|Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by Blue3k2: 12:53am
…says Buhari pardoned, gave cash gifts to over 500 inmates in Kano
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/12/biafra-kanus-lawyer-writes-fg-seeks-pardon-detained-ipob-members/
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by Blue3k2: 12:56am
He's delusional if he thinks anyone going to pardon IPOB. The governors of their state couldn't care less about them. Buhari's going to have a good laugh reading this letter. He may have a point regarding Chimezie's release on bail.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by cummando(m): 3:50am
He should be investigated to ascertain his stance on the ipob issue. If found to be a sympathizer he should be sent to jail to join the others. Then he can defend them inside kuje prison .
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by Ugoeze2016: 3:53am
Are they begging now?
4 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by gadgetsngs: 4:15am
Where is our dilector?
7 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by Jaideyone(m): 4:29am
gadgetsngs:dilector was caught buying pizza in Ghana a few days ago
just like his predecessor oju iku he disguised as a woman and ran away from the Nigerian army like a pvssy after promising his followers to stay with them and never runaway
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by madridguy(m): 5:04am
2 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by HtwoOw: 5:05am
Kanu for IPOOP members
Let him give himself up to prove his dedication to the cause
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by okway2: 5:14am
We want Kanu to come and beg us himself
He's in Ghana eating banku.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by vicadex07(m): 6:10am
Lmao...the spineless, coward, noisemaking chest beaters have resorted to begging after Python danced for dem
Buratai is evil, I swear
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by Ikwokrikwo: 7:01am
Blue3k2:These Yoruba Muslims sha..
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by superstar1(m): 7:06am
Ojukwu led millions to Hades and the world of.no return and ran away to Cote'd Ivoire
The lunatic dilector led some to Golgotha and some into the gulag of the jailer before running away to Ghana.
Cowardice is part and parcel of their DNA.
If FG did not release Zakyzaky, on what grounds should FG release stup1d ipod yoots after making noise and a using everybody. They should die there and waste their lives, while Kanu is romancing a sexy opeke in Accra.
Do you know what treason is? We warned them but they were busy with their early morning jogging exercise, always thinking with their chests rather than head, always inclined to use brawn rather than brain and always acting before thinking.
What happened to the Catalonians that was your reference point? Bunchn of.illiterate jokers and envious ingrates.
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by vicadex07(m): 7:23am
superstar1:
Why are you so evil
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by DonVikings: 7:27am
Jaideyone:
5 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by DonVikings: 7:29am
vicadex07:Buratai, the Python dancer holding a python that the Late Coward Nnamdiot Cownu took to his heels after sighting.
This picture has been saved for future purposes.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by Yyeske(m): 7:41am
I thought they were formidable so why begging for their release? That lawyer should be investigated and if found he's an IPOB terrorist, he should be arrested
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by Yyeske(m): 7:44am
gidgiddy I sight you, say something
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by chiagozien(m): 7:48am
Blue3k2:zoo with their fake news.
Ipob dont beg for pardon,all they are going is for justic.
Tell us why your zoo Government is running away from their court.
Country of savages and animals
God punish nigeria.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by Blue3k2: 9:20am
Ikwokrikwo:
Lol who takes idiotic pigs of Biafra seriously. After your done with your mud bath and chest beating go sniff out your leader. Nobody is pardoning sendless swine.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by Newbiee: 9:46am
Na today?!!!!!
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by moscobabs(m): 9:46am
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by NwaAmaikpe: 9:47am
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by sureheaven(m): 9:47am
FG needs to see kanu before setting the other terrorist /miscreants free. Late kanu had abandoned them and ran out of the country to loot ipob treasury dry. They will rot in that prison.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by ipodstinks: 9:48am
So, these comrades are still in prison. And dilector is busy eating pizza in Ghana
2 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by Robisky001: 9:48am
And you think this vindictive Buhari will grant your humble request? Buhari never forgives he always find a way of getting back at you. The continuous incarceration of IPOBIANs is one way of getting back at Nnamdi Kanu.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by Seun1stson: 9:49am
Never knew they can be this loyal... smh
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by lost24: 9:51am
Y in God name should dey b free
Kanu should just keep hiding ooo
a true leader should b in d prison for is people not d people b in prison 4 d leader
He brainwash some fools n dey follow.
Wen he was jail d first n release some of d member who where jail with him neva came out.
People should alway think b4 follow people.
Especially in d south south n north
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by jrusky(m): 9:51am
Par.........what
No way I think they said they possessed zion power let that zion power free them from the jail.
No pardon let them remain their till that useless fugitive orangtan bastard called Kanu come out of his hidden.
The next people to suffer soon are the fulani herdsmen their hell day is loading.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by chancespure: 9:51am
