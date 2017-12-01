What nonsense is dis

*OSUSTECH* *FRESHER'S* *COMMUNITY*

*PRESS STATEMENT* *PRESS STATEMENT* *PRESS STATEMENT*

With no doubt we the community of the newly admitted students have showed marked enthusiasm for the offered admission and with ecstasy been awaiting the commencement of acceptance fee paying.But with great disappointment which we believe to be a strategize impediment move aimed at us,which is meant to make education inaccessible to us,but what baffles us most is that our community is left in obscurity on why both the acceptance fee and school fees where increased by 125% and in some cases to 215%,the whole community of fresher's in one voice not only kick against but also scorch,and reprobate this gratuitous, supererogatory, chimerical action/decision taken by the school management to ostracize us from affording education.

For this reasons,the Community adjures and behest both all her members and all admitted students not to pay a dime until after proper agreement and negotiations as been made with the school management as beckoned upon us by our Mother body,Comrade Mawonnomi Samuel led S.U.G government,and we strictly plead with our members to adhere to this instruction.

Today's fight will surely give birth to tomorrow's future, if we don't take our stand now,we might be forced to pay 500% of what we are asked to pay in the coming years...we join the SuG community in saying

*save Osustech*

*reduce the fees*

*make education affordable*

It's a fresher that turns to a staylite

Aluta continua,victoria ascerta

Tope dopechef

Chief Fresher

Osustech Fresher's Community

Nnadi Eze

Publicity Director

Osustech Fresher's Community

1 Like