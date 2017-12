Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) (3345 Views)

Rihanna set tongues-wagging last week after she was spotted with an eye-catching diamond ring on her wedding finger.



And as speculation mounts, Rihanna cut a stylish figure as she jetted into London alongside her beau Hassan Jameel on Monday.



As reported by Stargist, the 29-year-old hitmaker donned a warmth-inducing red, white and navy print coat as she walked through Heathrow Airport with her Saudi Arabian boyfriend.



The Work singer teamed her horse patterned jacket with a pair of skintight leggings which highlighted her slender pins.



Ready to combat the chilly temperatures, she placed a thick black scarf over her neck while she donned a pair of shades while walking through the terminal.

See photos below;



Source:



Following the footsteps of Janet Jackson. 6 Likes

We wish them well !

Tricks and hoes.... 1 Like

And I dey naija they crush on this girl... 2 Likes

Gold digger vs Glory hunter, 2 Likes

Rhianna should start performing with hijab very soon.....awon eleyi ma fi hijab dara

That young man wants to start what he cannot finish

If i was Hassan i would've gone for Nicki.

Rihanna i love u

good for her

why does nigerian journalists have to always use the same kind of write ups? the **** crooner, the *** singer..

Dem no clamp this guy for their anti-corruption drive...







And lock him up in a 7star hotel... And lock him up in a 7star hotel...

Na Arab money sure pass Na Arab money sure pass

Riri has big hands

These Arab billionaires have chronic insecurity problems and inferiority complex. Must they date top celebs to be happy? Few years ago, one dated Janet Jackson. Funny people! If they are not buying a gold car, they are buying diamond encrusted phones. This is not about spending because the money is there, it is pure insecurity.

The rich Muslims both Naija and Abroad goes for the best without a blink,but the down trodden ones among them see the good things of life as Haram.



Poverty na curse.. 1 Like

now dat we have see him wat do u want us to do? kiss him or kidnapped him cause me am not understanding oo, y u have to show us his pic.

Rihanna jumping from one man to another,



May God not make us be like Animals.

Another 2 years relationship.

Confused woman going straight into bondage. What chris brown did to her is now understandable; she is a godless woman of easy virtue.

My American crush right after Beyonce.