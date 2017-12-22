₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,383 members, 3,967,687 topics. Date: Wednesday, 13 December 2017 at 08:17 PM

‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee - Travel - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee (12827 Views)

Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) / If Jonathan Had Another 3yrs We All Will Be Crossing Sahara To Libya - Itse Saga / "Tompolo Flees To Libya, We Will Get Him Dead Or Alive" - Militants (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by metronaija3: 5:29pm
Endurance Omeyo, one of the returnees from Libya brought back to the country on Tuesday has lamented that though he embarked on the journey with his two legs intact, unfortunately came back with one of his legs amputated.

Omeyo from Uromi in Edo State said he went to Libya in 2016,

He was among 245 more Nigerians who voluntarily returned from the volatile North African country on Tuesday.

He said:” I come from a very poor home. I lost my father about 12 years ago and only my mother was left to be facing the stress.

“That is why I went to Libya to cross the sea and go to Italy, but unfortunately, I couldn’t make it as we were arrested while on the sea.

“We were 160 people on that boat but 110 died and only 50 of us survived. They now took us back to prison in Libya. ”

According to him, he spent over a month in captivity before a friend from Italy sent him N250, 000 which he used to buy his freedom from his captors.

The 28-year-old said a few weeks after, he was shot while in company of two friends which led to the amputation of his leg.

“I spent months in the hospital, until my mother went to borrow N400, 000 which was used to perform three surgeries on me and that is why I am alive today, ” he said.

While receiving the returnees, Alhaji Mustapha Maihajja, Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) commended Nigerians who voluntarily returned from Libya for their courage to face a fresh start in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maihajja who was represented by Southwest Zonal Coordinator of the agency, Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, noted that some others were still stuck in Libya for lack of courage to face a new beginning in Nigeria.

He said many of them had refused to return due to shame and fear of meeting their mates at home who might have succeeded in their endeavours.

” It takes courage for you to return home. Nigeria is changing fast.

“The Federal government is making everything possible to ensure that every Nigerian will be proud of being a Nigerian.

” All the government is expecting from you is to have faith in God and your leaders and discharge your civic responsibilities,” he said.

The returnees arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos aboard an Afriqiyah Airbus 330-300 aircraft with Registration Number 5A-ONR at about 8:25pm.

They were assisted back to Nigeria by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union (EU) after expressing interest to leave Libya where they had been stranded enroute Europe.

They comprised 66 adult females, 74 adult males, four children and six infants.

The returnees were also received by officials of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) , the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Another batch of Nigerians was being expected from Libya, as their aircraft was said to be on the way from Tripoli.

http://www.metronaija.com/went-libya-two-legs-came-back-amputee-returnee/

Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by jdluv(f): 5:35pm
these people will never forget this experience.Some may notrecover from the trauma

2 Likes

Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by otokx(m): 5:40pm
My Guess was right, Edo State is something else.

3 Likes

Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by waxxydude: 5:49pm
The moment when what your mom used to saying about your legs "removing cause of too much waka".

Used to think it is ordinary threat.

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by ashjay001(m): 6:28pm
Wailers will pretend not to observe all these! Waiting for d next fuckup by FG, to resume wailing!grin
Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by gocac(m): 6:53pm
Eyah sorry....... but next time, if you must leave Nigeria for greener pastures please stay away from Arab countries... like me i can manage qatar and dubai only sha..
Management oh.... as in them go beg me to come.
I am a proud Nigeria!!!
Your still my Nigerian brother sorry for your tragidy...

9 Likes

Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by Barcanister(m): 7:07pm
It's well with ur soul bruh.. The hustle is real..

Click Like if it's 2inches share if it's 3inches

Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by BruncleZuma: 7:08pm
grin grin grin grin

Question: Who send am?

4 Likes

Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by dowjones(m): 7:10pm
Oga shut up and stop looking for sympathy. Anybody who goes into Libya and any Arab nations knows the risk.

They know the demonic attitude of those people so live with your half body.

2 Likes

Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by olamil34(m): 7:10pm
Nigerians have suffered

Get the best prices from different ecommerce stores on quickfinda.com

1 Like

Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by ice28: 7:11pm
It is there work hatel filled set of people.

1 Like

Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by cosmatika(m): 7:11pm
[quote author=metronaija3 post=63253157]

The returnees arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport

Nawao, so they've been classified as cargo? Liability not assets, odikwa egwu

1 Like

Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by sotall(m): 7:11pm
OK
Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by karbiyeshii(m): 7:12pm
Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by junioratallcost(m): 7:12pm
this life sha.......
Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by AishaBuhari: 7:13pm

INTRO,
Hmm, So Eh,
Samklef
Samklef Turn On The Microphone, I Can’t Hear, I Dey Hear Response,
Aiit, Aiit,

CHORUS
Everyday Dem Dey Hustle Well Oh
The Possibility Dey For Hell Oh
Everybody Eye Dey Red Oh
Gunshots In The Air
Slavery Is A Thing Indeed Yeah
Everyday They Try To Leave Here
Don’t You Know It’s Hard To Leave Here
They Already But F**k It, I Ma Say It How I Feel it

VERSE 1

Look,
See Alot Of Issues But I Know Dey Never Stopping
I’m Here To Raise The Bar
Make Sure It’s Never Dropping
I See Many Street Kids, Surviving Like A Aladdin
The Only Difference It, There’s No Gennie Or Even Jasmine
And Boys Try To Travel Are Getting Caught up On Some Slave Sh*t
Here’s To The Government
Suckled On Some Slave D**K
Cos If You Made It Easy The People Wouldn’t Have To Travel
And Now We Have To Worry About The Bodies Underneath The Gravels
But That One Na Even Of Dem See Them Bury
But You Balling Like A Pro
I See You Self Curry*
I Know You Have The G-Boys But Want’s The Reason Why We Have It ?
You Wouldn’t Seek Food If You Had It
You Wouldn’t Be Cool If Your Life Was All Life
Check The Other Room To See If Your Wife Is All Wife
I Don’t Think So
Breath To The Point Of Genocide ?
I Don’t Think So
Here Is How I Think So You Understand Me From The Get-go
No Be The Money Wey The Man Dey Chop Na’him Come Be The Issue
Drop Your Gun On One On One See If We No Go Beat You
But Violence Is The Not The Way
I Hope You Take Your Own Advice
Because If I See My Own i swear to god— Bros Scratch Your Own Advice
My Phone Is My Property
Guess I Have The Owners Right
To Show You Who I Talk To
My Business Is Another Fight
Let He Who Is Without Sin Cast The First Stone
I Know I’ve Not Been Perfect
Even In My First Home

The President Is Flying Out
Everybody Is Flying Out
But We Have Hospital Here Too
I Think You Should Try Dem Out
And Try To See The Bodies Of The Victims Of Sars
The Gunshot Wounds In This Life Of Ours
Cos The Rich Ones No Dey Go Through This Kind Of Issue
The Rich Ones No Dey Go Through This Kind Of Issue (Kind Of Issue X 2)

CHORUS

Everyday Dem Dey Hustle Well Oh
The Possibility Dey For Hell Oh
Everybody Eye Dey Red Oh
Gunshots In The Air
Slavery Is A Thing Indeed Yeah
Everyday They Try To Leave Here
Don’t You Know It’s Hard To Leave Here
But F**k It, I Ma Say It How I Feel it

This lyrics is for the government angry

1 Like

Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by Nonnyflex(m): 7:13pm
You wanted to leave us here after we voted buhari Rochas and Lai Mohammed into power.. No way...we are in together... No retreat no surrender Welcome back.. Wey bread
Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by Flyingngel(m): 7:14pm
Have u people notice that Edo state have the highest number of returnee from Libya? I think govt in that state shld undertake massive campaign electronically and locally.

1 Like

Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by chinawapz(m): 7:14pm
Wetin u find go there? Your country no suit you? No murmuring please
Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by classicMan22(m): 7:14pm
edo again, is like all Nigerians wey dey 4 Libya na edo people finish oo, and dere oba no dey do anything, na talk about hw him wan fight d ijaws, na be him problem mumu man.

4 Likes

Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 7:15pm
Hmmm.
Back then they wer attacking PMB for not repatriating Nigerians back... But now that almost 5batches of libyan returnees have all touched down.

No one can is remembering to give kudos to NEMA for the job of well done.
But if these folks were still stranded, thats how... Buhari is would have been beheaded on this nairaland. I know that for saying this, they will say that I am Aboki.. No longer afonja.

Dumbasses that just enjoy lying to themselves..
Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by salford1: 7:16pm
He travelled to libya to try and cross the sea becuase things were tough back home. God forgive me if i am wrong, but i had friends from high school who sent themselves to university by doing labourer at construction sites, and they are doing well now. I believe this libya rush is driven by greed, or people searching for shortcut to success which is not guaranteed in Europe anyway.

His friend sent him 250k to release him from libyan prison. His mum raised 400k for his operation after he got shot. Why cant they help him with these funds while he was still in Nigeria? The fund could have help hime set up a small business till he has the means of visiting EU legally.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by IkpuMmadu: 7:18pm
Okay naa
Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by junglep: 7:19pm
There has been an uproar all over the west, but in nigeria we blame the victims, we don't stand up for our people. Nigerians have to be the most wicked set of people. Start having empathy for yourselves and stop thinking like animals.
Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by dieBYfire: 7:20pm
Please what state is he from again??
When I said that 100% of black people in LIByA are from that STATE grin
Yet the Oba won't allow the rightful owners of the riverine area life in Peace undecided

Good they were enslaved in Libya sef, if not we will start hearing that they own Libya just like they claim they own Lagos , despite the fact that Lagos is a NO MANs LAND! grin

NB: The number one Agbero in OSHODI now late but still gets his royalty n commission, was BOMBOY and he's even from MGBIDI in IMO STATE .... He was in charge of OSHODI Oke/Isale ....... Very deadly. Now tell me who owns Lagos grin
Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by IkpuMmadu: 7:20pm
[quote author=cosmatika post=63255756][/quote]
Human beings in cargo wing ..are they human beans
Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by Femich18(m): 7:21pm
Nonnyflex:
You wanted to leave us here after we voted buhari Rochas and Lai Mohammed into power.. No way...we are in together... No retreat no surrender Welcome back.. Wey bread
Stop being an Ignoramus...Most of all these people left the country many years ago. You shouldn't politicize everything
Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by beautyhd: 7:22pm
Flyingngel:
Have u people notice that Edo state have the highest number of returnee from Libya? I think govt in that state shld undertake massive campaign electronically and locally.

It's already a known fact no point stating the obvious
Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by lost24: 7:22pm
Most we go to anoda country

U can sell ur product in Nigeria but in anoda State if u r shine

Or ashamed.
Now u will regret it

I feel 4 u sha
Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by kastroud(m): 7:23pm
BruncleZuma:
grin grin grin grin
Question: Who send am?
I no Sabi oooo
Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by sparkleboy(m): 7:23pm
Sad

In other news
Deeper Life National December Retreat
22-25. 12. 2017

Re: ‘I Went To Libya With Two Legs, Came Back An Amputee’ – Returnee by spyroet(m): 7:24pm
classicMan22:
edo again, is like all Nigerians wey dey 4 Libya na edo people finish oo, and dere oba no dey do anything, na talk about hw him wan fight d ijaws, na be him problem mumu man.
must u insult on every comment why insultin our royal magesty abi u no wan enter new year

(0) (1) (Reply)

Surest Way To Immigrate To Canada / Samsung Showroom At 73, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Street, Surulere, Lagos / 41 Nigerians Deported From The US Today

Viewing this topic: propzncribz, crixlight2(m), flyteflontape, dont8(m), jobontech(m), Black5050(m), babadee1(m), Opeyemi4real(m), Davidabutu(m), glomercy(f), tincan007(m), oyesam2004(m), Magma101, armyjassy101(m), Propertyexpert, lifter1000, andresia(m), RaphaellaDD(f), Dbboy(m), Yhemit(m), olayinkajnr(m), lanshizzy(m), halfcurrent(m), PaulIM(m), jauntty, HPS3(m), BulletThaDon, younglawya(m), proff010, nurey(m), deedondavi(m), ajepako(f), quietswagg, oluboom(m), Endtimesmith, umbo, njoku10(m), Techiekingee(m), MrOjay1(m), austinereds(m), lacastre, agbangam, kenny1911, enuelsmith, ginggerxy, Unbeliever(m), kestonic, Sophyrocks, Magicdon(m), Nathdoug(m), mrvitalis(m), medugs, dabrake(m), smashad(m), alabiman, Laos1(m), Papoose269(m), ISHAQSD, iberu001(m), stont101(m), SinaMike, Agbo2(m), Sanniez(m), Tascom236, Dannyoje(m), dgurudoer(m), Failtech, figoperch, mrtayesynchro(m), omatule2000, neeyah212(f), obadee4you(m), oziandu(f), lawaol2003, emandman, youngbu(m), Darangi007, Dubembiafra, Kamsichime(m), Hakeem66, LargeBreed(m), jannylove, LanreDaMan(m), Damieadeh(f), chalondk(m), olagabriel26, obiink, olaosun(m), EPOMA(m), hollarhollar(m), kosisoOkafor, Khalifa04, Angrymode, salardeman, Daniel058(m), meezynetwork(m), James4489(m), AKUVADAG(m), xcel20001, ambs50, ShayGirl(f), itzmejerry, dietsono, Icon79(m), JstBrave(f), adewumiokunola, phpfx(m), moao(m), oyb(m), Ekennedy, amjoseph19 and 184 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.