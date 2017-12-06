₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by Islie: 8:55pm
Omarosa Manigault, a Nigerian who is director of communications for the White House’s office of public liaison, has resigned.
https://www.thecable.ng/nigerian-omarosa-quits-180000-white-house-job
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by Balkan(m): 9:04pm
Trump my Man. Jerusalem remains indivisible capital of Gods chosen people
The Jews anywhere they are in the world. Igbo amaka
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by bedspread: 9:07pm
CARRY GO DONALD!!!!U ARE A BLESSING TO THIS GENERATION
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by Isokowadoo: 9:29pm
Some head Slamming Idiots Will Rejoice ova Ds Right.
Dey be like "our Allah Is Alrsy Punishin Trump".
Dere is no Government in d World like Trump he ain't Afraid of Terrorist or deir Sympathizers The Sunnis and Shia Terrorist
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by Caustics: 9:48pm
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by SalamRushdie: 9:49pm
Good let all the Obama spies and sympathizers resign IJN
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by abokibuhari: 9:57pm
God bless our Trump
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by TheHistorian(m): 10:02pm
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by kidman96(m): 10:02pm
Donald Trump grabbing them by their pusssy since 1960
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by Ruggedfitness: 10:03pm
According to sources, Manigault who earns $180,000 per annum will leave the White House on January 20, 2017, exactly one year after President Donald Trump took office.
That is not money in the United States, stop comparing our devalued currency with the real deal
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by MichaelSokoto(m): 10:03pm
na wa!
see as village ppl cash dis madam like sheck 4 bank..
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by Teewhy2: 10:04pm
If it is in Nigeria, she can never resign. People will even advice her to manage the place till end of the tenure and if age is a barrier she Will be advance to reduce her age.
Senator Al Hassan aka Mama Taraboa is one person to have resign from this government since she is not comfortable with the policy and way of the government but capital NO normal Nigerian mentality to never resign from what you are not comfortable with.
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by beamtopola: 10:04pm
Mr Jerusalem. haters should go and die.
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by MrWondah(m): 10:04pm
I swear she no get naija blood at all. No Nigerian go resign such lucrative job for family or government. No matter the oppression she go say make she manage am
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by miqos02(m): 10:04pm
Wow
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by chuckjonesautos: 10:04pm
Balkan:
Those impostors are not the real Jews. The original Jews are the Igbos.. we are dark skinned not white..
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by hooklover: 10:04pm
Even if trump no do anything again in his tenure the Jerusalem recognition is enough...
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by Guilderland1: 10:04pm
Carry go, Ohamadike Donaldichukwu, we Igbos love you.
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by AdolfHitlerxXx: 10:05pm
She was on Apprentice Season 1...
"You are fired!'
Who would have thought Trump would be president one day?
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by GasSupply(m): 10:05pm
Believe me, I wouldn't work under a misogynistic racist chauvinistic man like Trump for a billion dollars. You can even test me with the job
Dignity over money.
I Sell Gas, see my signature.
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by FisifunKododada: 10:05pm
Please when did Omarosa become Nigerian? Who give her passport?
Mynd: Omarosa is not Nigerian - she just has a Nigerian name - tell the OP to change the title. Quality control on NL is going to the gutters.
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by HajimeSaito: 10:05pm
Head slammers poo themselves whenever this man's name is mentioned.
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by babadee1(m): 10:06pm
How is she a Nigerian o? Fake news gidi gba!
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by fishbone123: 10:06pm
Trump,... the main man... 64million naira job u mean she quitted. her village people don succeed over her. no matter what,.. if my aunt try am, na me go flog her back to dat job
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by Xda59: 10:06pm
Resigned ke! The bitch was fired.
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by aAK1(m): 10:06pm
i remember when this girl first featured in the apprentice
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by lilfreezy: 10:06pm
Nigerians always claiming successful people. Abeg she's American Jare
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by robosky02(m): 10:07pm
issorite
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by Emeritus001(m): 10:07pm
64 million per annum!!! Hmmmm, Baba God bless my hustle....
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by KxngKrypt(m): 10:07pm
Ruggedfitness:
Really?
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by alexistaiwo: 10:07pm
When you attain some level in life, you realise that there are some more important things than money
Fuuuck me
Who is that clown below me
|Re: Omarosa Manigault Resigns From White House Job by NwaAmaikpe: 10:08pm
I saw this coming.
This foul mouthed ugly duckling's village people never sleep.
Omarosa fails or quits at everything,
She failed at the Apprentice show,
Failed in Fear factor celeb edition
Now this,
I'm waiting for her to also quit her pastor husband.
