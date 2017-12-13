₦airaland Forum

Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by loveisgoody: 3:36pm
Manchester United will again be without midfielder Paul Pogba, who is serving the second of a three-match ban.

Marouane Fellaini could return from a knee injury, while Marcos Rojo will be assessed after suffering a head injury in the Manchester derby defeat.

Bournemouth defender Adam Smith is available after missing the draw with Crystal Palace because of suspension.

Adam Federici, Brad Smith and Tyrone Mings all remain sidelined with knee, back and hip injuries respectively.


http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/42247115
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by cashlurd(m): 6:10pm
Hmnnn... FTC on a football thread??!!!

BTW.... I know Chelsea fans would be watching the Match just because they want Bournemouth to beat Man U. And hopefully, Lukaku would misbehave once again.

Like if you are a Chelsea fan like me

Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by Justpassingby2(m): 6:10pm
N.a. so... Dis guy wey dey ahead of me so henna... U be enemy of progress oooo
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by kayDooo(m): 6:11pm
Na 4-0 dam go shop nahw

Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by AishaBuhari: 6:12pm
Man U Wins - Like
Bournemouth Wins - Share

cheesy

Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by stonekc(m): 6:12pm
booking space.... have sure 10 0dds who is intrested

Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by cashlurd(m): 6:13pm
Justpassingby2:
N.a. so... Dis guy wey dey ahead of me so henna... U be enemy of progress oooo

grin grin cheesy grin
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by ibori1: 6:13pm
haters av arrived .fat cow aint going to score,if e try well well na "own"assist.



man u must lose today



abeg i no well oooogrin
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by Compliant: 6:13pm
man utd is a good club but shouldn't have hired mourinho .

Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by Johnpaul01: 6:13pm
LIKE for Manchester united.

SHARE for Bournemouth

Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by Mediapace: 6:13pm
Hipe man u won't defend here again ?
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by LesbianBoy(m): 6:13pm
Lukaku hat-trick grin cheesy
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by aziaka111(m): 6:14pm
LuKAKU I know wat u can do,more assist next year world Best Na u get am, E don do for messi and ronaldo

Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by marvelife: 6:14pm
L7kaku to score.....
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by Rayfield: 6:18pm
.
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by Keneking: 6:20pm
5-0
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by Mexzy4sho(m): 6:22pm
Lukaku and martial will score today
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by Nickizoe(f): 6:22pm
Moderator.... Please Manchester City also get match today.... Make it front page too.. Cityzens fans don increace..... Stop being wicked, partial and jeolous... grin

Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by gen2lpat(m): 6:22pm
Olukaku will score. My money on him. Ode!

GGMU
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by Alexanderobi: 6:27pm
Man utd 1 vs 2 bournemouth

Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by PMBtill2023(m): 6:29pm
FACT:LUKAKU IS THE MOST USELESS PLAYER IN EPL!!
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by prodiG(m): 6:32pm
stonekc:
booking space.... have sure 10 0dds who is intrested
Take your ten odds and shove it up your arse angry

Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by Danny4show(m): 6:32pm
Compliant:
man utd is a good club but shouldn't have hired mourinho .
you talk sense bro.
Kudos
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by homotayo11(m): 6:32pm
I believe man u needs an attacking coach.


i would even prefer diego simeon


Manu also needs to offload players
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by slawomir: 6:33pm
is all right
I will have to watch this match with my phone hoping man u should lose. so man city can extend the point

Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by internationalman(m): 6:33pm
stonekc:
booking space.... have sure 10 0dds who is intrested
do u forbid to b rich
Why don't u sell all ur properties and if that's not enough u can borrow money from Lapo too to play d 10 odds with.

oyi

Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by olamil34(m): 6:35pm
Up united

Up united
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by chinawapz(m): 6:35pm
Man RED all the way!!!!!!

Man RED all the way!!!!!!
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by histemple: 6:36pm
PMBtill2023:
FACT:LUKAKU IS THE MOST USELESS PLAYER IN EPL!!

He is not useLESS oh! The coach has been using him very well.
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by internationalman(m): 6:36pm
A coach that loses and resorts to fighting his victorious opponents; is that one coach??
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by sprintscr7: 6:37pm
homotayo11:
I believe man u needs an attacking coach.


i would even prefer diego simeon


Manu also needs to offload players
so Diego Simeone is an attacking coach??

Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 9pm by internationalman(m): 6:37pm
histemple:

He is not useLESS oh! The coach has been using him very well.
He's the useful useless striker in EPL

