₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,383 members, 3,967,687 topics. Date: Wednesday, 13 December 2017 at 08:17 PM

Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room (21227 Views)

Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague / Married Lady Exposes A Sexually Starved Man On Facebook Asking Her For Sex(pics) / Lady Exposes Her Boyfriend Who Pretends Not To Know Her In Public (Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by brandydaniells(m): 5:51pm
Reason You Should Check Out Anything Before Posting Online (photo)

It has gone viral on twitter...



which is a shame to the girl

Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by PMWSpirit(m): 5:52pm
Lol ,op bia change the topic to , girl mistakenly share her nude taking pictures of her man

Modified: op your head is there, say you take to correction, omo a gbo ti wo na.
Her mistake, her nudes, her whala.
My own be say this my FTC land no dey under govt acquisition.

10 Likes

Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by sinaj(f): 5:52pm
Lwkmd grin


How come he uploaded the picture when the girl at d background is quite noticeable.
Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by brandydaniells(m): 5:53pm
just negodu. out of carelessness

23 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by myfantasies(f): 5:53pm
In davido's voice....See gobe grin grin grin grin
Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by brandydaniells(m): 5:54pm
PMWSpirit:
Lol ,op bia change the topic to , girl mistakenly share her nude taking pictures of her man
its all over twitter... there is nothing to hide
Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by samyfreshsmooth(m): 5:56pm
hehehehehe
na so God go dey expose them one by one cheesy

29 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by brandydaniells(m): 6:00pm
where is lalasticlala seun and myn44 please do the needful.... y'all can't come and be making the same mistake
Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by kalex0(m): 6:04pm
move this to the FP biko
Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by brandydaniells(m): 6:18pm
kalex0:
move this to the FP biko
all these mods sef
Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by brandydaniells(m): 6:19pm
a moment of silence to the boys zooming the picture to see there head!!!!

8 Likes

Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by habsydiamond(m): 6:21pm
Yeepa....see toootooooooooo oooooo
Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by kalex0(m): 6:23pm
brandydaniells:
all these mods sef

who is this one??
Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by brandydaniells(m): 6:26pm
habsydiamond:
Yeepa....see toootooooooooo oooooo
please

7 Likes

Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by roarik(f): 6:40pm
this one weak me lipsrsealed
Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by gift01: 6:41pm
Funke!!!!
Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by lefulefu(m): 6:49pm
Martin0,kreativgenius,randy91 come and see oocheesy

Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by lefulefu(m): 6:51pm
PMWSpirit:
Lol ,op bia change the topic to , girl mistakenly share her nude taking pictures of her man
of her man or u mean her clientcheesy
Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by KreativGenius: 6:51pm
lefulefu:
Martin0,kreativgenius,randy91 come and see oocheesy


Roger...Make i check am out
Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by Rolex67(f): 6:53pm
sinaj:
Lwkmd grin


How come he uploaded the picture when the girl at d background is quite noticeable.
Na mistake na.
Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by KreativGenius: 6:53pm
lefulefu:
Martin0,kreativgenius,randy91 come and see oocheesy


Blood of Wizkid...Na wa o.... grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by KreativGenius: 6:53pm
brandydaniells:
it has gone viral on twitter...



which is a shame to the girl


The girl ke...what of the guy ?
Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by kimbraa(f): 6:53pm
Disadvantages of social media. That was how Banky shared his wife's nude for all to see.

1 Like

Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by lefulefu(m): 6:59pm
KreativGenius:



Blood of Wizkid...Na wa o.... grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
grin
KreativGenius:



Blood of Wizkid...Na wa o.... grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by Martin0(m): 7:02pm
lefulefu:
Martin0,kreativgenius,randy91 come and see oocheesy


Hahahahahcheesy o boy see sonshinggrin
Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by Randy91(m): 7:06pm
lefulefu:
Martin0,kreativgenius,randy91 come and see oocheesy


Chaiiiii...DAT mirror don suffer cheesy cheesy

clear road,this one na food for d gods cheesy cheesy cheesy

Lmao!

1 Like

Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by Martin0(m): 7:09pm
kimbraa:
Disadvantages of social media. That was how Banky shared his wife's nude for all to see.

Hahahahcheesycheesy
Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by PMWSpirit(m): 7:11pm
lefulefu:
of her man or u mean her clientcheesy
lol
Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by lefulefu(m): 7:23pm
Martin0:



Hahahahahcheesy o boy see sonshinggrin
IamSinz,greiboy una dey miss oocheesy.
Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by lefulefu(m): 7:27pm
Randy91:



Chaiiiii...DAT mirror don suffer cheesy cheesy

clear road,this one na food for d gods cheesy cheesy cheesy

Lmao!
slayqueens no first dey loose guard b4 but of recent dem jus dey looseguard anyhowcheesy.like one slayqueen d other time wey dem put here wey upload pix of her in a hotel room and under d bed we come sight a used condomcheesy.slay queens..awon wereycheesy.

2 Likes

Re: Lady Exposes Her Nude While Taking Picture Of Her Man In The Other Room by KreativGenius: 7:29pm
Randy91:



Chaiiiii...DAT mirror don suffer cheesy cheesy

clear road,this one na food for d gods cheesy cheesy cheesy

Lmao!


Na miror of life be that

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

What Would Make You Quit A Relationship?.... / Is 50k Too Much To Spend On A Date? / Any Man Who Thinks All Women Want From Men Is Money, Has Low Self Esteem.

Viewing this topic: yakubkola, abdolleez(m), NosaH(m), dman4mdmoon(m), tunechidope(m), Afritop(m), Heanry(m), AYODEJI94(m), Raphael007(m), papilu761, tbase73(m), Physical101(f), Yeeee, afroxyz, ToluNewman, Uyiii, abdo123, classicB(f), Chigorkizz(m), whyeray, kunzzy(m), MrigweC(m), Hardeyorlah(f), Sam4Christ247, ibgame, mrjerrfrac(m), eqqie(f), slimiyke(m), Onyeedum(m), szen(m), josfamdl(m), deolu2000(m), Youngricko, scholes0(m), Mohderry(m), chidaike(m), gorecwears(m), olajyde3, Jackeeh(m), Ojuororun, donblanco, Angy55(f), kemijohnson, Turks, seunmohmoh(f), whogoesthere, webclinic, Odsan1, DatLagboi(m), GrAnDwEeZ(m), talktrue1(m), ucee64(m), jimzy4u(m), agya1, zelexotunla(m), abah001, kosire(m), orbis(m), centboy123456(m), Banter1, honour7, blackwood(m), Siga, Dantedasz, Nelsizzy(m), IFearGod(m), K024(m), MaconAwire(m), elaigwusimona, larrybarry(m), jubianose(m), kingsley989(m), cathodekazim, abbeyfx2(m), olalabiolamide, kbabajide(m), abbey37(m), smallsuper, titanic1(f), M17CXi, NihinlolaTenny(f), Bhoomzhiee(f), PetrePan(m), Durhleepee(f), dayjeee(m), Beube, kakadinho0880, nowpresence(f), Muzack, Mikados(m), excelfele(m), usmanbma(m), cardinal12, Next2Bezee(m), avante321, Kenzico(m), ucdemasprop, Ife4me(m), ishua, kapturdfutur, FitnessDoctor, MrSazem, Ayesco15, topcareer, RSAV, homopoliticus, newboy06, favourmic(m), zoomzoom(m), Ayo25, tochivitus(m), emmy99(m), Nigga44, lovelyjay, smilingfemi(f), Okuss12(m), harmeadA(m), ardeypearlz(f), Pillarofpillar(m), NaijaCelebrity, Dienasun(m), timota(m), Trustme2(m), skulgen, EddyNaco, Oyembete, samuelayomide, Abdul315(m), EZEUDENE(m), MrHelper21(m), OBTMOS(m), oziawo, gr8tsuccess, MONITZ, mansoura(f), sobmos(m), tete7000(m), pweedieolamide, Nairastake, xponet007(m), waleh89, petux(m), Harpos2(m), olaskul(m), rafa9(m), pacifique(m), Hayah, Adam09, orangeCV, jayben(m), creamylicious(f), WINDSOW(m), justhenry(m), joyfullyjoyous(f), Adisaowalla, godfatherx, mosh2035(m), ZN2, joshuaarmani2, mayberry1(f), SEVO7(m), Jackpat(m), zakari247(m), sexxxxy(f), Jayjones(m), hoyiilow, Ks550(f), ayoomoba1(m), Henzok, barbiecue(f), adab86(m), ElDeshLee17(m), Mavrick2012, Phils, morbeta(m), ralijaafar, andreawills96(f), zigalo(m), Horlawoomey(m), nemadfsyahooc, pilarnig(m), arowstev2000, Daxyd4realzy(m), dimexy247(m), sparkle4u(f), EFejoJO(m), luvkia(m), Laxy009(m), boundlezz(m), Quadre, debowale00, Rozaytee(f), ehimene, oyebode95(m), Obinoscopy(m), adeoluwale, kmcutez(f), neetahRay(f), Realdeals(m), demoBaba, wizsolzy(m), Sarpyro1, Navdevgan, Skylee(m), illustrious(m), rejoice4eva(m), ivoryprime90, marosky(m), sammoe(m), DAYTEECOM(m), DecoLand(m), kolawolejohn(m), crackerspub, IRockALot(m), Nomswag, thintug, Aishat16(f), obi2m, mightyokwy(m), Abithel, Atouba, tigar007(m), Kolatune90, Stalwert, Fyngal1(f), austinebode, damiclem(m), Kam0007(m), Pricelessangel0(f), Chudymario, uniknet, UEDIBO, kelvinreality(m), Holarwale(m), rotecch77(m), Kayuspopo(m), semyman, Psalmitova, abiolert(m), ohluwanome(m), friedakara, brandon180(m), TeamLeader(m), brandydaniells(m), PVision2020(m), Jakumo(m), fatima8855(m), grandstar(m), buJu234, Ballotelle(m), Indomixx, CassieV(f), superior494(m), Belle88(f), vampire2020, Tobicrystal(m), Saintsbrown(m), neoGRAVITY(m), PrincessEni(f), meeky007(m), Godnifemi(m), meetcharles, Bobotune, Austineonyeka, babalonshee(m), pauliscom(m), yohanpaul, strongboi(m), BGSM, biodunid, debque(m), Akinolasantos(m), NiyiRocks(m), esabolu, modestrichards, IamOlusa(m), kehinde21(m), sammynash11(m), dhayor58(m), visijo(m), sulips(f), NLbully(m), Martin0(m), kemesty(f), Felixabel(m), rikzy, teniboss(m), Cleantip(m), BoboKush(m), fishbone123, Princebulky, PrinceBYC, PMWSpirit(m), prinzy1(m), Calebbold, xpizzy(m), Barrywilly(m), dzeros(m), Harnny(m), sannieday, rubyradiance(f), Sleemchoko8, Krisdng, celebrityevent0, GIDIBANKZ(m), wonlasewonimi, kenjava20, emmyspark007(m), Clardo, egbudugbu(m) and 425 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.