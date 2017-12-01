Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / See The Amazing Transformation Of An Instagram Slay Queen (photos) (11009 Views)

'Lack Of Sex Will Make You Mad' - Nigerian "Slay Queen" / How I Taught A Slay Queen A Lesson / Body Transformation Of A Female Fitness Trainer In 5 Months (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Source - INOUT9JA.COM



The bootylicious slay queen who goes by the handle phat_chyna on Instagram shared a collage of her before and after photos using the hashtag #transformationtuesday, and it was indeed a marvellous yet unbelievable transformation.



Amazing innit..? This is indeed inspiring to anybody out there thinking they don’t look good, we say Keep calm, your glow up and transformation will come through..



More photos : http://www.inout9ja.com/2017/12/amazing-transformation-of-instagram.html The bootylicious slay queen who goes by the handle phat_chyna on Instagram shared a collage of her before and after photos using the hashtag #transformationtuesday, and it was indeed a marvellous yet unbelievable transformation.Amazing innit..? This is indeed inspiring to anybody out there thinking they don’t look good, we say Keep calm, your glow up and transformation will come through.. 1 Like

BLOOD OF ODIN!, Look at how big that it.





Take my NYSC certificate and give me an hour with that ass 27 Likes 3 Shares



This kind of transformation will make somebody commit adultery/Fornication.



Nwamaikpe you're intelligently intelligent Sir.. This kind of transformation will make somebody commit adultery/Fornication.Nwamaikpe you're intelligently intelligent Sir.. 1 Like

falconey:

BLOOD OF ODIN!, Look at how big that it.

How well bro.. How well bro..

olihilistic:



How well bro..

Hey man, great! with ya?

Ewo leyi 1 Like







won't she break dat washing hand basin like dat



imagine her riding u.........1000 ways to die won't she break dat washing hand basin like datimagine her riding u.........1000 ways to die 14 Likes 1 Share

falconey:





Hey man, great! with ya?

I position bro. I position bro.

Nawao! this one na hips wey get ear

She didn't lose weight, she got tushed. 9 Likes

Chubby

it's irritating 7 Likes

The right topic for be.......see a lady transformatn after she saw money 2 Likes

Same fat just got finer things.... 1 Like

The hips too big for one see underground ..Julius Berger must construct way to the centre of excellence..since the lap go block everywhere like police wey dey collect bribe for check point 5 Likes

Lalasticlala ,good for Vaseline crew.

Lalasticlala ,food for Vaseline crew. 1 Like

Her skin colour got transformed too 10 Likes

Packaging is all that is needed...

But that fat thigh.... Oh lawd of merci

falconey:

BLOOD OF ODIN!, Look at how big that it.





Take my NYSC certificate and give me an hour with that ass

SMH SMH

She looks good but she still has some akpu left in her thighs.

She's got a 'backyard' can I 'come pound'/ go bang bang bang like a gun sound/ --M.I Abaga



I like girls with big buddy/ shook am with my d, call am Chukwudi/ --Erigga 7 Likes 2 Shares



then Mourinho is the General manager in Chevrolet motor company,

jurgen klopp is an accountant in standard charteerd,

Arsene wenger is an Engineer with fly emirate,

then is Antonio Conte a vulcanizer in Yokohama tyres If Guardiola is a pilot in Ethiad Airwaythen Mourinho is the General manager in Chevrolet motor company,jurgen klopp is an accountant in standard charteerd,Arsene wenger is an Engineer with fly emirate,then is Antonio Conte a vulcanizer in Yokohama tyres 12 Likes

She's still the same body wise



She just got better clothes and hair... 3 Likes

Rubbish 1 Like

wow her ass

falconey:

BLOOD OF ODIN!, Look at how big that it.





Take my NYSC certificate and give me an hour with that ass





My nigga My nigga

I go release ooo