|Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by Praizeupdates: 5:43am
Muscular Nigerian musician Morachi has released a catalogue of raunchy pictures to promote his new song ‘KAKALO’.
The singer who often posts pictures on social media topless in the gym shared the photoshoot on his instagram page. The pictures show the singer wearing a thong and nothing else!
http://www.praizeupdates.com/muscular-nigerian-musician-morachi-raunchy-pictures-to-promote-his-new-song/
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by Praizeupdates: 5:43am
Ohhhh my
3 Likes
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by Swaggzkid: 5:51am
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by walosky(m): 5:58am
Wetin kom be dis one?
2 Likes
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by cummando(m): 6:22am
Morachi....you don use your money drink skuchees finish you wan come try music again.
With your preek like Benson and hedges
23 Likes
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by Threebear(m): 6:27am
When talent is unavailable, nudity and controversy becomes the desirable.
He has a good body though, he could have padded his centipede though, what's the purpose of wearing a thong, when the thing down there looks like a chicken wing
16 Likes
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by tyson98: 6:27am
cummando:Se Benson switch
1 Like
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by cummando(m): 6:29am
tyson98:hehehe
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by emaxjey(m): 6:30am
is this song or xvideos ad..
That's is none of my business. My problem is I just saw my shoe maker wearing the shoes I gave him to repair and I asked him why?He said they are on road test....
18 Likes
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 6:30am
What's the meaning of this one now
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by KGBEAST(m): 7:06am
Am I the only one who thinks this guy is gay because of this picture below?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by Larrey(f): 7:39am
Still singing ? O ga o.
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by femi4: 7:39am
Small prick...doggy style go hard am
1 Like
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 7:57am
Hapuya like that. This guy was good then.
2 Likes
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by Abdul3391: 8:14am
beautiful nonsense
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 10:54am
cc lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by earthsync(f): 11:31am
the guy looks gay tho
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by miqos02(m): 3:12pm
Seen
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by Gkay1(m): 3:13pm
wetin concern me, life na per head
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by DevDenky: 3:13pm
dead on arrival, na so wizkid, davido et al take start? mtchwwww.
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by omooba969: 3:14pm
Stripper loading...
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 3:14pm
Faded memories
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by greenvillle: 3:14pm
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by Ontarget: 3:15pm
The first pic, I am sure every guy's eyes went towards the right immediately. Nobody noticed the person who the topic is about
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by SWORD419(m): 3:15pm
waiting for the day his kids will see this nonsense
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by fishbone123: 3:15pm
don't tell me something like something is erecting from under... I don't wanna see it.
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by omooba969: 3:15pm
femi4:
You're wrong.
1 Like
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by Prettythicksmee(f): 3:16pm
Not impressed,too much muscle.
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by martineverest(m): 3:16pm
Second pix is so gayish
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by mikeycharles(m): 3:16pm
But this is how Bobrisky started
2 Likes
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by kaycee125: 3:17pm
Ogume dey
|Re: Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) by femi4: 3:17pm
omooba969:I am right
