My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by stephanie11: 7:36am
Chairman of the National Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)and Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has urged PDP leaders and members to focus on regaining power in 2019.
Mr Fidelis Soriwei, the Special Adviser on Media Relations to Dickson, said the Governor made the call when he led members of Reconciliation Committee on a visit to the Chairman of DAAR Communications, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, in Abuja on Wednesday.
Dickson said that while the past was important as a guide to shape the future, the PDP leaders and members had a responsibility to focus their energy on the challenges ahead.
He said the visit was to interact with Dokpesi and other leaders on ways to move the party forward.
He commended Dokpesi for his maturity and love for the party as shown by the statement he issued accepting the outcome of the convention and restraining his supporters.
“Now the convention has come and gone the way it did.
As party leaders, we know that even though it was a family contest, there was need to reach out to leaders who have played key roles in the party, and whose contributions moving forward would continue to be significant.
“We thought we should interact with you, to share ideas with you, to discuss some of the concerns and issues that have arisen after the convention.
“Primarily, it is not with a view to looking back as much as we would like all of us to focus on the future to see how we can get to our desired destination.
In his reaction, Dokpesi assured Dickson and the members of the committee of his determination to sustain his continuous support for the PDP.
He stressed that he would not withdraw his support from the party as a result of the events of Saturday 9 December Convention, which produced Chief Uche Secondus as National Chairman.
He said that his major mission was to oust the ruling All Progressives Congress from power in 2019.
Dokpesi recalled his pre-convention position that the outcome of the convention would be accepted since being Chairman was not a do or die affair.
“I believe that Nigerians will recall that I said that the convention and the election that we are going into was not a matter of life and death.
“I did say that I was conscious of the fact that power comes from God.
” I also said whoever emerges, I will give my unconditional support, to ensure that this party is able to fulfill its mission, to ensure that the challenges that are ahead can be overcome much more easily.
“I had defining moments where I would have on that Saturday made one or two statements that would have totally damaged the convention. But that is not my mission.
“My mission is to ensure that this present APC Government is removed out of office.
“So whatever were the shortcomings, I had already agreed and and I signed documents twice that I would unconditionally support whoever comes out of it.
“So here I am, I am willing, ready, prepared to allow the PDP have its breath. I pray for the PDP, I pray that we get it right,” Dokpesi said.
He assured the committee members of his continuous support to the PDP.
“I will not because of the events of that day withdraw my support from the party.
He commended Dickson for his commitment and sacrifices in ensuring the prevalence of peace within the PDP.
He noted that the committee’s visit was the first of its kind embarked upon by PDP leaders immediately after a national convention.
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by biacan(f): 7:36am
2019 is going to be a tough one cause apc can't let go but at the end they will be flushed out from aso rock......... pdp can only achieve these mission with the help of biacan "THE GENERAL QUEEN" so I'm still waiting for them
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by ucnwafor(m): 8:07am
Oga dokpesi, u mean d ruling party....impossicat
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by agbangam: 8:14am
Dokpesi Thief, big thief dat collected #2.2billion from GEJ and his ATM Dansuki. No wonder his political platform program on Ray Power has always been Anti-PMB. All they do at dat useless AIT and dat program runs from 9:15am - 9:45am is to attack and condemn APC lead govt.
Checkout Mommoh and Channels TV. Well Articulate TV station
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by adem30: 8:15am
stephanie11:
MISSION IMPOSSIBLE
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by emmie14: 8:27am
adem30:Very possible sir. Analytically the northern votes shall be divided between two candidates which apc solely enjoyed in the last election. Kano can't give apc 1.9m votes this time. SS SE where not duly recognized in Buhari administration however their maximum support for PDP is expected. SW is unpredictable for now till chief Bola Tinubu decides for them. Okpari!! Looking at these the mission is possible.
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by chiagozien(m): 8:29am
Apc is pdp pdp is apc
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by adem30: 9:50am
emmie14:
And who tell you Rivers state will give PDP 1.4m votes this time? All those manipulations you did during last election that got you 10m votes can never happen again. Just imagine Anambra state that can not get 500,000 votes both in 2013 and 2017 gubernatorial election were able to deliver 700,000 votes to Jonathan through their fraudulent rigging. You should know that there won't be room for such rubbish
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by 7lives: 10:20am
emmie14:
You are still dreaming abi?, continue.
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by emmie14: 10:33am
7lives:Dream come truth
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by emmie14: 10:36am
adem30:who told that pdp will lose. The new pdp in APC are going back to their root
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by adem30: 11:26am
emmie14:
I Pray they go back early.
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by emmie14: 12:06pm
adem30:Some will remain as love-vendor.
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by okonja(m): 1:20pm
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by Sijo01(f): 1:21pm
That's most people's mission too.
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by BruncleZuma: 1:21pm
ADPC DPAD; There was this political party that this bros was recently associated with, abi I don kpef the weed too much?
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/239651-newly-registered-party-apda-erupts-crisis-suspends-dokpesi-nwanyanwu.html/
Here we go, another political oloshi...
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by piagetskinner(m): 1:21pm
lol...
the same dokpesi that couldn't win ordinary PDP chairmanship position..
the same dokpesi that cant pay his staff salaries @ AIT....
maybe he should run for chairmanship position in his local government
someone credible needs to oust APC truly.. but not dokpesi
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by slawomir: 1:22pm
ok
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by TheAngry1: 1:22pm
That's all? Remove APC, and then...? Shameless and clueless bunch of thieves! Your boss Jonathan nearly milked us dry. We are not getting what we bargained from APC, but we will NEVER again go back to Egypt...Jonathan and his cohorts are Egyptians God rescued us from.
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by michoim(m): 1:22pm
And your mission has failed already. You corrupt fool!
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by Criis(m): 1:22pm
After removal, what next?
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by bedspread: 1:22pm
CHAIIIIIIIIII THIS STATEMENT STRONGGGGGGG!!!
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by akeentech(m): 1:23pm
MISSION IMPOSSIBLE
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by pol23: 1:23pm
This is my senior.
We went to the same secondary school.
But I'm just 30 yrs old.
Loyola College Ibadan.
UP school.
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by miqos02(m): 1:23pm
Cool
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by YelloweWest: 1:24pm
Amen!
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by maestroferddi: 1:24pm
Operation Save Nigeria...
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by ProWalker: 1:24pm
stephanie11:
Future Impossible tense.
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by yeahh(m): 1:25pm
It should be the mission of all Nigerians
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by jaxxy(m): 1:25pm
If only buhari wud work with the right people pdp wud have been history bt see now they hv the nerve to talk even all all the rubbish they did
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by Wizberg12(m): 1:25pm
You'll soon go back to detention
|Re: My Mission Is To Remove APC From Power - Dokpesi by qleap2all(m): 1:25pm
After thought. Your mission is to truncate your case! Making noise all about , only 66 votes. Ask Secondus and Adeniran how them do am bro
