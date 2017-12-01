₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,491 members, 3,968,078 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 December 2017 at 05:01 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nigerian Music Producer, Sarz Shares His Experience With SARS Today (763 Views)
Music Producer, Sarz Shares His Experience With SARS Today / Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him / Wizkid, Maleek Berry, Sarz Turn Up For Mr Eazi's Video Shoot In London (pics,vid (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Music Producer, Sarz Shares His Experience With SARS Today by Priscy01(f): 12:47am
Popular Nigerian Music Producer Sarz had an encounter with SARS me of the Nigeria Police today.
He took to his Twitter to narrate how he was stopped, interrogated and finally allowed to go, but not without parting with something.
According to him he was driving without his licence…
Read his narrative below…
http://www.torimill.com/2017/12/nigerian-music-producer-sarz-shares-his.html
Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique
|Re: Nigerian Music Producer, Sarz Shares His Experience With SARS Today by billynoni(m): 12:47am
Sars pass Sarz,lol
#Abeg just for no reason,click on this link http://sharesmore.com/?r=19146 or my signature
Thanks
|Re: Nigerian Music Producer, Sarz Shares His Experience With SARS Today by Priscy01(f): 12:48am
More;
Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique
|Re: Nigerian Music Producer, Sarz Shares His Experience With SARS Today by Harbay0101(m): 12:53am
|Re: Nigerian Music Producer, Sarz Shares His Experience With SARS Today by Ajewealth123(m): 12:54am
Priscy01:how him wan take introduce hinself ？my name is sarz ,maybe the roger wey bim drop na for being their namesake
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Music Producer, Sarz Shares His Experience With SARS Today by dkronicle(m): 1:03am
Lols e b like star boy dey roger dem wella
|Re: Nigerian Music Producer, Sarz Shares His Experience With SARS Today by Ayopredict: 1:36am
Hahhahahhà so you are the fake Sarz
.
|Re: Nigerian Music Producer, Sarz Shares His Experience With SARS Today by MhizzAJ(f): 1:38am
Okay
|Re: Nigerian Music Producer, Sarz Shares His Experience With SARS Today by Topestbilly(m): 1:39am
Them know say people like you go cast them instead of demanding, them start to beg.
|Re: Nigerian Music Producer, Sarz Shares His Experience With SARS Today by hakeem4(m): 1:46am
Lol “ na you be the fake Sars “
So Sars on the beat was stopped by Sars wey dey beat
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Music Producer, Sarz Shares His Experience With SARS Today by duduade: 2:59am
SARS..
Waste of entities...
The way they ask for money as if it's their right
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Music Producer, Sarz Shares His Experience With SARS Today by aboladejohnny(m): 4:14am
"So na u b the fake SARS". lmao
seriously, money answereth all things... bliv me he wasn't saved by popularity. he was saved by the money he gave those useless entities.
MAY THE GOOD LORD PROVIDE ABUNDANTLY FOR US LOOKING UP TO HIM
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Music Producer, Sarz Shares His Experience With SARS Today by Emzyme(m): 4:43am
What nonsense is dis
There's a post about hike in student fees , threatening to hinder pple from furthering their education nd did is what gets moved to fp
*OSUSTECH* *FRESHER'S* *COMMUNITY*
*PRESS STATEMENT* *PRESS STATEMENT* *PRESS STATEMENT*
With no doubt we the community of the newly admitted students have showed marked enthusiasm for the offered admission and with ecstasy been awaiting the commencement of acceptance fee paying.But with great disappointment which we believe to be a strategize impediment move aimed at us,which is meant to make education inaccessible to us,but what baffles us most is that our community is left in obscurity on why both the acceptance fee and school fees where increased by 125% and in some cases to 215%,the whole community of fresher's in one voice not only kick against but also scorch,and reprobate this gratuitous, supererogatory, chimerical action/decision taken by the school management to ostracize us from affording education.
For this reasons,the Community adjures and behest both all her members and all admitted students not to pay a dime until after proper agreement and negotiations as been made with the school management as beckoned upon us by our Mother body,Comrade Mawonnomi Samuel led S.U.G government,and we strictly plead with our members to adhere to this instruction.
Today's fight will surely give birth to tomorrow's future, if we don't take our stand now,we might be forced to pay 500% of what we are asked to pay in the coming years...we join the SuG community in saying
*save Osustech*
*reduce the fees*
*make education affordable*
It's a fresher that turns to a staylite
Aluta continua,victoria ascerta
Tope dopechef
Chief Fresher
Osustech Fresher's Community
Nnadi Eze
Publicity Director
Osustech Fresher's Community
*PLS REBROADCAST*
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Music Producer, Sarz Shares His Experience With SARS Today by realone2012: 4:44am
SARZ on the beat met with SARS wey dey beat.
|Re: Nigerian Music Producer, Sarz Shares His Experience With SARS Today by chris4gold(m): 4:45am
Naija my country
|Re: Nigerian Music Producer, Sarz Shares His Experience With SARS Today by Donald3d(m): 4:46am
heheheh
|Re: Nigerian Music Producer, Sarz Shares His Experience With SARS Today by DoTheNeedful: 4:50am
lol@ "we are doing the same work" Wetin concern gun wielding SARS with Sarz on the beat ?
|Re: Nigerian Music Producer, Sarz Shares His Experience With SARS Today by sod09(m): 4:52am
Why going out without an ID card and no license cos you one sarz on the beat
|Re: Nigerian Music Producer, Sarz Shares His Experience With SARS Today by Ugoeze2016: 4:54am
#ENDSARS Now or Never
Funny though...greet starboy... dem sabi wizkid
|Re: Nigerian Music Producer, Sarz Shares His Experience With SARS Today by SicilianMafia: 4:56am
I smell lies!!
|Re: Nigerian Music Producer, Sarz Shares His Experience With SARS Today by realKosiEric(m): 4:59am
SARS on the beat stopped by SARS wey dey beat!!
Nice!
(0) (Reply)
Make Cool Money Here / New Video, Oyinye By Psquare Feat Rick Ross N Akon! / Saucekid Changes Name To 'sinzu SMG'
Viewing this topic: Academicwizman(m), Bjfirst, Chicent(m), victorVIC1(m), Temple1990, Izonpikin, Heryorh, markdonpuzo, hikmojj(m), orimsamsam(m), lordkit400, chygoz3(m), stephenmorris(m), Kimikazi2, stanuplane(m), ZACHIE, seuneniola(m), skillzbae(f), tunahod(m), IBNgemini, jr3, Ugoeze2016, nuelzy, EricMason(m), JoNach, GetUmad, BLINGZ88, DemonHunTER, Koolcat01(m), GeeOh(f), ilogbe(m), Succinct1(m), bethedoski(m), ARTtitude(m), handsomeyitayo(m), neonet(m), Ayodejioak(m), TalkYourOwn(m), Donbosco46, ennytcathy, okopido, dayleke(m), goslowgoslow, AetA, Jaynom(m) and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 64