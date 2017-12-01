₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by Adverts247: 3:58pm
Source - INOUT9JA.COM
Globacom Limited is Africa's fastest growing telecommunications company with over twenty-five million subscribers and subsidiaries in the Republic of Benin, Ghana and other African countries. In its quest to further strengthen its operations and consolidate its market leadership position, the Company desires to engage highly competent, talented and self-motivated individuals for the vacant position below:
Job Position: Retail Experience Centre Officer
Locations:
Aba, Abakaliki, Abeokuta, Abuja, Ado-Ekiti, Ago-Iwoye, Akure, Awka, Asaba, Bauchi, Benin, Bonny Island, Calabar, Dutse, Enugu, Gboko, Gombe, Gusau, Ikpoba Hill, Ilorin, Jalingo, Jimeta, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Lafia, Lagos, Lokoja, Makurdi, Minna, Nsukka, Ogoja, Onitsha, Oshogbo, Owerri, Oyo, Port Harcourt, Sango-Ota, Sapele, Seme, Sokoto, Suleja, Umuahia, Uyo, Warri, Yenogoa, Zaria.
Job Description
Are you a young, charming, confident and intelligent person who is interested in building a career in a Retail Sales and Customer Services outlet? Then, this opportunity is for you.
Qualifications/Requirements
Must be personable and amiable with charming personality and good communication skills
Ability to speak the local language of the location applied for will be an added advantage.
Minimum of Bachelor’s Degree.
Must have completed the National Youth Service.
Not more than 30 years of age.
Test Centres
Shortlisted candidates would need to sit for an Aptitude Test, which would be held in these Test Centres:- Abuja, Jos, Port Harcourt, Benin, Kaduna, Enugu, Ibadan, Lagos.
A token may be considered as transport allowance for shortlisted candidates coming from outside the test location only.
Application Closes on
19th December, 2017.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV's with scanned passport photograph, stating: preferred job location, preferred Test Centre to: experience.centre792@gmail.com
Apply for more jobs : http://www.inout9ja.com/2017/12/globacom-nigeria-nationwide-massive.html
For More Information, Visit: http://www.gloworld.com/ng/about-us/careers/
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by ImpressionsNG: 4:55pm
Goodluck to all applicants. Hopefully, the new employees have what it takes to fix their woeful Internet connectivity and voice call quality. Globacom has not reached the heights of excellence we all expected it to as a wholly Nigerian brand, and that's a big shame.
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by MrWondah(m): 4:55pm
Not qualified. Wake me up when you need an expert computer programmer.
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by BruncleZuma: 4:55pm
experience.center@gmail.com nah so Glo don poor reach...apply at your risk ooo.
Mod: I have just gone to Glo's website and it's actually from Globacom, and I must say that I am ashamed on their behalf ordinary Microsoft 365 Account, dem no fit afford.
Thanks for the correction @Simongonner
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by jericco1(m): 4:56pm
jobs everywhere
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by paulchineduN(m): 4:56pm
Nothing for HND holders?
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by hadassah4: 4:56pm
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by jonnytad(m): 4:56pm
We don send am ooo.... Na so we just dey send CV everywhere. Buhari/Senate no go see dat one, na our freedom of speech dem go dey track up nd down. I wonder why glo go evn tell us to send CV to experience.centre792@gmail.com.
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by firstolalekan(m): 4:56pm
Useless network
Slowest
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by SirLakes: 4:57pm
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by dollarnaira: 4:58pm
We don pass 30 na
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by DONSMITH123(m): 4:58pm
I don't trust this. Why should glo ask you to send CV to private or personal email experience.centre792@gmail.com
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by ENIMONEY(f): 4:58pm
When the two numbers on your CV are mtn. Kikikikikikiki.
Glo will be like get the fvck outta here...
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by FastShipping: 4:58pm
BruncleZuma:
Nice catch...
My thought too.
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by mazinoweb(m): 4:59pm
Glo hmmm
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by BruncleZuma: 4:59pm
FastShipping:
brother I just weak
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by tgmservice: 4:59pm
Take this job at your own peril and remain slow like Glo for the rest of your life
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by thentics(m): 4:59pm
The transport fare catch my eyes
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by YungPrinzz(m): 5:00pm
Torh! Ise de omo alaseje... Owo re omo alasela.
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by Benjom(m): 5:00pm
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by izzou(m): 5:03pm
BruncleZuma:
Glo is actually known for using such addresses
This one beta sef. Some of their vacancies won't even carry Globacom. You go even think say na Gnld
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by BruncleZuma: 5:05pm
izzou:Bros mean say people need to tread carefully before dem harvest their kidney sell ooo.
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by jashar(f): 5:06pm
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by olamil34(m): 5:07pm
My daddy is recruiting
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by Lomprico2: 5:10pm
50k job
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by jonnytad(m): 5:11pm
Hope no bi to dey dig ground up nd down. .... Cuz glo dey dig anything o
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by symbianDON(m): 5:12pm
I bow to the email o
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by mosesabah(m): 5:12pm
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by simongonner(m): 5:15pm
BruncleZuma:its not a scam.. http://www.gloworld.com/ng/about-us/careers/
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by BruncleZuma: 5:16pm
simongonner:Thanks, not interested.
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by tega10: 5:27pm
hey. just speak favor over your cv in Jesus name and summit.....God is always out to bless!
|Re: Globacom Nationwide Massive Graduate Recruitment 2017 by sunbbo(m): 5:29pm
Nice one
