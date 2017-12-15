Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / These Are The 15 Safest 2018 Cars So Far - IIHS (2923 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fNAbIFG7WY



The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has revealed the safest 2018 vehicles. Good headlights and passenger protection are now added criteria as some manufacturers don't pay sufficient attention to offering effective headlights and a safe environment for passengers. IIHS President Adrian Lund said, "Drivers expect that their passengers, who are often family, will be protected just as well as they are."



The top 15 vehicles that got the Top Safety Pick+ award in no particular order are:



1. Kia Forte Sedan

2. Kia Soul

3. Hyundai Santa Fe

4. Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

5. Toyota Camry

6. Subaru Impreza

7. Subaru Legacy

8. Subaru Outback

9. Subaru WRX

10.BMW 5-Series

11.Lincoln Continental

12.Genesis G80

13.Genesis G90

14.Mercedes Benz E-Class Sedan

15.Mercedes Benz GLC



https://autojosh.com/15-safest-2018-cars/



But what is Toyota Camry doing there?

FitnessDoctor:

But what is Toyota Camry doing there? It's safe. It's safe. 2 Likes

FitnessDoctor:

But what is Toyota Camry doing there?





∆ Sipping Kunu ∆

The List is trash without the inclusion of Volvo because they have always been in fore front pioneering safe cars to both passengers and humans on the walkway. 4 Likes

cool

Asian automakers are very innovative and their products are pocket friendly.

Strange that no model if Volvo is in your list 2 Likes

I rep Toyota camry



abeg nothing is safe last last

K, nt 4naija well/pot hole roads

tstx post=6 3295619:

cool As long as KIA Optimal 2015 model is not there the list is supported cos I change Tyre every months like toothbrush shior. Now I buy Tokunbo tyre o cos I won't allow anyone to send me back to my village. Ko le werk As long as KIA Optimal 2015 model is not there the list is supported cos I change Tyre every months like toothbrush shior. Now I buy Tokunbo tyre o cos I won't allow anyone to send me back to my village. Ko le werk 1 Like

6 of the list comes from korea....watch out for those guys (kia and hyundai)....they are making the competition stiff!





Let me quickly go and sell my Quest to buy Toyota camry so i can be using to do yanga on railway line.



So if Dangote truck crushes any of these cars on lagos-Ibadan Expressway the Driver and passengers wul surviveLet me quickly go and sell my Quest to buy Toyota camry so i can be using to do yanga on railway line. 1 Like

LydayBobo:

As long as KIA Optimal 2015 model is not there the list is supported cos I change Tyre every months like toothbrush shior. Now I buy Tokunbo tyre o cos I won't allow anyone to send me back to my village. Ko le werk

i guess you didn't check it well....it's the 2018 version of cars i guess you didn't check it well....it's the 2018 version of cars

LydayBobo:

As long as KIA Optimal 2015 model is not there the list is supported cos I change Tyre every months like toothbrush shior. Now I buy Tokunbo tyre o cos I won't allow anyone to send me back to my village. Ko le werk







Go and do wheel balancing and alignment Go and do wheel balancing and alignment 2 Likes

It is surprising Volvo is not on the list.

sleek82:

i guess you didn't check it well....it's the 2018 version of cars oh apologies. Thanks oh apologies. Thanks

mustydeen:









Go and do wheel balancing and alignment I don't want to derail the topic, it's about 2018 cars and I hope to get of those but believe me it is not Balancing and alignment. The tyres are so close to the ground that if you enter potholes it affects your tyre. I don't want to derail the topic, it's about 2018 cars and I hope to get of those but believe me it is not Balancing and alignment. The tyres are so close to the ground that if you enter potholes it affects your tyre.

Why is Innoson not there? It's an incomplete list.

Make I still dey manage my ajapa car before 2018 Over hyped/priced cars are nowhere to be foundMake I still dey manage my ajapa car before 2018

My love for the Genesis G80