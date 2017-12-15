₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|These Are The 15 Safest 2018 Cars So Far - IIHS by AutoJoshNG: 5:55pm On Dec 13
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fNAbIFG7WY
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has revealed the safest 2018 vehicles. Good headlights and passenger protection are now added criteria as some manufacturers don't pay sufficient attention to offering effective headlights and a safe environment for passengers. IIHS President Adrian Lund said, "Drivers expect that their passengers, who are often family, will be protected just as well as they are."
The top 15 vehicles that got the Top Safety Pick+ award in no particular order are:
1. Kia Forte Sedan
2. Kia Soul
3. Hyundai Santa Fe
4. Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
5. Toyota Camry
6. Subaru Impreza
7. Subaru Legacy
8. Subaru Outback
9. Subaru WRX
10.BMW 5-Series
11.Lincoln Continental
12.Genesis G80
13.Genesis G90
14.Mercedes Benz E-Class Sedan
15.Mercedes Benz GLC
https://autojosh.com/15-safest-2018-cars/
|Re: These Are The 15 Safest 2018 Cars So Far - IIHS by FitnessDoctor: 11:44pm On Dec 13
But what is Toyota Camry doing there?
|Re: These Are The 15 Safest 2018 Cars So Far - IIHS by mammanbawa: 6:53am On Dec 14
FitnessDoctor:It's safe.
|Re: These Are The 15 Safest 2018 Cars So Far - IIHS by OrestesDante(m): 7:41am On Dec 14
FitnessDoctor:
∆ Sipping Kunu ∆
|Re: These Are The 15 Safest 2018 Cars So Far - IIHS by nurey(m): 12:06pm On Dec 14
The List is trash without the inclusion of Volvo because they have always been in fore front pioneering safe cars to both passengers and humans on the walkway.
|Re: These Are The 15 Safest 2018 Cars So Far - IIHS by tstx(m): 7:18am
cool
|Re: These Are The 15 Safest 2018 Cars So Far - IIHS by salbis(m): 7:19am
Asian automakers are very innovative and their products are pocket friendly.
|Re: These Are The 15 Safest 2018 Cars So Far - IIHS by SalamRushdie: 7:20am
Strange that no model if Volvo is in your list
|Re: These Are The 15 Safest 2018 Cars So Far - IIHS by Seedorffay: 7:21am
I rep Toyota camry
|Re: These Are The 15 Safest 2018 Cars So Far - IIHS by negz1(m): 7:24am
abeg nothing is safe last last
|Re: These Are The 15 Safest 2018 Cars So Far - IIHS by mytime24(f): 7:25am
K, nt 4naija well/pot hole roads
|Re: These Are The 15 Safest 2018 Cars So Far - IIHS by LydayBobo(m): 7:25am
tstx post=6 3295619:As long as KIA Optimal 2015 model is not there the list is supported cos I change Tyre every months like toothbrush shior. Now I buy Tokunbo tyre o cos I won't allow anyone to send me back to my village. Ko le werk
|Re: These Are The 15 Safest 2018 Cars So Far - IIHS by sleek82(m): 7:27am
6 of the list comes from korea....watch out for those guys (kia and hyundai)....they are making the competition stiff!
|Re: These Are The 15 Safest 2018 Cars So Far - IIHS by moscobabs(m): 7:28am
So if Dangote truck crushes any of these cars on lagos-Ibadan Expressway the Driver and passengers wul survive
Let me quickly go and sell my Quest to buy Toyota camry so i can be using to do yanga on railway line.
|Re: These Are The 15 Safest 2018 Cars So Far - IIHS by sleek82(m): 7:28am
LydayBobo:i guess you didn't check it well....it's the 2018 version of cars
|Re: These Are The 15 Safest 2018 Cars So Far - IIHS by mustydeen(m): 7:30am
LydayBobo:
Go and do wheel balancing and alignment
|Re: These Are The 15 Safest 2018 Cars So Far - IIHS by Ijaya123: 7:32am
It is surprising Volvo is not on the list.
|Re: These Are The 15 Safest 2018 Cars So Far - IIHS by oluwafrizzy(m): 7:34am
Waw
|Re: These Are The 15 Safest 2018 Cars So Far - IIHS by LydayBobo(m): 7:38am
sleek82:oh apologies. Thanks
|Re: These Are The 15 Safest 2018 Cars So Far - IIHS by LydayBobo(m): 7:44am
mustydeen:I don't want to derail the topic, it's about 2018 cars and I hope to get of those but believe me it is not Balancing and alignment. The tyres are so close to the ground that if you enter potholes it affects your tyre.
|Re: These Are The 15 Safest 2018 Cars So Far - IIHS by biggy26: 7:45am
Why is Innoson not there? It's an incomplete list.
|Re: These Are The 15 Safest 2018 Cars So Far - IIHS by agarawu23(m): 7:50am
Over hyped/priced cars are nowhere to be found Make I still dey manage my ajapa car before 2018
|Re: These Are The 15 Safest 2018 Cars So Far - IIHS by KingRex1: 7:50am
My love for the Genesis G80
|Re: These Are The 15 Safest 2018 Cars So Far - IIHS by agarawu23(m): 7:54am
biggy26:they should work on awareness. I won't mind buying one of their products when they have pocket friendly cars
