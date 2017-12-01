Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fela Anikulapo Kuti Preparing For A Show In 1977 (Throwback Photo) (12810 Views)

Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page / Pictures Of Fela Anikulapo Kuti Wearing Only Pants / Femi Anikulapo Kuti Accused Of Encouraging Drug Abuse By Nigerians (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; Fela Anikulapo Kuti preparing for a show in 1977Source; http://www.dosmay.com.ng/2017/12/fela-anikulapo-kuti-preparing-for-show.html?m=1 4 Likes

OMG! musical legend. the hero 3 Likes

lol



na that one wey hold mirror dey make me laugh na that one wey hold mirror dey make me laugh 27 Likes

Is this the way he dresses whenever he wants to attend concert?

Lol. The nigga Holding the mirror tho....... 6 Likes

The man wey dey carry death for him pouch 1 Like

Fela Anikulapo Kuti preparing for a show in 1977

Men with great legacies never end well and Fela Kui was one of them. May his legacy live on



In Other News

In Other News

Nigerian Man Kills His Wife Because She Refused To Serve Him Food (Photos)

http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/12/nigerian-man-kills-his-wife-because-she.html Men with great legacies never end well and Fela Kui was one of them. May his legacy live onIn Other NewsIn Other News 1 Like

Fela the legend

The only Yoruba I respect.



I'll vote for this man's grave over any living politician 4 Likes





He was already reeking of Hiv in that pic. He was a living dead.. Wasted sperm who brought pain and death to his mother.. The curse is still in the family, no wonder non of his children are making wave in Nigeria.

A talented lunatic whom his son femi was ashamed of.. If you think am lieing, go and watch west Africa idol 2006 and see how femi lambasted a naive fellow who tried to copy fela mode of dressing He was already reeking of Hiv in that pic. He was a living dead.. Wasted sperm who brought pain and death to his mother.. The curse is still in the family, no wonder non of his children are making wave in Nigeria.A talented lunatic whom his son femi was ashamed of.. If you think am lieing, go and watch west Africa idol 2006 and see how femi lambasted a naive fellow who tried to copy fela mode of dressing 2 Likes

Femi and Seun Kuti are cowards

rosy1992:

Is this the way he dresses whenever he wants to attend concert? no that's the way he dresses whenever he wants to visit you no that's the way he dresses whenever he wants to visit you 5 Likes

lol









visit



an online platform with students. Legend!!....Legend!!visit http://whowansell.com.ng to sell or buy stuffs around your campus.an online platform with students.

Respect

area father.... death is really wicked for taking dis man away.. he is d only genuine freedom-fighter..

rosy1992:

Is this the way he dresses whenever he wants to attend concert?

small boy, you were not born then small boy, you were not born then





Are you sure this is 77?





Pic is clean Are you sure this is 77?Pic is clean 3 Likes

Lol

lol rugged man..na good music full that head. " if u call her woman africa woman no go gree she go say i be lady oh" she go say market woman na woman." 1 Like

OMo see the way the guy way hold the mirror stand

Dosmay:

Fela Anikulapo Kuti preparing for a show in 1977



Source; http://www.dosmay.com.ng/2017/12/fela-anikulapo-kuti-preparing-for-show.html?m=1

Fela, the legend. Making sure the criminal government were kept on their toes with his music and political influence. Despite being a military government!

Africa, nay, Nigeria no longer has such musicians. Today it is only singing about women buttocks and sex and praising yahoo boys. Fela, the legend. Making sure the criminal government were kept on their toes with his music and political influence. Despite being a military government!Africa, nay, Nigeria no longer has such musicians. Today it is only singing about women buttocks and sex and praising yahoo boys. 6 Likes

kokomaster3d:





small boy, you were not born then He his right....fela doesnt perform on stage with pants.

https://www.thecable.ng/video-fela-perform-stage-pants

Seun kuti said my father never performed on stage with pants

https://ynaija.com/tell-him-fela-never-wore-pants-on-stage-seun-kuti-reacts-to-burna-boy-performing-in-his-underwear/ He his right....fela doesnt perform on stage with pants.Seun kuti said my father never performed on stage with pants

I love that his makeup artiste

LEGEND ...

emmayayodeji:

ABAMI EDA!!!



GET INSTANTLY WITHDRAWABLE 500NAIRA WHEN I OPEN A WEMA ALAT BANK ACCOUNT FOR YOU ONLINE



picture evidences below





here is a link to the thread http://www.nairaland.com/4233102/wema-alat-account-get-instantly#63274301





hit me up on whtsapp Lol who won risk his bvn no all for 500 naira? Lol who won risk his bvn no all for 500 naira?

Afonja.