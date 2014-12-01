Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ik Ogbonna Transformed Into A Woman In "Disguise" (Photos) (14632 Views)

In a New Movie titled Disguise, nollywood actor, Ik Ogbonna was transformed to a woman. The movie is set to hit the cinemas soon and top nollywood actors like Toyin Abraham ,Wale Ojo, Nacy Isime , Daniel K Daniel , Desmond Elliot and others were featured on the movie.



See more photos of Ik Ogbonna transformed into a woman on



Grabs vaseline. 6 Likes

He looks good sha... Wow! 16 Likes

Lolx...man -woman...he looks good though...even more beautiful Dan some ladies 25 Likes 2 Shares





lol

But she looks muscular Pretty manBut she looks muscular 2 Likes









Fine boy.



Of all the choice countries in the world,

Ik Ogbonna married a foreigner from a backstreet, slum filled, third world country.



Instead of it being a blessing, he is finding out the tough way that having a white wife is a burden. Fine boy.Of all the choice countries in the world,Ik Ogbonna married a foreigner from a backstreet, slum filled, third world country.Instead of it being a blessing, he is finding out the tough way that having a white wife is a burden. 2 Likes 1 Share

Lol He looks finer and beautiful

Bobrisky elder brother.... 1 Like 1 Share

Not bad.

Lol

me right now

Really looks like one, assuming he is a lady, he will have many toasters.

That sweet girl in the last pix though ☺

so you want to be like bobrisky now abe get ready for ur own arrest





fine as a man and finer as a woman

Na so e dey start

S-he looks like those Casablanca and Ocabique girls. 1 Like

Way prettier than some of these slay Queens fvcking around for apple devices. 1 Like

Sheman.

Nice buh na so e de take start #BobRiskyTinz

great work.Why is that guy pressing his chest like his life depends on it.

1 Share

he looks like Adesua Wellington in the 1st disguised pix 1 Like

emmayayodeji:

I see you bro..... yahoo boy I see you bro..... yahoo boy

Na so bobriski start.... 1 Like