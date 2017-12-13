₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by brandydaniells(m): 5:51pm
Reason You Should Check Out Anything Before Posting Online (photo)
It has gone viral on twitter...
which is a shame to the girl
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by PMWSpirit(m): 5:52pm
Lol ,op bia change the topic to , girl mistakenly share her nude taking pictures of her man
Modified: op your head is there, say you take to correction, omo a gbo ti wo na.
Her mistake, her nudes, her whala.
My own be say this my FTC land no dey under govt acquisition.
10 Likes
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by sinaj(f): 5:52pm
Lwkmd
How come he uploaded the picture when the girl at d background is quite noticeable.
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by brandydaniells(m): 5:53pm
just negodu. out of carelessness
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by myfantasies(f): 5:53pm
In davido's voice....See gobe
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by brandydaniells(m): 5:54pm
PMWSpirit:its all over twitter... there is nothing to hide
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by samyfreshsmooth(m): 5:56pm
hehehehehe
na so God go dey expose them one by one
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by brandydaniells(m): 6:00pm
where is lalasticlala seun and myn44 please do the needful.... y'all can't come and be making the same mistake
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by kalex0(m): 6:04pm
move this to the FP biko
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by brandydaniells(m): 6:18pm
kalex0:all these mods sef
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by brandydaniells(m): 6:19pm
a moment of silence to the boys zooming the picture to see there head!!!!
8 Likes
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by habsydiamond(m): 6:21pm
Yeepa....see toootooooooooo oooooo
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by kalex0(m): 6:23pm
brandydaniells:
who is this one??
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by brandydaniells(m): 6:26pm
habsydiamond:please
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by roarik(f): 6:40pm
this one weak me
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by gift01: 6:41pm
Funke!!!!
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by lefulefu(m): 6:49pm
Martin0,kreativgenius,randy91 come and see oo
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by lefulefu(m): 6:51pm
PMWSpirit:of her man or u mean her client
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by KreativGenius: 6:51pm
lefulefu:
Roger...Make i check am out
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by Rolex67(f): 6:53pm
sinaj:Na mistake na.
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by KreativGenius: 6:53pm
lefulefu:
Blood of Wizkid...Na wa o....
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by KreativGenius: 6:53pm
brandydaniells:
The girl ke...what of the guy ?
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by kimbraa(f): 6:53pm
Disadvantages of social media. That was how Banky shared his wife's nude for all to see.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by lefulefu(m): 6:59pm
KreativGenius:
KreativGenius:
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by Martin0(m): 7:02pm
lefulefu:
Hahahahah o boy see sonshing
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by Randy91(m): 7:06pm
lefulefu:
Chaiiiii...DAT mirror don suffer
clear road,this one na food for d gods
Lmao!
1 Like
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by Martin0(m): 7:09pm
kimbraa:
Hahahah
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by PMWSpirit(m): 7:11pm
lefulefu:lol
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by lefulefu(m): 7:23pm
Martin0:IamSinz,greiboy una dey miss oo.
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by lefulefu(m): 7:27pm
Randy91:slayqueens no first dey loose guard b4 but of recent dem jus dey looseguard anyhow.like one slayqueen d other time wey dem put here wey upload pix of her in a hotel room and under d bed we come sight a used condom.slay queens..awon werey.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by KreativGenius: 7:29pm
Randy91:
Na miror of life be that
