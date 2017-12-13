₦airaland Forum

Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by Blue3k2: 12:53am
…says Buhari pardoned, gave cash gifts to over 500 inmates in Kano

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri
ABUJA – Counsel to the ‘missing’ leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, has asked the Federal Government to grant state pardon to youths of Igbo extraction he said were arrested and locked up in various prisons for exercising their constitutional guaranteed rights to self determination.

Kanu’s lawyer, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in the letter he wrote to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, decried that “hundreds of innocent and defenseless IPOB members who are mostly youths”, are languishing in different prisons in the South East states and Kuje Prison in Abuja, based on “phantom, frivolous and cooked-up allegations”.

He further drew attention of the AGF to the fact that one of the alleged pro-Biafra agitators, Mr. Bright Chimezie, has been in custody of the Department of State Service, DSS, without trial, despite a judgment of the Federal High Court in Uyo which ordered his release and also awarded him N5million damages for the violation of his fundamental human rights.

Ejiofor noted that President Muhammadu Buhari had barely a week ago, granted state pardon to over 500 prison inmates detained on various violent offences in Kano Maximum Security Prison.

He said the freed inmates were equally treated with cash gifts containing unspecified sums of Money.

“While commending the Commander in Chief for such a patriotic act, we respectfully wish to implore the President to extend the same gestures to hundreds of innocent and defenseless members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), largely made up of Youths of Igbo extraction, held across the various prisons in the south East States and Kuje Prison in the Federal Capital Territory, on accounts of phantom charges, frivolous and cooked-up allegations, for merely exercising their constitutional guaranteed Rights to self determination including our Client who has been held in the custody of the SSS for over 14 months without trial.

“What is good for the goose is also good for the gander! If the President is a true Nationalist, he should do the needful in this regard, without further prompting. One sided justice will amount to injustice!”, Ejiofor stated in his letter.

He said the DSS had since been served with a copy of the high court order dated May 24, 2017, which directed it to immediately release Chimezie from detention.

“On the 30th day of May 2017, a formal communication was submitted with the Director General of the State Security Services, requesting him to obey the order of Court, still the order was treated with brazen contempt and disdain, as our Client was neither releasedon bail, nor charged to Court.

“Following the continued detention of our Client in flagrant disobedience of the positive orders of the Court, we initiated a formal contempt proceedings against the Director of State Security Services, through the filing and service on them, the requisite statutory forms (Forms 48 and 49), Notice of consequences of disobedience to Court Order, and Notice to show cause why the Director of State Security Services will not be committed to prison for his failure to obey Court Orders.

“Also attached for your ease of referenceare the above referred forms.

“However, in a desperate but unavailing charade to present an impression of strict compliance with the directives contained in the order made on the 24th day of May, 2017, the name of the Applicant was smuggled in as the 5th Defendant in charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 between FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA VS NNAMDI KANU & ORS.

“In the amended chargedated 21st day of June, 2017, and filed on the same date, our Client was charged with two offences to wit: (a) Conspiracy to commit treasonable felony and (b) Improper importation of goods.

“The Attorney General is therefore invited to take note of these salient points as a manifestation of obvious acts of malafide on the part of State Security Services, acting under the strict directive of the State; The two Count charge preferred against our Client in the amended charge, contained offences which are ordinarily bailable in law, such that may not warrant or justify the detention of a subject beyond the statutory prescribed period, before being released on bail.

“Charge No FHC/ABJ/CS/383/2015 above referred was first amended on the 7th day of November 2016, when our Client had spent well over 23 days in the custody of the State Security Services, still he was not joined as a party, if truly he had committed any offence known to Law.

“The State Security Services suddenly remembered that our Client should be charged to court, only when the Court order compelling them to either release our Client on bail or charge him to Court was served on them on the 25th day of May 2017.

“Since the amendment of the charge on the 21st day of June, 2017 vide the inclusion of our Client as the 5th Defendant in the amended charge, he has not been produced before the Federal High Court seized of the matter for the purposes of taking pleas to the charge, till date.

“On record, the charge came up on the 17th day of October, 2017, November 20th, 2017, and 5th December, 2017, but on all of the above dates, our client was not produced in Court, neither was the said amended charge ever mentioned in Court.

“When the plight of our client was formally brought to the attention of the Court, and the facts of the existing Court order of coordinate jurisdiction directing the State Security Services to release him, His Lordship (Hon. Justice Binta Nyako) declined to comment on the amended charge, as according to my noble Lord, Our Client has not been brought before her, so that she cannot assume jurisdiction over a charge that has not been read or mentioned before her.

“Implicit in the antics of the State Security Services is that they are in law, still holding our client in clear disobedience of positive orders of Court that directed them to release Our Client.

“It is crystal clear that our Client has spent well over 14 months in the custody of the State Security Services without trial. His continued detention is unlawful, illegal and in flagrant violation of both the positive orders of Court and relevant provisions of the Constitution above referred.

“It is our respectful submission Sir, that to allow a flagrant disobedience of orders of Court is to strike hard at the foundation of the rule of Law and thereby unwittingly bring about anarchy. See the dictum of ADEREMU JCA in ODUNSI VS ABEKE (2000) All FWLR (Pt. 10) 1625.Justice in its total practical content is truth in action!

“Justice is much more than a game of hide and seek. Our Client is therefore entitled to unconditional bail in the prevailing circumstance, and we respectfully urge you Sir, to use your good office to prevail on the State Security Services to release our Client without further ado.

“Recall that you are under constitutional Oath as the Chief LawOfficer of the Federation, to protect and ensure absolute allegiance to the letters and dictates of the Supreme Law of the land. You can only be failing in the performance of this solemn duty, if after receiving this letter, you still allows our Client to spend another night in the dreaded custody of the State Security Services.

“We respectfully observe therefore, that the administration of Justice is the firmest pillar of government. We implore you most respectfully Sir, to respect the sanctity of the judicial process, and accordingly give effect to positive orders of Court of competent jurisdiction by directing the release of Our Client without further prompting.

“State Security Services is a creation of the Law and is at all times, expected to operate within the confines of Laws establishing the Agency, and not above the law.

“It is the height of executive rascality and brazen impunity to allow positive orders of Court to be treated with disdain and contempt by the very Agency they supervise. It is time to put a stop to this impunity.

“Harming one’s inalienable right in order to serve any sinister motive is injustice”, the letter further read.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/12/biafra-kanus-lawyer-writes-fg-seeks-pardon-detained-ipob-members/
Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by Blue3k2: 12:56am
He's delusional if he thinks anyone going to pardon IPOB. The governors of their state couldn't care less about them. Buhari's going to have a good laugh reading this letter. He may have a point regarding Chimezie's release on bail.

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by cummando(m): 3:50am
He should be investigated to ascertain his stance on the ipob issue. If found to be a sympathizer he should be sent to jail to join the others. Then he can defend them inside kuje prison .

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by Ugoeze2016: 3:53am
Are they begging now? smiley

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by gadgetsngs: 4:15am
Where is our dilector?

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by Jaideyone(m): 4:29am
gadgetsngs:
Where is our dilector?
dilector was caught buying pizza in Ghana a few days ago grin

just like his predecessor oju iku he disguised as a woman and ran away from the Nigerian army like a pvssy grin after promising his followers to stay with them and never runaway grin

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by madridguy(m): 5:04am
grin grin grin

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by HtwoOw: 5:05am
Kanu for IPOOP members


Let him give himself up to prove his dedication to the cause

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by okway2: 5:14am
We want Kanu to come and beg us himself grin

He's in Ghana eating banku.

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by vicadex07(m): 6:10am
Lmao...the spineless, coward, noisemaking chest beaters have resorted to begging after Python danced for dem

grin

Buratai is evil, I swear grin

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by Ikwokrikwo: 7:01am
Blue3k2:
He's delusional if he thinks anyone going to pardon any IPOB. The governors of their state couldn't care less about them. He may have a point regarding Chimezie release on bail.
These Yoruba Muslims sha..

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by superstar1(m): 7:06am
Ojukwu led millions to Hades and the world of.no return and ran away to Cote'd Ivoire

The lunatic dilector led some to Golgotha and some into the gulag of the jailer before running away to Ghana.

Cowardice is part and parcel of their DNA.

If FG did not release Zakyzaky, on what grounds should FG release stup1d ipod yoots after making noise and a using everybody. They should die there and waste their lives, while Kanu is romancing a sexy opeke in Accra.

Do you know what treason is? We warned them but they were busy with their early morning jogging exercise, always thinking with their chests rather than head, always inclined to use brawn rather than brain and always acting before thinking.

What happened to the Catalonians that was your reference point? Bunchn of.illiterate jokers and envious ingrates.

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by vicadex07(m): 7:23am
superstar1:
Ojukwu led millions to Hades and the world of.no return and ran away to Cote'd Ivoire

The lunatic dilector led some to Golgotha and some into the gulag of the jailer before running away to Ghana.

Cowardice is part and parcel of their DNA.

If FG did not release Zakyzaky, on what grounds should FG release stup1d ipod yoots after making noise and a using everybody. They should die there and waste their lives, while Kanu is romancing a sexy opeke in Accra.

Do you know what treason is? We warned them but they were busy with their early morning jogging exercise, always thinking with their chests rather than head, always inclined to use brawn rather than brain and always acting before thinking.

What happened to the Catalonians that was your reference point? Bunchn of.illiterate jokers and envious ingrates.

Why are you so evil grin

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by DonVikings: 7:27am
Jaideyone:
dilector was caught buying pizza in Ghana a few days ago grin

just like his predecessor oju iku he disguised as a woman and ran away from the Nigerian army like a pvssy grin after promising his followers to stay with them and never runaway grin
cheesy cheesy

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by DonVikings: 7:29am
vicadex07:
Lmao...the spineless, coward, noisemaking chest beaters have resorted to begging after Python danced for dem

grin

Buratai is evil, I swear grin
Buratai, the Python dancer holding a python that the Late Coward Nnamdiot Cownu took to his heels after sighting. cheesy

This picture has been saved for future purposes. grin

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by Yyeske(m): 7:41am
I thought they were formidable so why begging for their release? That lawyer should be investigated and if found he's an IPOB terrorist, he should be arrested

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by Yyeske(m): 7:44am
gidgiddy I sight you, say something

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by chiagozien(m): 7:48am
Blue3k2:


Source: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/12/kanus-lawyer-writes-fg-seeks-pardon-detained-ipob-members/

Front Page: lalasticlala
zoo with their fake news.
Ipob dont beg for pardon,all they are going is for justic.
Tell us why your zoo Government is running away from their court.





Country of savages and animals
God punish nigeria.
Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by Blue3k2: 9:20am
Ikwokrikwo:

These Yoruba Muslims sha..

Lol who takes idiotic pigs of Biafra seriously. After your done with your mud bath and chest beating go sniff out your leader. Nobody is pardoning sendless swine.

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by Newbiee: 9:46am
Na today?!!!!! grin
Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by moscobabs(m): 9:46am
angry
Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by NwaAmaikpe: 9:47am
shocked
Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by sureheaven(m): 9:47am
FG needs to see kanu before setting the other terrorist /miscreants free. Late kanu had abandoned them and ran out of the country to loot ipob treasury dry. They will rot in that prison.

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by ipodstinks: 9:48am
So, these comrades are still in prison. And dilector is busy eating pizza in Ghana

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by Robisky001: 9:48am
And you think this vindictive Buhari will grant your humble request? Buhari never forgives he always find a way of getting back at you. The continuous incarceration of IPOBIANs is one way of getting back at Nnamdi Kanu.
Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by Seun1stson: 9:49am
grin grin
Never knew they can be this loyal... smh
Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by lost24: 9:51am
Y in God name should dey b free

Kanu should just keep hiding ooo

a true leader should b in d prison for is people not d people b in prison 4 d leader

He brainwash some fools n dey follow.

Wen he was jail d first n release some of d member who where jail with him neva came out.

People should alway think b4 follow people.
Especially in d south south n north
Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by jrusky(m): 9:51am
Par.........what

No way I think they said they possessed zion power let that zion power free them from the jail.

No pardon let them remain their till that useless fugitive orangtan bastard called Kanu come out of his hidden.

The next people to suffer soon are the fulani herdsmen their hell day is loading.
Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Seeks Pardon For Detained IPOB Members, Writes FG by chancespure: 9:51am
