Who rock it better?



Gist from Praizeupdates



http://www.praizeupdates.com/between-hushpuppi-and-toke-makinwa-who-rock-this-1-2m-outfit-best/ Who rock it better hushpuppi toke makinwa 1.2 million gucci swag.Who rock it better?











See More pics of toke with her bag and Hushpuppi with his Ferrari here

You mean comparing bleached skin and instagram photo millionaire? 15 Likes 2 Shares

,... This here is not my comment, but i think this Dog wore it better 17 Likes

Toke rocked better 3 Likes

They shld go and sit down. 8 Likes

Two fake wannabe celebs.

They should forget about rocking a PJ and start working their brain, to be remembered for something much more tangible than their fashion. 55 Likes 2 Shares

1.2million, and one man dey tiwan tiwan tv dey cry for money for operation.. Na wa oo 35 Likes 2 Shares

phintohlar:

1.2million, and one man dey tiwan tiwan tv dey cry for money for operation.. Na wa oo Abi, Na real wa Abi, Na real wa 1 Like 1 Share

dunno

Nigerians self!



I don't understand again ooo...



Simple question!



WHO ROCKED IT BETTER?

HUSSPUPPI OR TOKE?



Some people are coming to give us their life history... dropping hate speech up and down...



And you expect to be rich when you can't comprehend and answer a simple question



God help us!





I've noticed that haters full ground.. so to answer their question, Hushpuppi rocked it better 15 Likes

So this nonsense is 1.2M...It's alright 7 Likes 1 Share

You no ce ur lyf why cant answer the question and leave all dis ur grammer You no ce ur lyf why cant answer the question and leave all dis ur grammer 15 Likes

please subscribe your pay tv please subscribe your pay tv 4 Likes

Wait, hush looks like a mechanic, the whites who made clothes doesn't make fitness with it,

Toke? looks like a doll

Anyways, the winner of this competition is toke by the way

I caught you, una don watch gotv tire, that man wey dey wear sky blue cloth like this, kunle something

Ifeanyi4491:

You no ce ur lyf why cant answer the question and leave all dis ur grammer

It's obviously clear who rocked it better... but my problem is with those hating on them... so unless you're one of em, I suggest you answer the question It's obviously clear who rocked it better... but my problem is with those hating on them... so unless you're one of em, I suggest you answer the question





One is a scammer, the other is a



Who am I to judge anyway.



I supply Gas to all parts of Nigeria, see my signature Two role model of the youthsOne is a scammer, the other is aWho am I to judge anyway.I supply Gas to all parts of Nigeria, see my signature 3 Likes 1 Share

Lord have mercy!

Make una allow us hear word nah ejor

Who rocked what better?? When person carry 1.2m buy common attire wey go still fade and return back to earth you're asking me this??



I must make am sha. Not for myself alone but to help folks.. It pains me to see people die of hunger and the rich flaunting wealth 8 Likes

Her sugardaddy is still dropping hard bars....... At the expense of his kids inheritance...... 5 Likes

The lady on red

Asking some questions makes us Nigerians, Intellectually Stupid. Plus, look at the slowpokes involved 3 Likes

So pathetic.



And some of their relatives are finding it hard to pay rent and eat three times daily.





Even if I get 10billion USD... I no fit wear cloth wey pass 100k.



Mal. Tafida fit sew dis kind tin for me and e no go pass 10k.



Let's learn to give to he poor always.

Look around, person dey wey never chop. 7 Likes

Wait!



Ain't PJs meant for sleeping? 2 Likes

Hushpuppi my man!

toke jare,her dress fine pass

Hushpuppi