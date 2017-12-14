₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,697 members, 3,968,775 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 December 2017 at 12:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? (18868 Views)
Davido Vs Hushpuppi Vs Mompha: Who Rocked The Gucci Shirt Best? / Adesua Etomi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Wore The Green Dress Better? / Iyabo Ojo Vs. Toke Makinwa:who Wore"butterfly Shoes" Better??? (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by Praizeupdates: 6:31am
Who rock it better hushpuppi toke makinwa 1.2 million gucci swag.
Who rock it better?
Gist from Praizeupdates
http://www.praizeupdates.com/between-hushpuppi-and-toke-makinwa-who-rock-this-1-2m-outfit-best/
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by Praizeupdates: 6:31am
Hushpuppi
See More pics of toke with her bag and Hushpuppi with his Ferrari here http://www.praizeupdates.com/between-hushpuppi-and-toke-makinwa-who-rock-this-1-2m-outfit-best/
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by FortifiedCity: 6:35am
You mean comparing bleached skin and instagram photo millionaire?
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by tstx(m): 6:47am
,... This here is not my comment, but i think this Dog wore it better
17 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by sholatech(m): 6:54am
Toke rocked better
3 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by Flyingngel(m): 6:54am
They shld go and sit down.
8 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by Threebear(m): 7:03am
Two fake wannabe celebs.
They should forget about rocking a PJ and start working their brain, to be remembered for something much more tangible than their fashion.
55 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by phintohlar(f): 7:06am
1.2million, and one man dey tiwan tiwan tv dey cry for money for operation.. Na wa oo
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by Larrey(f): 7:40am
phintohlar:Abi, Na real wa
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by deb303(f): 7:46am
dunno
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by Jackson042: 8:19am
Nigerians self!
I don't understand again ooo...
Simple question!
WHO ROCKED IT BETTER?
HUSSPUPPI OR TOKE?
Some people are coming to give us their life history... dropping hate speech up and down...
And you expect to be rich when you can't comprehend and answer a simple question
God help us!
I've noticed that haters full ground.. so to answer their question, Hushpuppi rocked it better
15 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by MhizzAJ(f): 8:24am
So this nonsense is 1.2M...It's alright
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by Ifeanyi4491(m): 8:34am
Jackson042:You no ce ur lyf why cant answer the question and leave all dis ur grammer
15 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by Investorbj: 8:53am
phintohlar:
please subscribe your pay tv
4 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by whizzyleejr(m): 8:56am
Wait, hush looks like a mechanic, the whites who made clothes doesn't make fitness with it,
Toke? looks like a doll
Anyways, the winner of this competition is toke by the way
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by whizzyleejr(m): 8:59am
I caught you, una don watch gotv tire, that man wey dey wear sky blue cloth like this, kunle something
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by whizzyleejr(m): 9:00am
phintohlar:Una don watch gotv tire, that man wey dey wear blue shirt abi native, kunle something
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by Jackson042: 9:06am
Ifeanyi4491:
It's obviously clear who rocked it better... but my problem is with those hating on them... so unless you're one of em, I suggest you answer the question
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by GasSupply(m): 10:07am
Two role model of the youths
One is a scammer, the other is a
Who am I to judge anyway.
I supply Gas to all parts of Nigeria, see my signature
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by okway2: 10:08am
Lord have mercy!
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by BruncleZuma: 10:08am
Make una allow us hear word nah ejor
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by iamsirmichael1: 10:09am
Who rocked what better?? When person carry 1.2m buy common attire wey go still fade and return back to earth you're asking me this??
I must make am sha. Not for myself alone but to help folks.. It pains me to see people die of hunger and the rich flaunting wealth
8 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by Lexusgs430: 10:09am
Her sugardaddy is still dropping hard bars....... At the expense of his kids inheritance......
5 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by wiloy2k8(m): 10:09am
niga
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by LastSurvivor11: 10:10am
The lady on red
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by Timinho23(m): 10:10am
Asking some questions makes us Nigerians, Intellectually Stupid. Plus, look at the slowpokes involved
3 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by dakeskese(m): 10:10am
...
So pathetic.
And some of their relatives are finding it hard to pay rent and eat three times daily.
Even if I get 10billion USD... I no fit wear cloth wey pass 100k.
Mal. Tafida fit sew dis kind tin for me and e no go pass 10k.
Let's learn to give to he poor always.
Look around, person dey wey never chop.
7 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by Macgreat(m): 10:10am
Wait!
Ain't PJs meant for sleeping?
2 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by Kizyte(m): 10:10am
Hushpuppi my man!
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by Noblefreeman(m): 10:11am
toke jare,her dress fine pass
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by adenugakenny: 10:12am
Hushpuppi
|Re: Hushpuppi Vs Toke Makinwa: Who Rocked This 1.2m Pyjamas Better? by jaxxy(m): 10:12am
Stupidity! Showing of ur pj on instagram for wats Black man mentality is a total disgrace
1 Like 1 Share
Fans Dedicate An Instagram Account To Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Unborn Child! / Which Nigerian Actress Is Good The Most In Crying On Set? / Nicki Minaj B4 Surgery (pix)
Viewing this topic: Ovems(f), africo13610(m), MrMystrO(m), LadyCherish(f), Jonbeezy(m), BiafranBushBoy, Dianeetdiana(f), Henry46(m), jossy4elated(f), timileyinojo(m), djsalvation122(m), saaramis(m), sirchim(m), stevedusky, tenderlaw(m), Getfun, AntiWailer, oloripelebe2, bussicutie(f), charlexarmani(m), echobazz, ken13, Adamrealman78, hizmahe(m), drmayor95(m), gigante, HEFAIROHLUWA(m), stinggy(m), 2021, neyo4gunnerz(m), Xrisjewel10, getfemmy(m), hypertension(m), Webcomb, Ebyce(f), Saintzykie, itsik(m), Jenticles(f), wacaledu, myners007, Nasamy(m), benadowsky(m), progressj, Alexanity(m), mangala14(m), Bakare19, keylaz, Citizen01(f), aizakun(m), CadetFrancis, austinbob(m), linkto, realjidejamal(m), Lucialovely(f), Shirleyrex, Nairasolutions, mattmobis(m), Toluade45, Kharez, Nimzy1111 and 99 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19