₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,697 members, 3,968,778 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 December 2017 at 12:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors (5089 Views)
Nigeria Out Of Top 10 Most Corrupt Nations – [full List] / States And Number Of Federal Civil Servants / FG To Borrow To Pay N165bn Salaries Of Civil Servants - Adeosun (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by pafra(m): 8:46am
MEET ONE MOST CORRUPT CIVIL SERVANT RICHER THAN 4 NORTHERN GOVERNORS.
“Civil servant to forfeit 86 vehicles, four houses to FG
The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Apo, Abuja, has ordered that 86 luxury vehicles, together with four houses and a quarry plant in Abuja, belonging to a civil servant, Mr. Ibrahim Tumsah, be temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government.
The luxury vehicles were allegedly seized from Tumsah, a director in the federal Civil Service.” - PUNCH
An online Magazine known as BizWatch profiled him in August 2017 as
“CORRUPT BILLIONAIRE: THE UNTOLD WEALTH OF FINANCE/ACCOUNT DIRECTOR OF MIN. OF POWER, WORKS & HOUSING; IBRAHIM TUMSAH WHO IS RICHER THAN FOUR NORTHERN GOVERNORS”.
This is part of the examples of #CorruptionInMDAs that CATBAN is talking about.
CORRUPT BILLIONAIRE: THE UNTOLD WEALTH OF FINANCE/ACCOUNT DIRECTOR OF MIN. OF POWER, WORKS & HOUSING; IBRAHIM TUMSAH WHO IS RICHER THAN FOUR NORTHERN GOVERNORS – PART 1
Source: http://www.biznesswatch.com/corrupt-billionaire-the-untold-wealth-of-financeaccount-director-of-min-of-power-works-housing-ibrahim-tumsah-who-is-richer-than-four-northern-governors-part-1/
Civil servant to forfeit 86 vehicles, four houses to FG
http://punchng.com/civil-servant-to-forfeit-86-vehicles-four-houses-to-fg/
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by matty01: 8:50am
pafra:is this a joke or what? Really there was country.
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by Shedrack777(m): 8:53am
no picture to support
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by ehbellsho(m): 8:56am
Na wa o
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by MayorofLagos(m): 9:18am
pafra:
This guy is one of reasons we do not have sustainable power in the country.
8 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by bernf16(m): 10:34am
...not his faults though! the system isnt structured to restrict corruption, infact Nigerian system is nurtured to 100ly corroborate it...anoda APC saga, and this guy will be dealt with just to prove to Nigerians that they are after corruption.
When we all know, our political office holders are far more worse...
MayorofLagos:
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by bakila: 10:58am
matty01:Yes there was a country, where the Tumsahs of that country are celebrated and rewarded with senatorial seat.
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by hisgrace090: 11:05am
Nigeria under operation grab your share and clean mouth.
2 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by Northernonyenku(m): 11:23am
Who blow this one whistle
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by iluvdonjazzy: 11:27am
ginemenafi nnanyan.
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by authehighness: 11:29am
northerners,are the problem and reason nigeria is so underdevelop,they bring nothing and loot everything,gowon,declare during his regime,that,there too much money,that he don't know,what to use the money for,he end up looting everything,buhar looted,in his coming and still looting,babangida excess,abacha three much,even abdulsalami in his short reing loot massively,gej loot,that is not upto,an atom of what this men looted,the northerners are shouting corruption.
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by Bari22(m): 11:35am
Is this real?
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by Boleyndynasty2(f): 11:40am
authehighness:Egbon is the full stop on your phone not working? All this epistle and one full stop
Lol just teasing
4 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by Treasure17(m): 11:46am
Oh lawd! This country is a complete mess. Is as if corruption runs in our DNA.
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by BruncleZuma: 11:52am
And somebody will wake up, brush teeth and sit down to type Sai Baba then call anyone opposing their demagogic views an IPOB yoot whilst calling themselves patriots...ohhhhh physicians heal thyselves.
Nigeria's problems will never and has never been about Ibo or Yoruba it has been the fulas and the bahaushes all along.
Quote reasonably.
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by helphelp: 11:52am
Jesu
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by skyman200(m): 11:52am
so bad,some people are very wicked, is show how corruption is killing this country, only God can save this country.
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by gurunlocker: 11:52am
One thing is sure, they still won't do anything to him.... He is a Northerner.
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by chinkzi: 11:53am
ehbellsho:
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by yomalex(m): 11:53am
weke
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by Jonjerrie(m): 11:53am
1
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by Aieboocaar(m): 11:53am
gurunlocker:
This would be the final nail on the coffin for Buhari and his so called Anti-corruption crusade!!
APC should as well kiss their retaining power in 2019 goodbye if the Dullard-in-chief doesn't act on this one
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by Doerstech(m): 11:53am
Just imagine
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by BabaCommander: 11:53am
Buhary is the grand patron of corruption.
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by jericco1(m): 11:54am
zombie, he's volunteered to be a scape goat.
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by datola: 11:54am
ok
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by deebsman1(m): 11:54am
If the Nigeria's civil service can be overhauled, there would be a lot of changes in the country. Those guys are far corrupt than the politicians and saddest part is they are much more many than the politicians. Civil service is the beginning of the rot of the Nigerian society.
70% of the corrupt politicians are from the same civil service from local government level to federal.
#weneedcivilservicereform.
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by chloedogie(m): 11:54am
make una thank God day den even nail am and catch am and he was forced to forfeit everything. In those days, there were over one thousand of them in the country and they all made away with their loots. At-least accountability dey small now. Hopefully gradually this country will change. HOPEFULLY.
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by lawyer(m): 11:55am
.
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by nairavsdollars: 11:55am
Why are people stealing under Fashola?
I heard someone also stole under him as governor in Lagos before he was sacked
That person is now a strongman in the sttate
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by buchilino(m): 11:56am
DIS IS NOTHING COMPARED 2 D CORRUPTION HAPPENING AT D NA
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah Musa: The Most Corrupt Civil Servant, Richer Than 4 Governors by Offpoint: 11:56am
nice one
What Happens To Adedibu? / Obj Score Card / Obj: "election Do Or Die Affair"
Viewing this topic: StateNews, ENDTIMEgist(m), treelz(m), temmypotter(m), zeezee007, buzz8u, itsme9jaG(f), Isantimkiet, BadBlaize(m), Nairalanddist, ask4double(m), blackbeau1(f), edgeP(m), dellabella(m), obanlajames, Academicwizman(m), moyoz(m), kumari089(m), Donaltus, Juliuxxx, skimmy005, MORPHYLEE, omoobi(m), davies123, damosade(m), NavierStokes(m), nzekingsley(m), MemeTroll, boxymccoy(m), amojis(m), Chiccly(f), hayzed1090, Wheezdwisdom(m), Yakeeboy, lovere, tayecrypto, sunnyworld2love(m), lawyer(m), uchennata, denuda, Topend, captain2020(m), ayxmania, johnie, hadura29(m), loshybab(m), ahiarah, BlaQWolf, jevonny2, MeinKampf, abudawah(m), LoJ, austineaddy, Mightymiracle, Ezemarcel(m), TooNoisy(f), chuksanambra, daretayo(m), NwaAmaikpe, stharley, Ayindesegun10(m), tempest12, sambrow(m), xris5050(m), martineverest(m), felixomor, Abfinest007(m), Johnrake69, eGarage(m), c12112, sustained, seunfash16, Olupery(m), abbeyboy2o15, Phboy1(m), BelloSKK, jagabanjbl(m), yellow237(m), ashile(m), hakeem4(m), bender(m), Innu, nicemuyoo, xtiandamondre(m), Ekatwins, Jonjerrie(m), abiodunbright(m), manuelzz(m), ceeroh(m), Sammymyte(m), Eralia, greatmutt64(f), 360command, smada13(m), aLgoridim(m), LaClicKLaBenDin(m), Bodmas06, elbashyr(m), Turboking(m), Heavenian, DONADAMS(m), Toybreezy, uzoizuce00898, DonCandido, Abdul10234040, danjaD(m), Phatmyk(m), abmendozer(m), stephanie11, cyberblood, calyto, SlayQueenSlayer, emamos, SkyLinkss(m), EmekaBlue(m), miqos02(m), nowornever2016, Madutch007, muffet, JojoArmani(m), thanormallooney, kennyone, xtgozie(m), Diablo666, Bhol28, Aduksade(f), justlaw(m), Adedolapo1406(m), PACHRIS(m), Jackeeh(m), abbeyty(m), donwilly3, olatunjin(m), Ekoishome, acc2020(m), Ice4jez(m), Johnsegun54(m), pemiivy84(f), dee99, afrimerch, Akataka, feeloscar(m), Ebidave001(m), donpichie, Kennitrust, HolyPaul, Tdarry, Kmartt(m), Optofrank, pope191, futprintz(m), Timawuj(m), KingHenry2, Nasige(m), naijainform, elmisti(m), sylva1, Samtowo(m), shogbenga, Dc4life(m), Adefemiaderoju1, fhemmie, olaideday, tochukwuifediba, schoolsinabuja, oyatake200, akdam, webmaster0(m), nairavsdollars, maco22(m), bsalawu, xammyx(m), akara(m), deloby123(m), Bilec, Jacseyi(m), oladelove, KINGSP(m), BruncleZuma, teelaw4life(m), konklud22(m), Lorhdany(m), Banter1, Sluganmorris, dewale1234(m), XYZeee, Gloriouspa(m), Spanner4(m), Dannys85(m), Gryffindor, JOSSYTEM(f), Emarc16(m), freezyprinzy(m), Imarnuel04(m), Mrcharming(m), Ejomax77(m), rash47(m), donogaga(m), lekahm(m), OPAUGBEE(m), phillip9145(m), Sirheny007(m), arherfish, jawjaw1, urpee28(m), steric58(m), Mztarstrechy(m), engrhorla(m), ultimate77(m), Cairoboy(m), Factfinder1(f), Beblessedbaba, Thorganx, dinana(m), vivlyviv, kudosamass(m), debque(m), papaput2(m), NORSIYK(m), jamesy212(m), benosky(m), Mrteju(m), mistarsam(m), Richmondoau(m), MrRichy(m), Deeejah(f), adeom141(m), quadreyatom(m), Humbledude(m), jamesibor, ikemeze, EkegboDavidOd, aciza, Uchefame(m), RotgakSlay(m), peace2all(m), openmine(m), cpsowelle, Quantumheight(m), muhammad09(m), Patrotism, Elnuk34(m), melvo001(m), Suyaman2015, Adewabdul, IDERAWOLE(m), raziboi(m), eleojo23, aparata, leewin(m), linystar, noscarn91(m), dumo1(m), jbkomo(m), kevoh(m), safarigirl(f), Feezdculestboy(m), bestieboy, sojdson, QUOTATION, olamide452(f), fabay(m), UdomoLeinad, Dayg88(m), jeeqaa7(m), Lekan6ix, Chichilas, fanenene, maballack(m), fredopareto(m), prinzfavian(m), Pebcrown(m), yoddy(m), AXYZ, mmamas(f), JastSiryin(m), FSLimited, tianshie(m), chinkzi, nduprincekc(m), deyoungy, Dogeland, Ayesa(f), mcdokwe(m), mendepende, DaudaAbu(m), dimanche4real(m), jabberjawz, bajito, obi4eze, salamudeen(m), seunakin231(m), albillion, Jlow2, CJIDEX(m), amechy(m), Wisdomval67(m), LeeMason, Snow02, BlackManta(m), MsFaith(f), empressbookey, AdiscoPele, fzix(m), Bestchisom(m), vena92, koolModee, farihafaheemah(m), timoscholar(m), Jubril4194, Holluwaphlexy(m), DonAustyne(m), doclatom(m), 32Million(m), habefeh(m), JERRYABC2(m), Tk4all(m), Lamakinde(m), Dedotun1147(m), Afritop(m), bakynes(m), johnlvis, Kukuadie, gbegeset, Prec1ous(m), harriet412(f), Investnow2017, Nicepple, Anatejoe555, Benz4pimp(m), FX(m), Kharez, aboladejohnny(m), sammievincie, sleezy106(m), digitalheadline(m), afariogunone1, OrientDailyNews, nathx(m), banki(m), Andre10(m), olujinmisamson1(m), Sbaita, Purehuman(m), gbesky(m), omari5(f), Laconfidential(m), dtruseeker(m), fridayawase(m), maxwell150905, rozayx5(m), almasterpiece(m), donparosky(m), EMMAG4E14, Bcbabe(f), ojujumbo, odeexpress(m), gogomotet, DMilanista, CadetFrancis, Airforce1(m), Novelle, AYOUNG(m), Bobbyjay001(m), adeoku(m), Frankiss44(m), mediagenius, idowuswap, phenylalanine(m), INDUSTRIALFAN(m), LUCKIE2014(m), kokomaster3d, Olivermo(m), phlemzee(m), Immortal08(m), unite4real, supremsuccess(m), lilfreezy, Maigaskiya04, ODVanguard, Throwback, moscyt(m), HZwriters, JohnQueen(m), kaokao2015, oebson(m), texas1(m), kindmman(m), smoy, Willie2015, raphealolami(m), macbede(m), Chisco0561, AdesegunSanni89, Anowax(m), SHEEGO2015(m), Kophschmerzen, babablogger, dwelling(m), odi1278(m), Lowrenzojacuzzi, Schwarzenegger, Lagbaja01(m), okitz4(m), goldman777, OboOlora(f), Dozi05(m), vintino(m), caner009, kollysnipes, Jeezuzpick(m), Franklindinho1, whyniel, david22uu(m), DrFaitobaba(m), Nipplesfreak(m), Ekitibiased(m), KpagoGIN(m), bondosman07, erico2k2(m), Charlescobi(m), Alcatraz005, krett(m), daiksworld, FixNaija, stonefaze, yemdogg, Jadoskii(m), eRex(m), Flinkzy, deebsman1(m), oyb(m), Drea1, chudez0147(m), pauljumbo, Sparklettunes1, poseidon12, jman77(m), brightostar(m), bobbyruffy(m), Rusa(f), fantastic1, toolovely(m), ans123, Reborn14(m), sleazy5(m), Mubiz(m) and 754 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4