping money at home, adding that such money could be gutted by fire or carted away by criminals.

Also speaking, the bank’s Head of Development Financial Department, Mr. Chukwudum Nzelu, stated that the Anchor Borrowers Programme of the apex bank had led to an increase in the local production of rice from 30 to 70 per cent.


Nzelu added that the CBN was also designing other agricultural programmes that would engage thousands of the Nigerian youths in meaningful agricultural ventures that would make them self-reliant.

The Branch Controller of CBN in Calabar, Dr. Graham Kalio, urged the general public to always visit any CBN branch close to them for complaints.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/abuse-the-naira-face-imprisonment-cbn-warns/amp/

Re: 'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by spinna: 1:54pm
What about abuse of the people of Nigeria?

Re: 'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by Baawaa(m): 1:56pm
Rubbish talk,say it to your people you know them
Re: 'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by OrestesDante(m): 1:57pm
shocked

∆ Tell Buhari and his rats to stop looting this country .... They are the top abusers ∆

Re: 'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by PuntHunt(m): 2:00pm
Bank tellers are guilty of writing on the bank notes

Re: 'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by GOFRONT(m): 2:04pm
Where is the money, let alone abusing it!!!

Re: 'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by officialfestus(m): 2:11pm
grin
Re: 'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by ClitoPen: 2:11pm
They need to start sending uninvited delegates to wedding and other occasions so as to gather enough culprits
Re: 'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by Threebear(m): 2:28pm
I don't really blame them, the value of Naira compared to other currencies is already abusive enough, the poor paper can't take anymore.

Re: 'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by nairavsdollars: 2:47pm
If people like Obasanjo, Atiku go to parties and spray naira notes, can bald-headed Emefiele arrest them?

Re: 'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by Teetopz: 2:47pm
story
Re: 'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by Talk2Bella(f): 2:47pm
grin grin grin grin grin

conductors, agberos and party goers go hear am

Re: 'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by lovingyouhun: 2:47pm
What is left for us to abuse? Our politicians have abused everythingabout the Naira already cry

Re: 'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by sotall(m): 2:47pm
OK
Re: 'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by BruncleZuma: 2:48pm
Van fan culo

Re: 'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by emmanwandud(m): 2:48pm
grin
Re: 'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by sureheaven(m): 2:48pm
Which Naira, the naira that has already abused itself all over the world. Naira is one the dirtiest money spent on earth.
Re: 'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by hakeem4(m): 2:48pm
So will they send police to come to party to monitor us ?

Re: 'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by nototribalist: 2:48pm
Oga where is the money? Don't come and insult us. Buhari is a Bastardd

Re: 'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by Opinionated: 2:48pm
What about those selling it as mint notes? Those should be declared enemies of the state.
Re: 'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by Richardabbey(m): 2:49pm
cheesy Big Boy No Dey Wait For Nigeria Printing Machine Money Again
Na Girls Pant Dey Print Beta Money Wella Nw

Re: 'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by BruncleZuma: 2:49pm
Threebear:
I don't really blame them, the value of Naira compared to other currencies is already abusive enough, the poor paper can't take anymore.

grin grin grin grin
Re: 'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by Emeskhalifa(m): 2:49pm
Lolx na e be say many people go go jail be dat.
Re: 'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by walosky(m): 2:49pm
So what would become of the Almajiris and the Bambi allahs
Re: 'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by That3: 2:50pm
The CBN also abused the naira. Some Naira notes have extra wings especially the leather ones. We don suffer for this country.
Re: 'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by jordanobi73(m): 2:50pm
action speaks louder than words, I thought they banned spraying of naira
Re: 'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by Talk2Bella(f): 2:50pm
youmour:
Oh really
Re: ‘Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms’ – CBN Warns Nigerians by chinawapz(m): 2:50pm
I never see the conditions before anyone can be arrested for abusing the naira.

I will design your website at the cheapest price (0-8-1-3-0-7-6-7-3-5-7)
Re: 'Anyone Caught Abusing The Naira Will Face Jail Terms' – CBN Warns Nigerians by seunmohmoh(f): 2:50pm
story tym

