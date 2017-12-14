Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) (6676 Views)

Nollyzone.com



Ubi Franklin took to IG this morning to share photos of himself playing the doting father role to his son, Jayden, with ex wife, Lilian Esoro.



He shared photos of the little boy wrapped around his back with a wrapper and wrote:



"The Struggle. Jayden I’ll frame this pictures for you."





Not bad

Irritating!!... Enough already 5 Likes

wats so special

D man just do am to snap pictures 3 Likes

.wait..



bloggers sef "backing THEIR SONS"





hw many son 15 Likes

Issorite.

Seen

Ok...buh am hungry

When will Franklin quit this crap

Hmmm ok

all for the Gram all for the Gram 2 Likes

see assignment, who send am

Sensational blogger

This Ubi Franklin is not a man. Enough already. Move on. Lilian doesn't love you and never has. Foolish man

na which kind dumb news be dis na

What's happened to this dude nitori Olo'un?

No wait...

.

what is the problem with these nairaland bloggers.

.

Lillian Esoro's estranged husband Ubi Franklin.

.

wetin dey worry una sef.

.

can't you just call him Ubi Franklin? will you always remind us of his marital issues and drag him to front page.

.

Nauseating

the guy is lonely.... always wanting nigerian to know that 1 Like

I dont think my boo can have time for this nonsense,cos he is a no nonsense guy.

Their problem and headache not mine.

Which one come be "spotted" backing their son

oga no b by force na. if u need a woman in ur life, go n get one, as for lilian forget her she can never come back to u

This Ubi Franklin is not a man. Enough already. Move on. Lilian doesn't love you and never has. Foolish man



Obviously he loved her more. It's a notice to guys, never marry any lady you love more than she loves you, never , the dude keeps treating her like a trophy, he should move on and quit the crap

Abeg this guy loves attention jare. What's up with his every move featuring on Nairaland? Or is he paying to feature on Nairaland? If you divorced your wife or she divorced you how does it affect our lives? Uncle move on and stop all these attention seeking schemes.



Is that how to back a child?



If you quote me and say rubbish, thunder will create stretch marks in your brain.

Seun,Seun,Oluwaseun!!!,how many times did I call you?.These your modes na acha zi anya.

Talk2Bella:

all for the Gram





I just tire

[quote author=NaijaCelebrity post=63271712]Nollyzone.com



Ubi Franklin took to IG this morning to share photos of himself playing the doting father role to his son, Jayden, with ex wife, Lilian Esoro.



He shared photos of the little boy wrapped around his back with a wrapper and wrote:



How That 1 Take Conern Me? How Many 'Sons' Dey D Pics Sef?

Misplaced priorities

This EKORI man . What is wrong with you

This Ubi hasn't moved on

He still likes Lilian