Cornerstone Staffing Massive Graduate & Mid-level Job Recruitment 2017 / Massive Graduate Recruitment At Workforce Group Limited / Dangote Nationwide Massive Recruitment For Truck Drivers 2017 Apply Now

Source - INOUT9JA.COM



Globacom Limited is Africa's fastest growing telecommunications company with over twenty-five million subscribers and subsidiaries in the Republic of Benin, Ghana and other African countries. In its quest to further strengthen its operations and consolidate its market leadership position, the Company desires to engage highly competent, talented and self-motivated individuals for the vacant position below:



Job Position: Retail Experience Centre Officer



Locations:



Aba, Abakaliki, Abeokuta, Abuja, Ado-Ekiti, Ago-Iwoye, Akure, Awka, Asaba, Bauchi, Benin, Bonny Island, Calabar, Dutse, Enugu, Gboko, Gombe, Gusau, Ikpoba Hill, Ilorin, Jalingo, Jimeta, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Lafia, Lagos, Lokoja, Makurdi, Minna, Nsukka, Ogoja, Onitsha, Oshogbo, Owerri, Oyo, Port Harcourt, Sango-Ota, Sapele, Seme, Sokoto, Suleja, Umuahia, Uyo, Warri, Yenogoa, Zaria.



Job Description



Are you a young, charming, confident and intelligent person who is interested in building a career in a Retail Sales and Customer Services outlet? Then, this opportunity is for you.



Qualifications/Requirements



Must be personable and amiable with charming personality and good communication skills

Ability to speak the local language of the location applied for will be an added advantage.

Minimum of Bachelor’s Degree.

Must have completed the National Youth Service.

Not more than 30 years of age.



Test Centres



Shortlisted candidates would need to sit for an Aptitude Test, which would be held in these Test Centres:- Abuja, Jos, Port Harcourt, Benin, Kaduna, Enugu, Ibadan, Lagos.

A token may be considered as transport allowance for shortlisted candidates coming from outside the test location only.



Application Closes on

19th December, 2017.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV's with scanned passport photograph, stating: preferred job location, preferred Test Centre to: experience.centre792@gmail.com



Apply for more jobs : http://www.inout9ja.com/2017/12/globacom-nigeria-nationwide-massive.html



For More Information, Visit:



Not qualified. Wake me up when you need an expert computer programmer.

experience.center@gmail.com nah so Glo don poor reach...apply at your risk ooo.



Mod: I have just gone to Glo's website and it's actually from Globacom, and I must say that I am ashamed on their behalf ordinary Microsoft 365 Account, dem no fit afford.

Thanks for the correction @Simongonner 8 Likes

jobs everywhere 1 Like

Nothing for HND holders? 1 Like

We don send am ooo.... Na so we just dey send CV everywhere. Buhari/Senate no go see dat one, na our freedom of speech dem go dey track up nd down. I wonder why glo go evn tell us to send CV to experience.centre792@gmail.com.

Useless network





Slowest

We don pass 30 na

I don't trust this. Why should glo ask you to send CV to private or personal email experience.centre792@gmail.com 1 Like

When the two numbers on your CV are mtn. Kikikikikikiki.

Glo will be like get the fvck outta here... 12 Likes 1 Share

BruncleZuma:

experience.center@gmail.com nah so Glo don poor reach...apply at your risk ooo.

Nice catch...



My thought too. Nice catch...My thought too. 2 Likes

Glo hmmm

FastShipping:





Nice catch...



My thought too.

brother I just weak brother I just weak

Take this job at your own peril and remain slow like Glo for the rest of your life

The transport fare catch my eyes

Torh! Ise de omo alaseje... Owo re omo alasela.

BruncleZuma:

experience.center@gmail.com nah so Glo don poor reach...apply at your risk ooo.

Glo is actually known for using such addresses



This one beta sef. Some of their vacancies won't even carry Globacom. You go even think say na Gnld 1 Like

izzou:





Glo is actually known for using such addresses



This one beta sef. Some of their vacancies won't even carry Globacom. You go even think say na Gnld Bros mean say people need to tread carefully before dem harvest their kidney sell ooo. Bros mean say people need to tread carefully before dem harvest their kidney sell ooo.

My daddy is recruiting



Get the best prices from different ecommerce stores on quickfinda.com

50k job

Hope no bi to dey dig ground up nd down. .... Cuz glo dey dig anything o

I bow to the email o

ENIMONEY:

When the two numbers on your CV are mtn. Kikikikikikiki.

Glo will be like get the fvck outta here... ENIMONEY:

When the two numbers on your CV are mtn. Kikikikikikiki.

Glo will be like get the fvck outta here...

BruncleZuma:

experience.center@gmail.com nah so Glo don poor reach...apply at your risk ooo. its not a scam.. its not a scam.. http://www.gloworld.com/ng/about-us/careers/

simongonner:

its not a scam.. http://www.gloworld.com/ng/about-us/careers/ Thanks, not interested. Thanks, not interested.

hey. just speak favor over your cv in Jesus name and summit.....God is always out to bless!