Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) (23221 Views)

Baby Dumped At A Refuse Site In Port-Harcourt Dies. Photos / Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance / Ghanaian Lady Rubs Money In Her Vagina Before Giving To Bus Conductor (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The woman, who had been suffering from wounds on her private part resulted from the substance allegedly given to her to insert into it for deliverance from childlessness by the Prophet, reportedly died this afternoon at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Lagos, according to journalist, Omo Edema of Voice 89.9FM, Ado-Ekiti.



May her soul rest in peace...



Source;



See previous thread >>>> The woman, Mrs. Omowale, who alleged Prophet Oni Olakanye of CAC Palace of Mercy, Matthew, Olokuta, Ado-Ekiti, caused injuries to her private part after a strange deliverance is dead.The woman, who had been suffering from wounds on her private part resulted from the substance allegedly given to her to insert into it for deliverance from childlessness by the Prophet, reportedly died this afternoon at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Lagos, according to journalist, Omo Edema of Voice 89.9FM, Ado-Ekiti.May her soul rest in peace...Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/woman-dies-months-allegedly-injured-pastor-deliverance-photos.html See previous thread >>>> http://www.nairaland.com/4102538/pastor-poured-liquid-private-part 1 Like 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala

The pastor have used her to service his juju.. Eya! 7 Likes 1 Share

I hope she makes heaven(Sobes) 10 Likes

Very sad news. May God Almighty accept her soul. My father used to say women looking for fruit of the womb are likely to be desperate more than anyone because they are always ready to do anything just to have baby of their own.



" Wawalidin wama walada " is my prayer point for everyone praying for the fruit of the womb. 28 Likes 1 Share

women ate weak and gullible miracle seeker..Imagine a a lady looking for the fruit of the womb when the same pastor wife is yet to get belle.Well,dey shud bury the goat with her.Simple women ate weak and gullible miracle seeker..Imagine a a lady looking for the fruit of the womb when the same pastor wife is yet to get belle.Well,dey shud bury the goat with her.Simple





TTC is a condition I can never wish upon my worst enemy. Even worst in this part of the world where women are mocked and pressurized by inlaws to have a child or she gets thrown out. Such woman will go to any lengths to have a child including visiting strange religious clerics and swallowing weird concoctions. May our desperation never get the best of us. RIP to the deceasedTTC is a condition I can never wish upon my worst enemy. Even worst in this part of the world where women are mocked and pressurized by inlaws to have a child or she gets thrown out. Such woman will go to any lengths to have a child including visiting strange religious clerics and swallowing weird concoctions. May our desperation never get the best of us. 13 Likes

May God protect ishilove. May God protect ishilove.

Seen. But na wa oh

Millions of homeless,helpless and malnourished kids.Yet someone somewhere will be hell-bent on giving birth to her own child.



Fuçking adopt these kids and let them bear your surnames,Who fuçking care if you must procreate!?_ 4 Likes 1 Share

v

The woman, who had been suffering from wounds on her private part resulted from the substance allegedly given to her to insert into it for deliverance from childlessness by the Prophet, reportedly died this afternoon at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Lagos, according to journalist, Omo Edema of Voice 89.9FM, Ado-Ekiti.

Sounds like black majic



In Other News

Woman Cuts Her Flesh To Remove Tattoo Of Her Ex-Husband's Name (Graphic Photos)

http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/12/woman-cuts-her-flesh-to-remove-tattoo.html Sounds like black majicIn Other News

Desperation - like pride - comes before destruction. So sad.

See wahala ni



From solution to problem

Sad, may your soul rest in peace 1 Like

SmartchoicesNG:

May God protect ishilove. What do you mean?



May the woman's family find comfort. What do you mean?May the woman's family find comfort.

gods of Men..

end time pastor

meanwhile there was an explosion in festac bridge today amuwo. Burnt 20 cars. Not a good endmeanwhile there was an explosion in festac bridge today amuwo. Burnt 20 cars.

Ayam nt understanding

Hmm, where is the randy man of Satan? But it takes two to tango. How can you allow yourself to be used as object of mockery

First be a CHILD of God before you consider being a MAN of God.



You successfully wasted somebody's life in the name of 'ise wooli'.



ONIRUURU... hmmmm.



Ejo mbe lorun... aro dake

You gat some explanations to do on da last day. 1 Like





She die



abi pastor don use her do juju



Yeye pastors, as dem no c tithes again na 2 dey use ppl do juju remain Abeg wetin happen to da gelShe dieabi pastor don use her do jujuYeye pastors, as dem no c tithes again na 2 dey use ppl do juju remain

Nt good news

cyborg123:

What do you mean?



May the woman's family find comfort.

pray 4 her too... just a word of prayer... pray 4 her too... just a word of prayer...

Ehya RIP

This one self dey collect tithe o. Tithe gang "scammers gang"

Women and fast miracles.

How can Virginia insertion cure bareness, the pastor should be made to face the law

madridguy:

Very sad news. May God Almighty accept her soul. My father used to say women looking for fruit of the womb are likely to be desperate more than anyone because they are always ready to do anything just to have baby of their own.



" Wawalidin wama walada " is my prayer point for everyone praying for the fruit of the womb.

Hmmmm No wonder Wawalidin wama walada

That's why they can die ontop Buhari matter . Even though he shits in their mouth it's fine by the ... Na the same people. Wawalidin wama walada MY ASS Hmmmm No wonderWawalidin wama waladaThat's why they can die ontop Buhari matter. Even though he shits in their mouth it's fine by the ... Na the same people. Wawalidin wama walada MY ASS