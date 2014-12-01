₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 7:14am
In a New Movie titled Disguise, nollywood actor, Ik Ogbonna was transformed to a woman. The movie is set to hit the cinemas soon and top nollywood actors like Toyin Abraham ,Wale Ojo, Nacy Isime , Daniel K Daniel , Desmond Elliot and others were featured on the movie.
See more photos of Ik Ogbonna transformed into a woman on
http://news.nollyzone.com/photos-actor-ik-ogbonna-transformed-womam/
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by NwaChibuzor: 7:15am
Grabs vaseline.
6 Likes
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 7:26am
He looks good sha... Wow!
16 Likes
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by Larrey(f): 7:30am
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by deb303(f): 7:36am
Lolx...man -woman...he looks good though...even more beautiful Dan some ladies
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 7:40am
lol.... funny
SEE MORE FUNNY PHOTOS HERE
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 7:41am
lol
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:06am
Pretty man But she looks muscular
2 Likes
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:24am
Fine boy.
Of all the choice countries in the world,
Ik Ogbonna married a foreigner from a backstreet, slum filled, third world country.
Instead of it being a blessing, he is finding out the tough way that having a white wife is a burden.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by priscaoge(f): 10:25am
Lol He looks finer and beautiful
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by Blissbeatz(m): 10:25am
Bobrisky elder brother....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by Scholes007(m): 10:25am
Not bad.
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by Muckross1122(m): 10:25am
Lol
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by jaheymezz(m): 10:25am
me right now
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by Teewhy2: 10:25am
Really looks like one, assuming he is a lady, he will have many toasters.
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by deafeyez: 10:26am
That sweet girl in the last pix though ☺
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by emmayayodeji(m): 10:26am
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by Abfinest007(m): 10:26am
so you want to be like bobrisky now abe get ready for ur own arrest
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by phpfx(m): 10:26am
wow...make this guy no begin reason LGBT matter ooh
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by alphaconde(m): 10:26am
fine as a man and finer as a woman
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by okonja(m): 10:26am
Na so e dey start
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 10:27am
S-he looks like those Casablanca and Ocabique girls.
1 Like
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by viviangist: 10:27am
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by HeyCorleone(m): 10:27am
Way prettier than some of these slay Queens fvcking around for apple devices.
1 Like
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by quiverfull(m): 10:27am
Sheman.
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by bigtt76(f): 10:28am
Nice buh na so e de take start #BobRiskyTinz
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by princekalani: 10:28am
great work.Why is that guy pressing his chest like his life depends on it.
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by xxx54740: 10:29am
1 Share
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by boldndbeautiful(f): 10:29am
he looks like Adesua Wellington in the 1st disguised pix
1 Like
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by jaheymezz(m): 10:29am
emmayayodeji:
I see you bro..... yahoo boy
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by jonnytad(m): 10:30am
Na so bobriski start....
1 Like
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) by EmperorShizzy: 10:30am
NwaAmaikpe:Oya drop it werey
