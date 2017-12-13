Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm (1707 Views)

Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) On 4th March 2017 / Chelsea Vs Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 26th December 2016 / Arsenal Vs Bournemouth (3 - 1) On 26th November 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Marouane Fellaini could return from a knee injury, while Marcos Rojo will be assessed after suffering a head injury in the Manchester derby defeat.



Bournemouth defender Adam Smith is available after missing the draw with Crystal Palace because of suspension.



Adam Federici, Brad Smith and Tyrone Mings all remain sidelined with knee, back and hip injuries respectively.





http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/42247115 Manchester United will again be without midfielder Paul Pogba, who is serving the second of a three-match ban.Marouane Fellaini could return from a knee injury, while Marcos Rojo will be assessed after suffering a head injury in the Manchester derby defeat.Bournemouth defender Adam Smith is available after missing the draw with Crystal Palace because of suspension.Adam Federici, Brad Smith and Tyrone Mings all remain sidelined with knee, back and hip injuries respectively.

Hmnnn... FTC on a football thread??!!!



BTW.... I know Chelsea fans would be watching the Match just because they want Bournemouth to beat Man U. And hopefully, Lukaku would misbehave once again.



Like if you are a Chelsea fan like me 6 Likes 2 Shares

N.a. so... Dis guy wey dey ahead of me so henna... U be enemy of progress oooo

Na 4-0 dam go shop nahw 1 Like 1 Share



Bournemouth Wins - Share



Man U Wins - LikeBournemouth Wins - Share 6 Likes 3 Shares

booking space.... have sure 10 0dds who is intrested 1 Like

Justpassingby2:

N.a. so... Dis guy wey dey ahead of me so henna... U be enemy of progress oooo











man u must lose today







abeg i no well oooo haters av arrived .fat cow aint going to score,if e try well well na "own"assist.man u must lose todayabeg i no well oooo

man utd is a good club but shouldn't have hired mourinho . 1 Like 1 Share

LIKE for Manchester united.



SHARE for Bournemouth 9 Likes 5 Shares

Hipe man u won't defend here again ?

Lukaku hat-trick

LuKAKU I know wat u can do,more assist next year world Best Na u get am, E don do for messi and ronaldo 1 Like

L7kaku to score.....

.

5-0

Lukaku and martial will score today

Moderator.... Please Manchester City also get match today.... Make it front page too.. Cityzens fans don increace..... Stop being wicked, partial and jeolous... 5 Likes 1 Share

Olukaku will score. My money on him. Ode!



GGMU

Man utd 1 vs 2 bournemouth 2 Likes 1 Share

FACT:LUKAKU IS THE MOST USELESS PLAYER IN EPL!!

stonekc:

booking space.... have sure 10 0dds who is intrested

Take your ten odds and shove it up your arse Take your ten odds and shove it up your arse 3 Likes

Compliant:

man utd is a good club but shouldn't have hired mourinho . you talk sense bro.

Kudos you talk sense bro.Kudos

I believe man u needs an attacking coach.





i would even prefer diego simeon





Manu also needs to offload players

is all right

I will have to watch this match with my phone hoping man u should lose. so man city can extend the point 1 Like

stonekc:

booking space.... have sure 10 0dds who is intrested

do u forbid to b rich

Why don't u sell all ur properties and if that's not enough u can borrow money from Lapo too to play d 10 odds with.



oyi do u forbid to b richWhy don't u sell all ur properties and if that's not enough u can borrow money from Lapo too to play d 10 odds with.oyi 3 Likes 2 Shares

Up united



Get the best prices from different ecommerce stores on quickfinda.com

Man RED all the way!!!!!!



I will design your website at the cheapest price (0-8-1-30767357)

PMBtill2023:

FACT:LUKAKU IS THE MOST USELESS PLAYER IN EPL!!

He is not useLESS oh! The coach has been using him very well. He is not useLESS oh! The coach has been using him very well.

?? A coach that loses and resorts to fighting his victorious opponents; is that one coach??

homotayo11:

I believe man u needs an attacking coach.





i would even prefer diego simeon





Manu also needs to offload players

so Diego Simeone is an attacking coach?? so Diego Simeone is an attacking coach?? 1 Like