Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP / Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election / Why Babangida, Gusau Removed Me From Power – Buhari

Chairman of the National Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)and Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has urged PDP leaders and members to focus on regaining power in 2019.



Mr Fidelis Soriwei, the Special Adviser on Media Relations to Dickson, said the Governor made the call when he led members of Reconciliation Committee on a visit to the Chairman of DAAR Communications, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, in Abuja on Wednesday.



Dickson said that while the past was important as a guide to shape the future, the PDP leaders and members had a responsibility to focus their energy on the challenges ahead.



He said the visit was to interact with Dokpesi and other leaders on ways to move the party forward.



He commended Dokpesi for his maturity and love for the party as shown by the statement he issued accepting the outcome of the convention and restraining his supporters.



“Now the convention has come and gone the way it did.



As party leaders, we know that even though it was a family contest, there was need to reach out to leaders who have played key roles in the party, and whose contributions moving forward would continue to be significant.



“We thought we should interact with you, to share ideas with you, to discuss some of the concerns and issues that have arisen after the convention.



“Primarily, it is not with a view to looking back as much as we would like all of us to focus on the future to see how we can get to our desired destination.



In his reaction, Dokpesi assured Dickson and the members of the committee of his determination to sustain his continuous support for the PDP.



He stressed that he would not withdraw his support from the party as a result of the events of Saturday 9 December Convention, which produced Chief Uche Secondus as National Chairman.



He said that his major mission was to oust the ruling All Progressives Congress from power in 2019.



Dokpesi recalled his pre-convention position that the outcome of the convention would be accepted since being Chairman was not a do or die affair.



“I believe that Nigerians will recall that I said that the convention and the election that we are going into was not a matter of life and death.



“I did say that I was conscious of the fact that power comes from God.



” I also said whoever emerges, I will give my unconditional support, to ensure that this party is able to fulfill its mission, to ensure that the challenges that are ahead can be overcome much more easily.



“I had defining moments where I would have on that Saturday made one or two statements that would have totally damaged the convention. But that is not my mission.



“My mission is to ensure that this present APC Government is removed out of office.



“So whatever were the shortcomings, I had already agreed and and I signed documents twice that I would unconditionally support whoever comes out of it.



“So here I am, I am willing, ready, prepared to allow the PDP have its breath. I pray for the PDP, I pray that we get it right,” Dokpesi said.



He assured the committee members of his continuous support to the PDP.



“I will not because of the events of that day withdraw my support from the party.



He commended Dickson for his commitment and sacrifices in ensuring the prevalence of peace within the PDP.



He noted that the committee’s visit was the first of its kind embarked upon by PDP leaders immediately after a national convention.



2019 is going to be a tough one cause apc can't let go but at the end they will be flushed out from aso rock......... pdp can only achieve these mission with the help of biacan "THE GENERAL QUEEN" so I'm still waiting for them

Oga dokpesi, u mean d ruling party....impossicat 1 Like

Dokpesi Thief, big thief dat collected #2.2billion from GEJ and his ATM Dansuki. No wonder his political platform program on Ray Power has always been Anti-PMB. All they do at dat useless AIT and dat program runs from 9:15am - 9:45am is to attack and condemn APC lead govt.

Checkout Mommoh and Channels TV. Well Articulate TV station 19 Likes 2 Shares

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 4 Likes 1 Share

adem30:











MISSION IMPOSSIBLE Very possible sir. Analytically the northern votes shall be divided between two candidates which apc solely enjoyed in the last election. Kano can't give apc 1.9m votes this time. SS SE where not duly recognized in Buhari administration however their maximum support for PDP is expected. SW is unpredictable for now till chief Bola Tinubu decides for them. Okpari!! Looking at these the mission is possible. Very possible sir. Analytically the northern votes shall be divided between two candidates which apc solely enjoyed in the last election. Kano can't give apc 1.9m votes this time. SS SE where not duly recognized in Buhari administration however their maximum support for PDP is expected. SW is unpredictable for now till chief Bola Tinubu decides for them. Okpari!! Looking at these the mission is possible. 4 Likes 1 Share

Apc is pdp pdp is apc 1 Like

emmie14:



Very possible sir. Analytically the northern votes shall be divided between two candidates which apc solely enjoyed in the last election. Kano can't give apc 1.9m votes this time. SS SE where not duly recognized in Buhari administration however their maximum support for PDP is expected. SW is unpredictable for now till chief Bola Tinubu decides for them. Okpari!! Looking at these the mission is possible.

And who tell you Rivers state will give PDP 1.4m votes this time? All those manipulations you did during last election that got you 10m votes can never happen again. Just imagine Anambra state that can not get 500,000 votes both in 2013 and 2017 gubernatorial election were able to deliver 700,000 votes to Jonathan through their fraudulent rigging. You should know that there won't be room for such rubbish And who tell you Rivers state will give PDP 1.4m votes this time? All those manipulations you did during last election that got you 10m votes can never happen again. Just imagine Anambra state that can not get 500,000 votes both in 2013 and 2017 gubernatorial election were able to deliver 700,000 votes to Jonathan through their fraudulent rigging. You should know that there won't be room for such rubbish 9 Likes 1 Share

emmie14:



Very possible sir. Analytically the northern votes shall be divided between two candidates which apc solely enjoyed in the last election. Kano can't give apc 1.9m votes this time. SS SE where not duly recognized in Buhari administration however their maximum support for PDP is expected. SW is unpredictable for now till chief Bola Tinubu decides for them. Okpari!! Looking at these the mission is possible.

You are still dreaming abi?, continue. You are still dreaming abi?, continue. 7 Likes 1 Share

7lives:





You are still dreaming abi?, continue. Dream come truth Dream come truth 1 Like 1 Share

adem30:





And who tell you Rivers state will give PDP 1.4m votes this time? All those manipulations you did during last election that got you 10m votes can never happen again. Just imagine Anambra state that can not get 500,000 votes both in 2013 and 2017 gubernatorial election were able to deliver 700,000 votes to Jonathan through their fraudulent rigging. You should know that there won't be room for such rubbish who told that pdp will lose. The new pdp in APC are going back to their root who told that pdp will lose. The new pdp in APC are going back to their root

emmie14:

who told that pdp will lose. The new pdp in APC are going back to their root

I Pray they go back early. I Pray they go back early. 1 Like

adem30:





I Pray they go back early. Some will remain as love-vendor. Some will remain as love-vendor.

That's most people's mission too.





https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/239651-newly-registered-party-apda-erupts-crisis-suspends-dokpesi-nwanyanwu.html/



Here we go, another political oloshi...



ADPC DPAD; There was this political party that this bros was recently associated with, abi I don kpef the weed too much?Here we go, another political oloshi... 2 Likes

lol...



the same dokpesi that couldn't win ordinary PDP chairmanship position..



the same dokpesi that cant pay his staff salaries @ AIT....



maybe he should run for chairmanship position in his local government



someone credible needs to oust APC truly.. but not dokpesi 1 Like

ok

That's all? Remove APC, and then...? Shameless and clueless bunch of thieves! Your boss Jonathan nearly milked us dry. We are not getting what we bargained from APC, but we will NEVER again go back to Egypt...Jonathan and his cohorts are Egyptians God rescued us from. 5 Likes 2 Shares

And your mission has failed already. You corrupt fool! 4 Likes 1 Share

After removal, what next? 4 Likes 1 Share

CHAIIIIIIIIII THIS STATEMENT STRONGGGGGGG!!!

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 1 Like

This is my senior.

We went to the same secondary school.

But I'm just 30 yrs old.

Loyola College Ibadan.

UP school.

Cool

Amen!

Operation Save Nigeria...

Future Impossible tense. 2 Likes 1 Share

It should be the mission of all Nigerians

If only buhari wud work with the right people pdp wud have been history bt see now they hv the nerve to talk even all all the rubbish they did

You'll soon go back to detention 1 Like