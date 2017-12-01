₦airaland Forum

Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by Dosmay(m): 9:12am
Fela Anikulapo Kuti preparing for a show in 1977

Source; http://www.dosmay.com.ng/2017/12/fela-anikulapo-kuti-preparing-for-show.html?m=1

Re: Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by Dosmay(m): 9:12am
Re: Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by Shedrack777(m): 9:18am
OMG! musical legend. the hero

Re: Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by itspzpics(m): 9:29am
Re: Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by OnyeOGA(m): 9:35am
na that one wey hold mirror dey make me laugh

Re: Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by rosy1992(f): 10:52am
Is this the way he dresses whenever he wants to attend concert?
Re: Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by ItchingPreek(m): 11:09am
Lol. The nigga Holding the mirror tho.......

Re: Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by tstx(m): 12:42pm
The man wey dey carry death for him pouch

Re: Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by Ruggedfitness: 12:42pm
Fela Anikulapo Kuti preparing for a show in 1977

Men with great legacies never end well and Fela Kui was one of them. May his legacy live on

Re: Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by btcent: 12:42pm
Fela the legend cool
Re: Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by MrMoney007: 12:42pm
The only Yoruba I respect.

I'll vote for this man's grave over any living politician

Re: Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by edeXede: 12:42pm
He was already reeking of Hiv in that pic. He was a living dead.. Wasted sperm who brought pain and death to his mother.. The curse is still in the family, no wonder non of his children are making wave in Nigeria.
A talented lunatic whom his son femi was ashamed of.. If you think am lieing, go and watch west Africa idol 2006 and see how femi lambasted a naive fellow who tried to copy fela mode of dressing

Re: Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by nairavsdollars: 12:42pm
Femi and Seun Kuti are cowards
Re: Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by enemyofprogress: 12:42pm
rosy1992:
Is this the way he dresses whenever he wants to attend concert?
no that's the way he dresses whenever he wants to visit you

Re: Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by andymofia(m): 12:43pm
Legend!!....Legend!!
Legend!!....Legend!!



visit http://whowansell.com.ng to sell or buy stuffs around your campus.

an online platform with students.
Re: Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by Ugoeze2016: 12:43pm
Respect
Re: Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by fishbone123: 12:43pm
area father.... death is really wicked for taking dis man away.. he is d only genuine freedom-fighter..
Re: Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by kokomaster3d: 12:43pm
rosy1992:
Is this the way he dresses whenever he wants to attend concert?

small boy, you were not born then
Re: Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by Macgreat(m): 12:43pm
Are you sure this is 77?


Pic is clean

Re: Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by jeronimo(m): 12:43pm
Re: Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by ruggedtimi(m): 12:43pm
lol rugged man..na good music full that head. " if u call her woman africa woman no go gree she go say i be lady oh" she go say market woman na woman."

Re: Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by Nasige(m): 12:43pm
OMo see the way the guy way hold the mirror stand
Re: Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by madridsta007(m): 12:44pm
Dosmay:
Fela Anikulapo Kuti preparing for a show in 1977

Source; http://www.dosmay.com.ng/2017/12/fela-anikulapo-kuti-preparing-for-show.html?m=1

Fela, the legend. Making sure the criminal government were kept on their toes with his music and political influence. Despite being a military government!
Africa, nay, Nigeria no longer has such musicians. Today it is only singing about women buttocks and sex and praising yahoo boys.

Re: Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by mofedamijo(m): 12:45pm
kokomaster3d:


small boy, you were not born then
He his right....fela doesnt perform on stage with pants.
https://www.thecable.ng/video-fela-perform-stage-pants
Seun kuti said my father never performed on stage with pants
https://ynaija.com/tell-him-fela-never-wore-pants-on-stage-seun-kuti-reacts-to-burna-boy-performing-in-his-underwear/
Re: Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by mamaafrik(m): 12:45pm
I love that his makeup artiste smiley
Re: Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by ghiloman28: 12:46pm
ABAMI EDA!!!
emmayayodeji:
ABAMI EDA!!!

GET INSTANTLY WITHDRAWABLE 500NAIRA WHEN I OPEN A WEMA ALAT BANK ACCOUNT FOR YOU ONLINE

picture evidences below


here is a link to the thread http://www.nairaland.com/4233102/wema-alat-account-get-instantly#63274301


hit me up on whtsapp
Lol who won risk his bvn no all for 500 naira?
Re: Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by AlfaSeltzer(m): 12:47pm
Afonja.
Re: Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) by ensamy: 12:48pm
It's like he had a mental problem. shocked shocked

