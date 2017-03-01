₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by contactmorak: 9:34pm On Dec 13
This couple was spotted on a Lagos road doing something on usual as they head to their wedding venue. The young couple showed a rare example to other Nigerian couple what it means to ad something a little extra to your love life
WATCH THE UNBELIEVABLE VIDEO HERE >> https://www.instagram.com/p/Bcp8-NOh1qm/
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/12/couple-causes-stir-as-they-skate-on.html
1 Share
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by contactmorak: 9:34pm On Dec 13
Lol
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by Skyfornia(m): 9:47pm On Dec 13
WOWnders shall never end
3 Likes
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by Dreamwaker(m): 9:57pm On Dec 13
And the award for the worst dressed bride and groom goes to........... The Rollerskating Couple
16 Likes
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by Oyiboman69: 10:12pm On Dec 13
Wow! they look lively!
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by youcanmakeit: 10:24pm On Dec 13
very funny
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by kenness(m): 10:34pm On Dec 13
Adonbelevit
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by Olemabu(m): 10:40pm On Dec 13
lagossss
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by futurerex: 10:43pm On Dec 13
In Lagos anything is possible
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by Opoki(m): 12:38am On Dec 14
Hmmmm, people shaar
3 Likes
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by habsydiamond(m): 12:46am On Dec 14
After skating inside sun B4 dem reach church go come reach house dey complain see dem tire like pesin wey carry iroko tree for head....Good for them sha
3 Likes
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by MhizzAJ(f): 2:35am On Dec 14
Okay
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by ibkgab001: 3:29am On Dec 14
Where is best man and best lady
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by duduade: 3:56am On Dec 14
ibkgab001:
You want make their bones break...
Obviously don't know how to skate noni
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by 9japrof(m): 5:05am On Dec 14
I think everybody wants to be on the news, weather for the wrong or right reasons.....
2 Likes
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by thatsincerechic(f): 6:38am On Dec 14
Lol abeg, anything to trend.
This is just so awkward
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by Learnstuffs(m): 7:01am On Dec 14
They might be skating to danger soon
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by tstx(m): 7:18am On Dec 14
i love this
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by smogup: 7:28am On Dec 14
This happens when you smoke mixed osogbo and kwale weed
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by Northernonyenku(m): 8:55am On Dec 14
They are stupidly creative
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by dreamworld: 9:59am On Dec 14
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by djsalvation122(m): 11:17am On Dec 14
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by Treasure17(m): 11:59am On Dec 14
Lol. In lag, is either you are chasing something or something is chasing you.
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by Justpassingby2(m): 11:17pm On Dec 14
.
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by rotexteymie(f): 11:20pm On Dec 14
someone's couple goals
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by bart10: 11:20pm On Dec 14
Recession in disguise
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by thedondada(m): 11:20pm On Dec 14
All man to his own. Our opinions are invalid to them as long as they are happy.
Happy married life skating couple.
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by aftatechbiz(m): 11:20pm On Dec 14
Different pipu with different m-dness
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by exlinklodge: 11:21pm On Dec 14
chai
I don tire
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by Loyalblak007(f): 11:23pm On Dec 14
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by cyborg123(m): 11:24pm On Dec 14
The resolution of that camera brings tears to my eyes.
|Re: Couple Skate On Lagos Road To Wedding Venue by adeniyi55: 11:25pm On Dec 14
Walai we better them
1 Share
