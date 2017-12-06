Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job (6009 Views)

The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock / Donald Trump Appoints Omarosa Manigault As Head Of Trump Campaign / Kema Chikwe Quits As PDP National Women Leader (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Omarosa Manigault, a Nigerian who is director of communications for the White House’s office of public liaison, has resigned.



According to sources, Manigault who earns $180,000 per annum will leave the White House on January 20, 2017, exactly one year after President Donald Trump took office.



It is not immediately clear why Omarosa resigned but the 43-year-old, who recently married John Newman, a Florida-based pastor, has been struggling to keep her job and family.



A source said Omarosa’s departure is connected to the “internal war” within Trump cabinet.



Her decision raises the expectation of round of departures from the White House going into the New Year.



The White House has said that deputy national security adviser Dina Powell will leave her position early next year.



At least 14 people have left Trump’s government.



Omarosa was the director of African-American outreach in Trump’s campaign.



https://www.thecable.ng/nigerian-omarosa-quits-180000-white-house-job 1 Share

Trump my Man. Jerusalem remains indivisible capital of Gods chosen people

The Jews anywhere they are in the world. Igbo amaka 15 Likes 1 Share

CARRY GO DONALD!!!!U ARE A BLESSING TO THIS GENERATION 2 Likes

Some head Slamming Idiots Will Rejoice ova Ds Right.



Dey be like "our Allah Is Alrsy Punishin Trump".





Dere is no Government in d World like Trump he ain't Afraid of Terrorist or deir Sympathizers The Sunnis and Shia Terrorist 7 Likes

Good let all the Obama spies and sympathizers resign IJN 11 Likes

God bless our Trump 8 Likes

Donald Trump grabbing them by their pusssy since 1960 2 Likes 1 Share

According to sources, Manigault who earns $180,000 per annum will leave the White House on January 20, 2017, exactly one year after President Donald Trump took office.

That is not money in the United States, stop comparing our devalued currency with the real deal That is not money in the United States, stop comparing our devalued currency with the real deal 2 Likes

na wa!



see as village ppl cash dis madam like sheck 4 bank..



Senator Al Hassan aka Mama Taraboa is one person to have resign from this government since she is not comfortable with the policy and way of the government but capital NO normal Nigerian mentality to never resign from what you are not comfortable with.



Are you planning to do a roof parapet?

Check out details of our polystyrene parapet installation, it is light, fast to install and durable.

Prefect for land which doesn't much loads and renovation works.

Click below

http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/6 If it is in Nigeria, she can never resign. People will even advice her to manage the place till end of the tenure and if age is a barrier she Will be advance to reduce her age.Senator Al Hassan aka Mama Taraboa is one person to have resign from this government since she is not comfortable with the policy and way of the government but capital NO normal Nigerian mentality to never resign from what you are not comfortable with.Are you planning to do a roof parapet?Check out details of our polystyrene parapet installation, it is light, fast to install and durable.Prefect for land which doesn't much loads and renovation works.Click below 1 Like

Mr Jerusalem. haters should go and die. 1 Like

I swear she no get naija blood at all. No Nigerian go resign such lucrative job for family or government. No matter the oppression she go say make she manage am 1 Like

Wow

Balkan:

Trump my Man. Jerusalem remains indivisible capital of Gods chosen people

The Jews anywhere they are in the world. Igbo amaka

Those impostors are not the real Jews. The original Jews are the Igbos.. we are dark skinned not white.. Those impostors are not the real Jews. The original Jews are the Igbos.. we are dark skinned not white.. 1 Like

Even if trump no do anything again in his tenure the Jerusalem recognition is enough...

Carry go, Ohamadike Donaldichukwu, we Igbos love you.

She was on Apprentice Season 1...



"You are fired!'



Who would have thought Trump would be president one day?





Dignity over money.



I Sell Gas, see my signature. Believe me, I wouldn't work under a misogynistic racist chauvinistic man like Trump for a billion dollars. You can even test me with the jobDignity over money.I Sell Gas, see my signature. 1 Like

Please when did Omarosa become Nigerian? Who give her passport?



Mynd: Omarosa is not Nigerian - she just has a Nigerian name - tell the OP to change the title. Quality control on NL is going to the gutters. 6 Likes 3 Shares

Head slammers poo themselves whenever this man's name is mentioned. 1 Like

How is she a Nigerian o? Fake news gidi gba! 1 Like

Trump,... the main man... 64million naira job u mean she quitted. her village people don succeed over her. no matter what,.. if my aunt try am, na me go flog her back to dat job

Resigned ke! The bitch was fired.

i remember when this girl first featured in the apprentice

Nigerians always claiming successful people. Abeg she's American Jare 3 Likes

issorite

64 million per annum!!! Hmmmm, Baba God bless my hustle.... 1 Like

Ruggedfitness:





That is not money in the United States, stop comparing our devalued currency with the real deal



Really? Really?









Fuuuck me

Who is that clown below me When you attain some level in life, you realise that there are some more important things than moneyFuuuck meWho is that clown below me