|Arsenal Vs Newcastle United At 4pm by Omooba77: 10:55pm On Dec 13
Wenger, Ozil, Sanchez, Giroud and Czech to all leave Arsenal and rebuild a new team entirely.
Arsenal will be without injured duo Theo Walcott and Aaron Ramsey for Saturday's Premier League visit of Newcastle.
Ramsey injured his hamstring in last weekend's 1-1 draw at Southampton while Walcott (groin) is also sidelined, although the Gunners could welcome back Shkodran Mustafi as the defender is back in training following a thigh complaint.
Arsene Wenger is likely to bring Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette back into his starting line-up after they were rested at West Ham, but Santi Cazorla (ankle) remains absent.
Arsenal provisional squad
Cech, Ospina, Mertesacker, Holding, Mustafi, Koscielny, Chambers, Monreal, Debuchy, Bellerin, Nelson, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Wilshere, Xhaka, Elneny, Ozil, Iwobi, Sanchez, Welbeck, Lacazette, Giroud.
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
Position Arsenal players
Goalkeepers Cech, Ospina, Macey, Iliev
Defenders Debuchy, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Holding, Mustafi, Monreal, Chambers, Bellerin, Kolasinac
Midfielders Ramsey, Wilshere, Ozil, Iwobi, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Elneny, Sheaf, Willock, Dragomir, Gilmour, McGuane, Reine-Adelaide
Forwards Sanchez, Lacazette, Giroud, Welbeck, Akpom, Nketiah, Dasilva, Nelson
Shkodran Mustafi has resumed training but Arsene Wenger is unsure whether to take a risk by using the Germany international for the game.
Aaron Ramsey is out of action for up to three weeks so will not be available, while Theo Walcott is nursing a groin injury and will not be risked.
Santi Cazorla, meanwhile, is a long-term absentee as he endured another setback in his foot injury.
Potential Arsenal starting XI: Cech; Koscielny, Mertesacker, Monreal; Bellerin, Xhaka, Wilshere, Kolasinac; Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette.
Position Newcastle players
Goalkeepers Elliot, Darlow, Woodman
Defenders Clark, Dummett, Lascelles, Mbemba, Manquillo, Lejeune, Yedlin, Haidara, Gamez, Sterry
Midfielders Colback, Murphy, Diame, Ritchie, Shelvey, Hayden, Merino, Aarons, Saivet, Atsu, Barlaser
Forwards Gayle, Ayoze, Joselu, Mitrovic
Newcastle currently have no injury worries coming into the game, but they will be without Jonjo Shelvey, who is suspended after receiving a red card against Everton during the week.
Potential Newcastle starting XI: Darlow; Manquillo, Lascelles, Clark, Yedlin; Ritchie, Merino, Hayden, Murphy; Gayle, Joselu.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United At 4pm by dominique(f): 2:30pm
COYG and grab the three points!!! Don't let 2011 error repeat itself o
I will never forget that fateful season when arsenal squandered an four goal lead and conceded four second half goals to Newcastle who were newly promoted at time.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United At 4pm by hausadreturn(m): 2:33pm
dominique:TIOTE!!!!!!
Good Lord, he's late now. RIP
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United At 4pm by hausadreturn(m): 2:34pm
Ahead of today's game:
Rafael Benitez has never won away at Arsenal in the EPL in 6 attempts
(Won 0, Drawn 2, Lost 4).
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United At 4pm by ajarossi(m): 2:34pm
Not an arsenal fan but wish them all the best. Marry Christmas n a prosperous new year in advance all lovers of football
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United At 4pm by ForValour: 2:36pm
When last did Arsenal win a game?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United At 4pm by Neimar: 2:37pm
arsenal to lose
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United At 4pm by AmoryBlacq: 2:47pm
1k, this thread won't grow above 6 pages!
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United At 4pm by avrex3k(m): 2:51pm
2-0 thank me later
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United At 4pm by sarafa68: 2:52pm
dominique:
that game will forerver live in every veterian Arsenal fans. Abu Diaby sending off, the image of Chick Tiote's screemer! Oh my gawd football is a bitch.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United At 4pm by djpriopry(m): 2:53pm
sure win for the gunners,up barcelona
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United At 4pm by MyNation(m): 2:56pm
Like for Arsenal while share for Newcastle
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United At 4pm by sarafa68: 2:58pm
AmoryBlacq:what is the odd? U mean this page to exceed 6page at 1.19.
The page should not exceed 6page at 6.84.
The should stop at 6page exactly at 4.23....
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United At 4pm by KingAfo(m): 2:59pm
Drawing board, draw soup,
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United At 4pm by AmoryBlacq: 3:01pm
sarafa68:
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United At 4pm by freebuddy: 3:21pm
Arsenal matches causing high BP for a long time now.
Let's see what they got this week.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United At 4pm by deedy111: 3:39pm
Arsenal with raise blood pressure today
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United At 4pm by Sirheny007(m): 3:42pm
Thunder fire Leicester!!!
They just drew the map of Ogun state on my ticket.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United At 4pm by Sirheny007(m): 3:44pm
AmoryBlacq:
Your Juju na Helele..
3 Days after the Op Posted,
till 3:44 0 Pages...
Thunder fire the lesbian below me.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United At 4pm by LesbianBoy(m): 3:45pm
Arsenal 0 - 1 Newcastle
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United At 4pm by Lagbaja01(m): 3:46pm
Arsenal to score first, over 1.5 goals in second half, over 1.5 cards and no red card.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United At 4pm by funnynation(m): 3:50pm
Fund all fundable
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United At 4pm by aieromon(m): 3:57pm
Reporting for duty......
Aunty mukina2,e go happen abi e no go happen today?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United At 4pm by princeemmma(m): 3:58pm
DRY TEAM INDEED
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United At 4pm by busybeei5(f): 4:01pm
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United At 4pm by Coldfeets: 4:03pm
let's go boys...
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United At 4pm by fineyemi(m): 4:03pm
we can do this boys
