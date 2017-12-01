



Rihanna set tongues-wagging last week after she was spotted with an eye-catching diamond ring on her wedding finger.



And as speculation mounts, Rihanna cut a stylish figure as she jetted into London alongside her beau Hassan Jameel on Monday.



As reported by Stargist, the 29-year-old hitmaker donned a warmth-inducing red, white and navy print coat as she walked through Heathrow Airport with her Saudi Arabian boyfriend.



The Work singer teamed her horse patterned jacket with a pair of skintight leggings which highlighted her slender pins.



Ready to combat the chilly temperatures, she placed a thick black scarf over her neck while she donned a pair of shades while walking through the terminal.

