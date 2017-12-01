₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by FastestTech(m): 4:50pm
Rihanna set tongues-wagging last week after she was spotted with an eye-catching diamond ring on her wedding finger.
See photos below;
Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/rihanna-jets-to-london-with-billionaire-saudi-arabian-boyfriend/
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by thorpido(m): 4:51pm
Following the footsteps of Janet Jackson.
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by FastestTech(m): 4:52pm
See more romantic photos of the love birds at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/rihanna-jets-to-london-with-billionaire-saudi-arabian-boyfriend/
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 5:06pm
We wish them well !
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by nrexzy(m): 5:08pm
Tricks and hoes....
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by lifestyle1(m): 5:54pm
And I dey naija they crush on this girl...
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by Sunofgod(m): 5:55pm
Gold digger vs Glory hunter,
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by Lagbaja01(m): 5:55pm
Rhianna should start performing with hijab very soon.....awon eleyi ma fi hijab dara
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by jessetom(m): 5:55pm
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by Dandsome: 5:55pm
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by emnite(m): 5:55pm
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by falconey(m): 5:55pm
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 5:55pm
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by amanwis(m): 5:55pm
That young man wants to start what he cannot finish
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by Jerryojozy(m): 5:55pm
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by Swaggzkid: 5:56pm
If i was Hassan i would've gone for Nicki.
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by IgboticGirl(f): 5:56pm
Rihanna i love u
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by Abbeyme: 5:56pm
good for her
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by aonag: 5:56pm
why does nigerian journalists have to always use the same kind of write ups? the **** crooner, the *** singer..
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 5:56pm
Dem no clamp this guy for their anti-corruption drive...
And lock him up in a 7star hotel...
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by Badonasty(m): 5:56pm
FastestTech:
Na Arab money sure pass
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by pweeryambre: 5:56pm
Riri has big hands
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by hollamanng(m): 5:56pm
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by DoTheNeedful: 5:56pm
These Arab billionaires have chronic insecurity problems and inferiority complex. Must they date top celebs to be happy? Few years ago, one dated Janet Jackson. Funny people! If they are not buying a gold car, they are buying diamond encrusted phones. This is not about spending because the money is there, it is pure insecurity.
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by policy12: 5:56pm
The rich Muslims both Naija and Abroad goes for the best without a blink,but the down trodden ones among them see the good things of life as Haram.
Poverty na curse..
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by classicMan22(m): 5:56pm
now dat we have see him wat do u want us to do? kiss him or kidnapped him cause me am not understanding oo, y u have to show us his pic.
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by webincomeplus(m): 5:57pm
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by DaBillionnaire: 5:57pm
Rihanna jumping from one man to another,
May God not make us be like Animals.
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by Xisnin: 5:57pm
Another 2 years relationship.
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by goodnews777: 5:57pm
Confused woman going straight into bondage. What chris brown did to her is now understandable; she is a godless woman of easy virtue.
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by brunobaba(m): 5:57pm
My American crush right after Beyonce.
|Re: Meet Rihanna's Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, A Saudi Arabian (Photos) by Ikmontana1: 5:57pm
the power of money!!
