Arsenal will be without injured duo Theo Walcott and Aaron Ramsey for Saturday's Premier League visit of Newcastle.

Ramsey injured his hamstring in last weekend's 1-1 draw at Southampton while Walcott (groin) is also sidelined, although the Gunners could welcome back Shkodran Mustafi as the defender is back in training following a thigh complaint.

Arsene Wenger is likely to bring Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette back into his starting line-up after they were rested at West Ham, but Santi Cazorla (ankle) remains absent.

Arsenal provisional squad

Cech, Ospina, Mertesacker, Holding, Mustafi, Koscielny, Chambers, Monreal, Debuchy, Bellerin, Nelson, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Wilshere, Xhaka, Elneny, Ozil, Iwobi, Sanchez, Welbeck, Lacazette, Giroud.



SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Arsenal players

Goalkeepers Cech, Ospina, Macey, Iliev

Defenders Debuchy, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Holding, Mustafi, Monreal, Chambers, Bellerin, Kolasinac

Midfielders Ramsey, Wilshere, Ozil, Iwobi, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Elneny, Sheaf, Willock, Dragomir, Gilmour, McGuane, Reine-Adelaide

Forwards Sanchez, Lacazette, Giroud, Welbeck, Akpom, Nketiah, Dasilva, Nelson

Shkodran Mustafi has resumed training but Arsene Wenger is unsure whether to take a risk by using the Germany international for the game.

Aaron Ramsey is out of action for up to three weeks so will not be available, while Theo Walcott is nursing a groin injury and will not be risked.

Santi Cazorla, meanwhile, is a long-term absentee as he endured another setback in his foot injury.

Potential Arsenal starting XI: Cech; Koscielny, Mertesacker, Monreal; Bellerin, Xhaka, Wilshere, Kolasinac; Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette.

Position Newcastle players

Goalkeepers Elliot, Darlow, Woodman

Defenders Clark, Dummett, Lascelles, Mbemba, Manquillo, Lejeune, Yedlin, Haidara, Gamez, Sterry

Midfielders Colback, Murphy, Diame, Ritchie, Shelvey, Hayden, Merino, Aarons, Saivet, Atsu, Barlaser

Forwards Gayle, Ayoze, Joselu, Mitrovic

Newcastle currently have no injury worries coming into the game, but they will be without Jonjo Shelvey, who is suspended after receiving a red card against Everton during the week.

Potential Newcastle starting XI: Darlow; Manquillo, Lascelles, Clark, Yedlin; Ritchie, Merino, Hayden, Murphy; Gayle, Joselu.