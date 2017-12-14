₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos)
Ubi Franklin took to IG this morning to share photos of himself playing the doting father role to his son, Jayden, with ex wife, Lilian Esoro.
He shared photos of the little boy wrapped around his back with a wrapper and wrote:
See more photos on http://news.nollyzone.com/lilian-esoro-ex-hubby-ubi-franklin-spotted-backing-sons-jayden/
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by midehi2(f): 10:47am
Not bad
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by nuelzy: 10:51am
Irritating!!... Enough already
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 10:51am
wats so special
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 10:59am
D man just do am to snap pictures
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by emmyquan: 11:00am
.wait..
bloggers sef "backing THEIR SONS"
hw many son
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by debssycharles(f): 12:10pm
Issorite.
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by miqos02(m): 3:08pm
Seen
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by pawesome(m): 3:09pm
Ok...buh am hungry
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by Zykod: 3:09pm
When will Franklin quit this crap
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by blaze1916(m): 3:09pm
Hmmm ok
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 3:09pm
all for the Gram
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by Gkay1(m): 3:10pm
see assignment, who send am
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by Godsonkemz(m): 3:10pm
Sensational blogger
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by victorakpabome: 3:10pm
NaijaCelebrity:
This Ubi Franklin is not a man. Enough already. Move on. Lilian doesn't love you and never has. Foolish man
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by yeyerolling: 3:11pm
na which kind dumb news be dis na
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by NoFavors: 3:11pm
What's happened to this dude nitori Olo'un?
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by Olemabu(m): 3:11pm
No wait...
.
what is the problem with these nairaland bloggers.
.
Lillian Esoro's estranged husband Ubi Franklin.
.
wetin dey worry una sef.
.
can't you just call him Ubi Franklin? will you always remind us of his marital issues and drag him to front page.
.
Nauseating
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by Taiwo20(m): 3:11pm
the guy is lonely.... always wanting nigerian to know that
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by Prettythicksmee(f): 3:12pm
I dont think my boo can have time for this nonsense,cos he is a no nonsense guy.
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by Swaggzkid: 3:12pm
Their problem and headache not mine.
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 3:14pm
Which one come be "spotted" backing their son
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by tpapi: 3:14pm
oga no b by force na. if u need a woman in ur life, go n get one, as for lilian forget her she can never come back to u
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by Zykod: 3:14pm
victorakpabome:
Obviously he loved her more. It's a notice to guys, never marry any lady you love more than she loves you, never , the dude keeps treating her like a trophy, he should move on and quit the crap
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by nawtyme: 3:15pm
Abeg this guy loves attention jare. What's up with his every move featuring on Nairaland? Or is he paying to feature on Nairaland? If you divorced your wife or she divorced you how does it affect our lives? Uncle move on and stop all these attention seeking schemes.
Is that how to back a child?
If you quote me and say rubbish, thunder will create stretch marks in your brain.
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by aguiyi2: 3:18pm
Seun,Seun,Oluwaseun!!!,how many times did I call you?.These your modes na acha zi anya.
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 3:20pm
Talk2Bella:
I just tire
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by Sinof(m): 3:20pm
[quote author=NaijaCelebrity post=63271712]Nollyzone.com
Ubi Franklin took to IG this morning to share photos of himself playing the doting father role to his son, Jayden, with ex wife, Lilian Esoro.
He shared photos of the little boy wrapped around his back with a wrapper and wrote:
How That 1 Take Conern Me? How Many 'Sons' Dey D Pics Sef?
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by dreamworld: 3:21pm
Misplaced priorities
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by muller101(m): 3:22pm
This EKORI man . What is wrong with you
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:23pm
This Ubi hasn't moved on
He still likes Lilian
|Re: Ubi Franklin Backing Their Sons, Jayden (Photos) by deebrain(m): 3:23pm
May bloggers be refreshed with sense from on high.
May nairaland moderators be endowed with the grace of maturity from the heavenlies.
Even as we enter 2018...
