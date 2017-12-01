₦airaland Forum

See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by Adverts247: 9:50pm On Dec 13
Source - INOUT9JA.COM

The bootylicious slay queen who goes by the handle phat_chyna on Instagram shared a collage of her before and after photos using the hashtag #transformationtuesday, and it was indeed a marvellous yet unbelievable transformation.

Amazing innit..? This is indeed inspiring to anybody out there thinking they don’t look good, we say Keep calm, your glow up and transformation will come through..

More photos : http://www.inout9ja.com/2017/12/amazing-transformation-of-instagram.html

Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by falconey(m): 9:51pm On Dec 13
BLOOD OF ODIN!, Look at how big that it.


Take my NYSC certificate and give me an hour with that ass

Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by olihilistic(m): 9:55pm On Dec 13
shocked
This kind of transformation will make somebody commit adultery/Fornication.

Nwamaikpe you're intelligently intelligent Sir..

Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by olihilistic(m): 9:55pm On Dec 13
falconey:
BLOOD OF ODIN!, Look at how big that it.
How well bro..
Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by falconey(m): 9:57pm On Dec 13
olihilistic:

How well bro..

Hey man, great! with ya?
Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by nikkypearl(f): 10:00pm On Dec 13
Ewo leyi

Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by emmyquan: 10:05pm On Dec 13
shocked


won't she break dat washing hand basin like dat

imagine her riding u.........1000 ways to die

Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by olihilistic(m): 10:06pm On Dec 13
falconey:


Hey man, great! with ya?
I position bro.
Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by iyketex007: 10:13pm On Dec 13
Nawao! this one na hips wey get ear
Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by Rolex67(f): 11:01pm On Dec 13
She didn't lose weight, she got tushed.

Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by HOTsomething: 11:02pm On Dec 13
Chubby
Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by lilmax(m): 11:03pm On Dec 13
it's irritating

Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by Alexdroh(m): 11:07pm On Dec 13
The right topic for be.......see a lady transformatn after she saw money

Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by unadeymadkwa: 12:10am
Same fat just got finer things....

Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by habsydiamond(m): 12:40am
The hips too big for one see underground ..Julius Berger must construct way to the centre of excellence..since the lap go block everywhere like police wey dey collect bribe for check point

Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by hoMegas(m): 1:40am
Lalasticlala ,good for Vaseline crew.
Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by hoMegas(m): 1:40am
Lalasticlala ,food for Vaseline crew.

Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 2:34am
Her skin colour got transformed too shocked

Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by duduade: 3:58am
Packaging is all that is needed...
But that fat thigh.... Oh lawd of merci
Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by Swaggzkid: 5:42am
falconey:
BLOOD OF ODIN!, Look at how big that it.


Take my NYSC certificate and give me an hour with that ass
SMH
Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by LadyGoddiva(f): 7:44am
She looks good but she still has some akpu left in her thighs.
Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by Heywhizzy(m): 8:54am
She's got a 'backyard' can I 'come pound'/ go bang bang bang like a gun sound/ --M.I Abaga

I like girls with big buddy/ shook am with my d, call am Chukwudi/ --Erigga

Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by ORACLE1975(m): 8:55am
If Guardiola is a pilot in Ethiad Airway
then Mourinho is the General manager in Chevrolet motor company,
jurgen klopp is an accountant in standard charteerd,
Arsene wenger is an Engineer with fly emirate,
then is Antonio Conte a vulcanizer in Yokohama tyres grin grin

Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by potbelly(m): 8:55am
She's still the same body wise

She just got better clothes and hair...

Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by Factfinder1(f): 8:55am
grin grin
Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by Airforce1(m): 8:56am
Rubbish

Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by escobar40: 8:56am
wow her ass
Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by olamil34(m): 8:56am
falconey:
BLOOD OF ODIN!, Look at how big that it.


Take my NYSC certificate and give me an hour with that ass


My nigga
Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by abokibuhari: 8:56am
I go release ooo shocked
Re: See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) by okway2: 8:57am
An Ibo girl that bleached. I'm not surprised sad

