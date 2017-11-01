Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty (17185 Views)

Freeze Challenge Davido To Help Put Someone Out Of Poverty Via #TitheAgainstPoverty & He Accepted



The TitheAgainstPoverty, TAP initiative is gradually gaining popularity and it was just launched over the weekend by the "Sheeple" master himself, Daddy Freeze. People are already heavy responding and invested in it and Mr. Freeze is calling on more and more people to take the challenge.



According to him, the ‘Tithe Against Poverty’ challenge is a campaign created to end poverty in Nigeria. To participate, you must remove someone from poverty with a tithe of your income and challenge someone to do the same!



Yesterday, Freeze challenged Nigeria singer and DWM Boss Davido to do so and he accepted wholeheartedly. Freeze is surely gaining more momentum with his Tithe campaign.



See his post below...



I challenge Seun to help a nairalander out of poverty.

Yes when it reach my turn I would rather send NwaAmaikpe to his villiage never to have access to internet again in life than to help him out of poverty 120 Likes 7 Shares

ibkgab001:

Yes when it reach my turn I would rather send NwaAmaikpe to his villiage never to have access to internet again in life than to help him out of poverty Why u carry dat guy matter for head like afro? Why u carry dat guy matter for head like afro? 29 Likes 1 Share

Ahmed0336:



Why u carry dat guy matter for head like afro?



His trouble is second to none His trouble is second to none 37 Likes 2 Shares

Ahmed0336:



Why u carry dat guy matter for head like afro?

From my observation, Nwamaikpe and Ademusiwa of Western Nigeria are from the same lineage... From my observation, Nwamaikpe and Ademusiwa of Western Nigeria are from the same lineage... 11 Likes 1 Share



If we have people empowering people it will help reduce crime rate. I just hope it doesn't encourage laziness among people that needs the help.

This is the only thing to me that i have seen (tithe against poverty challenge) Daddy freeze do since i started hearing about him.



NICE ONE 1 Like 1 Share

I am a Muslim. But I accept the Daddy freeze challenge. I.m willing to give 50k to some one in dire need. But that person must be verified by lalasticlala. If I don't get by Sunday. I will take it to an orphanage. 90 Likes 8 Shares

Now, Davido should challenge Wizkid, let's see if he'll accept 4 Likes 1 Share

Whoever has money should spend it however he likes. You don't want to tithe, no problem...but don't try to discourage others who believe in the principles of tithing.



Most people kicking against tithing don't even tithe.



Kenneth Copeland, Joel Osteen, Bill Winston, etc preaches tithing and own Private Jets. You guys should stop making it a Nigeria thing.





For me i will tithe till eternity....let my pastor use it however he likes, it's not Freeze business.





Edited: For those quoting me... i challenge anyone who claims to pay tithe and is against tithing to post his tithe records either by Bank SOA or tithe card (for churches who use it) 31 Likes 5 Shares

I applaud this movement. While you give to your various "Men of God" please do not neglect the widows, orphans & the needy in your church 18 Likes 2 Shares





Nigeria Forecasted To Become The Extreme Poverty Capital Of The World By 2018 If all wealthy people (including our irretrievably rich pastors) in Nigeria should accept this challenge, Poverty will be eradicated from Nigeria before 2020.. 24 Likes 1 Share





Person need to provoke Nigeria is in dire need of a sudden revolution. 18 Likes 1 Share

Daddy freeze should be the man of the year. Not Osinbajo 43 Likes 4 Shares

KushyKush:





Watch as him go bone me till thy kingdom come I challenge Seun to help a nairalander out if poverty.Watch as him go bone me till thy kingdom come If no be say seun don Christmas mode, he for place you on Life Ban. Seun no de do all this kin challenge If no be say seun don Christmas mode, he for place you on Life Ban. Seun no de do all this kin challenge 17 Likes

That's good... 2 Likes

So Daddy Freeze is now collecting Tithes?



Wonders shall never end! Peeps shine ya eyes 3 Likes 1 Share

Na so Daddy Frezze take open him own Scam website, from day one Daddy Frezze start condeming Pastor I know he is up to something. Bewear new MMM in Town run. 13 Likes 2 Shares