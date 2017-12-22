₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
Endurance Omeyo, one of the returnees from Libya brought back to the country on Tuesday has lamented that though he embarked on the journey with his two legs intact, unfortunately came back with one of his legs amputated.
Omeyo from Uromi in Edo State said he went to Libya in 2016,
He was among 245 more Nigerians who voluntarily returned from the volatile North African country on Tuesday.
He said:” I come from a very poor home. I lost my father about 12 years ago and only my mother was left to be facing the stress.
“That is why I went to Libya to cross the sea and go to Italy, but unfortunately, I couldn’t make it as we were arrested while on the sea.
“We were 160 people on that boat but 110 died and only 50 of us survived. They now took us back to prison in Libya. ”
According to him, he spent over a month in captivity before a friend from Italy sent him N250, 000 which he used to buy his freedom from his captors.
The 28-year-old said a few weeks after, he was shot while in company of two friends which led to the amputation of his leg.
“I spent months in the hospital, until my mother went to borrow N400, 000 which was used to perform three surgeries on me and that is why I am alive today, ” he said.
While receiving the returnees, Alhaji Mustapha Maihajja, Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) commended Nigerians who voluntarily returned from Libya for their courage to face a fresh start in the country.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maihajja who was represented by Southwest Zonal Coordinator of the agency, Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, noted that some others were still stuck in Libya for lack of courage to face a new beginning in Nigeria.
He said many of them had refused to return due to shame and fear of meeting their mates at home who might have succeeded in their endeavours.
” It takes courage for you to return home. Nigeria is changing fast.
“The Federal government is making everything possible to ensure that every Nigerian will be proud of being a Nigerian.
” All the government is expecting from you is to have faith in God and your leaders and discharge your civic responsibilities,” he said.
The returnees arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos aboard an Afriqiyah Airbus 330-300 aircraft with Registration Number 5A-ONR at about 8:25pm.
They were assisted back to Nigeria by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union (EU) after expressing interest to leave Libya where they had been stranded enroute Europe.
They comprised 66 adult females, 74 adult males, four children and six infants.
The returnees were also received by officials of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) , the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).
Another batch of Nigerians was being expected from Libya, as their aircraft was said to be on the way from Tripoli.
http://www.metronaija.com/went-libya-two-legs-came-back-amputee-returnee/
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
these people will never forget this experience.Some may notrecover from the trauma
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
My Guess was right, Edo State is something else.
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
The moment when what your mom used to saying about your legs "removing cause of too much waka".
Used to think it is ordinary threat.
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
Wailers will pretend not to observe all these! Waiting for d next fuckup by FG, to resume wailing!
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
Eyah sorry....... but next time, if you must leave Nigeria for greener pastures please stay away from Arab countries... like me i can manage qatar and dubai only sha..
Management oh.... as in them go beg me to come.
I am a proud Nigeria!!!
Your still my Nigerian brother sorry for your tragidy...
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
It's well with ur soul bruh.. The hustle is real..
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
Question: Who send am?
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
Oga shut up and stop looking for sympathy. Anybody who goes into Libya and any Arab nations knows the risk.
They know the demonic attitude of those people so live with your half body.
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
Nigerians have suffered
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
It is there work hatel filled set of people.
|Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by cosmatika(m): 7:11pm
[quote author=metronaija3 post=63253157]
The returnees arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport
Nawao, so they've been classified as cargo? Liability not assets, odikwa egwu
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
this life sha.......
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
This lyrics is for the government
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
You wanted to leave us here after we voted buhari Rochas and Lai Mohammed into power.. No way...we are in together... No retreat no surrender Welcome back.. Wey bread
|Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by Flyingngel(m): 7:14pm
Have u people notice that Edo state have the highest number of returnee from Libya? I think govt in that state shld undertake massive campaign electronically and locally.
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
Wetin u find go there? Your country no suit you? No murmuring please
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
edo again, is like all Nigerians wey dey 4 Libya na edo people finish oo, and dere oba no dey do anything, na talk about hw him wan fight d ijaws, na be him problem mumu man.
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
Hmmm.
Back then they wer attacking PMB for not repatriating Nigerians back... But now that almost 5batches of libyan returnees have all touched down.
No one can is remembering to give kudos to NEMA for the job of well done.
But if these folks were still stranded, thats how... Buhari is would have been beheaded on this nairaland. I know that for saying this, they will say that I am Aboki.. No longer afonja.
Dumbasses that just enjoy lying to themselves..
|Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by salford1: 7:16pm
He travelled to libya to try and cross the sea becuase things were tough back home. God forgive me if i am wrong, but i had friends from high school who sent themselves to university by doing labourer at construction sites, and they are doing well now. I believe this libya rush is driven by greed, or people searching for shortcut to success which is not guaranteed in Europe anyway.
His friend sent him 250k to release him from libyan prison. His mum raised 400k for his operation after he got shot. Why cant they help him with these funds while he was still in Nigeria? The fund could have help hime set up a small business till he has the means of visiting EU legally.
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
Okay naa
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
There has been an uproar all over the west, but in nigeria we blame the victims, we don't stand up for our people. Nigerians have to be the most wicked set of people. Start having empathy for yourselves and stop thinking like animals.
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
Please what state is he from again??
When I said that 100% of black people in LIByA are from that STATE
Yet the Oba won't allow the rightful owners of the riverine area life in Peace
Good they were enslaved in Libya sef, if not we will start hearing that they own Libya just like they claim they own Lagos , despite the fact that Lagos is a NO MANs LAND!
NB: The number one Agbero in OSHODI now late but still gets his royalty n commission, was BOMBOY and he's even from MGBIDI in IMO STATE .... He was in charge of OSHODI Oke/Isale ....... Very deadly. Now tell me who owns Lagos
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
Human beings in cargo wing ..are they human beans
[quote author=cosmatika post=63255756][/quote]
Human beings in cargo wing ..are they human beans
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
Nonnyflex:Stop being an Ignoramus...Most of all these people left the country many years ago. You shouldn't politicize everything
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
Flyingngel:
It's already a known fact no point stating the obvious
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
Most we go to anoda country
U can sell ur product in Nigeria but in anoda State if u r shine
Or ashamed.
Now u will regret it
I feel 4 u sha
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
BruncleZuma:I no Sabi oooo
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
Sad
In other news
Deeper Life National December Retreat
22-25. 12. 2017
Re: 'I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee' – Returnee
classicMan22:must u insult on every comment why insultin our royal magesty abi u no wan enter new year
