|Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by GnyOverlord: 5:54pm
A female thief named Biliki has been captured after stealing several items including naira notes, wrist watches, weavons, bags and many more.
The 22 years old native of Ijebu ode has been on the run since she burgled a phone engineer's home and cart away with #60,000 and three Android phones. But nemesis caught up with her when she was apprehended at the popular 'new market' in Ijebu ode. Members of the market also confirms she is an unrepentant thief as she has been caught and arrested over 15 times.
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by vivypretty(f): 6:01pm
I guess she was hoping to do her usual xmas shopping but one day the thief went to market n didn't return.
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by GnyOverlord: 6:05pm
vivypretty:
She just fix her eyes brows set getting set to make her hair judging from the tinz found on her.
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by maureensylvia(f): 6:09pm
money wey she dey thief she no dey use m buy beta thing, see rubbish trouser
unkempt hair
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by madridguy(m): 6:15pm
They want to slay and they cannot work. Nonsense. Beat her more and throw her inside gutter.
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by Annibel(f): 6:22pm
Everything must get comma.. cute girl... but stealing. thus world self..
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by Annibel(f): 6:23pm
madridguy:LMAO... hahahahahah
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by ipobarecriminals: 6:32pm
curse,yes dem mama Don cast spell on her.How far about Seun Egbegbe
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by taiyesoul(m): 6:47pm
madridguy:
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by RichiB(m): 7:22pm
Thief na thief! she as she is looking at the money lyk she wanno steal it again I LOVE HUSTLERS, GENUINE HUSTLE GIVES CLEAN CASH
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by datola: 7:23pm
Na wa o
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by Femich18(m): 7:23pm
Good for her...Lazy rat
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by Tjohnnay: 7:23pm
Na der way na
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by UbanmeUdie: 7:23pm
Such an ugly petty thief with mustered seed breez should be burnt to ashes without mercy.
The weapon in between her legs would have been enough for her to earn a living.
Indeed when the purpose of a thing is not known, abuse is inevitable.
Those young men who caught her are too merciful, gang raping would have been a first hand punishment for her because making her crime public.
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by NoFavors: 7:23pm
Slaying
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by WebSurfer(m): 7:23pm
Thank God they did not strip this one na.ked to reveal those yeye tattoos all over her body, Just Negodu a girl’s leg!!!
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by Ayodejioak(m): 7:23pm
what else do you expect from a BILIKI? Lol.
You Afonja people, you won't shar stop dojutiwa-ing. Making us freaking headlines of stories like these.
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by Odianose13(m): 7:23pm
Female thief or thiefress? Ordinary thief never do?
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by miqos02(m): 7:24pm
Good
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by ipobarecriminals: 7:24pm
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by IkpuMmadu: 7:24pm
vivypretty:
Why do ladies from that side always have this eye lashes...is it a norm
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by BornAgainMay: 7:25pm
This is the kind of head that Yoruba Muslims should be using to do ritual not innocent one.
But her puna fat oo
Make them Unclad her na
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by SIGE(m): 7:25pm
it is them them... Bilikisu Shukuratu Muniratu Kuburatu
there men are skull miners and there women
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by ceezarhh(m): 7:25pm
....all in the spirit of Christmas!
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by Archangel15: 7:25pm
Biliki, Afonja criminals
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by lost24: 7:26pm
Dos police dat release 4 15times r crazy
How will u catch a thief more Dan two time n she will till b walking on d street.
As a free person
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by JonSnow(m): 7:26pm
Yoruba people
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by dieBYfire: 7:26pm
Bilikisu
See her tear tear jeans ! I don't like all this tribal/ bigot/NCA things
Her name is Bilikisu from Ijebuode, Ogun State(**** roofs) , AND SHES A CRIMINAL, Ugly filthy piece of thrash
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by cosmatika(m): 7:27pm
Biliki might be an Instagram big gal and slay queen o, meanwhile na stealing be her work.
Why dem no Unclad am sef, I came here to see some nudies
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by BigBelleControl(m): 7:27pm
ok
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by beautyhd: 7:28pm
She wanted to slay this xmas buh it went wrong.
You guys should stop calling all these ugly girls slay mamas cos they aint
|Re: Female Thief Caught And Disgraced In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by Icon4s(m): 7:28pm
GnyOverlord:
Christmas hustle gone wrong.
Modified: Her name is Biliki. Not sure it is Christmas hustle.
