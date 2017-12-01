₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 8:20pm
The woman, Mrs. Omowale, who alleged Prophet Oni Olakanye of CAC Palace of Mercy, Matthew, Olokuta, Ado-Ekiti, caused injuries to her private part after a strange deliverance is dead.
The woman, who had been suffering from wounds on her private part resulted from the substance allegedly given to her to insert into it for deliverance from childlessness by the Prophet, reportedly died this afternoon at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Lagos, according to journalist, Omo Edema of Voice 89.9FM, Ado-Ekiti.
May her soul rest in peace...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/woman-dies-months-allegedly-injured-pastor-deliverance-photos.html
See previous thread >>>> http://www.nairaland.com/4102538/pastor-poured-liquid-private-part
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 8:20pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by sesaan(m): 8:22pm
The pastor have used her to service his juju.. Eya!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by Tinnytony24(m): 8:23pm
I hope she makes heaven(Sobes)
10 Likes
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:24pm
Very sad news. May God Almighty accept her soul. My father used to say women looking for fruit of the womb are likely to be desperate more than anyone because they are always ready to do anything just to have baby of their own.
" Wawalidin wama walada " is my prayer point for everyone praying for the fruit of the womb.
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 8:29pm
women ate weak and gullible miracle seeker..Imagine a a lady looking for the fruit of the womb when the same pastor wife is yet to get belle.Well,dey shud bury the goat with her.Simple
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by dominique(f): 8:38pm
RIP to the deceased
TTC is a condition I can never wish upon my worst enemy. Even worst in this part of the world where women are mocked and pressurized by inlaws to have a child or she gets thrown out. Such woman will go to any lengths to have a child including visiting strange religious clerics and swallowing weird concoctions. May our desperation never get the best of us.
13 Likes
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by SmartchoicesNG: 8:45pm
May God protect ishilove.
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by miqos02(m): 8:45pm
Seen. But na wa oh
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by TheHistorian(m): 8:46pm
Millions of homeless,helpless and malnourished kids.Yet someone somewhere will be hell-bent on giving birth to her own child.
Fuçking adopt these kids and let them bear your surnames,Who fuçking care if you must procreate!?_
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by donblade85555(m): 8:46pm
v
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 8:46pm
The woman, who had been suffering from wounds on her private part resulted from the substance allegedly given to her to insert into it for deliverance from childlessness by the Prophet, reportedly died this afternoon at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Lagos, according to journalist, Omo Edema of Voice 89.9FM, Ado-Ekiti.
Sounds like black majic
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by boolet(m): 8:47pm
Desperation - like pride - comes before destruction. So sad.
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by kipesco(m): 8:47pm
See wahala ni
From solution to problem
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:47pm
Sad, may your soul rest in peace
1 Like
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by cyborg123(m): 8:48pm
SmartchoicesNG:What do you mean?
May the woman's family find comfort.
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by policy12: 8:48pm
gods of Men..
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by tayo4ng(m): 8:48pm
end time pastor
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by lumides(m): 8:48pm
Not a good end meanwhile there was an explosion in festac bridge today amuwo. Burnt 20 cars.
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by oshe111(m): 8:48pm
Ayam nt understanding
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by hokafor(m): 8:48pm
Hmm, where is the randy man of Satan? But it takes two to tango. How can you allow yourself to be used as object of mockery
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by EniHolar(f): 8:48pm
First be a CHILD of God before you consider being a MAN of God.
You successfully wasted somebody's life in the name of 'ise wooli'.
ONIRUURU... hmmmm.
Ejo mbe lorun... aro dake
You gat some explanations to do on da last day.
1 Like
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by purem(m): 8:48pm
Abeg wetin happen to da gel
She die
abi pastor don use her do juju
Yeye pastors, as dem no c tithes again na 2 dey use ppl do juju remain
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by adetes: 8:48pm
Nt good news
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by SmartchoicesNG: 8:49pm
cyborg123:
pray 4 her too... just a word of prayer...
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by Firgemachar: 8:49pm
Ehya RIP
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by guy1234: 8:49pm
This one self dey collect tithe o. Tithe gang "scammers gang"
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by henkhay007(m): 8:49pm
Women and fast miracles.
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by globatop: 8:50pm
How can Virginia insertion cure bareness, the pastor should be made to face the law
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by dieBYfire: 8:51pm
madridguy:
Hmmmm No wonder Wawalidin wama walada
That's why they can die ontop Buhari matter . Even though he shits in their mouth it's fine by the ... Na the same people. Wawalidin wama walada MY ASS
|Re: The Woman Ekiti Pastor Injured Her Vagina During Deliverance Dies (Photos) by Timhigher(m): 8:51pm
wat type of deliverance is DAT to extents of him touching her private part
1 Like
