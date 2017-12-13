₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,340 members, 3,967,525 topics. Date: Wednesday, 13 December 2017 at 06:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) (5699 Views)
Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement / Simi, Adekunle Gold & Reekado Banks Join #EndSARS Campaign, Share Bitter Stories / Donjazzy And His Marvin Crew Visit Buhari In London (Photoshopped Picture) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|#EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by scoopy9ja: 4:43pm
Yesterday, Nigerian pop star Korede Bello through his Initiative hosted a forum on Police Accountability in Lagos barely 24-hours after some Nigerians staged a nationwide protest to end the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, a department of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF that has been accused of recklessness and civilian brutality.
At the forum, Nigerian celebrities including, Ruggedman, Dr Sid, Simi, Sound Sultan, Korede Bello and ace broadcaster, Sulaiman Aledeh, noted that the campaign to end SARS is a wrong move but rather a means of reforming SARS should be the talking point.
Police PRO, CSP Jimoh Moshood, and Dolapo Badmos, the Zonal police public relations officer for Lagos and Ogun state who were also present at the event commended the Korede Bello Initiative for the Police Accountability forum and reassured Nigerians that the reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad is currently going on.
”If you have any complain about any police of SARS officer, report and it will be dealt with appropriately by the Police”, Badmos said.
CSP Moshood also revealed plans taken by Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to reform SARS saying, "we have families and we feel your pain, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad reform is currently going on. SARS reform is the way to go and not to end SARS. SARS has been doing very well in ensuring that robbery crime is reduced to the barest minimum in the country. However, concerns and allegations against them as a regard the violation of human rights are being investigated on the directive of the Inspector General of Police. The reform that he has put in place is to ensure that SARS is streamlined just as the Mobile Police Force under a unified commander at the Force headquarters who is a commissioner of police”.
SOURCE: http://mp3downloadmusics.com/following-endsars-rally-korede-bello-hosts-police-accountability-forum-lagos/
CC: Lalasticlala
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by scoopy9ja: 4:44pm
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 5:12pm
”If you have any complain about any police of SARS officer, report and it will be dealt with appropriately by the Police”, Badmos said.
1 Like
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by jbreezy: 5:19pm
K
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by Kizyte(m): 5:19pm
I only saw a police woman and two guys posing for a picture with three bottles of water in front of them.
Meanwhile, if they end SARS now, don't complain o! When armed robbers, cultist, kidnappers, and ritualists start terrorising everybody.
I go with #ReformSARSnow
Na so some people campaign #EndPDP, now APC don dey show us pepper...
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by TeeSeven(m): 5:19pm
Damage control in progress....
I ask myself, why is it so difficult for the Police authorities to 'discover' the several crimes their men openly execute on the highways? As a matter of fact, you have to be BLIND (physically and 'mentally') not to notice what these criminals in uniforms do.
An attempt to twist the police corruption narrative as an issue of members of the public offering bribe (instead of extortion, that it really is) in itself smacks of insincerity and complicity.
How do you 'reform' criminality?
#EndSARS joor!
Shame.
2 Likes
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by jonnytad(m): 5:20pm
Hahahahahah. .... Korede bello get brain pass daddy freeze.
As young as He is, He's promoting a meaningful course. D fowl head Man just dey fight People wey no even care. Shmmmm.
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by donstan18(m): 5:20pm
EndNonesenseThreadOnFrontPage
3 Likes
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by loadedvibes: 5:20pm
Music don fail this guy.. now him wan another thing..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 5:20pm
Maka why?
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 5:20pm
#EndSARS abeg
1 Like
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by Leonbonapart(m): 5:21pm
Gbetiti korede, hit fall on you so that you can face your calling. Multiple hits fall on you again
1 Like
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 5:21pm
All this upcoming artistes them self ...where has he been hiding?
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by crackhouse(m): 5:21pm
What else do u expect from him. He's their ambassador
1 Like
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by BafanaBafana: 5:21pm
Korede dey enjoy this government sha. I remember he performed at the inauguration dinner at the state house in 2015
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by favourmic(m): 5:21pm
scam at the end that how they told us bail is free
yeye people
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by Standardcosting: 5:22pm
All I see is a group of firebrand celebrities with very low IQ being coopted to do the force's bidding.
What a mischievous forum shopping avenue!
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by lovingyouhun: 5:22pm
Good move
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by Kingwizzy16(m): 5:22pm
#ENDKOREDE
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by JayCynic(m): 5:22pm
T
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by ibori1: 5:23pm
beta tlk coming from crook dudes.hhmmmmmmmm
i no talk anytin ooooo
abeg i no well ooooo
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by xxx55532: 5:24pm
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by jericco1(m): 5:24pm
the PRO is a competent somebody
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by osuofia2(m): 5:24pm
#istandwithsars.....#endbuhari
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by Softhands(m): 5:24pm
#EndKingwizzy16
Kingwizzy16:
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by AishaBuhari: 5:25pm
Flexherbal:They keep using these as excuse!
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by Kingwizzy16(m): 5:26pm
Softhands:
Lol bros person no fit play with you in peace again
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by IamProdigy: 5:26pm
ello beautiful people, I think its high time your get your start up or firm ahead of the competition, GET CREATIVE!
Package 1
Business card ➕ letterhead = 1k
package 2
Logo ➕ letterhead ➕ Business card =5k
Let's make you something outside the norm!
Call: 08162137112
We also avail you other packages that include logo and flier designs!
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 5:27pm
Nonsense gathering..... One hit wonder turned police judge
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by OsuGanja(m): 5:27pm
What is wrong with this Korede guy,Sarz never slap you before ba or them never harass you for street ba,there is nothing like reform sarz,scrap this criminals off the street. Police is our friend now we don't want sarz no more... Peace
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by OnyeOGA(m): 5:28pm
Despite the things we are hearing today about them. Sars has played a good role in this country.
Just that dey are bad ones among them.
#ReformSARS
|Re: #EndSARS: Korede Bello Hosts Police Accountability Forum In Lagos (Photos) by Dandy1(m): 5:28pm
Cool daddy's boy. So na you dey try intercede now abi? Dem boy's might just get mad at you o. So watch your mouth and back. Meanwhile, visit the site on my signature to learn how to become a music producer
Most Expensive Champagne, Per Bottle Costing $1.8 Million Dollars Created By Nig / Opportunity?? / Raunchy Photos: Zoe Saldana Poses Nude For Women's Health Mag
Viewing this topic: andyanders, gat2so(m), yeahh(m), littlewonders, marvel07(m), oluwakingsley101, HIGHESTPOPORI(m), Ronneby, Surveyor27, yuppieman(m), jyem(m), TrendedNG(f), dammyd46(m), toyinkin(m), Dancos, lokoloko84(m), PURITYAUTOZ, raphealolami(m), Enigmaholysiner(m), 4kimportX, lastempero, nams77, lindashealthwat(f), Oscarcardozo07(m), edunwosu(m), toseen7, apankay(m), frankkky, youngmodern, seleroms, Shosvegas(m), Ademat7(m), 2undeajigs(m), micwills007(m), HumanistMike(m), Financialshub(m), gatsboi(m), gumzee(f), ghostayo2(m), tjfasasi(m), dreylistick(m), Ketmoore(m), drhammed, sod09(m), Djskippii(m), debokaz(m), Hidentity(m), Pontaboki, Skappy44(m), Obiohai, Emvico34, ayoola648(m), JustCalMeDBoss(m), sayso(m), Stevolarlah(m), ismail64(m), Mcowubaba, Ghost01(m), CrystalTiger(m) and 81 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10