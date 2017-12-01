₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,284 members, 3,967,276 topics. Date: Wednesday, 13 December 2017 at 03:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) (10344 Views)
Lere Olayinka Analyzes Photos Of President Buhari With Oyegun & Governors / Lere Olayinka Blasts Stephanie Otobo Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal / Fayose Has N300m In His Zenith Bank Account - Lere Olayinka (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by AnonymousIP: 2:00pm
Yesterday , My Good Friend ,Who is also a Blogger , ANSTALK , Reported How a Man Slumped and Died at an event in Abuja ,
See the earlier thread here : http://www.nairaland.com/4229940/man-slumps-dies-icpc-event
The Chairman of Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVABORN), Mr. Olayinka Sonaike, has died at the age of 74.
According to Punchng, Sonaike who was appointed the chairman of the board in March 2017, died while delivering his speech at an event at the headquarters of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission in Abuja on Tuesday.
After the acting Chairman of the ICPC, Mr. Bako Abdullahi; the Secretary, Dr. Musa Usman, the Head of Department, Education (ICPC), Mohammed Baba; and the President and Chairman of Council, Nigerian Institute of Management, Prof. Munzali Jibril, delivered their speeches, the first session ended after which most journalists had left the venue.
It was learnt that around 1pm, when Sonaike was to make his presentation, he picked up the microphone and was still flipping through the pages of his document when he slumped.
The nurses at the ICPC sickbay were immediately alerted and they administered first aid but he was still not responding.
He was conveyed unto a vehicle and rushed to Limi Hospital, where he was certified dead.
One of the participants who spoke to PUNCH‘s correspondent said;
“Around 1pm, Mr. Sonaike who was made the chairman of the session because he was the first to arrive at the venue, was about to make his presentation when he slumped.
Of course, we all ran towards him and started pouring water on his face in a bid to revive him but he did not respond.
The nurses at the ICPC sickbay were immediately alerted and they administered first aid but he was still not responding. He was conveyed unto a vehicle and rushed to the Limi Hospital which is located in the next compound.
Less than an hour later, the ICPC acting chairman and other senior employees of the commission went to the hospital to see how he was doing but he was certified dead.”
It was learnt that some senior members of ESVARBON had gone to Sonaike’s home to inform his family of his demise.
BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/olayinka-sonaike-dead/
cc; lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by Touchey: 2:07pm
Never heard of him
But R.I.P
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by tstx(m): 2:36pm
sad
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by HOTsomething: 2:36pm
RIP
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by Berlyn1(f): 2:36pm
RIP to him
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by AdolfHitlerxXx: 2:36pm
After a certain age, 50s usually. ..you should always watch your health.
BUT Death can strike anytime, seen a 19 year old die of stroke.
RIP old man. You would complete your speech on the other side if there is an Afterlife
priestchurch:
RIP, bt at 74 u shd b resting in ur house enjoying d fruit of labour nt holding tidious post..
Your English is TEDIOUS enough to have killed him
5 Likes
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by Raiyell: 2:36pm
Stage fright killed baba.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by 9jaDoc(f): 2:36pm
Rip
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by Talk2Bella(f): 2:36pm
rip
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by ayourbamie: 2:37pm
O ma se o. Iku Doro
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by chigoizie7(m): 2:37pm
Rip sir
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by ebujany(m): 2:37pm
Grand pa died in active duty... Fare thee well
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by bedspread: 2:37pm
RIP PAPA
Evil Arrrow For me in This Season.......BACK TO SENDER!!!
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by jordanobi73(m): 2:38pm
rest in peace
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by priestchurch(m): 2:38pm
RIP, bt at 74 u shd b resting in ur house enjoying d fruit of labour nt holding tidious post..
1 Like
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by olamil34(m): 2:38pm
May his soul rest in peace
Get the best prices from different stores on quickfinda.com
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by 9jaDoc(f): 2:38pm
Raiyell:
Sharap
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by velai(m): 2:39pm
At that age, he should be resting, but they would not hear. Just like Mugabe and Buhari, their love for Africa is so strong, that they want to die working for the youth.
Well, e don happen!
Rest in peace sir.
1 Like
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by ufondunenye(f): 2:39pm
its simple HBP
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by aftatechbiz(m): 2:39pm
RIP Baba
best and cheapest bulk sms @ www.aftasms.com
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by LMAyedun(m): 2:39pm
This should make us all have a rethink and a sober reflection about life and death. This man prepared his speech, dressed well, left his house and family for this program at ICPC, well and healthy, but he never returned home, he never delivered the speech.
Imagine that!
RIP Sir!!
1 Like
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by Richardabbey(m): 2:40pm
Na His Village People Kill Am
Gather Some Evidence And Charge Dem To Court
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by money121(m): 2:40pm
Ok
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by Raiyell: 2:46pm
9jaDoc:
Go and get a good di..ck so that your aggressiveness can be controlled.
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by IPOBrep: 2:51pm
priestchurch:
AND BUGARIA SHOULD BE WERE ?
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by jamesibor: 2:57pm
Probably ko one was able to give CPR when he collapsed.
They probably may have been spraying him with cold water to try and revive him instead of administer g CPR as he probably had a crash.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by seguno2: 3:00pm
Everywhere you turn, stories of death.
Buhari has finished our country.
Recession killing people with unnecessary stress.
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by jaszplus12(m): 3:04pm
jamesibor:you know the drill na! most of us don't know or care to know about first aid! cold water on him isn't first aid for crying out loud!
there should be enlightenment everywhere always and everyone should be advised to observe and be prepared to give it!
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by 9jaDoc(f): 3:05pm
Raiyell:
What is di..ck? What are the two missing letters?
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by Raiyell: 3:08pm
9jaDoc:
Meet any dude on the street and offer to suck theirs.
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by Keneking: 3:09pm
Is he a Pastor?
|Re: Olayinka Sonaike Is Dead - (ESVABORN BOSS) by gerreer86: 3:14pm
intriguing
"I Regret Supporting Subsidy Removal" - Prof Jeffery Sachs / Fashola Visits Lasaa’s New Office Complex At Ikeja. Pics / Jonathan Conferred With The Highest Honour In Mali
Viewing this topic: Raiyell, Yazmin, david22uu(m), Omoikarekimire(m), Opinionated, Sagamaje(m), EFGH, octus2008(m), goforit, grace133, ChuckD1(m), nevilbot, JUBILEE2000, SamSara01, bolivnnaija, olasso12, OlujobaSamuel, muredo(m), fitinwell, 4Gzus, Fairsoul, valufone(m), nigress, Nigeriasam, afolabiwunmi, NaMe4, AideeSheks(m), ibress(m), adeyemyemmy(m), PheezyLee(m), pitoski(m), noeloge82(m), oludollar(m), stevesharon, Bill1459, kisibo, emperor272(m), kayceerilyn(f), ChiefPiiko(m), scholarlymind, NEIGHBOUR(m), Harvigh(m), gerreer86, Chrisozone, maryann04, oleary(m), Amedu3, Juell(m), manuel85(m), hmabdool(m), dujika(f), Assurance1000(f), apoloki(m), Millz404(m), Mhizyoungroy(f), hommies101, DEEKAH7(m), krasican(m), Sohot1(m) and 122 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10