|#TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by morereb10: 7:01am
Freeze Challenge Davido To Help Put Someone Out Of Poverty Via #TitheAgainstPoverty & He Accepted
The TitheAgainstPoverty, TAP initiative is gradually gaining popularity and it was just launched over the weekend by the "Sheeple" master himself, Daddy Freeze. People are already heavy responding and invested in it and Mr. Freeze is calling on more and more people to take the challenge.
According to him, the ‘Tithe Against Poverty’ challenge is a campaign created to end poverty in Nigeria. To participate, you must remove someone from poverty with a tithe of your income and challenge someone to do the same!
Yesterday, Freeze challenged Nigeria singer and DWM Boss Davido to do so and he accepted wholeheartedly. Freeze is surely gaining more momentum with his Tithe campaign.
See his post below...
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/12/freeze-challenge-davido-to-help-someone.html
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by KushyKush: 7:05am
I challenge Seun to help a nairalander out of poverty. For those asking for account number it is
0160175694 @Gtb
Watch as him go bone me till thy kingdom come
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by ibkgab001: 7:20am
Yes when it reach my turn I would rather send NwaAmaikpe to his villiage never to have access to internet again in life than to help him out of poverty
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by Ahmed0336(m): 7:37am
ibkgab001:Why u carry dat guy matter for head like afro?
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by itspzpics(m): 7:40am
Na u sabi oo
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by ibkgab001: 8:46am
Ahmed0336:
His trouble is second to none
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by eleojo23: 10:16am
Ahmed0336:
From my observation, Nwamaikpe and Ademusiwa of Western Nigeria are from the same lineage...
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by Teewhy2: 10:17am
okay good one.
If we have people empowering people it will help reduce crime rate. I just hope it doesn't encourage laziness among people that needs the help.
This is the only thing to me that i have seen (tithe against poverty challenge) Daddy freeze do since i started hearing about him.
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by innobets(m): 10:17am
NICE ONE
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by nellybadas: 10:17am
I am a Muslim. But I accept the Daddy freeze challenge. I.m willing to give 50k to some one in dire need. But that person must be verified by lalasticlala. If I don't get by Sunday. I will take it to an orphanage.
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by ElPadrino33: 10:17am
Now, Davido should challenge Wizkid, let's see if he'll accept
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by lonelydora(m): 10:17am
Whoever has money should spend it however he likes. You don't want to tithe, no problem...but don't try to discourage others who believe in the principles of tithing.
Most people kicking against tithing don't even tithe.
Kenneth Copeland, Joel Osteen, Bill Winston, etc preaches tithing and own Private Jets. You guys should stop making it a Nigeria thing.
For me i will tithe till eternity....let my pastor use it however he likes, it's not Freeze business.
Edited: For those quoting me... i challenge anyone who claims to pay tithe and is against tithing to post his tithe records either by Bank SOA or tithe card (for churches who use it)
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by Abfinest007(m): 10:17am
ur point is noted .davido wil get back to you
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by hollamanng(m): 10:17am
K
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by puregrace: 10:18am
GOOD ONE
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by datovid: 10:18am
k
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by EastGold(m): 10:18am
Seun oya help me out of poverty.
I will be very useful to your outfit
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by Jaynom(m): 10:19am
I applaud this movement. While you give to your various "Men of God" please do not neglect the widows, orphans & the needy in your church
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by tstx(m): 10:19am
If all wealthy people (including our irretrievably rich pastors) in Nigeria should accept this challenge, Poverty will be eradicated from Nigeria before 2020..
Nigeria Forecasted To Become The Extreme Poverty Capital Of The World By 2018
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by peter1994(m): 10:19am
Nigeria is in dire need of a sudden revolution.
Person need to provoke
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by chuks34(m): 10:19am
Abeg someone should touch my life biko
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by Nairalanddist: 10:20am
Daddy freeze should be the man of the year. Not Osinbajo
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by vibrant: 10:20am
KushyKush:If no be say seun don Christmas mode, he for place you on Life Ban. Seun no de do all this kin challenge
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by brownsugar23: 10:20am
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by ayourbamie: 10:20am
@iam_davido, here's my number. Siro sefin siro tiri siro siro sees siro siro sefin fife.
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by RoyalUc(m): 10:21am
That's good...
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by kokkubabboni421(m): 10:21am
Nice one from davido
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by IamIBK: 10:22am
.
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by Poorboy: 10:22am
ok, nairalanders may una contribute money comot me from poverty na beg i dey beg ooo i dey wait mail
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by debossng: 10:22am
So Daddy Freeze is now collecting Tithes?
Wonders shall never end! Peeps shine ya eyes
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by secpowell: 10:22am
Na so Daddy Frezze take open him own Scam website, from day one Daddy Frezze start condeming Pastor I know he is up to something. Bewear new MMM in Town run.
|Re: #TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty by LOC1(m): 10:22am
nellybadas:
Can you be of help to me? I recently gained admission into a federal university. But the fees to be paid is high running into 200k and I need an helping hand.
I'm ready to provide every document you need to verify my claim.
