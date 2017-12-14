Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Morachi Wears Pant To Promote KAKALO His New Song (Photos) (9376 Views)

Nigerian Legendary Singer, Morachi Shows Off Massive Eggplant (photos) / Victor Anichebe Flies Dj Cuppy To His New Base In China [PICS] / Fans React To Isabella Ayuk's Beautiful Photos: "Hot & Raunchy!" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The singer who often posts pictures on social media topless in the gym shared the photoshoot on his instagram page. The pictures show the singer wearing a thong and nothing else!



Gist from Praizeupdates



http://www.praizeupdates.com/muscular-nigerian-musician-morachi-raunchy-pictures-to-promote-his-new-song/ Muscular Nigerian musician Morachi has released a catalogue of raunchy pictures to promote his new song ‘KAKALO’.The singer who often posts pictures on social media topless in the gym shared the photoshoot on his instagram page. The pictures show the singer wearing a thong and nothing else!

Ohhhh my 3 Likes

Wetin kom be dis one? 2 Likes

Morachi....you don use your money drink skuchees finish you wan come try music again.



With your preek like Benson and hedges 23 Likes

When talent is unavailable, nudity and controversy becomes the desirable.

He has a good body though, he could have padded his centipede though, what's the purpose of wearing a thong, when the thing down there looks like a chicken wing 16 Likes

cummando:

Morachi....you don use your money drink skuchees finish you wan come try music again.



With your preek like Benson and hedges Se Benson switch Se Benson switch 1 Like

tyson98:



Se Benson switch hehehe hehehe





is this song or xvideos ad..

That's is none of my business. My problem is I just saw my shoe maker wearing the shoes I gave him to repair and I asked him why ?He said they are on road test.... is this song or xvideos ad..That's is none of my business. My problem is I just saw my shoe maker wearing the shoes I gave him to repair and I asked him why?He said they are on road test.... 18 Likes

What's the meaning of this one now

Am I the only one who thinks this guy is gay because of this picture below? 3 Likes 1 Share

Still singing ? O ga o.

Small prick...doggy style go hard am 1 Like

Hapuya like that. This guy was good then. 2 Likes

beautiful nonsense

cc lalasticlala 1 Like

the guy looks gay tho 4 Likes 1 Share

Seen

wetin concern me, life na per head

dead on arrival, na so wizkid, davido et al take start? mtchwwww.

Stripper loading...

Faded memories

The first pic, I am sure every guy's eyes went towards the right immediately. Nobody noticed the person who the topic is about

waiting for the day his kids will see this nonsense

don't tell me something like something is erecting from under... I don't wanna see it.

femi4:

Small prick...doggy style go hard am

You're wrong. You're wrong. 1 Like

Not impressed,too much muscle.

Second pix is so gayish

But this is how Bobrisky started 2 Likes

Ogume dey