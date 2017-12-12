₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by Fianze93(m): 4:10pm On Dec 13
Professor Wole Soyinka, the 1986 Nobel Prize winner in Literature, has won this year’s The Europe Theatre Prize.
Announcing the award, the General Secretary, The Europe Theatre Prize, Alessandro Martinez, said Professor Soyinka won the Special Prize category of the award for his consistency “as a proponent of an ideal bridge between Europe and Africa in a deeply delicate period for the present and the future of our continent.”
The award will be conferred on him in the evening of 17 December this year in Rome, Italy, during the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the Treaties of Rome and the G7 meeting. Former winners of this prestigious award included Vaclav Havel, one of the most important European writers, and a former president of the Czech Republic.
The Europe Theatre Prize which was established in 1986 as a pilot project of the European Commission under the Presidency of Jacques Delors, is awarded to personalities of theatrical institutions that “have contributed to the realization of cultural events that promote understanding and exchange of knowledge between peoples.”
https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2017/12/12/wole-soyinka-wins-europe-theatre-prize/
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by Annibel(f): 6:51am
Kudos to him
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by tahir01(m): 6:52am
.
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by Phayie(m): 6:52am
Space booked
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by obryneblaque: 6:52am
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by tolulinks(m): 6:52am
Congrats sir. Always repping
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by Ralph2211: 6:52am
Congratulations baba
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by Mister2: 6:52am
Cool
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by Kaymercury(m): 6:53am
g
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by Engineer123(m): 6:53am
Congratulations prof
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by okway2: 6:53am
Yoruba again?
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by AJOBI77(m): 6:53am
Congratulations Prof!!!
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by Walexwisdom(m): 6:55am
Congratulations sir Ojogbon Wole Soyinka
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by JustCalMeDBoss(m): 6:57am
Congrats prof
Btw developers would hate this news
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by datola: 6:57am
Baba ni yen!
World's foremost literary icon.
We do not join the band wagon to call him father of African literature nonsense because WS' influence cuts across nations and continents of the world comparable to another WS (Williams Shakespeare).
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by Elnino4ladies: 6:58am
IPOB how far?
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by vicadex07(m): 6:58am
Chinua Achebe was so bitter and envious of Soyinkas achievements it probably killed him.
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by miqos02(m): 6:59am
Gud
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by wildchild1: 6:59am
Good
Good
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by sunnyphem(m): 7:01am
congratulations prof... meanwhile, thank God for our lives today for been alive ...
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by Simplep(f): 7:02am
Elnino4ladies:
okway2:
Mumu people,must u bring tribalism to everytin
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by morereb10: 7:03am
wonderful
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by slawomir: 7:03am
ok
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by Articul8(m): 7:04am
Mentor
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by tstx(m): 7:04am
That's great
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by Ekpeitut: 7:05am
vicadex07:
Isn't it too early for your tribalistic banters? And do you know how dumb you sound?
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by ajani1978(m): 7:06am
Good news. Congratulations to you
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by olaxx: 7:06am
he won himself about 60,000 Euro
A great man he is
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by gafarolabisi2(m): 7:07am
vicadex07:you are correct. Achebe was a bloody tribalist. I am just reading his There Was A Country and behold, the little respect I have for him is disappearing.
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by okway2: 7:09am
Simplep:
You’re the mumu. Go and die. Yoruba first
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by vicadex07(m): 7:09am
gafarolabisi2:
You know exactly my point...
|Re: Soyinka Wins The Europe Theatre Prize by DabLord: 7:09am
Simplep:Mumu girl, can't you mind your business
